(KMAland) -- Nine days after the first in-season KMAland girls and boys individual and team golf rankings we release another. How different do these look? Well, you’re moments away from finding out….
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL POWER RANKINGS
1. Rylie Driskell, Senior, Creston: Since the last rankings, Driskell has taken medalist honors at four meets, posting a 36 and a 39 once and a 38 twice. She continues to dominate. (PR: 1)
2. Kylie Powers, Sophomore, IKM-Manning: YOLO. Powers jumps all the way up to No. 2 in the rankings, as she has gone 41 and 42 with two medalist honors in the last nine days. She also has KMAland’s No. 2 CAAVG with a 46.44. (PR: NR)
3. Avery Dowling, Sophomore, Sidney: With No. 3 wide open, I’m going with the hottest golfer outside of Driskell that was in the top five last time. Dowling has posted a 43 once and a 45 twice, finishing first or second in their 9-hole meets. (PR: 5)
4. Brooklynn Currin, Sophomore, Treynor: Currin has also been playing very well of late, grabbing medalist honors in the two meets she’s played in the last nine days. The Treynor sophomore carded a 43 and a 45. (PR: 6)
5. Maddie Lewis, Junior, Treynor: Lewis’ two meets since the last rankings were a 46 and a 47, including a runner-up medalist at one of those meets. She still has plenty of capitol due to her hot start. (PR: 2)
6. Roni Hook, Senior, Atlantic: Hook showed well at the WDM Valley Tournament with a 97. She also had a terrific 44 and took medalist honors in a win over Clarinda. (PR: 9)
7. Taylor Elam, Senior, Lewis Central: Elam still hasn’t played nearly as much as the rest of the crew, but she’s been very good with medalist honors in her two meets since the last rankings. The LC standout posted a 45 and a 48 in those two rounds. (PR: 8)
8. Ally Meyers, Junior, AHSTW: Meyers has had two 9-hole meets since the last rankings, finishing with the top medal with a 48 and the runner-up medal with a 45. (PR: 7)
9. Chelsey Hoakison, Senior, Lenox: Hoakison bares plenty of watching, and she could see a big jump in the near future. She actually beat Dowling with a 41, but she followed with a 49 her next time out. That 49, though, did nab her medalist honors. (PR: NR)
10. Jocelyn Cheek, Senior, Harlan: Cheek is still one of the top six or so golfers in CAAVG with a 48.42. She also took medalist honors in her two 9-hole meets since the last rankings, although they were both 49s. (PR: 4)
Just missed: Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah; Kim Daily, Glidden-Ralston; Maria Gromoutis, Creston; Lexi Miller, Boyer Valley; Presley Pogge, Tri-Center; Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM POWER RANKINGS
1. Creston: The Panthers make the one-spot jump thanks to wins over Clarinda (188), Chariton (194), Clarke (191) and, most importantly, Shenandoah (194). (PR: 2)
2. Shenandoah: The Fillies lost a tight battle with Creston, but they also won a tight battle with a Glenwood team that had not lost to that point in the year. Their 210.08 CAAVG is second in KMAland behind Creston’s 206.60. (PR: 1)
3. Atlantic: Atlantic had a solid enough week with a win over Clarinda, shooting a 190, and finishing with a 427 at the WDM Valley Tournament. Their 214.80 CAAVG is the third-best mark in KMAland. (PR: 4)
4. Sidney: How about a 5-0 run for the Cowgirls? They may not have been in much danger of losing, but they did shoot a 192 vs. East Mills, a 200 vs. Lenox, East Union and Central Decatur and a 214 vs. Red Oak. Solid, consistent nine days. (PR: NR)
5. Treynor: The Cardinals were 2-0 since the last rankings with a 196 against Riverside and a 210 against Missouri Valley. Their 218.23 CAAVG is fifth in KMAland. (PR: 7)
6. Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs take a little bit of a dip with their 228 and third-place finish at the most recent RVC meet. However, they won an RVC Meet with a 189 and beat Tri-Center with a 203 just before that. And their 216.83 CAAVG is fourth in KMAland. (PR: 5)
7. Denison-Schleswig: Give it up for the Monarchs, who are playing well for their Coach, Adam Burns. They beat Harlan and Glenwood with a 217 and 218, respectively, and have a 224.87 CAAVG. (PR: 9)
8. Glenwood: The Rams take a little bit of a drop due to head-to-head losses to Shenandoah and Denison-Schleswig, but they’re also sitting pretty with a 219.26 CAAVG. (PR: 3)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders followed a third-place finish (and a 218) at an RVC meet by winning the most recent RVC meet (with a 208) and then beat Audubon (with a 211). (PR: 6)
10. IKM-Manning: The Wolves grabbed a pair of wins since the last rankings, carding a 214 and a 215 in wins over AHSTW and Audubon, respectively. (PR: NR)
Others: Audubon, CAM, Griswold, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Tri-Center.
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL POWER RANKINGS
1 Coby Fink, Senior, Underwood: Don’t overthink this one. Fink shot a 35 and a 40 and won two medals while maintaining the top CAAVG in KMAland (39.74). (PR: 1)
2. Ethan Konz, Freshman, Treynor: The dude is young, but he can golf. He had a 78 and a second-place finish at Denison while also winning medalist with a 36 and 40 in 9-hole rounds. (PR: 2)
3. Colby Burg, Senior, Creston: Great nine days for the Panthers senior, who took two medalist honors and two runner-up finishes. His 78 at the Centerville 18-hole was worth a runner-up, as was a 39 at a 9-hole meet with Clarke. He also fired a 40 and 41 to take medalist honors in other 9-hole duals. (PR: 6)
4. Joey Konz, Senior, Treynor: Another Konz in the top four after a great nine-day run. He posted a 79 with a fourth-place finish, shot a 39 for a runner-up and also added a 42. (PR: 7)
5. Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning: Rasmussen had a solid run of his own with a 38 and two 41s, plus one top medal and one runner-up. (PR: 4)
6. Tyler Brandt, Senior, IKM-Manning: Brandt had a rare 44 in one of his three meets since the last rankings, but he also went for a 37 and medalist honors and a 42 and runner-up. (PR: 8)
7. Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Langfelt took runner-up at the Sidney Tournament this past weekend, shooting an 85. He also had a 42 (and medalist honors) to go with a 45 in another 9-hole dual. (PR: 2)
8. Braden Smith, Senior, Atlantic: Smith went 38, 38 and 41 in his 9-hole meets since the last rankings release. (PR: 9)
9. Parker Bekkerus, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Bekkerus took a sixth-place finish at his home tournament this past weekend, firing an 80. He also had a 38, a 44 and a 45 in 9-hole dual meets since the last rankings. His 42.31 CAAVG is one of the best averages in the area. (PR: NR)
10. Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert: Klusman finished seventh in Denison and at Omaha Bryan’s 18-hole tournaments in the last nine days. (PR: 5)
Others: Mitchell Badding, Kuemper Catholic; Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central; Lane Nelson, Atlantic; Drew Newell, Atlantic; Ethan Reicks, Riverside; Jack Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic; Alex Wilson, Tri-Center
KMALAND BOYS TEAM POWER RANKINGS
1 IKM-Manning: Such great consistency. The Wolves went 167 over Exira/EHK, 166 over AHSTW and 168 over Audubon to move to the top spot. Their 174.71 CAAVG is tops in KMAland. (PR: 3)
2. Atlantic: Their 356 was not the best 18-hole score at the Denison Tournament among area teams, but they sure did shoot low in 9-holes. They went 160 against Denison-Schleswig, 161 against Clarinda and 168 against Harlan. (PR: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic: The Knights are beginning their run of 18-hole meets, and they went 1st at the CYO and third at the Panorama and Spencer Tournaments, posting between 332 and 337. (PR: 1)
4. Treynor: Their 346 was good for third at Denison this past weekend, and they also picked up wins over Riverside and Missouri Valley with a 165 and 167, respectively, since the last rankings. (PR: 4)
5. Tri-Center: The Trojans have shot a 161 and a 168 in the last nine days, beating Missouri Valley and Boyer Valley. Their 180.56 CAAVG is fifth in the area. (PR: 8)
6. Lewis Central: The Titans won the Omaha Bryan Tournament and took fifth in Denison. They also grabbed a nice 9-hole dual win over Glenwood with a 176. (PR: NR)
7. St. Albert: And the Falcons were right behind Lewis Central at the Bryan (2nd) and Denison (6th) tournaments. (PR: 7)
8. Underwood: The Eagles went plenty low (168) in a win over Griswold and also knocked off AHSTW (185) with a score they would have loved to lower. Still, 2-0 is 2-0. (PR: 6)
9. Boyer Valley: The Dogs won two RVC meets (178 and 174) and took a tight loss to Tri-Center (171) since the last time we ranked them. (PR: 10)
10. Fremont-Mills: The Knights shot a 365 to win the Sidney Tournament over the weekend. They also kept shooting low in 9-holes with a 176 in wins over Red Oak and Sidney and a 180 against Griswold. (PR: NR)
Others: Audubon, Clarinda, Glenwood, Missouri Valley, Wayne
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com