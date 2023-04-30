(KMAland) -- It’s another Sunday, and it’s another opportunity to highlight a five-sport athlete that makes juggling look easy.
Tri-Center senior Michael Turner is finishing up his senior year of spring sports as a dual-athlete in golf and track before beginning that final baseball season. This is after he rushed for over 2,000 yards in football and was a leading player for the Trojans in basketball. He is also in FFA and 4-H, is active in Student Council, made the National Honor Society and works for Marne-Elkhorn Broadcasting, commentating and recording local games when he’s not busy with his own stuff.
“Usually, I’m able to do one a week with my friend who commentates with me,” Turner told KMA Sports. “It gets pretty scarce, but it’s better than none.”
We should hardly be surprised Turner just keeps on going, considering what we saw of him during football season. He was an absolute workhorse for the Trojans, getting behind the strong Tri-Center offensive line and the game plan of his head coach Ryan Schroder. Turner’s 314 carries were the most in the state — 44 more than anyone else.
“I think a lot of it was our offensive coordinator,” Turner told KMA Sports back in November after being named the KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year. “(He) was able to see how hard our offensive line had worked this offseason and how much they had put in. They knew what they needed to do, and (they) were getting a push every single time.”
At KMA Sports, we made note several times of the sheer number of carries Turner was getting, and when you get carries you take hits. Turner, though, was able to maneuver his body well enough to avoid major hits, preventing injury. And the lack of injury in football was the gain of coaches in basketball and golf and track and soon-to-be baseball.
“I think it’s important (to be a multi-sport athlete),” Turner confessed. “It keeps you involved with your school. It helps you be a good role model to the younger kids that see you at all of the sporting events. A lot of the kids look up to the people playing varsity sports, and the more you play the more you teach kids to try new things.”
When I got a hold of Turner, he was busy helping fifth graders “Fish Iowa” for FFA. So, he not only lives the leadership by example, he is active in the leadership, too.
“It helps me with (building) character along with leadership,” he added. “Like I said, you have to be a role model, and it helps you be a good person. It also has taught me a lot about being a leader and how you need to show by example and understand the people you’re with.”
I’m sure it sounds tiring to many of you. Going from one sport right into the next and carrying a pretty big load on your shoulders. It can be difficult, too. However, this is all Turner has ever known. Once you get used to doing something one way, it’d be boring to do anything else, wouldn’t it?
“I always loved sports and always had a hard time choosing a favorite,” Turner said. “One thing in high school that helped is how great the coaches are.”
Turner went on to list every coach. Ryan Schroder and staff in football, Chad Harder in basketball, Eugene Johnson in track, Brad Huseman and Juan Batula in golf and Max Kozeal in baseball. He has great respect for all of them, and all of them have been coaching at the school for years. That’s how you build multi-sport athletes. You have great people and coaches in leadership roles that are willing and able to work with one another while commanding respect from their athletes.
Every one of those coaches — and other coaches like them across the area, state and country — deserve a hat tip of their own for creating an atmosphere like that. Of course, all of those Tri-Center coaches, I’m certain, would say the same great things about Turner, who is an out-and-out star player in many of them. Even when he’s not, he knows there’s a role to play.
“I do believe that every role on any team is important,” he said. “No team could get anywhere if they didn’t have every piece that they have. I have always been someone where I ask coach, ‘What do you want me to do?’ That’s what position or role I’ll go do for them.”
Back to the role model part of this story. Michael Turner isn’t the first to do this. Because of him — and others like him at Tri-Center — he won’t be the last. But Turner remembers Britton Barrier as his guiding light.
“(Britton) always impressed me so much with how great he was at every sport he did,” Turner said.
Turner even wore Barrier’s No. 10 — given to him by Coach Schroder — and broke his career rushing record at the school. Barrier wasn’t alone, though, in leading the way for Turner.
“I looked up to my brothers,” he said. “Pete and Tom always did multiple sports, and we’d always play those sports together at home. I never wanted to give that up. I was able to play a lot of sports with Tom because he was a senior when I was a freshman. Playing the sport and sharing it with them is something I’ve always enjoyed.”
Turner also points out his teammate and classmate Holden Skow, who “has tried almost every sport.” Skow did basketball and track as a junior and wrestling and baseball as a sophomore. He’s continued to compete in football, golf and soccer. And he thinks the next in line is Carter Kunze.
“(Kunze) will continue doing many sports in high school and see a lot of future success,” Turner added.
This is how it’s done. You start with strong administration, you filter it on down with coaches that have strong leadership and are willing to put in the years and you start to create multi-sport athletes that wouldn’t dream of doing anything else. Michael Turner is another multi-sport great at a school known for them. He won’t be the last.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.