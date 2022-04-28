(KMAland) -- Another update of the latest KMAland Spring Sports Power Rankings!
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (9-3/3-0): Really, really terrific week of soccer from the Lynx, which beat both Millard North (2-0) and Elkhorn (8-1) in the Iowa-Nebraska Border Battle. They followed up with a win over city rival, Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (8-2/3-0): Well, the Titans played three matches, and they scored 35 goals. Seems like a lot. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-3/3-0): A strong showing of their own in the last week, including a 2-0 day at the ADM Tournament before an 8-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (6-2/1-0): The Rams rolled to a win of their own in their only match of the week, beating Denison-Schleswig by a 7-0 count. (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (5-2-1/2-0): Underwood picked up a pair of shutout wins, beating Logan-Magnolia (10-0) and Harlan (4-0). (LW: 5)
6. Tri-Center (7-4/3-0): The Trojans got a push from Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley to open the new week, but they outscored St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig by a 9-1 count in the next two games. (LW: 6)
7. Treynor (2-3-1/0-0): Not a single match was played over the last week. (LW: 7)
8. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (4-4/1-2): They haven’t played a whole lot of area schools, but their 4-3 loss to Tri-Center told me enough about their quality. Let’s move them on in. (LW: NR)
9. Thomas Jefferson (5-5/0-3): TJ played tight with Bellevue West and Omaha Northwest at the Border Battle, and then they were even with Abraham Lincoln for a half of soccer before the Lynx tacked on a lot of late goals once the game had been conceded. They’re still battling. (LW: 8)
10. St. Albert (5-4/1-1): The Saintes picked up a very nice win over Atlantic their last time out, getting a 5-2 victory that keeps them firmly in the top 10. (LW: 9)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City East (6-3/2-0): The Black Raiders have the hot hand. They have won three matches in a row against quality opponents, and that includes a 1-0 victory over previous No. 1 North earlier this week. (LW: 4)
2. Sioux City North (6-3/2-1): North played with fire in picking up a pair of one-goal wins over Glenwood and Storm Lake before taking a one-goal loss to Sioux City East. Those one-goal matches can giveth and taketh. (LW: 1)
3. Lewis Central (6-2/1-0): One match for the Titans, and they rolled to a 6-0 win over Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 2)
4. Glenwood (7-2/1-1): The Rams nearly unseated No. 1 Sioux City North on the same day that the Stars climbed to the top spot. They bounced right back a few days later with a 10-0 win over Tri-Center. (LW: 3)
5. Treynor (10-1/3-0): Treynor hasn’t allowed a goal since April 2nd. They have eight straight shutouts, and they aren’t hurting for goals, either. Their recent 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Conestoga and Denison-Schleswig, respectively, show they are for real. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City West (5-4/3-0): Great week of soccer for West, which included a pair of wins over LeMars and a combined score of 24-5 in their three matches. (LW: 6)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-4/5-0): Whooo…big week for Heelan, which beat Denison-Schleswig (1-0), LeMars (6-1), Storm Lake (1-0), Underwood (11-4) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1). They are on the climb. (LW: 8)
8. Denison-Schleswig (3-5/1-2): Tough week for the Monarchs. They won in a shootout over Harlan for their only win, but they were unable to scratch in losses to Heelan and Treynor. (LW: 7)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-4/1-2): The Warriors faced a tough week of their own with losses to Spencer and Heelan and a tight win over Harlan. (LW: 9)
10. Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (9-1/2-0): The competition was upped this week for NV/WCV, and they still found ways to beat Creston and Des Moines Christian – both 1-0 scores. (LW: 10)
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (10-2/3-0): The Knights just keep on keeping on with wins over Boone, St. Edmond and Atlantic this past week. (LW: 1)
2. Clarinda (6-0/4-0): Busy, busy week for the Cardinals, and they continue to take care of business in dominant fashion. They outscored Atlantic, Shenandoah, Creston and Red Oak, 34-2. So deep. (LW: 2)
3. Red Oak (5-2/1-1): They lost to Clarinda in their last dual, but there are a number of circumstances that led to this jump. You will learn about them very soon. (LW: 4)
4. Lewis Central (3-2/3-0): What a week for the Titans, which beat Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert and Glenwood before winning the city championship just yesterday. Their only losses were in 5-4 duals with Clarinda and Red Oak. (LW: 7)
5. St. Albert (5-1/1-1): As a dual team, this is their happy spot it appears. The Saintes did lose to Lewis Central, but they still have a dominant win over Abraham Lincoln and a tight victory over Shenandoah. (LW: 3)
6. Shenandoah (4-3/2-1): After the loss to Clarinda, Shenandoah bounced back with 9-0 and 6-3 wins over Southwest Valley and Glenwood, respectively. (LW: 5)
7. Sioux City East (6-0/3-0): They have been absolutely rolling this season, and they won three duals this past week. They beat Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 6)
8. Abraham Lincoln (5-3/1-1): While AL finished second at the city tournament yesterday, they were 1-1 in dual meetings with Sioux City East (3-6) and Heelan (6-3). (LW: 8)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-2/0-2): SBL took two tight dual losses this past week, falling to Sioux City East by a 5-4 score and 6-3 to Estherville-Lincoln Central. (LW: 9)
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-8/2-1): Heelan picked up a pair of wins this week that brings them into the top 10. They knocked off LeMars on Monday and then took down Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Le Yuan Sun, SR, Shenandoah (10-0): Another banner week for Sun, who continues to take care of business with standout wins over Coryl Matheny and Mayson Hartley. (LW: 1)
2. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (7-2): Matheny’s only two losses have come to Sun this season. (LW: 2)
3. Samantha Tidgren, SR, Kuemper Catholic (5-0): She’s still unbeaten, and she continues to climb the rankings. (LW: 4)
4. Lanee Olsen, JR, Lewis Central (6-2): Incredible day of tennis for Olsen yesterday, who won the No. 1 singles city title with wins over Landry Miller of St. Albert and Jeena Carle of Abraham Lincoln. It was her second win over Miller of the week. (LW: NR)
5. Landry Miller, JR, St. Albert (6-3): Miller held off Carle before the loss to Olsen and maintains her spot in the top five. (LW: 3)
6. Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (4-2): Hartley’s only losses this season have come to Matheny and Sun. (LW: 5)
Since we are a good bit into the season, I thought it would also be nice to take a look at the top performing players at each of the other singles positions this year:
No. 2 singles: Clarinda’s Taylor Cole has a win over Council Bluffs city champion Oasis Opheim and is 6-0 on the season. Along with Opheim, St. Albert’s Allison Narmi has been dominant in this spot.
No. 3 singles: Sioux City East’s Lucy Mehlhaff is 9-0 on the year with a 72-17 record in games this season.
No. 4 singles: Abraham Lincoln junior Ella Boes is now 8-0 on the season and has a city championship to her name.
No. 5 singles: Lewis Central sophomore Alexis Opheim moved to a perfect 8-0 yesterday in claiming a city championship of her own. Kuemper freshman Ella Schwarte (5-0) is also flawless.
No. 6 singles: Kuemper’s Keziah Janssen (5-0) and Brooklyn Damgaard of Lewis Central (8-0) are both undefeated in this spot this season. Damgaard claimed a Council Bluffs city title just yesterday.
KMALAND BOYS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (8-2/2-0): They remain the dominant force in the area after 9-0 wins over St. Albert and Harlan. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (7-0/4-0): May 9th. That’s the date of the LC/D-S showdown at Lewis Central. The Titans beat Red Oak, St. Albert and Glenwood in duals and then took the city championship during the past week. (LW: 2)
3. Clarinda (4-2/3-0): The Cardinals proved to be way too low last week, and they are on the way back up after a nice week with wins over Shenandoah (5-4), Creston (9-0) and Red Oak (9-0). (LW: 7)
4. Shenandoah (5-2/2-1): Terrific week for Shenandoah, outside of the loss to Clarinda, as they handle Harlan (9-0) and Glenwood (7-2). (LW: 5)
5. Abraham Lincoln (8-3/2-0): The Lynx have turned things around since their loss to Shenandoah, which lost to St. Albert earlier this year – and St. Albert lost to Abraham Lincoln. I don’t know what to do with that, but I’ll give AL the boost for the city runner-up. (LW: 6)
6. St. Albert (4-3/1-2): Tough week for the Falcons with losses to LC and Denison-Schleswig. They also took third at a very competitive city meet. (LW: 4)
7. Sioux City East (6-2/3-1): East’s only loss of the week came to Abraham Lincoln (7-2), but they were able to outscore TJ, Sioux City North and SBL by a combined 26-1. (LW: 3)
8. Glenwood (5-3/0-2): They didn’t win this past week, but they also faced tough competition in Lewis Central and Shenandoah. (LW: 8)
9. LeMars (3-1/1-0): The Bulldogs had just one dual this past week, and it was an 8-1 win over Heelan. (LW: 9)
10. Southwest Valley (4-2/1-1): While they did suffer an 8-1 loss to a very strong Maryville team, the Timberwolves bounced right back to beat Clarke, 6-3. (LW: 10)
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Colin Reis, SR, Denison-Schleswig (8-1): Reis is still rolling at the top of the boys individual rankings. (LW: 1)
2. Carter White, SR, St. Albert (8-2): White took a loss to Reis, but he did avenge his other loss this season to Chris Wailes by snagging the No. 1 singles championship in Council Bluffs. (LW: 4)
3. Andrew Lawrence, SO, Shenandoah (6-1): Strong week for Lawrence, who picked up No. 1 singles wins against Harlan, Clarinda and Glenwood. (LW: 2)
4. Chris Wailes, SO, Abraham Lincoln (9-3): Wailes took second at the city tournament, and he also has the loss to Lawrence – his only other defeat in the area. (LW: 3)
5. Nathan Brown, SR, Clarinda (5-1): He suffered his first loss of the season this past week, losing a tight 11-9 battle with Lawrence. (LW: 5)
6. Christian Jensen, SO, Lewis Central (4-4): Let’s give a little love to Jensen, whose only losses have come to White and Wailes. (LW: NR)
Who are the top players at the other singles positions? Great question.
No. 2 singles: Carson Seuntjens has not been beat yet this year as the Denison-Schleswig No. 2.
No. 3 singles: Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm played No. 2 last year before Seuntjens supplanted him. Clarinda’s Kale Downey is also undefeated here.
No. 4 singles: Shenandoah junior Paul Schlachter continues to pile up wins at this position. Sioux City East freshman Jax Theeler and Denison-Schleswig sophomore Braden Curnyn also have spotless records.
No. 5 singles: Abraham Lincoln junior Tyler Powers won an undefeated showdown with Lewis Central’s Preston Kathol earlier this week. Would you believe the Monarchs have another undefeated player here in junior Wyatt Johnson? Well, they do.
No. 6 singles: Lewis Central’s city champ Broedy Johnson has not been beat yet at No. 6 singles. He’s 64-9 in games this year. Glenwood’s Liam Hays is also unbeaten here.
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (202.92 CAAVG): The Cardinals continue to hold down the top spot. They won the Lewis Central Invitational with a 384 and then had a 209 and 196 against Riverside and Audubon, respectively. (LW: 1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic (207.40 CAAVG): Heelan took a third-place finish at a tough CYO Tournament yesterday, which came after winning a triangular with SBL and Abraham Lincoln with a 206 and a LeMars Invitational championship with a 211 during the past week. (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (214.04 CAAVG): Strong week for the Warriors, which would have been first at the LeMars Invitational and at a triangular with Heelan and Abraham Lincoln if not for…well, if not for Heelan. (LW: 7)
4. St. Albert (217.35 CAAVG): It’s been a bit quiet since they won the Shenandoah Invitational, but hey…they won the Shenandoah Invitational. That was very good. (LW: 4)
5. Boyer Valley (218.40 CAAVG): They have been absolutely rolling of late and haven’t lost since April 4th. They most recently won the RVC meet in Atlantic with a 202. (LW: 8)
6. Sidney (218.60 CAAVG): Sidney was second to Treynor at the Lewis Central Invitational, shooting a 399, and then finished with a 191 in a 9-hole dual with East Mills. (LW: NR)
7. LeMars (222.96 CAAVG): They got off to a slower start this season, but they have been on a run of late, including a third place finish at their home tournament and a win against Sioux City North and TJ at an MRC triangular in the last week. (LW: 6)
8. Sioux City East (219.30 CAAVG): East was fourth at the LeMars Invitational and then took down Sioux City West, shooting a 228 and a 212, respectively. (LW: 5)
9. Logan-Magnolia (224.07 CAAVG): They haven’t lost since March! The Panthers picked up wins over Tri-Center and IKM-Manning, shooting a 200 and a 211, respectively, in the past week. (LW: NR)
10. IKM-Manning (227.12 CAAVG): The Wolves took their first dual loss of the season to Logan-Magnolia two days ago, but they’ve handled business otherwise. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Kylie Powers, JR, IKM-Manning (41.48 CAAVG): Powers is No. 1 for a third straight week and continues to hold the top average in the area. (LW: 1)
2. Danielle Hurt, SR, LeMars (44.94 CAAVG): Hurt won the LeMars Invitational and was medalist in their win over Sioux City North and TJ. (LW: 2)
3. Brooklynn Currin, JR, Treynor (45.57 CAAVG): Currin has been on the move of late, including an LC Invitational championship. She was also medalist against Audubon. (LW: 6)
4. Avery Beller, SR, Sioux City North (46.08 CAAVG): Beller shot a 52 at the LeMars Invitational and then followed with a 46 to take second in a triangular. (LW: 3)
5. Maddie Lewis, SR, Treynor (46.57 CAAVG): Lewis shot a 90 and took third at the LC Invitational and then had a 44 to take medalist against Riverside. (LW: 4)
6. Anna Fenton, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (46.93 CAAVG): Fenton was second at the LeMars Tournament, took a medal in a triangular with SBL and AL and then tied for fourth at the CYO Tournament yesterday. (LW: 5)
7. Emma Shields, JR, Lamoni (48.00 CAAVG): Shields is a new one to the top 10, and it makes sense given she was medalist in both of her meets this past week. (LW: NR)
8. Avery Dowling, JR, Sidney (48.40 CAAVG): Dowling was runner-up in a dual with East Mills and took runner-up at the Lewis Central Invitational last week. (LW: NR)
9. Isabella Boyle, JR, Sioux City East (48.58 CAAVG): Boyle took medalist honors during a win over Sioux City East, shooting a 44. She also led the way with a 52 at the LeMars Tournament. (LW: 7)
10. Maci Miller, SR, Boyer Valley (48.98 CAAVG): Another strong day for Miller at the RVC meet in Atlantic, shooting a 49 to take second, helps her stay put in this week’s top 10. (LW: 8)
KMALAND BOYS TEAM GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (173.83 CAAVG): Second in the area in CAAVG, Lewis Central just continues to win. They won the Monarch Invitational in Denison and outshot Glenwood in a 9-hole dual in the last week. (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (173.51 CAAVG): The Knights still lead the area with their CAAVG, and they were the CYO champs yesterday. They did suffer a head-to-head loss to Harlan earlier in the week, but more has happened since then. (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (175.84 CAAVG): The Rams make a jump after winning a triangular one week ago, shooting well against Lewis Central (170) and then nabbing another triangular with Shenandoah and Fremont-Mills (164) two days ago. (LW: 5)
4. Treynor (179.55 CAAVG): In the last week, they beat Harlan and Denison-Schleswig in a triangular, took down Audubon with a 172 and handled AHSTW with a 180. (LW: 6)
5. Atlantic (177.88 CAAVG): The Trojans have been pretty fantastic themselves in the last week. They took third in Denison and beat Clarinda (twice), Creston and Harlan head-to-head. (LW: 4)
6. Harlan (192.73 CAAVG): The Cyclones got hot, and they are the only team in the area that can say they’ve beat Kuemper. The scores matter, but they deserve a boost after that win. (LW: 9)
7. Boyer Valley (183.72 CAAVG): They shot another 171 and won at the Rolling Valley meet earlier this week. (LW: 8)
8. Fremont-Mills (185.63 CAAVG): The Knights have had some great battles with Sidney this year, but they hold the current bragging rights with the tournament win at Sidney this past weekend. (LW: NR)
9. Sidney (179.26 CAAVG): The Cowboys were second at the home tournament, but they quickly bounced back with a terrific 162 in a dual win over East Mills. (LW: 3)
10. Clarinda (190.11 CAAVG): Check out their last two 9-hole scores: 165 and 168. They also shot a 378 and took third at the Fremont County Invite on Saturday. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1 Jordan Greenwood, SR, Lewis Central (40.40 CAAVG): Another 18-hole championship for Greenwood over the weekend in Denison. He also shot the low score in a dual with Glenwood. (LW: 1)
2. Ethan Konz, SO, Treynor (40.08 CAAVG): He has the best CAAVG in the area, and he is coming off a week where he shot 36, 41 and 35 to earn two medals and a runner-up. (LW: 3)
3. Maverick Schwabe, SO, Kuemper Catholic (41.16 CAAVG): Very active week for Schwabe, who won the CYO championship yesterday with a 75. He was also runner-up at Panorama (84) over the weekend and had an 83 at the Spencer Invite to finish in the top 15. His lone 9-hole of the week was a 43 and a runner-up against Harlan. (LW: 2)
4. Payton Greenwood, JR, Lewis Central (41.65 CAAVG): Another good showing for Greenwood, who was runner-up to Jordan in Denison (80) and in their matchup with Glenwood (40). (LW: 4)
5. Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (42.20 CAAVG): Bantam shot a 38 to win the Rolling Valley medal on Monday, and then he followed it up with a 45 in a quad matchup with CAM, East Union and Lenox. (LW: NR)
6. Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic (42.32 CAAVG): Busy week for Nelson, who won two medals in 9-hole duals with Harlan (41) and Clarinda (35) and was sixth at the Denison Tournament. He also shot a 41 in a dual with Clarinda, taking third. (LW: 7)
7. Chase Jahde, FR, CAM (42.43 CAAVG): Jahde took third at the Rolling Valley meet at Coon Rapids on Monday, finishing with a 41. He also added a 43 and was runner-up in their quad with Woodbine, East Union and Lenox. (LW: 8)
8. Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills (45.98 CAAVG): What a week for Malcom, who might be among the hottest golfers in the area. He shot a 38 to win a triangular with Glenwood and Shenandoah. That was on the heels of his tournament championship at the Fremont County Tournament, shooting an 80. (LW: NR)
9. Braden Sneed, JR, Glenwood (42.49 CAAVG): Sneed opened up the week with a 38 in a win over Nebraska City and Plattsmouth and then was runner-up with a 40 against F-M and Shenandoah. (LW: 10)
10. Kyle Beam, SR, Sidney (43.14 CAAVG): Beam had a couple of solid finishes this past week, taking third at his home tournament with an 89 on Saturday. He followed up with a solid 39 and was runner-up against East Mills. (LW: 9)
KMALAND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Here’s the All-KMAland Girls Team for the week!
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.20)
200: Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville (26.20)
400: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (59.10)
800: Kaia Bieker, Harlan (2:17.23)
1500: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:08.24)
1600: Kiya Johnson, Ashland-Greenwood (5:47.30)
3000: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (10:58.70)
3200: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (12:27.99)
100 hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (15.33)
300 hurdles: Macy Richardson, Sterling (47.13)
400 hurdles: Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln (1:06.18)
High jump: Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood (5-03.25)
Long jump: Charley Hernandez, Glenwood (17-06.00)
Triple jump: Kyla Davis, Palmyra (35-00.50)
Discus: Lauren Harms, Sterling (136-07)
Shot put: Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (42-01.00)
Pole vault: Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (11-00.00)
Javelin throw: Lexi Craig, Stanberry (130-05)
CHANGES THIS WEEK:
-RaeAnn Thompson’s 100 time bettered from 12.30 to 12.20.
-Addy Reynolds’ 400 time went from 59.49 last week to 59.10 this week.
-Kaia Bieker bettered her 800 time again, going from 2:19.11 to 2:17.23.
-There’s a new one-miler with Kiya Johnson taking the place of Danie Parriott from Conestoga.
-Maddax DeVault posted a better 100 hurdles time this week, moving from 15.62 to 15.33.
-Macy Richardson also posted a better time in the 300 hurdles this week, going from 47.18 to 47.13.
-AL’s Abby LaSale finally moved Glenwood’s Abby Hughes out of the 400 hurdles with a big run this week.
-Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen moved to the top of the high jump this week with a 5-03.25, supplanting Haven Zimmerman of Conestoga.
-Glenwood’s Charley Hernandez is the new long jumper, moving past Syracuse’s Kamdyn Stanley, who had held it down for quite a while.
-Kyla Davis of Palmyra posted a better triple jump this week, going from 34-05.50 to 35-00.50.
-We have a new discus thrower again with Sterling’s Lauren Harms taking the top spot from Emily Jones of Wayne.
KMALAND BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The latest KMAland Boys Track & Field team for the week!
100: Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (10.95)
200: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (22.23)
400: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (49.75)
800: Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (2:00.95)
1600: Connor Blackford, Maryville (4:32.13)
3200: Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley (9:21.90)
110 hurdles: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (14.73)
300 hurdles: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (41.67)
400 hurdles: Todd Pedersen, Treynor (55.82)
High jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-08.00)
Long jump: Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic (22-04.25)
Triple jump: Keaton Stone, Maryville (43-09.25)
Shot put: Thomas Huneke, Underwood (53-04.00)
Discus: Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (162-00)
Pole vault: Tony Osburn, Mound City (13-00.00)
Javelin throw: James Herr, Nodaway Valley (160-01.50)
CHANGES THIS WEEK:
-Ryce Reynolds makes the move from the 400 hurdles to the 400 thanks to the first sub-50 quarter-mile of the year.
-With Reynolds moving from the 400 hurdles to the 400, Treynor’s Todd Pedersen takes over the 400 hurdles spot.
-Thomas Huneke continues to better his shot put, going from 52-11.25 up to 53-04.00 this week.
KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Northeast Nodaway (12-0/2-0): Another strong week for Northeast Nodaway, which took quality wins over East Atchison (5-0) and Nodaway Valley (5-4). (LW: 1)
2. Platte Valley NE (16-5/4-0): The Patriots are on one right now with seven consecutive wins, including Ws over Central City, Mount Michael (twice) and Arlington in the past week. (LW: 2)
3. Platte Valley MO (12-1/3-0): They’ve just been completely rolling since their upset loss to Rock Port. I won’t hold that against them any longer. (LW: NR)
4. Maryville (8-7/1-2): They split a pair of one-run games with Benton in the past week, but they did fall to a solid Savannah team by eight runs last evening. (LW: 3)
5. Nebraska City (8-10/2-1): Nice week for the Pioneers, beating Plattsmouth in a 1-0 classic before a one-run loss to Beatrice and a 9-3 rout of Crete. (LW: NR)
