(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Greylan Hornbeck stays busy all year long.
Hornbeck runs cross country in the fall, plays basketball in the winter, competes in track in the spring and plays softball in the summer. Outside of athletics, she’s active in National Honor Society, Art Club, yearbook and is the Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper while also working as a sports reporter for the Twiner-Herald on the side.
“I think that about covers it,” Hornbeck told me as she was finishing up for an internship at Nebraska’s Spring Game on Saturday.
Even though this particular piece of writing didn’t exactly pertain to it, I was pretty curious about the side job with the Twiner-Herald. I asked her, how do you find time to report on sports when you’re playing all of them?
“I should clarify,” she said. “I only report on summer sports. I try to interview the coaches and players and get the stat sheet right after the game so I have the materials I need.”
I think that’s pretty awesome for the Logan-Magnolia community and for the newspaper. You have a four-sport athlete, who is also busy in other things, willing and able to keep the masses informed and entertained.
But that’s only a small part of what Hornbeck brings to the table. She’s active and plays a variety of roles for the Panthers, depending on the sport.
“I think when going to a small school, it’s important to play multiple sports,” she said. “I feel being a multi-sport athlete is a great way to earn the respect of your teammates. Playing multiple sports together is a great way to build bonds and chemistry, and it’s how I’ve made a lot of my friendships.”
Hornbeck is one of those unsung heroes. Someone that you might consider the glue of the operation in a number of sports. That’s especially true in basketball in which her father is the head coach and has been an assistant in years previous.
“My parents have always pushed me to play multiple sports,” she said. “I grew up playing travel softball and basketball, and they encouraged me to try new sports.”
As a freshman, Hornbeck played volleyball, but she saw a special thing going on in the cross country program. She also saw that she could help them.
“In some of my sports, I go out simply for the team,” she said. “Not because it’s my favorite sport. I’m not the best athlete on every team, but I work hard and do what I can for the team. It’s not all about personal honors and awards to me. It’s about the team’s success, which is why I play the role that the team needs me to.”
While the eye is on the team, Hornbeck admits that being a multi-sport athlete can help an individual, too. And it has definitely helped her.
“It has pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Each sport has taught me a unique lesson, which is why I’m glad I played four sports all four years. It has made me a better athlete and person. I’ve been blessed with some great teammates and coaches, so I have been able to make it to state in each of my sports.”
There it is. Another multi-sport athlete on the Sunday Salute that has understood and played their role, that has seen themselves grow as an athlete and that has helped their team grow due to this. If we could just input that same kind of mentality from Hornbeck into a dozen or so kids in every school or community we would never have number issues and teams would grow in their success.
This is the stuff that doesn’t happen by accident, either. Hornbeck already mentioned her parents and how they’ve always preached it. There have also been girls within the Logan-Magnolia school system that have paved the way.
“When I was younger, I really looked up to (Abby and Kylan Straight) as they were both multi-sport athletes,” Hornbeck said. “Once in high school, I looked up to Kylie Morrison.”
And right now, there’s a little girl or boy in the Logan-Magnolia community thinking the same about Greylan Hornbeck.
Send more multi-sport or dual-sport nominations to dmartin@kmamail.com.