(KMAland) -- It was 12 days ago when I dropped the first in-season KMAland Tennis Power Rankings. Today, we update those with the many results we’ve seen since then.
GIRLS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Red Oak (6-0): Welcome back to the top. The Tigers had a couple of tight dual wins early, but they’ve won their last four duals by a combined 34-2. (PR: 3)
2. Kuemper Catholic (3-1): The Knights’ only dual loss came to Red Oak by a mere 5-4 back on April 12th. (PR: 4)
3. Lewis Central (4-1): The Titans have been really impressive of late, especially last night in their 9-0 win over Glenwood. They also own a win over St. Albert within the last week. A big showdown with Kuemper awaits tonight. (PR: 9)
4. St. Albert (5-1): Lewis Central surprised them a bit last week, but they’ve since won two in a row over Harlan and Denison-Schleswig. (PR: 1)
5. Abraham Lincoln (4-1): That dual record may be off a win or a loss, but the Lynx have taken care of business outside of their early-season 5-4 loss to St. Albert. (PR: 2)
6. Creston (3-1): The Panthers won the Knoxville Invitational on Friday and picked up a very nice win over Clarinda last evening. (PR: 7)
7. Glenwood (4-2): They took a couple on the chin against Red Oak and Lewis Central in two of their last three duals, but they are the last team to beat…(PR: 8)
8. Atlantic (4-3): After a 1-3 start, the Trojans have run off wins over Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda and Harlan. And as mentioned in the last rankings, they could easily have two more wins on their ledger. (PR: 10)
9. Clarinda (3-2): The Cardinals do have the feather in the cap of being the only team to actually beat Lewis Central. However, they did take some tight losses to Creston and Atlantic in the last week. Honestly, they’re not far off from the No. 2 spot. (PR: 6)
10. Denison-Schleswig (3-4): The Monarchs aren’t too far off a top five spot, either. They lost to both Atlantic and St. Albert by 5-4 scores, which shows they’re plenty impressive enough to make a run this year. (PR: 5)
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Landry Miller, Sophomore, St. Albert (6-1): Miller holds the edge over Sun, but the two are very, very tightly linked considering they split their two matches. (PR: 1)
2. Jessica Sun, Junior, Shenandoah (7-1): Sun has been taking care of business since her loss to Miller. (PR: 2)
3. Maddie Frey, Senior, Creston (4-0): Frey only strengthened her case for this spot with a big 8-3 win over Mayson Hartley last night. (PR: 3)
4. Rhenn Rolenc, Senior, Red Oak (4-1): Despite a loss to Shenandoah’s Sun, she was more than competitive in an 8-5 defeat. (PR: 7)
5. Mayson Hartley, Sophomore, Clarinda (5-2): Hartley’s only two losses have come to Sun and Frey. A big shot at Rolenc could come tonight. (PR: 6)
6. Harper Snead, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (1-3): My records show that she’s only played once since the last rankings. (PR: 4)
7. Kiana Schulz, Freshman, Denison-Schleswig (7-0): Schulz picked up the biggest win of her career last night in taking down Allison Narmi from St. Albert. The freshman has been impressive, and it’s possible they’ve been easing her in at the No. 2 spot at this point.. (PR: NR)
8. Lanee Olsen, Sophomore, Lewis Central (3-2): Olsen’s only losses have come in tight battles with Miller and Hartley. This could potentially be a little low. (PR: NR)
9. Allison Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (6-1): Despite the loss last night, she’s been dominant throughout the entire year. (PR: 5)
10. Taylor Cole, Sophomore, Clarinda (6-0): Cole has continued her dominance by outscoring her foes by a combined 48-10. (PR: 10)
BOYS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (9-1): Nothing has happened in the past 12 days that changes how I feel about the top of these rankings. AL keeps on rolling along with dominant victories. (PR: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (4-1): The Knights only loss came against a really strong Boone team. They’re 2-0 against KMAland teams. (PR: 2)
3. Denison-Schleswig (7-1): It became very clear to me that the Monarchs are legit last night with their 8-1 win over St. Albert. (PR: 6)
4. Lewis Central (5-1): The Titans have rolled off four consecutive wins, including victories over St. Albert and Glenwood. (PR: 10)
5. St. Albert (4-3): They’ve played the best of the best with their only losses coming to AL, Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig. (PR: 3)
6. Southwest Valley (4-1): The Timberwolves will get their chance to move up when they meet St. Albert later this week. Their only loss was a tight 5-4 battle with a really strong Maryville team. (PR: 4)
7. Shenandoah (4-1): The Mustangs still hold wins over Atlantic and Clarinda with their only loss to AL. (PR: 5)
8. Atlantic (4-3): Atlantic’s only losses have come by one to Kuemper and Shenandoah and to Denison-Schleswig. They also had a really strong performance at their home tourney – taking 2nd – this past weekend. (PR: 7)
9. Glenwood (5-3): They dropped a 5-4 dual with Lewis Central last night to snap a three-game win streak. (PR: 8)
10. Creston (2-6): I considered them one spot higher since they’re really the only team – other than Boone – that has contended with Denison-Schleswig (although the Monarchs did not have a complete lineup). Last night’s win over Clarinda pushes them into the top 10. (PR: NR)
BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Dalton Pregon, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (7-2): He’s certainly the top player eligible for these rankings with his only losses coming to Valley’s No. 1 Cam Johnson (in a tiebreak) and to SC North’s Caleb Weber (8-6). (PR: 1)
2. Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert (6-1): The Wartburg recruit handed Colin Reis the first loss of his career last night. That’s worthy of a jump. (PR: 3)
3. Colin Reis, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (5-1): How will he bounce back from his first career loss? I think he’ll be just fine. (PR: 2)
4. Luke Hicks, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (3-1): Hicks has gone 1-1 in singles play since the last rankings, falling only to a star from Boone.
5. Grant Sturm, Senior, Atlantic (6-2): Sturm was 3-1 before the first rankings and has gone 3-1 since with the only loss to Reis. (PR: 5)
6. Kade Hutchings, Senior, Southwest Valley (4-0): He’s only played once since the last rankings, and it was a nice win over Maryville No. 1, Mitchell Myers. (PR: 8)
7. Harrison Dahm, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (6-0): Wins for Dahm over two No. 2s ranked ahead of him in the last rankings tells me he’s the likely top No. 2 singles player in the area. (PR: 9)
87. Carter White, Junior, St. Albert (6-1): White suffered his first loss of the season last night to Dahm, but he’s still outscored his foes, 52-18, in games. (PR: 6)
9. Ethan Sturm, Junior, Atlantic (7-1): Sturm’s only loss also came to Dahm, but he’s taken care of business otherwise. (PR: 7)
10. Brock Bruns, Senior, Harlan (4-3): Big mistake to leave Bruns off the list last time around. His only losses have come to Pregon, Miller and Sturm, and he’s been dominant otherwise. This might actually be a bit low. (PR: NR)
ONE FINAL RANKING
I think there also deserves to be a little love for the down-the-lineup folks. Here are those that are dominating their spot in the lineup the most from 1 through 6.
No. 1 Girls: Landry Miller, Sophomore, St. Albert (6-1)
No. 2 Girls: Kiana Schulz, Freshman, Denison-Schleswig (7-0)
No. 3 Girls: Karly Calvin, Senior, Creston (4-0)
No. 4 Girls: Oasis Opheim, Sophomore, Lewis Central (5-0)
No. 5 Girls: Evelyn Lopez, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (4-0)
No. 6 Girls: Merced Ramirez, Freshman, Red Oak (6-0)
No. 1 Boys: Dalton Pregon, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (7-2)
No. 2 Boys: Harrison Dahm, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (6-0)
No. 3 Boys: Chris Wailes, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln (8-1)
No. 4 Boys: Payton Fort, Sophomore, Lewis Central (5-0)
No. 5 Boys: Quintin Slater, Senior, Shenandoah (4-0)
No. 6 Boys: Braden Mohr, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (7-0)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.