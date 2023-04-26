(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hit us with some state qualifying track assignments earlier this week. It was great receiving all kinds of theories and potential plans from Trevor Maeder almost immediately after they were released. The guy is passionate. What can I say?
Speaking of passion, I thought I would break this down a bit. Let’s take a look at all of the area districts KMA Sports will be tracking and see what the event leaderboards look like. Today, it’s a look at the girls side of things. I will list all of those that would be automatic qualifiers, as well as the others that are within the top 24 in each event in each district.
Here we go:
ACGC (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Ar-We-Va, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Heartland Christian, IKM-Manning, Iowa School for the Deaf, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Riverside, Tri-Center.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (13.03). The district also has Madison Steckler of Audubon (13.04), Annika Nelson of Nodaway Valley (13.11) and Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler (13.22) within the top 24 across the state.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Emma Lundy, Nodaway Valley (26.66). Three others are within the top 24 across the state — Steckler (26.67), Riverside’s Lydia Erickson (26.94) and Nodaway Valley’s Abby Engles (27.60).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Isah VanArsdol, Tri-Center (1:01.95). Only one other runner in the district is within the top 24: Engles (1:02.19).
800 Meter Run — Leader: Isah VanArsdol, Tri-Center (2:28.19). Riverside’s Carly Henderson also has a top-24 time in the 1A 800 (2:29.06).
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Ava Campbell, ACGC (5:20.74). Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger (5:29.09) is right on the line in the top 24.
3000 Meter Run: — Leader: Bailey Richardson, Riverside (11:52.41). Audubon’s Beisswenger (11:52.44) is firmly within the top 24 at this stage.
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Madison Steckler, Audubon (16.06). This is a tough district with Andrusyshyn (16.10), Koehler (16.71), Nelson (16.77), Ar-We-Va’s Maggie Ragaller (16.91) and Madison Fry of Nodaway Valley (17.13) all within the top 24 in 1A.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va (1:11.50). Two others — Riverside’s Macy Woods (1:12.22) and Griswold’s Addison Adams (1:12.28) have times that are firmly within that top 24.
Long jump — Leader: Macy Woods, Riverside (16-00.00). Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson is also within the top 24 in 1A (15-11.75).
High jump — Leader: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (5-04.00).
Shot put — Leader: Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (35-04.00).
Discus — Leader: Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (116-03.50). Holliday has a pretty expansive lead, but Madison Kelley of Riverside is within the top 24 in 1A (108-07.50).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Riverside (51.26). The Bulldogs have nearly a one-second lead over the rest of the field. Nodaway Valley (52.17) is also within the top 24.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Riverside (1:47.41). Easily the fastest time in Class 1A leads this district. Nodaway Valley (1:51.61) is also within that top 24.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Riverside (4:10.71). The defending state champions in the race look like the favorite to repeat. They are the only team in this district within the top 24 at the moment.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Riverside (10:31.31). No other KMAland 4x800 is within the top 24 at the moment.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Riverside (1:53.89). This is the second-fastest time in 1A right now. Nodaway Valley (1:55.07) and Tri-Center (1:58.22) are both within the top 24.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Audubon (4:41.16). Only Tri-Center (4:42.10) has a top 24 time in 1A right now.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Ar-We-Va (1:10.10). Nodaway Valley (1:11.92), Riverside (1:13.45), Tri-Center (1:14.67) and Griswold (1:16.09) are all in that top 24 right now.
BGM (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Seymour, Twin Cedars.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Peyton Robinson, Lisbon (13.34).
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Ema Roberts, HLV (27.12).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Ema Roberts, HLV (1:10.34).
800 Meter Run — Leader: Miranda Jones, BCLUW (2:34.80).
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Greenlee Smock, Lynnville-Sully (5:28.57).
3000 Meter Run: — Leader: Greenlee Smock, Lynnville-Sully (11:43.42).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Hanna Wernli, North Mahaska (17.38).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Zoey Dennler, WACO (1:14.50).
Long jump — Leader: Ava Czarneck, Lisbon (17-06.75)
High jump — Leader: Ema Roberts, HLV (5-04.00)
Shot put — Leader: Gabby Overgaard, Melcher-Dallas (34-11.50).
Discus — Leader: Abby Squires, Lynnville-Sully (114-07.00)
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (51.44)
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (1:50.15).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (4:19.16).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (10:28.59).
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Lisbon (1:55.32).
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Lisbon (4:47.85).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Lisbon (1:12.62).
Lawton-Bronson (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, Woodbine.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Meddie Nordstrom, Siouxland Christian (12.96). Woodbine freshman Katy Pryor (13.25) is right near the line right now within the top 24.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson (26.77). Pryor is possibly in even better shape with her 27.38 in the 200.
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson (1:01.17). Pryor (1:02.35) is again within the top 24 in 1A.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson (2:16.81). Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer (2:30.58) loves her some half-mile. She’s well within the top 24 right now.
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson (5:11.67). Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer (5:16.08) is also in very good shape with her current best time in the 1500.
3000 Meter Run: — Leader: Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (11:40.14). Both Sporrer (11:48.14) and Woodbine’s Adyson Lapel (11:56.49) have times that would place them within the top 24 right now.
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Claire Schroeder, Remsen St. Mary’s (15.85).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Maclayn Houston, West Harrison (1:10.58). Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone (1:12.16) is right near the line to be within the top 24.
Long jump — Leader: Catie Hook, Wilton (16-07.00). Logan-Magnolia senior Ava Goldsmith (16-01.00) is over 16, and if she stays there she will be in good shape.
High jump — Leader: Addison Smith, Lawton-Bronson (5-02.00). West Harrison’s Houston (5-00.00) is right on that line to be within the top 24.
Shot put — Leader: Amanda Newton, Woodbine (36-02.50).
Discus — Leader: Miyah Whitehead, Gehlen Catholic (109-02.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (51.85).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (1:50.27).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (4:20.92). Woodbine (4:23.49) is second in the district and well within the top 24 across 1A.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Woodbine (10.21.90). Logan-Magnolia is a constant in this race at state, and their 10:40.41 is an easy qualifying time at the moment.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (1:55.16).
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (4:26.22). Logan-Magnolia (4:35.45) and Woodbine (4:36.80) would both appear to be in good shape with their current best times.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Remsen St. Mary’s (1:11.24). Woodbine (1:13.85) and Logan-Magnolia (1:14.36) are both well within the top 24 at the moment.
Madrid (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Ankeny Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mormon Trail, Paton-Churdan, Southeast Warren, Wayne.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Ella Santi, Madrid (12.72). A speedy 100 race that includes Wayne senior Devyn Davis (13.11), who is within the top 24 at the moment.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Mia Backous, Grand View Christian (27.13).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian (1:01.87).
800 Meter Run — Leader: Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian (2:17.49).
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian (4:46.08). Karson Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys (5:19.00) is the only other area runner that is within the top 24 from this district.
3000 Meter Run: — Leader: Maddy Childs, Grand View Christian (10:22.97). Oberender is in good shape here, too, with her 11:22.38 ranking as the second-fastest time in the district and well within the top 24.
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne (16.81).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Amanda Smith, Earlham (1:07.66). Wayne’s Cortney Knutson (1:09.63) and Marquis (1:11.86) and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brynnly German (1:10.03) are also within the top 24 in 1A.
Long jump — Leader: Mia Backkous, Grand View Christian (16-07.50).
High jump — Leader: Amanda Smith, Earlham (5-03.00).
Shot put — Leader: Mary Staudt, Collins-Maxwell (36-03.25).
Discus — Leader: Mary Staudt, Collins-Maxwell (118-03.00)
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: South Hamilton (52.20)
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: South Hamilton (1:52.64). Wayne’s 1:53.54 is right near that top 24 line, but they would be inside that top 24 right now.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Wayne (4:22.71). Martensdale-St. Marys (4:22.90) isn’t far behind the Wayne time and are within the top 24.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Earlham (10:11.92). Martensdale-St. Marys (10:32.18) ranks second in the district and within the top 24 in 1A.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Grand View Christian (1:54.08). Both Wayne (1:57.28) and Martensdale-St. Marys (1:57.83) are currently within the top 24 in 1A.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Martensdale-St. Marys (4:35.49). A fast event has another three schools within the top 24, including Southeast Warren (4:41.61).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Wayne (1:11.38).
Southwest Valley (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Murray, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Leksi Gannon, Murray (12.57). St. Albert’s Carly McKeever (12.61), Lana Alley of Fremont-Mills (13.01) and Emily Williams of East Mills (13.27) would all be within the top 24 with those times at this very moment.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Leski Gannon, Murray (26.07). Carly McKeever of St. Albert (26.35) is also within the top 24 here.
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Teagan Ewalt, Fremont-Mills (1:01.79). Three others — McKeever (1:01.98), Gannon (1:02.13) and Sadie Cox of Lenox (1:02.41) — are also within the top 24 right now.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Lili Denton, St. Albert (2:18.15). Fremont-Mills sophomore Hannah Wilson (2:26.92) has been putting down terrific times all year, and that kind of time would put her in the state race.
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Lili Denton, St. Albert (5:10.86). Wilson (5:15.38) is well within the top 24 with this time, too.
3000 Meter Run: — Leader: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills (11:40.90).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Emily Williams, East Mills (15.40). There are five others that are within the top 24 right now in this district: Emily Madison (16.80) and Izzy Weldon (17.18) of Fremont-Mills, Stanton’s Hannah Olson (17.00) and Mount Ayr’s MaKenna Jones (17.10) and Tegan Streit (17.27).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills (1:10.24). There are three others that have run very fast in this district, posting times within the 1:10s. They are Madison (1:10.52), Jones (1:10.63) and Williams (1:10.81).
Long jump — Leader: Lauren Johnson, Stanton (16-08.00). Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper (16-05.00) and Lana Alley of Fremont-Mills (16-00.75) are both in the mix (in the top 24) here.
High jump — Leader: Avah Underwood, St. Albert (5-04.00). Four others have reached the 5-00 barrier, which is within that top 24 qualifying list. Aubree Shields of Mount Ayr (5-02.25), Cadence Douglas of Lenox (5-01.00) and Fremont-Mills’ Madison (5-01.00) and Wilson (5-00.00) are all there.
Shot put — Leader: Emily Baker, Bedford (38-08.00). Baker leads the way here, but there are several others that are in good shape right now, including Southwest Valley’s Mackenzie Richards (36-03.75), Olivia Baker of Essex (36-03.00), Alexis Perkins of Bedford (35-07.00), Fremont-Mills’ Macy Mitchell (34-10.25) and Taylor Lumbard of Diagonal (34.06.50).
Discus — Leader: Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills (104.06.00). Bedford’s Baker (102-08.00) lives right on the top 24 line right now.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: St. Albert (52.19). Mount Ayr (53.08) has a top two time in the district and a top 24 time in the state.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: St. Albert (1:50.68). Fremont-Mills (1:52.69) and Stanton (1:53.82) are also within the top 24 here with those times listed. Stanton’s is right on the line.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: St. Albert (4:16.15). Fremont-Mills (4:21.43), once again, has a very competitive time that could find its way to the Blue Oval.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Fremont-Mills (10:40.30). St. Albert (10:45.64) is well within range in the top 24 in 1A.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: St. Albert (1:54.26). Fremont-Mills (1:57.83) has another time that would be in good standing to qualify for the state meet.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Fremont-Mills (4:31.63). St. Albert (4:35.62) also touts a top 24 time.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Fremont-Mills (1:08.77). The Knights are very, very fast. Same with Stanton (1:10.09) and Mount Ayr (1:12.51), which would be in good shape with those times.
WACO (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Moulton-Udell.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Ava Christofferson, Lone Tree (12.90).
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Rylee Shield, Lone Tree (27.45).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Alaina Gourley, Danville (1:00.17).
800 Meter Run — Leader: Alaina Gourley, Danville (2:25.04).
1500 Meter Run — Leader: Chloe Glosser, Pekin (5:03.26).
3000 Meter Run — Leader: Lauren Steigleder, Pekin (11:53.86).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Reese Naeve, Regina Catholic (16.37).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Alexis Dietsch, Danville (1:12.62).
Long Jump — Leader: Sarah Burton, Highland (17-00.50).
High Jump — Leader: Riley Krueger, Lone Tree & Reese Naeve, Regina Catholic (5-00.00).
Shot Put — Leader: Anna Hadley, Pekin (37-00.00).
Discus — Leader: Anna Hadley, Pekin (120-01.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Lone Tree (52.19).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Lone Tree (1:50.70).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Danville (4:18.91).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Pekin (10:30.28).
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Lone Tree (1:56.24).
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Pekin (4:33.79).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Winfield-Mt. Union (1:13.88)
Central Decatur (Class 2A)
In Class 2A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Central Decatur, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (12.53); 2. Cadan VanLaningham, Davis County (12.90).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Cadan VanLaningham, Davis County (26.22); 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (26.92). Jocelyn O’Neal of Red Oak (27.31) is right on the line in the top 24.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Bailey Vos, Pella Christian (1:00.26); 2. Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak (1:01.07).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (2:25.14); 2. Bailey Vos, Pella Christian (2:29.36).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (4:58.96); 2. McKenna Montgomery, Albia (5:12.02). Raenna Henke of Clarinda (5:12.83) is also in a good position right now with her fastest 1500 time of the season.
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (10:48.27); 2. McKenna Montgomery, Albia (10:59.23). Both Henke (11:19.12) and Hailey Egbert of Shenandoah (11:31.410 have top 24 times at the moment.
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah (15.52); 2. Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (15.61).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1:07.99); 2. Avery Major, Albia (1:11.48).
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Kallie Greiner, Davis County (17-08.00); 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (17-04.00). Both Clarinda’s Kylie Meier (17-00.00) and Red Oak’s Jocelyn O’Neal (16-10.00) are well within the top 24 with their best jumps of the season.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (5-06.00); 2. Morgan Karr, PCM & Ella Van Dyke, Interstate 35 (5-02.00). Clarinda’s Knight and Central Decatur’s River Hamaker (5-00.00) are both on the line in the top 24.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Rylee Gallaher, PCM (36-08.00); 2. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah (34-06.50).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Cora Maeder, Davis County (114-08.00); 2. Ciera Hutton Spieker, Interstate 35 (102-00.50).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Davis County (51.36); 2. Clarinda (51.45).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Clarinda (1:49.06); 2. Davis County (1:52.02).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (4:05.78); 2. Pella Christian (4:12.38). Clarinda (4:21.02) also has a time right on the top-24 line right now.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Albia (10:15.34); 2. Davis County (10:47.16).
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1:53.28); 2. Pella Christian (1:54.74). Clarinda (1:55.39), again, has a time that is in the top 24.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (4:27.46); 2. Clarinda (4:29.36).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. PCM (1:09.13); 2. Central Decatur (1:10.57). Shenandoah (1:11.40) is also right up there with a time that is easily in the top 24.
OABCIG (Class 2A)
In Class 2A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Kuemper Catholic.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Olivia Shannon, Greene County (13.01); 2. Camryn Lane, Southeast Valley (13.12).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Olivia Shannon, Greene County (26.83); 2. Gabi Mason, Ridge View (27.24).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Natalie Heupel, Greene County (1:01.52); 2. Olivia Shannon, Greene County (1:02.26).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Chloe Judisch, South Central Calhoun (2:21.15); 2. Kaci Allen, Hinton (2:31.05).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Megan Courtright, Cherokee (5:23.80); 2. Grace Woodall, Cherokee (5:23.92).
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Jaycie Vohs, Ridge View (11:31.77); 2. Kristin Axman, Pocahontas Area (11:38.84).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Rowan Jensen, Ridge View (15.78); 2. Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View (16.19).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Lane Wolfswinkel, Cherokee (1:09.31); 2. Tatum Shepherd, Ridge View (1:09.55).
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Olivia Shannon, Greene County (16-06.75); 2. Shae Cutler, Ridge View (16-04.50).
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Bailey Boeve, Hinton (5-03.25); 2. Trista Ohlmeier, MVAOCOU (5-02.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton (38-02.25); 2. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (37-06.75).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Allie Schweitzberger, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central (138-08.00); 2. Lauren Kounkel, Hinton (136-10.00). Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel (110-02.00) is also well within the top 24 here.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (51.60); 2. Ridge View (52.75).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (1:48.99); 2. Ridge View (1:51.29).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (4:10.43); 2. Hinton (4:13.69).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Hinton (10:07.08); 2. Cherokee (10:36.92).
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (1:55.04); 2. Pocahontas Area (1:56.38).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (4:37.48); 2. Hinton (4:39.70).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Ridge View (1:07.11); 2. Southeast Valley (1:13.60).
Van Meter (Class 2A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Creston.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (12.10); 2. Eden Moore, Panorama (12.49). As it stands, Nora Konz of Treynor (13.15) is right on the top-24 line at the moment.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (25.50); 2. Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (26.58).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (57.19); Clare Kelly, Van Meter (59.78). There are three others that have times within the top 24 right now, including Underwood’s Humphrey (1:00.27).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Clare Kelly, Van Meter (2:16.96); 2. Mary Kelly, Van Meter (2:18.35).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Clare Kelly, Van Meter (4:46.01); 2. Eva Fleshner, Woodward-Granger (5:06.25).
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Eva Fleshner, Woodward-Granger (11:00.29); 2. Meryl Casady, Des Moines Christian (11:28.31).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Clara Teigland, Treynor (15.48); 2. Carley Underwood, Colfax-Mingo (15.71). Underwood’s Hailey Martin (15.98) is also well within the top 24 in the 100 hurdles.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Eden Moore, Van Meter (1:03.58); 2. Clara Teigland, Treynor (1:05.20). There are two others in this district with a top 24 400 hurdles time, and that includes Treynor’s Konz (1:09.62).
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (18-01.50); 2. Kinsey Alt, West Central Valley (16-07.00).
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama (5-03.00); 2. Samantha Lass, Ogden (5-02.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Marinza Roosa, Ogden (36-07.00); 2. Reagan Conley, Ogden (34-09.75).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Arilyan Steenblock, Panorama (124-00.00); 2. Maya Zappia, Missouri Valley (107-04.00). Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman (105-09.00) is living right on that top-24 line in the discus.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Underwood (50.84); 2. Van Meter (51.24). Treynor (51.62) is also among the top 24 times in 2A.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Underwood (1:46.81); 2. West Central Valley (1:50.44).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Van Meter (4:02.96); 2. Underwood (4:16.61). Treynor is also well within the top 24 with at time of 4:18.62.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Van Meter (9:44.36); 2. Des Moines Christian (10:41.78). Treynor (10:42.99), again, finds themselves within the top 24 at the moment.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Van Meter (1:50.91); 2. Treynor (1:54.24). Underwood’s 1:55.00 is another time from the area well within the top 24.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Van Meter (4:27.96); 2. Ogden (4:37.01).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Treynor (1:08.57); 2. Underwood (1:09.95).
Carlisle (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Makayla Crannell, ADM (12.35); 2. Jessica Kyne, Des Moines Hoover (12.46).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jessica Kyne, Des Moines Hoover (24.90); 2. Makayla Crannell, ADM (26.30).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Josey Dunbar, Clarke (1:00.99); 2. Avary Darling, Winterset (1:02.72).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Maya Bergstrom, Carlisle (2:21.57); 2. Sami Craven, Winterset (2:26.19).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Geneva Timmerman, ADM (4:50.55); 2. Maya Bergstrom, Carlisle (4:53.11).
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Geneva Timmerman, ADM (10:15.31); 2. Maya Bergstrom, Carlisle (10:34.12).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Jaya Kleemeier, Winterset (15.94); 2. Laura Downs, Carlisle (16.47).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Reagan Roling, Carlisle (1:07.97); 2. Madi James, ADM (1:10.03). Creston’s Doryn Paup (1:12.15) also lands in the top 24.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Isabelle Boring, Carlisle (18-04.50); 2. Makayla Crannell, ADM (17-10.00).
High Jump — Leaders: 1. London Warmuth, ADM (5-06.00); 2. Cadence Sinclair, Carlisle (5-02.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Gracelynn Brown, Winterset (36-04.50); 2. Kennedy Stanford, ADM (35-05.00).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Erin Ades, Boone (122-01.00); 2. Lauren Hagedorn, ADM (114-06.00). Creston’s Paup (109-01.00) is also well within the top 24 in this event.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Des Moines Hoover (49.02); 2. ADM (49.73).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (1:43.97); 2. Des Moines Hoover (1:48.29).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (4:08.41); 2. Carlisle (4:16.39).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (9:59.02); 2. Winterset (10:34.03).
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (1:50.45); 2. Winterset (1:56.10).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Carlisle (4:22.56); 2. Winterset (4:30.70).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Carlisle (1:09.54); 2. Winterset (1:09.95).
Carroll (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Shay Sinnard, Carroll (12.25); 2. Madison Tunning, Carroll (12.83). Glenwood’s Zoie Carda (12.86) and Allison Koontz (12.87) both have top 24 times in the 100, too.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Shay Sinnard, Carroll (26.47); 2. Mackenzie Harder, Storm Lake (26.52). Glenwood’s Danika Arnold (26.56) is also in very good shape here.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Marie Dea, Carroll (59.30); 2. Ava Rush, Atlantic (59.62). There are five others with times within the top 24 at the moment — Madeline Fidone (1:00.66) and Gracie Hays (1:02.18) of Lewis Central and Glenwood’s Brooklyn Schultz (1:00.74) and Arnold (1:01.90).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Marie Dea, Carroll (2:18.04); 2. Paityn Noe, Ballard (2:18.38). There are four more here, too, within the top 24. That includes Atlantic’s Ava Rush (2:23.05) and Claire Pellett (2:27.68) and Glenwood’s Breckyn Petersen (2:25.69) and Madelyn Berglund (2:26.16).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Paityn Noe, Ballard (4:40.49); 2. Ava Rush, Atlantic (4:58.93). Five more in this district are within the top 24, led by Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman (5:00.10). Atlantic’s Pellett (5:02.91) and Glenwood’s Berglund (5:07.41) are also in line to qualify at the moment.
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Paityn Noe, Ballard (9:34.08); 2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (10:51.44). Glenwood’s Berglund (10:53.82) and Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik (11:06.49) are in very good shape in this race, too.
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Madison Tunning, Carroll (15.08); 2. Jayci Reed, Glenwood (15.65). Glenwood’s Carlie Clemmer (15.95) and Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig (15.97) are both under 16 seconds, which would easily have them within the top 24.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (1:09.21); 2. Morgan Botos, Atlantic (1:09.24). Glenwood’s Clemmer (1:09.41) and Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix (1:11.08) are also within the top 24.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Shay Sinnard, Carroll (18-03.50); 2. Mackenzie Harder, Storm Lake (17-08.00). There are another five within the top 24 across the state. Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp (16-10.75) and Keisi Duran (16-04.50), Denison-Schleswig’s Avery Bock (16-08.50), Atlantic’s Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (16-08.00) and Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman (16-01.00) are all within the top 24.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Melanie Chanthapangna, Storm Lake (5-01.00); 2. Sara Mun, Denison-Schleswig & Jaylynn Floyd, Glenwood (5-00.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central (38-01.50); 2. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (37-05.25).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (115-10.00); 2. Abi Hiller, Glenwood (114-01.00). Harlan’s Cameron Springman (111-08.00) also has a throw within the top 24 in 3A.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (50.64); 2. Carroll (51.65). Both Lewis Central (51.79) and Atlantic (51.87) have times in the top 24.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (1:47.93); 2. Lewis Central (1:49.18).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (4:06.95); 2. Atlantic (4:07.93). Lewis Central (4:10.22) is well within the top 24 while Harlan (4:19.64) is right on the line.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (10:00.73). 2. Ballard (10:23.73). Atlantic (10:28.50) is also within the top 24 of Class 3A.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Atlantic (1:52.88); 2. Carroll (1:53.23). Lewis Central (1:53.28) and Glenwood (1:53.81) are also well within the top 24 line here.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (4:25.53); 2. Atlantic (4:30.35). Harlan (4:35.39) is also within the top 24 in 3A.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Denison-Schleswig (1:10.38); 2. Atlantic (1:10.82). Glenwood (1:11.91) is another in the top 24 of the shuttle hurdle in 3A.
MOC-Floyd Valley (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Tierney Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley (12.28); 2. Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-Floyd Valley (12.63). Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Shannon Cleary (12.92) and Madi Huls of LeMars (12.98) are also right on the top 24 line.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Tierney Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley (26.25); 2. Erika Amendt, Spencer (26.63). LeMar’s Huls (26.66) is also within the top 24 here.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Erika Amendt, Spencer (1:00.83); 2. Jerra Merchant, Spencer (1:01.68).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Katelyn Krieger, Spirit Lake (2:25.24); 2. Kolby Oldenkamp, Sioux Center (2:29.94).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Katelyn Krieger, Spirit Lake (5:03.23); 2. Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5:19.95).
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Katelyn Krieger, Spirit Lake (11:03.74); 2. Sarah May, MOC-Floyd Valley (11:22.76).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Jerra Merchant, Spencer (15.21); 2. Carly Dunn, Sioux Center (16.94).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Jerra Merchant, Spencer (1:05.79); 2. Kaylea Bruxvoort, MOC-Floyd Valley (1:13.04).
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-00.75); 2. Tierney Huss, MOC-Floyd Valley (16-10.00).
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Jayden Kneifl, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-00.00); 1. Blair Bandstra, Sioux Center (5-00.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Lauren Travis, Spirit Lake (41-08.50); 2. Payton Schermerhorn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38-06.25).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Makenna Walhof, Sioux Center (134-05.00); 2. Fran Travis, Spirit Lake (126-03.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. MOC-Floyd Valley (49.78); 2. Spirit Lake (51.05).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Spencer (1:47.73); 2. MOC-Floyd Valley (1:48.92). LeMars (1:49.67) is also well within the top 24.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. LeMars (4:13.92); 2. Sioux Center (4:14.84). Bishop Heelan Catholic (4:17.87) looks to be in very good shape with a time like the one they’ve posted this year, too.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Sioux Center (10:11.51); 2. MOC-Floyd Valley (10:14.41). Bishop Heelan Catholic (10:20.85) is also well within the top 24 in 3A.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. MOC-Floyd Valley (1:51.19); 2. LeMars (1:51.98).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Spirit Lake (4:28.91); 2. LeMars (4:35.02).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Spencer (1:08.62); 2. LeMars (1:11.53).
Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A)
In Class 4A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 12 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (12.26); 2. Olivia Kramer, Dowling Catholic (12.42). Several others are within the top 24, including Kellesse Heard of Sioux City West (12.63), Ava Watkins of Abraham Lincoln (12.91) and Sioux City East’s Grace Erick (12.97).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Olivia Kramer, Dowling Catholic (25.32); 2. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (25.41).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Lauren McCoy, Dowling Catholic (58.14); 2. Alli Macke, Ankeny (58.82).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Alli Macke, Ankeny (2:18.67); 2. Sophie Loeffler, Ankeny (2:21.17).
1500 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Drew Beason, Ankeny (4:46.59); 2. Alli Macke, Ankeny (4:55.65).
3000 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Drew Beason, Ankeny (10:09.46); 2. Maddy Stevens, Dallas Center-Grimes (10:50.24).
100 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Olivia Kramer, Dowling Catholic (14.79); 2. Alex Gaskell, Dowling Catholic (15.28). Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris (16.24) is also within the top 24 in Class 4A.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Lillian Smith, Ankeny (1:05.97); 2. Reese Ervin, Dowling Catholic (1:06.09). Ariana Klein of Sioux City North (1:06.92) and Abby LaSale of Abraham Lincoln (1:07.23) are also well within the top 24 here.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln (17-05.00); 2. Maya Augustine, Sioux City West (17-01.25). Sioux City East’s Olivia Mentzer (16-11.00) is another that is within the top 24 in Class 4A.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Reagan Hanfelt, Ankeny (5-06.00); 2. Alex Gaskell, Dowling Catholic (5-04.00). Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris (5-02.00) and Olivia Williams of Abraham Lincoln (5-00.00) are also within the top 24.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Kendra Winfrey, Ankeny (40-04.00); 2. Kileigh Lachaz, Dallas Center-Grimes (39-11.00).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Kileigh Lachacz, Dallas Center-Grimes (137-09.00); 2. Hannah Baier, Anken (131-04.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Dowling Catholic (48.90); 2. Sioux City East (49.42). Sioux City West (51.66) is right on the top-24 line.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Dowling Catholic (1:42.25); 2. Sioux City East (1:45.58). Abraham Lincoln (1:48.04) also appears to be in good shape among the top 24 in this race.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (4:04.40); 2. Dowling Catholic (4:05.44).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (9:33.31); 2. Dowling Catholic (9:39.43).
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Dowling Catholic (1:48.97); 2. Sioux City East (1:51.71). Sioux City North (1:54.42) also has a top 24 time at this moment.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (4:14.90); 2. Dowling Catholic (4:21.96).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Dowling Catholic (1:02.75); 2. Ankeny (1:10.01). Sioux City West (1:11.59) is well within the top 24 while Abraham Lincoln (1:13.68) is right on the top-24 line.
There you have it
There’s the rundown of the KMAland girls as it stands today, April 26th.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.