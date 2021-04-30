(KMAland) -- Good news: We had a full week of uninterrupted spring sports. Bad news: Monday ain’t looking so sweet. Better news: I’ve got the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard updated, and there were 60 total top 5s between Tuesday and Thursday meets.
Even better news than that: Here they are…
THE GIRLS
-Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman and Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks squared off in the 100 meter dash at the CB Relays and came in with top five times. Bergman’s 12.78 is No. 3 while Shanks’ 12.93 is No. 5.
-The 200 meter dash brought a pair of top fives between Tuesday and Thursday. The fastest time of the two was Adalyn Reynolds of Mount Ayr, who ran a school-record 26.58 at the Dave Tapps Invitational to move into the No. 4 position. On Tuesday, Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault bettered her 200 time with a 26.59 at Woodward-Granger. That’s also a school record.
-Speaking of Reynolds, she posted the fastest 400 meter dash time of the season on Thursday evening, sprinting to a 1:00.59. Bergman also jumped into the top five at the CB Relays last evening, posting a 1:01.62 to rank No. 5.
-There was a strong 1500 race in Missouri Valley on Tuesday, and it has Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale and Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer ranking No. 4 and 5, respectively, with times of 5:07.87 and 5:09.59.
-Nebraska also had a strong 1600 race in Crete last night. Nebraska City’s Chloe Schaulis is No. 5 on the KMAland list with her 5:53.60.
-Three of the top five times in the 100 meter hurdles came between Tuesday and Thursday evening. Holly Hoepner of AHSTW ran a 15.73 in Missouri Valley on Tuesday, DeVault posted a 15.77 in Griswold last night and Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller went 16.73 at Mo Valley. That’s No. 2, 3 and 4 in KMAland this year.
-On Tuesday night in Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock’s Laney Frahm bettered her No. 3 time in KMAland with a 50.31 in the 300 meter hurdles.
-Tara Peterson of Stanton is back in the mix in the 400 meter hurdles, moving to the No. 5 position with her 1:09.72 at Fremont-Mills on Tuesday.
-Nodaway Valley has been fantastic in relays all year, and they are now into the top five (actually, top four) in the 4x200. The Wolverines posted a 1:52.33 in Griswold last night to nab the No. 4 spot.
-The Wayne girls have also been terrific in relays, and they were able to grab the No. 5 time in the 4x400 in Chariton on Tuesday. The Falcons’ time was 4:16.94.
-The shuttle hurdle relay has bene owned by the girls from Nodaway Valley, and they moved their KMAland-best time down a bit in Griswold last night. The Wolverines ran a 1:09.32. Denison-Schleswig’s 1:12.12 at Missouri Valley on Tuesday is now No. 3, and Audubon’s 1:12.48 at the Gonzales-Parrish Invitational in Guthrie Center is No. 5.
-Harlan’s 1:56.53 sprint medley relay time at Missouri Valley on Tuesday is now ranked No. 4.
-As for the longer medley, Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia both moved into the top five with a 4:33.76 and a 4:36.78, respectively, at Missouri Valley. Tri-Center’s time is No. 3 while Logan-Magnolia ranks No. 5.
-Big ups to Treynor’s Stella Umphreys, who continues to improve her discus throw. Last night, she went 119-10.50 at Woodbine to move to No. 4 in KMAland.
-In the shot put, Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle makes her debut in the top five. She has been very close to hopping in all year, but last night her 40-02.00 at ACGC got the deal done. She’s now No. 5.
-The high jump gained a couple girls on Tuesday night. Alaina Officer of North Andrew went 5-03.25 in Stanberry while Lauren Gerdes of Ashland-Greenwood cleared 5-02.00 at Conestoga. Those jumps are No. 3 and tied at No. 5, respectively.
-Finally, the standard in the javelin throw is even better than it was before this week started. Stanberry’s Lexi Craig went 119-09.25 to maintain and strengthen her No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins went 110-02.25 to move to No. 2.
THE BOYS
-Let’s start with Brayden Wollan of Underwood, who pushed his KMAland-best 100 time down a smidge to 10.85 at the Bob Clark Relays in Audubon on Tuesday.
-Wollan was also very fast in the 200 on Tuesday, posting a 22.22 to rank No. 2. Aidan Hall of Harlan went 22.74 in Carlisle that very same night. He’s ranked No. 5.
-In the 400, Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson ripped off a 50.38 at Mount Ayr’s Raider Relays on Tuesday evening. That’s the new No. 2 time in KMAland. Meanwhile, Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds went 51.12 in that very same race to rank No. 5.
-We have two new times in the top five of the 800. One of them came on Tuesday – Scott Pearson of Underwood at Audubon – and one of them came on Thursday – Trae Ehlen of Mount Ayr in Van Meter last night. Pearson’s time of 2:04.34 is No. 3, and Ehlen’s time of 2:04.84 is No. 4.
-Maryville’s Garrett Dumke bettered his one-mile time last night at the Spoofhound Relays. He ran a 4:38.70 to move to the No. 3 spot in the area.
-In the two-mile, Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren jumped in with a 10:00.97 on Tuesday night in Mount Ayr. There’s something about Mike Jay’s voice that just makes you run a little faster. He’s now No. 4 in KMAland.
-Tuesday evening was a particularly fast night in the 110 highs with a new No. 1 and a new No. 2. The new KMAland-best time is from Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard, who ran a 15.02 at Conestoga. The new No. 2 is from Audubon’s Gavin Smith, who made Bob Clark proud at the newly-named Bob Clark Relays with a 15.25. Also, Connor McKee of CAM ran his personal-best time of the year, posting a 15.32 at those same relays to move to No. 4.
-In the 300 meter hurdles in Nebraska, Sterling’s Sam Boldt went 42.53 at Pawnee City and Lane Fox of Conestoga went 43.32 at his home meet. Those were both on Tuesday, and those rank No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
-The boys 4x200 ran fast last night in Griswold and Guthrie Center. Underwood’s 1:32.47 is No. 2 in KMAland this year while Audubon’s 1:33.40 ranks No. 5.
-In Van Meter, Mount Ayr and Clarinda bettered their 4x400 times last evening. The Raiders ran a 3:31.98 to rank No. 3 in the area while Clarinda posted a 3:34.55 to rank No. 4.
-Speaking of Van Meter and Mount Ayr, the Raiders also ran a terrific 8:31.75 in the 4x800 and now rank No. 2 in the area. Central Decatur was in that race, bettering their No. 5 time with an 8:38.09.
-Three-fifths of the shuttle hurdle had a little reset over the two evenings. On Tuesday, CAM was able to push their KMAland-best time down to 1:02.41 while Audubon was pushed to a 1:03.83 for the No. 3 time. Central Decatur is now No. 5 in the area thanks to the 1:04.60 in Van Meter last night.
-The sprint medley relay has two new times in the top three. Underwood ran a 1:36.32 Tuesday night in Audubon while Harlan had a 1:36.82 in Carlisle that very same evening. Those times rank No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the area.
-Stanberry’s Austin Colvin continues to go longer and longer in the discus throw, posting a 158-02.50 at his home meet on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Harlan’s Jameson Bieker went 150-06 in Carlisle. Colvin and Bieker are No. 3 and 4, respectively.
-Also in the throws, Colvin posted the No. 2 javelin throw of the year on Tuesday with a 139-07.
-In the pole vault, Plattsmouth’s Dakota Minshall cleared 13-01.00 for the No. 2 vault of the year at Conestoga. Further, Sacred Heart’s Tyler Catlin equaled his No. 4 clearance of 11-06.00 on Tuesday in Pawnee City.
-For the fourth time this season, Clarinda’s Isaac Jones cleared a 6-04.00 high jump bar. That remains tied for fourth in the area.
-And finally, here’s one that was not on my radar. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays (literally) jumped all the way to the top of the leaderboard in the long jump. He went 21-06.75 at the Gonzales-Parrish Invitational, hosted by ACGC.
Count those up. That should be 60 new top 5s, including seven new event standards for the area. Let’s see what tonight brings.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.