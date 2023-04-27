(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union hit us with some state qualifying track assignments earlier this week.
With that in mind, I thought I would break this down a bit. Let’s take a look at all of the area districts KMA Sports will be tracking and see what the event leaderboards look like. Yesterday, I looked at the girl's side of things. Today, it's the boys. I will list all of those that would be automatic qualifiers, as well as the others that are within the top 24 in each event in each district.
Here we go:
ACGC (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Ar-We-Va, Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Heartland Christian, IKM-Manning, Iowa School for the Deaf, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Riverside, Tri-Center.
IKM-Manning has 11 events listed below while CAM and Riverside are next with seven apiece. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6), Nodaway Valley (4) and Audubon (2) also have multiples.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Austin Kunkle, ACGC (10.76). KMAlanders in top 24: Aaron Olsen, Audubon (11.28)
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Austin Kunkle, ACGC (22.30). KMAlanders in top 24: Ayden Salais, Riverside (23.00) & Omarion Floyd, Coon Rapids-Bayard (23.27)
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Ayden Salais, Riverside (50.76). KMAlanders in top 24: Cale Maas, CAM (52.44)
800 Meter Run — Leader: Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (2:04.20). KMAlanders in top 24: Hunter Smith, IKM-Manning (2:04.66) & Ayden Salais (2:05.97).
1600 Meter Run — Leader: Justin Reinhart, ACGC (4:37.92). KMAlanders in top 24: Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (4:41.58) & Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (4:42.09) & Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning (4:43.54).
3200 Meter Run: — Leader: Caden Keller, IKM-Manning (9:46.78). KMAlanders in top 24: Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (10:16.28).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Sam Foreman, CAM (15.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Jack Follmann, CAM (15.20) & Peyton Cook, Griswold (15.96) & Jaxon Gordon, Riverside (16.03).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Jack Follmann, CAM (55.28). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long jump — Leader: Derrek Kommes, Exira/EHK (20-03.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Carter Kunze, Tri-Center (20-01.75).
High jump — Leader: Lance Bunde, ACGC (6-02.50). KMAlanders in top 24: Tyson Ross, Orient-Macksburg (6-01.00) & Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning (6-00.00) & Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-00.00).
Shot put — Leader: Payton Jacobe, ACGC (51-06.50). KMAlanders in top 24: Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (47-09.00)
Discus — Leader: Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (154-10.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Corbin Peach, CAM (141-10.00) & Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (140-11.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: ACGC (44.62). KMAlanders in top 24: Coon Rapids-Bayard (45.89) & IKM-Mannning (45.99).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: IKM-Manning (1:34.81). KMAlanders in top 24: Coon Rapids-Bayard (1:34.86).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Riverside (3:36.33). KMAlanders in top 24: IKM-Manning (3:38.72).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: IKM-Manning (8:26.68). KMAlanders in top 24: Riverside (8:53.63).
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Riverside (1:37.97). KMAlanders in top 24: CAM (1:38.70) & Audubon (1:39.35).
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Riverside (3:42.00). KMAlanders in top 24: IKM-Manning (3:47.40).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: CAM (1:00.90). KMAlanders in top 24: Coon Rapids-Bayard (1:06.49).
BGM (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Seymour, Twin Cedars.
In BGM, Moravia leads the way with four listed below while Seymour has three.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Baylor Speidel, Lisbon (10.71). KMAlanders in top 24: Dylan Brennecke, Seymour (11.45).
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Baylor Speidel, Lisbon (22.39). KMAlanders in top 24: Dylan Brennecke, Seymour (23.09).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Conner Maston, Lynnville-Sully (50.45). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Cayden White, BCLUW (2:03.90). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leader: Brayden Veiseth, North Mahaska (4:49.35). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run: — Leader: Wesley Sadler, Lisbon (10:45.27). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Ben Morningstar, Lisbon (15.03). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: James Gruver, Lynnville-Sully (55.01). KMAlanders in top 24: Jackson McDanel, Moravia (57.08).
Long jump — Leader: Luke Czarnecki, Lisbon (20-10.25). KMAlanders in top 24: Dylan Brennecke, Seymour (20-01.50).
High jump — Leader: Luke Czarnecki, Lisbon (6-04.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Riley Hawkins, Moravia (6-00.00) & Clayton Williams, Moravia (6-00.00).
Shot put — Leader: Jonah Reiling, Lisbon (47-00.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leader: Orlando Montoya, BCLUW (123-09.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (43.27). KMAlanders in top 24: None
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Lisbon (1:32.38). KMAlanders in top 24: Moravia (1:34.99)
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: BCLUW (3:33.84). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: BCLUW (8:34.01). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Lynnville-Sully (1:36.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: BCLUW (3:40.74). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Lisbon (1:01.55). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Lawton-Bronson (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, Woodbine.
Woodbine leads the way here with eight entries while Logan-Magnolia has five and West Harrison touts two.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia (10.98). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Keaten Bonderson, Gehlen Catholic (22.72). KMAlanders in top 24: Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine (23.27).
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Theo Moseman, Lawton-Bronson (49.69). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (2:03.32). KMAlanders in top 24: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (2:05.38).
1600 Meter Run — Leader: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (4:25.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (4:36.17).
3200 Meter Run: — Leader: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (9:36.39). KMAlanders in top 24: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley (9:52.66).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia (15.40). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Micah Farrens, West Monona (56.95). KMAlanders in top 24: Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia (57.83) & Walker Rife, West Harrison (58.46).
Long jump — Leader: Cole McCarty, Gehlen Catholic (21-04.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Andrew Thoreson, Woodbine (20-10.50).
High jump — Leader: Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley (6-03.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot put — Leader: Ian Blowe, Akron-Westfield (52-08.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Grant Brix, Logan-Magnolia (49-00.00).
Discus — Leader: Koleson Evans, West Harrison (177-07.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Jax Pryor, Woodbine (135-09.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (43.26). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (1:31.05). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (3:30.22). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: West Monona (8:40.34). KMAlanders in top 24: Woodbine (8:45.80).
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (1:34.44). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Woodbine (3:45.81). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Lawton-Bronson (1:05.02). KMAlanders in top 24: Logan-Magnolia (1:05.72).
Madrid (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Ankeny Christian, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mormon Trail, Paton-Churdan, Southeast Warren, Wayne.
Southeast Warren is the only school represented below, as they have two entries.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Ty Koehnk, South Hamilton (11.64). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Malakai Hale, Earlham (22.83). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Malakai Hale, Earlham (51.34). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Malakai Hale, Earlham (1:59.79). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leader: Clay Warson, Madrid (4:34.71). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run: — Leader: Clay Warson, Madrid (10:01.70). KMAlanders in top 24: Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (10:10.79).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Logan Rainsbarger, Baxter (15.24). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Tyler Fuller, Madrid (57.42). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long jump — Leader: Tyler Fuller, Madrid (21-02.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High jump — Leader: Deland Stanley, Woodward Academy & Jarrett Petersen, Earlham & Walker Hale, Earlham (6-00.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot put — Leader: Trice Clapper, Baxter (50-00.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leader: Luke Huntrods, Collins-Maxwell (151-11.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Earlham (45.66). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: South Hamilton (1:34.82). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: South Hamilton (3:29.87). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Earlham (8:52.69). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Earlham (1:36.93). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Earlham (3:42.91). KMAlanders in top 24: Southeast Warren (3:49.80).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Earlham (1:05.13). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Southwest Valley (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Murray, Sidney, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton.
St. Albert leads the charge here with 11 entries below. Mount Ayr is next with nine while Lenox has six, East Mills has three and Fremont-Mills and Stanton have two apiece.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (11.12). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (22.80). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (48.86). KMAlanders in top 24: Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr (52.09).
800 Meter Run — Leader: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (2:00.38). KMAlanders in top 24: Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert (2:01.26) & Tyson McDole, Lamoni (2:02.85).
1600 Meter Run — Leader: Colin Lillie, St. Albert (4:37.39). KMAlanders in top 24: Owen Wise, St. Albert (4:42.42).
3200 Meter Run: — Leader: Colin Lillie, St. Albert (9:31.86). KMAlanders in top 24: Owen Wise, St. Albert (10:08.28).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Gabe Funk, Lenox (15.08). KMAlanders in top 24: Peyton Embree, East Mills (15.69).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (53.18). KMAlanders in top 24: Gabe Funk, Lenox (55.24) & Davis McGrew, East Mills (57.85) & Samson Adams, Lenox (58.46) & Nolan Grebin, Stanton (58.49) & Austin Lack, East Union (59.01).
Long jump — Leader: Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr (20-01.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High jump — Leader: Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley (6-06.50). KMAlanders in top 24: Samson Adams, Lenox (6-00.00).
Shot put — Leader: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (51-02.75). KMAlanders in top 24: Brandon McCall, St. Albert (47-05.00) & Randy Howard, Bedford (45-08.50).
Discus — Leader: Jayden Beckman, St. Albert (137-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (136-06.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Mount Ayr (44.66). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Mount Ayr (1:32.26). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Mount Ayr (3:30.77). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: St. Albert (8:28.28). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Mount Ayr (1:34.89). KMAlanders in top 24: Lenox (1:37.94).
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: St. Albert (3:43.66). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Lenox (1:02.48). KMAlanders in top 24: East Mills (1:05.48) & Stanton (1:07.04).
WACO (Class 1A)
In Class 1A, only the top finisher in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 14 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Moulton-Udell.
100 Meter Dash — Leader: Boden Pickle, New London (10.90). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leader: Kaden Amigon, Columbus (22.32). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leader: Gabriel Hemsworth, Winfield-Mt. Union (52.41). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leader: Rylan Martin, New London (1:59.86). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leader: AJ Bonnesen, Danville (4:26.76). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leader: AJ Bonnesen, Danville (9:21.79). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Triston Miller, Columbus (14.41). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leader: Gabriel Hemsworth, Winfield-Mt. Union (54.40). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leader: Cam Buffington, Winfield-Mt. Union (22-02.25). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leader: Kade Benjamin, New London (6-07.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot Put — Leader: Russell Coil, Columbus (46-07.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leader: Oleh Shtefanchuk, WACO (158-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leader: Columbus (43.05). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leader: Columbus (1:32.53). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leader: Winfield-Mt. Union (3:38.82). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leader: Danville (8:49.68). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leader: Columbus (1:36.45). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leader: Winfield-Mount Union (3:48.53). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leader: Columbus (1:02.51). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Central Decatur (Class 2A)
In Class 2A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Central Decatur, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah
Clarinda has a whopping 16 entries below that could see themselves qualify for the state track meet. Shenandoah has seven, Red Oak touts five and Central Decatur has three.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (11.22); 2. Jack Knoll, Interstate 35 (11.24). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (22.56); 2. Jack Knoll, Interstate 35 (22.72). KMAlanders in top 24: Jack Kling, Red Oak (22.95); Brody Cullin, Shenandoah (22.99).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jack Kling, Red Oak (50.76); 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah (51.46). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Ethan Stalzer, Albia (2:05.11); 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (2:05.22). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (4:34.91); 2. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda (4:40.14). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (9:36.52); 2. Austin Vander Werf, Interstate 35 (10:03.52). KMAlanders in top 24: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda (10:06.59).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Jack Scrivner, Clarinda (15.40); 2. Gavin Fenton, PCM (15.74). KMAlanders in top 24: Riley Norman, Central Decatur (15.79).
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Kayden Bish, Davis County (55.12); 2. Gavin Fenton, PCM (58.22). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda (22-08.25); 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (22-03.25). KMAlanders in top 24: Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (21-01.00).
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-07.00); 2. Ryan Little, Albia (6-06.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Trevor Veenstra, Pella Christian (57-11.00); 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah (48-08.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leaders: 1. Trevor Veenstra, Pella Christian (182-10.00); 2. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah (167-00.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. PCM (44.27); 2. Red Oak (44.28). KMAlanders in top 24: Clarinda (44.29), Shenandoah (44.41).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Shenandoah (1:32.08); 2. Clarinda (1:32.40). KMAlanders in top 24: Red Oak (1:32.78).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Davis County (3:29.11); 2. Albia (3:32.68). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Davis County (8:27.05); 2. Chariton (8:39.25). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Shenandoah (1:35.24); 2. Red Oak (1:35.29). KMAlanders in top 24: Clarinda (1:37.33).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Clarinda (3:44.95); 2. Davis County (3:49.70). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. PCM (1:01.84); 2. Central Decatur (1:04.18). KMAlanders in top 24: Clarinda (1:07.02).
OABCIG (Class 2A)
In Class 2A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Kuemper Catholic.
As the only area school in this district, Kuemper Catholic leads the way with eight entries in line to qualify for state.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG (11.01); 2. Daniel Blackwell, Hinton (11.22). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Daniel Blackwell, Hinton (22.95); 2. Josiah DeYoung, Pocahontas Area (22.95). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Josiah DeYoung, Pocahontas Area (50.93); 2. Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG (52.21). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (2:06.22); 2. Logan Stowater, Cherokee (2:06.97). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (4:39.91); 2. Cooper Nuss, Southeast Valley (4:49.60). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic (10:23.61); 2. Cooper Nuss, Southeast Valley (10:26.68). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Beckett DeJean, OABCIG (14.72); 2. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson (15.49). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Conner Beelner, Kingsley-Pierson (57.95); 2. Garret Ortner, East Sac County (58.78). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Beau DeRocher, Hinton (22-00.75); 2. Gabe Winterrowd, OABCIG (21-11.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Benjamin Gerken, Kuemper Catholic (6-05.00); 2. Beau Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson (6-04.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Ethan Ackerson, Southeast Valley (51-07.00); 2. Kolton Luscombe, Ridge View (48-00.50). KMAlanders in top 24: Evan Adams, Kuemper Catholic (47-01.50).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Evan Adams, Kuemper Catholic (171-08.00); 2. Justin Loseke, Southeast Valley (165-03.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic (140-08.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. OABCIG (44.26); 2. Kingsley-Pierson (44.36). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Kingsley-Pierson (1:33.32); 2. OABCIG (1:33.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Pocahontas Area (3:35.99); 2. Ridge View (3:37.58). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Kuemper Catholic (8:40.73); 2. Ridge View (8:48.07). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. OABCIG (1:37.10); 2. Pocahontas Area (1:39.81). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Greene County (3:46.02); 2. Pocahontas Area (3:48.30). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. OABCIG (1:02.10); 2. Cherokee (1:04.65). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Van Meter (Class 2A)
In Class 2A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood.
Underwood leads the way here with 13 entries below. Treynor has seven, and AHSTW and Missouri Valley both have two.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Gavin Phillips, Des Moines Christian (11.17); 2. Isaac King, Des Moines Christian (11.34). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Karson Elwood, Treynor (22.66); 2. Alex Ravlin, Underwood (22.81). KMAlanders in top 24: Chris Dworak, Missouri Valley (23.09).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Braiden Beane, West Central Valley (51.35); 2. Alex Ravlin, Underwood (51.81). KMAlanders in top 24: Karson Elwood, Treynor (51.83).
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian (1:58.73); 2. Carson Van Sickle, Ogden (1:59.90). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian (4:20.20); 2. Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian (4:20.93). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian (9:21.46); 2. Collin Hough, Des Moines Christian (9:36.22). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Mason Boothby, Underwood (15.30); 2. Gavin Newcomb, AHSTW (15.90). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Karson Elwood, Treynor (54.73); 2. Aydn Netten, Van Meter (57.78). KMAlanders in top 24: Mason Boothby, Underwood (57.83).
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Yusef Gulley, Pleasantville (21-09.00); 2. Mason Boothby, Underwood (21-08.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Aydn Netten, Van Meter (6-02.00); 2. Carson Van Sickle, Ogden (6-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Mason Boothby, Underwood (6-01.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood (57-00.75); 2. Jett Peterson, AHSTW (44-10.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leaders: 1. Sam Stoecker, Des Moines Christian (146-10.00); 2. Max Tiarks, Underwood (144-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Treynor (43.67); 2. West Central Valley (44.46). KMAlanders in top 24: Underwood (44.73).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Treynor (1:32.09); 2. West Central Valley (1:34.20). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Underwood (3:30.40); 2. Des Moines Christian (3:32.21). KMAlanders in top 24: Missouri Valley (3:35.20).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ogden (8:32.54); 2. Des Moines Christian (8:45.44). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Treynor (1:36.09); 2. West Central Valley (1:37.03). KMAlanders in top 24: Underwood (1:38.26).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Des Moines Christian (3:35.26); 2. Ogden (3:41.83). KMAlanders in top 24: Underwood (3:46.97).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Treynor (1:01.57); 2. Underwood (1:03.86). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Carlisle (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Creston.
As the only team from KMAland in this district, Creston leads the way with three entries.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Logan Fairchild, Winterset (10.78); 2. Brevin Doll, ADM (11.03). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Logan Fairchild, Winterset (22.00); 2. Alec McCormick, Carlisle (22.45). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Logan Fairchild, Winterset (49.19); 2. Braedon Zondervan, Carlisle (50.04). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Gavin Day, Winterset (2:01.11); 2. Brandon Briley, Creston (2:01.89). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Mason Back, Winterset (4:29.89); 2. Torin Timmerman, ADM (4:37.29). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Brody Roth, Carlisle (9:58.37); 2. Torin Timmerman, ADM (10:04.81). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Austin Follis, Carlisle (15.60); 2. Jacob Kitzinger, ADM (16.04). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Zach Lohmann, ADM (55.06); 2. Owen Myers, Perry (57.58). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Juni McPHee, Carlisle (20-09.00); 2. Tyler Gelhaar, ADM (20-04.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Malakai Johnson-Bassey, Des Moines Hoover (6-02.00); 2. Will Grassy, ADM (6-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Vince Benetti, ADM (51-01.75); 2. Drew Hickey, ADM (49-11.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leaders: 1. Drew Hickey, ADM (150-11.00); 2. Vince Benetti, ADM (149-06.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Max Chapman, Creston (14-06.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (43.28); 2. Carlisle (43.77). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (1:29.49); 2. Carlisle (1:32.93). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (3:27.54); 2. Carlisle (3:34.12). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Winterset (8:08.85); 2. ADM (8:22.16). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (1:36.26); 2. Carlisle (1:36.40). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Winterset (3:39.44); 2. Creston (3:43.91). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. ADM (1:02.48); 2. Carlisle (1:02.80). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Carroll (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central.
Lewis Central has a whopping 18 entries below to lead the district. Glenwood touts 11 while Harlan has eight, Atlantic six and Denison-Schleswig two.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (10.82); 2. Cade Sears, Harlan (10.94). KMAlanders in top 24: Brody Patlan, Lewis Central (11.07).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (21.83); 2. Cade Sears, Harlan (22.34). KMAlanders in top 24: Aidan Hall (22.55).
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Chance Lande, Ballard (50.62); 2. Jameson Witt, Ballard (52.05). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (2:00.07); 2. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (2:01.02). KMAlanders in top 24: Bryant Keller, Glenwood (2:01.86).
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (4:24.83); 2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (4:27.75). KMAlanders in top 24: Kade Diercks, Lewis Central (4:33.80) & Kevin Coots, Lewis Central (4:37.06).
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (9:32.79); 2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (9:33.48). KMAlanders in top 24: Kevin Coots, Lewis Central (10:07.84).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (15.22); 2. Jackson McLaren, Atlantic (15.71). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Aidan Bergman, Lewis Central (58.36); 2. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (58.73). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (21-01.00); 2. Brehden Eggers, Harlan (20-09.25). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Trevor Turner, Storm Lake (6-05.00); 2. Trey Hunter, Carroll (6-04.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Jayden Proehl, Atlantic (6-02.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (52-02.00); 2. Reagan Skarnulis (52-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leaders: 1. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (171-08.00); 2. Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood (146-05.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Alex Keiser, Atlantic (145-08.00) & Nash Paulson, Lewis Central (142-08.00) & Garret Plague, Denison-Schleswig (142-07.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Harlan (42.49); 2. Lewis Central (43.76). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Harlan (1:28.63); 2. Lewis Central (1:30.66). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ballard (3:28.44); 2. Glenwood (3:29.93). KMAlanders in top 24: Lewis Central (3:30.50) & Atlantic (3:31.71).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Glenwood (8:18.68); 2. Lewis Central (8:22.97). KMAlanders in top 24: Atlantic (8:34.13).
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Harlan (1:35.34); 2. Ballard (1:36.49). KMAlanders in top 24: Lewis Central (1:36.95).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Lewis Central (3:41.66); 2. Glenwood (3:42.69). KMAlanders in top 24: Denison-Schleswig (3:43.22)
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Atlantic (1:04.18); 2. Glenwood (1:04.74). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
MOC-Floyd Valley (Class 3A)
In Class 3A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next eight across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
All three KMAland conference teams will look to be well-represented at state with Heelan appearing 11 times below, LeMars nine times and Sergeant Bluff-Luton six times.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Carter Toews, Spirit Lake (11.00); 2. Sione Fifita, LeMars (11.09). KMAlanders in top 24: Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (11.13).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Drew Uhl, Bishop Heelan Catholic (22.80) & Gavin Timmer, Spencer (22.80). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Gavin Timmer, Spencer (51.23); 2. Evan Janzen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (51.30). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Ryder Sundell, Spirit Lake (2:01.65); 2. Damon VandenBerg, Spirit Lake (2:05.01). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Easton Van Den Berg, Sioux Center (4:44.05); 2. Eli Otten, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4:46.85). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Damon VandenBerg, Spirit Lake (10:06.18); 2. Brandon Hughes, Spirit Lake (10:12.04). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Carter Toews, Spirit Lake (14.90); 2. Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (15.51). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (56.49); 2. Preston Pitts, Spencer (56.65). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Taiten Den Besten, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (20-10.00); 2. Dylan Maasdam, MOC-Floyd Valley (20-07.50). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Sione Fifita, LeMars (6-07.00); 2. Wanding Hosnyang, LeMars (6-06.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Jaron Bleeker, Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-02.00) & Jacob Hoffman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-00.00).
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Kaleb Cline, Spencer (49-10.00); 2. Brett Van Gelder, MOC-Floyd Valley (48-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Discus — Leaders: 1. Carson McInerney, Bishop Heelan Catholic (151-03.00); 2. Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (150-08.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Spirit Lake (43.78); 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (43.84). KMAlanders in top 24: LeMars (44.17).
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Spencer (1:31.07); 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:32.67). KMAlanders in top 24: LeMars (1:33.23).
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:26.49); 2. Spirit Lake (3:30.93). KMAlanders in top 24: LeMars (3:32.49).
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Spirit Lake (8:25.10); 2. LeMars (8:30.73). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Spencer (1:35.54); 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:35.93). KMAlanders in top 24: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1:36.50).
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Spirit Lake (3:35.94); 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3:40.62). KMAlanders in top 24: LeMars (3:42.57).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Spirit Lake (1:00.60); 2. Spencer (1:02.46). KMAlanders in top 24: Bishop Heelan Catholic (1:04.52) & LeMars (1:05.45).
Abraham Lincoln (Class 4A)
In Class 4A, the top two finishers in each event will automatically advance to the state track meet. The next 12 across the state will also get to Des Moines.
Area Teams: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West.
Sioux City North leads the way with eight entries below. Sioux City East has six, and Thomas Jefferson has two.
100 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Tyler Sickerson, Ankeny (10.90); 2. Jackson Belding, Ankeny (11.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Demarico Young, Sioux City North (11.25).
200 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jackson Belding, Ankeny (22.32); 2. Tyler Sickerson, Ankeny (22.40). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Dash — Leaders: 1. Jackson Belding, Ankeny (49.22); 2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (49.83). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (1:53.90); 2. Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic (1:54.38). KMAlanders in top 24: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (1:59.88).
1600 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (4:18.42); 2. Ethan Zuber, Ankeny (4:20.11). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
3200 Meter Run — Leaders: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (9:16.68); 2. Flynn Milligan, Dowling Catholic (9:20.28). KMAlanders in top 24: Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (9:21.90).
110 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Carter Accola, Ankeny (14.40); 2. Gavin Wise, Ankeny (16.03). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
400 Meter Hurdles — Leaders: 1. Brandon Bowers, Thomas Jefferson (57.01); 2. Christian Baccile, Dowling Catholic (57.88). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Long Jump — Leaders: 1. Anthony Glay, Dallas Center-Grimes (23-00.25); 2. Devon Akers, Ankeny (22-01.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
High Jump — Leaders: 1. Jamison Patton, Ankeny (6-04.00); 2. Robert Johnson, Sioux City West (6-03.00). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
Shot Put — Leaders: 1. Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (54-05.25); 2. Nathan Rotherham, Dowling Catholic (52-08.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Juan DeAnda, Sioux City East (48-03.00).
Discus — Leaders: 1. Nathan Rotherham, Dowling Catholic (163-00.00); 2. Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln (161-05.00). KMAlanders in top 24: Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (155-01.00).
4x100 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (43.41); 2. Dowling Catholic (43.45). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x200 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (1:29.14); 2. Sioux City East (1:31.36). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x400 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (3:24.83); 2. Sioux City East (3:26.75). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
4x800 Meter Relay — Leaders: 1. Dowling Catholic (7:54.47); 2. Ankeny (8:03.56). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
800 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Sioux City East (1:35.56); 2. Ankeny (1:35.59). KMAlanders in top 24: None.
1600 Medley Relay — Leaders: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3:36.00); 2. Ankeny (3:36.48). KMAlanders in top 24: Sioux City North (3:37.12).
Shuttle Hurdle Relay — Leaders: 1. Ankeny (1:02.33); 2. Dowling Catholic (1:03.54). KMAlanders in top 24: Thomas Jefferson (1:06.26).
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.