(KMAland) -- Class, it’s a Tuesday, and I’m already swirling with all kinds of thoughts. Here are 42 things I’m thinking about in honor of the 22 points and 20 rebounds LeBron James gave Dillon the Villain last night.
1. Holy buckets. Last night is what the NBA Playoffs are all about. The Lakers and Grizzlies had a ridiculously frustrating back-and-forth game, and I just wanted the Lakers to pull away and win by double digits. It’s much easier on the ol’ ticker. Even without a strong Anthony Davis game, the Lakers pulled through with a Game 4 win and are one win away from clinching the series.
2. In the other game last night, the Heat outscored the Bucks by 16 in the fourth quarter, and Jimmy Buckets had plenty to do with that in scoring 56 points. Suddenly, the eighth-seeded Heat are up 3-1 on the league’s best team all year. Everyone is just lining up to make this thing easier on the Celtics.
3. The yawner of a slate today has the Celtics, Nuggets and Suns all closing out their series. The Hawks (vs. Celtics) are playing without Dejounte Murray, the Timberwolves (vs. Nuggets) probably have very little chance to make tonight a game and the Clippers (vs. Suns) are once again playing without Kawhi Leonard. Might be a night to catch up on the DVR.
4. I’m not an NHL fan, but they bring the drama every single night. The Maple Leafs and Kraken were both winners in overtime last night, the Devils evened up their series with the Rangers and now there are four first-round series that are currently 2-2. I don’t blame you hockey heads for wondering why nobody cares about your sport.
5. Aaron Rodgers is officially heading to New York and will join the likes of Neil O’Donnell and Brett Favre in looking ridiculous in that horrific green get-up.
6. It’s an interesting and creative trade that also sends a first-round and a fifth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for No. 13, No. 42, No. 207 and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this upcoming season. I think most would be surprised if he doesn’t, so that would mean the Packers are going to get two first-round picks for the ol’ weirdo.
7. The Rays! Tampa Bay set the modern-era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to open the season, snagging an 8-3 win over the Astros on Monday night. Somehow, someway the Rays continue to tickle our fancies with streaks like this one, the 13-0 start to the year and their home run streak, which came to an end despite scoring eight runs last night.
8. It’s been a couple days, but I’m still standing by my assertion that Patchy Mix is the best bantamweight fighter in MMA. The way he rolled through a very tough field in the Bellator Grand Prix was insane. The fellas at Bellator have a star on their hands.
9. Sergei Pavlovich is now in line for a heavyweight championship fight in the UFC, but being in line for something in that promotion means virtually nothing. He has to wait to see what happens when Jon Jones meets Stipe Miocic. If Miocic wins, he’ll then have to wait to see how the rematch plays out. And then if Jones wins that, maybe there will be a third. Prediction: Jones will never fight Pavlovich even if/when he does beat Stipe.
10. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the state qualifying track assignments yesterday. Here are the sites and the distances for the fine folks of KMA Sports:
•ACGC (104.09 miles)
•BGM (205.5 miles)
•Lawton-Bronson (161.4 miles)
•Madrid (150.6 miles)
•Southwest Valley (47.0 miles)
•WACO (222.8 miles)
•Central Decatur (94.3 miles)
•OABCIG (115.3 miles)
•Van Meter (120.5 miles)
•Carlisle (149.8 miles)
•Carroll (115.1 miles)
•MOC-Floyd Valley (196.5 miles)
•Abraham Lincoln (57.7 miles)
Please pray for us.
11. The sites and assignments for boys district golf were also released by the IHSAA on Monday. Area teams are heading to Fort Dodge, Neola, Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska, Sidney, Mount Ayr, MVAOCOU, Shenandoah, Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig for sectional play with districts at Gehlen, CAM, Carroll and Atlantic.
12. The Drake Relays are just days away, and I wanted to give you all a heads up that Mr. Trevor Maeder will be raiding the restaurants in Des Moines for a couple days again this week. He’ll have the coverage Thursday and Friday while Nick Stavas hits the Blue Oval on Saturday. Follow their reporting on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96 & @nickstavas) and right here at this very website.
13. Records continue to fall within the Shenandoah track and field program. Chloe Denton broke the 100 hurdles record last night with a run of 15.52, and the sprint medley quartet on the boy’s side broke their own record from earlier this year with a time of 1:35.24.
14. Colin Lillie of St. Albert also broke a long-standing record, setting the new standard at his school with a time of 9:31.86 in the two-mile. That was previously held by Phil Hasenkamp, who set it in 1993.
15. Hasenkamp was a part of the famed distance legends during the early ‘90s that also included KMA Sports Hall of Famers Bill Blay (Griswold) and Marty Dalton (Tri-Center).
16. Plenty of other track and field standout performances can be found now at our Local Sports News Page within the KMAland Girls & Boys Track & Field recaps. The Glenwood, Auburn, Conestoga and Palmyra girls and Glenwood, Woodbine and Auburn boys all won team championships on Monday evening.
17. In girl’s track, two girls stood out above the rest as four-gold winners. Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp ended up winning four golds at her home meet, running for three relays and winning the long jump, and Macy Richardson of Sterling was all over the place with four individual golds at the MUDECAS meet. She broke the meet record in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and also won the long jump and triple jump. I’m sure you know the story of Richardson, as we’ve told it many times, but she is also a Division I softball signee (Minnesota). Others that won three golds last night: Glenwood’s Zoie Carda and Danika Arnold, Auburn’s Mackenzie Stanley and Addison Darnell and Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson. Special shoutout to Atlantic’s Ava Rush (800, 1500), Darnell (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Thompson (100, 200) on winning two individual golds.
18. In boy’s track, Titus Steng of Shenandoah was a four-gold winner in the 100, 200 and 400 wheelchair events and also took the wheelchair shot put. Riverside’s relay trio of Mason McCready, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais all won three golds while running for the winning 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays. Cameron Shriver of Auburn was also a three-time winner in Falls City. Special ups to Anthony Driscoll-Lee of Glenwood (110 hurdles, long jump), St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan (100, 200), Logan-Magnolia’s Calvin Wallis (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Shriver (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Nebraska City’s Brayden Earll (discus, shot put), Elmwood-Murdock’s Riley Wilson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Palmyra’s Drew Erhart (100, 200) on winning two individual golds each.
19. The Clarinda girls tennis team continued their winning ways on Monday with a 9-0 victory over Creston. Lewis Central also swept through Glenwood, St. Albert doubled up Denison-Schleswig for a 6-3 win, Harlan downed Atlantic with a 7-2 total, Kuemper Catholic did the same to St. Edmond and Heelan and Sioux City East both picked up 6-3 wins.
20. The top matches of the day in girls tennis:
5. No. 2 Singles — Ellaina Pick, LeMars def. Aila Friis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-7)
4. No. 1 Doubles — Sophie Rohe/Ella Schwarte, Kuemper Catholic def. Manuela Rodriguez/Anna Kolacia, St. Edmond (9-7)
3. No. 2 Doubles — Scarlett McGuinness/Sydney Jones, Harlan def. Quincy Sorensen/Jade Harter, Atlantic (9-8)
2. No. 2 Singles — Ella Schwarte, Kuemper Catholic def. Anna Kolacia, St. Edmond (9-8 (3))
1. No. 6 Singles — Julie Craig, Kuemper Catholic def. Ava Andrew, St. Edmond (9-8 (6))
21. In the world of boys tennis on Monday, Creston knocked off Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig took down St. Albert, Atlantic was dominant in a win over Harlan, Kuemper was the same against Sioux City North, TJ shutout Audubon, Maryville downed Southwest Valley and LeMars grabbed an MRC win over Bishop Heelan Catholic.
22. The top five matches of the day in boys tennis:
5. No. 3 Singles — McCoy Daley, St. Albert def. Wyatt Johnson, Denison-Schleswig (9-7)
4. No. 2 Singles — James Collins, Thomas Jefferson def. Eli Deist, Audubon (9-7)
3. No. 1 Singles — Conner Wiley, Creston def. Drake Riddle, Clarinda (10-8)
2. No. 3 Doubles — Gavin Belt/Cain Cruver, Thomas Jefferson def. Carson Matthews/Jase Saunders, Audubon (9-8 (4))
1. No. 1 Doubles — Andrew Andersen/Edgar Mena, Harlan def. Nolan Waters/Kinnick Juhl (9-8 (3))
23. Let me tell you something, brothers and sisters. The St. Albert girls soccer team continues to win. The Saintes ran their streak up to five with a thrilling overtime win over Tri-Center on Monday. Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley were also victorious in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
24. Cate Mayhall of Kuemper Catholic gets the golden boot for the day with four goals for the Knights in their 6-0 win over Carroll. St. Albert’s Ella Klusman, Harlan’s Kayla Anderson and Aubrey Schwieso, Logan-Magnolia’s Bella Rosengren and Missouri Valley’s Devon Koyle and Sophie Caniglia all had two goals of their own.
25. Shutout city for Harlan’s Grace Albertsen, Kuemper Catholic’s Brianna Wittrock and Abby Leonard of Logan-Magnolia.
26. In boys soccer, Denison-Schleswig picked up another win. This one was a big one in overtimes over Harlan, earning the victory on a game-winner from Richard Gonzalez. Also, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic and The Platte were area winners on Monday night.
27. The reporting was spotty last night, but the golden boot of the night goes to Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland, who had three goals each for Treynor in their 10-0 win over Creston. Danny Kinsella added two goals of his own.
28. The clean sheets on Monday: Denison-Schleswig’s Sebastian Contreras, Treynor’s Nate Petersen and the fella in goal for The Platte.
29. This had to be one of the single biggest days of golf in KMAland history. So, take a deep breath before you hit these next several thoughts.
30. Winning teams in KMAland girls golf: Harlan, Clarinda, Lewis Central, Tri-Center, Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, IKM-Manning, Wayne, Boyer Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars. There were also a number of tournaments with area teams involved yesterday. Atlantic was 10th in Ames, Sioux City East took third in Spencer, Kuemper finished second at Panorama and Moravia came in seventh in Chariton.
31. I think the big day of golf is worth a top 10 team score from 9-hole duals on Monday:
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (198)
2. Treynor & LeMars (201)
4. IKM-Manning (202)
5. Underwood (207)
6. Harlan (209)
7. Sioux City West (210)
8. Lewis Central & Logan-Magnolia (215)
10. Shenandoah (219)
32. Here’s the top 10 individual 9-hole scores from Monday:
1. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (40)
2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)
3. Brianna Delagarza, Sioux City West (43)
4. Mary Stephens, Underwood; Reese Snyder, CAM; Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (45)
7. Addison Brink, Riverside (46)
8. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon; Maddie Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jada Plueger, LeMars; Taylor Mackey, LeMars; Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (48)
33. Winning teams in KMAland boys golf from Monday: Shenandoah, Clarinda, Hamburg, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Audubon, Underwood, AHSTW, Wayne, Coon Rapids-Bayard and King City. Also of note, both Kuemper Catholic (2nd) and Glenwood (3rd) ended up in the top three at the Monarch Invitational in Denison, and Maryville took a solid third at a loaded Bishop LeBlond tournament. Nebraska City also came in 10th in the Class B tournament at Beatrice.
34. The top 10 9-hole team scores from Monday:
1. Clarinda (160)
2. Missouri Valley & Treynor (167)
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (168)
5. CAM (171)
6. Audubon (173)
7. Shenandoah (174)
8. Boyer Valley (176)
9. Creston (179)
10. Underwood & Palmyra (185)
35. The top 10 9-hole individual scores from Monday:
1. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (34)
2. Noah Carpenter, Palmyra; Ethan Konz, Treynor; Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (36)
5. Brevin Costen, Clarinda; Jade Spangeler, Shenandoah (37)
7. Chase Jahde, CAM; Edward Miller, Audubon (38)
9. Gavin Heiderscheit, Coon Rapids-Bayard (39)
10. Samson Adams, Lenox; Luke Matthews, Treynor; James McCall, Clarinda (40)
36. Not only was it the biggest night of golf in KMAland on Monday, but it was also the biggest day of baseball this spring for KMAland teams. Pretty much every team that plays baseball in KMAland Missouri and Nebraska had a game on Monday.
37. You can find Mr. Trevor Maeder’s full recap from a crisp 2-1 Rock Port win over South Holt right here: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/jakubs-6th-inning-homer-propels-rock-port-past-south-holt-in-pitchers-duel/article_6d4f7304-e321-11ed-9f37-cb8c17e455de.html
38. Other area winners on Monday included East Atchison, Platte Valley (MO), Northeast Nodaway, Savannah, King City, Plattsmouth, Auburn and Platte Valley (NE).
39. At press time, here are some of the big leaders from Monday in KMAland baseball…
•Dawson Thies, Platte Valley (NE): 3 hits, 2B, 2 RBI, game-winning hit
•Chase Savage, Louisville-Weeping Water: 7 1/3 shutout innings, 14 Ks + 3 hits, 1 BB
•Gavin Bauer, Falls City: 4 IP, 9 K
•Jackson Warner, Auburn: 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 R + 5 IP, CG
•Gabe Villamonte, Plattsmouth: 2B, 3 H, 2 RBI
•Clayton Mayfield, Plattsmouth: 6 IP, 5 K, 1 ER
•Sloan Pelican, Nebraska City: 3 H, 2B, HR, 2 R
•Alex Jones, King City: HR
•Braden Landuyt, Albany: 3 H, RBI
•Landon Noland, Savannah: 4/4, 3 RBI, 2 R
•Zayden Snapp, Savannah: 2 H, 3 RBI
•Ethan Dudeck, Savannah: 5 IP, 8 K, CG SO
•Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway: 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 R
•Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley (MO): HR, 2 RBI
40. I made it to 40, and I’m not sure there’s anything left in this head that I’m thinking about. Hmm….
41. Maybe…ummm….let’s see here….
42. Have a great Tuesday!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.