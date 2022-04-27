(KMAland) -- It was a good night to run, throw and jump, and there were all kinds of athletes in KMAland that took advantage of it.
In fact, there are 22 new top-five times, throws or jumps on the girl’s side. On the boy’s end of things, there are 15. And here they are:
GIRLS
100: Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson has been at No. 1 most of the season, and she stayed there last night. However, she bettered her time with a 12.20.
400: A strong night in the quarter with Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey ranking No. 2 with a 59.90 and Kaia Bieker of Harlan running a 1:00.24 in 4th.
1500: Both Raenna Henke of Clarinda and Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon ran in the top five last night. In a tight race, Henke edged Beisswenger 5:15.59 to 5:15.64 to rank Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.
3200: In Missouri, Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins ran a 12:55.15 and Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley went 12:55.83 to rank No. 4 and 5, respectively.
100 hurdles: Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault went even lower last night, moving into the No. 1 spot with a 15.33. Auburn’s Leah Grant also bettered her time last night with a 15.60 to rank No. 2 in KMAland.
300 hurdles: Sterling’s Macy Richardson has been the queen of the 300 hurdles all season long. She just bettered her time last night with a run of 47.13.
High jump: Strong night for a couple of jumpers, too. Fremont-Mills’ Emily Madison went over at 5-03.00, which ties her for the second highest jump in the area all season. Central Decatur’s River Hamaker also went over at 5-02.00 for a second time this season. That has her tied for fourth.
Discus: Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins now ranks No. 2 in the discus this season after throwing 132-11.75 last evening.
Pole vault: More of the same for Stanberry’s Katlyn James and Mound City’s Ava Barnes, who had vaults of 9-00.00 and 8-06.00, respectively. It’s not the first time they’ve done that this year, and they continue to rank in a tie for 3rd and a tie for 5th, respectively.
4x200: Treynor and Riverside both ran fast last night, posting times of 1:49.36 and 1:49.67, respectively. That’s good for second and fourth.
4x400: Harlan and Wayne are in the top five with times of 4:15.50 and 4:15.98, respectively. That’s good for No. 4 and 5 in the area.
4x800: Riverside ran really, really fast last night here, posting a 10:21.98 and are now No. 2 in all of KMAland.
Shuttle hurdle: Logan-Magnolia is into the top five. After flirting with it over the last several weeks, the Panthers ran a 1:11.10 to rank No. 5.
1600 medley: A new No. 1! I’m not even sure the Wheelers were in the top five heading into last night, but they ripped off a 4:26.00 to move to the top spot.
BOYS TRACK
400: The fastest two times in the 400 came last night with Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds continuing his stranglehold on the top spot in running a 49.75. It was the first run under 50 seconds this season. Meanwhile, Red Oak’s Jack Kling went 51.13 and now ranks in the No. 2 spot.
1600: More Riley Blay heroics. Blay of Nodaway Valley (MO) continues to post times that makes you do a double take. He did it last night in running a KMAland-best 4:30.71 in the mile.
110 hurdles: Underwood’s offensive tackle Carter Davis can really run and jump. If not for Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard he would be in the No. 1 spot. Instead, his 15.23 is good for second in KMAland.
Discus: Sterling’s Andrew Richardson posted the No. 5 discus throw of the season last night with a 154-10 toss.
Pole vault: Auburn’s Rylan Boellstorff put up a new personal-best pole vault last night, going over at 11-02.00. That is good for fourth in the area.
Javelin throw: North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum continues to improve his javelin throw week to week. He is still No. 3 behind James Herr of Nodaway Valley and Alex Rinehart of Worth County, but he has a new PR for the year of 149-07.50.
4x100: Harlan was really fast last night, and they were especially fast in the 4x100, putting down the fastest time in the area with a 43.30.
4x200: They also put down the fastest 4x200 time of the season with a 1:31.34.
4x400: Speaking of the fastest time in the area, Mount Ayr is the new No. 1 in the 4x4. They ran a 3:28.56 to jump over Underwood’s 3:30.05.
4x800: Great showing for Falls City Sacred Heart last night in the 4x8. They ran an 8:41.02 to move to No. 3 in the area.
Shuttle hurdle: Three of the top four times in the shuttle came last night, and they came from Lenox (1:02.18), Central Decatur (1:03.04) and Audubon (1:03.07). Those are No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in the area.
800 medley: Mount Ayr also ran a splendid 800 or sprint medley, posting the No. 4 time in KMAland with a 1:37.36.
