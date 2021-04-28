(KMAland) -- Now, for something different.
Today, we are taking a look at our coverage of college decisions in the Class of 2021. There are several reasons for this:
1 – I need a little mental break from all the ongoings of spring sports.
2 – To direct your attention to all the great KMAland athletes that have made their college decision to continue athletically at the next level.
3 – To direct your attention to all of the work we’ve done to highlight those folks already.
4 – To add more to the list! As in, who have we missed?
To this point, there are 158 known seniors in KMAland that have made college decisions. From Kaci Abildtrup to Cameryn Young, we have those 158 listed alphabetically right here. In addition to their name, their school, their college choice and the sport or sports they are pursuing, we’ve also got a link to our story on their decision (if we’ve done one).
At this very moment, there are stories on 129 of these folks. By the end of the day, that will reach 130. By the end of the week, we’re thinking it’ll be up over 135. By the end of the spring, we’re hoping to have every single last one interviewed about their decision. That’s where you come in. Take a look at that list, let us know who we have missed and we will get right on it.
Anyway, let’s have some fun with these names and these choices…
-There are 21 2021 college seniors on our list that have a last name that starts with the letter S. That’s the most. Next? B has 17, M has 13 and P and R have 12 each. The only letters not represented are I, X and Z. And I can’t even think of anyone that could break those droughts at the moment.
-Here’s your sport breakdown:
Baseball: 10
Basketball: 12
Bowling: 3
Cross Country: 12
Football: 36
Golf: 2
Rodeo: 1
Soccer: 14
Softball: 26
Tennis: 2
Track: 18
Volleyball: 21
Wrestling: 11
-You might find that if you add those up it’s more than 158. There are 14 KMAland athletes that will be doubling up at the next level. That breakdown:
Track & Cross Country: 10
Football & Baseball: 2
Golf & Softball/Volleyball & Track: 1 each
-The school that most KMAland athletes have committed? That’s Southwestern in Creston, which has 13 commits on the list. It includes five for volleyball and softball and one each for baseball, basketball and track.
-Graceland is next with 10 commitments, including four in football, two each in basketball and softball and one apiece in volleyball and wrestling.
-Morningside has nine from the area committed. Six of them will play for the premiere football program in NAIA while two are committed for softball and one is for volleyball.
-Others that have at least five committed: Iowa Western (7), Iowa Central (6), Buena Vista (5), Nebraska (5), Northwestern (5), Simpson (5) and Wartburg (5).
-There are plenty of Division I commits…
-Interestingly enough, all five of the athletes going to Nebraska are going for football, including scholarship recruits Thomas Fidone (Lewis Central) and Seth Malcom (Fremont-Mills) that are already there. Wes Reiman (Weeping Water), Matthew Schuster (Ashland-Greenwood) and Payton Weehler (Mount Ayr) are part of the strong walk-on class.
-Northern Iowa is bringing in Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic, Cross Country & Track), Rylie Driskell (Creston, Golf), Liv Freund (Harlan, Cross Country & Track) and Layne Pryor (Woodbine, Football).
-Iowa went to Treynor to snag Noah James for track and field and Alyssa Kellar for soccer.
-Drake (Makenna Shepard), Kansas State (Serena Sundell), North Dakota State (Blake Sadr), Omaha (Grace Cave), Iowa State (Allie Petry), Tarleton State (Keelin Engel) and Wichita State (Peyton Pogge) are other Division I schools that have picked up commitments and signatures from area athletes.
-The Division II commitments are led by four each going to Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State. Three are joining UNK’s terrific wrestling program (Crew Howard, Jackson Kinsella and Briar Reisz) while Cameron Binder of Auburn will play for the Lopers in hoops.
-As for Wayne State, which also added Missouri Western transfer Logan Hughes to their women’s basketball team, football came to the area and grabbed three commitments. Silas Bales (Glenwood), Logan Katzer (Lewis Central) and Sam Rallis (St. Albert) will all play football while Ryan Blum (Glenwood) will join former teammate Nate Mohr on the basketball team.
-Northwest Missouri State is next with three commitments. Kelsey Fields (Creston) will play for the women’s basketball team, Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia) will hit the gridiron and Abi Albertson (Harlan) is going to join the track and cross country programs.
-Central Missouri also has three commitments in Cooper Langfelt (Fremont-Mills, Football), Connor McKee (CAM, Track & Field) and Ben Walker (Maryville, Football).
-Augustana, McKendree, Minnesota State and Northern State are other Division II schools with multiple commits (2 each) from the area. Mary, Missouri Western, Rogers State, St. Cloud State and Truman State are among the other Division II schools that have dived into and won a recruiting battle for an area athlete.
-One other fun note: We have a commit to Drake (Shepard), a male athlete named Drake (Woods going to IWCC for football) and a female athlete with the last name Drake (Rachel going to Graceland for volleyball) on the list. So, that’s….something.
And that’s the list, for now. Again, if you have others that need to be added, please email dmartin@kmamail.com with the info! Thanks for reading.