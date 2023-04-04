(KMAland) -- Oohhhhh Tuesday!
The Kansas City Royals are off the schneid, the UConn Huskies are national champions and the San Diego Padres made some history last night. I’m all in on a Thinking Tuesday. It’s the best day to think, I think. See what I did there. Twenty-seven things on my mind…
1. Did everybody in the UConn/San Diego State game treat one another with class and sportsmanship or did they meet the rules of when it’s OK to taunt? I just want to make sure because I’m not certain I can handle another 24 hours of this hullabaloo on my social media timelines.
2. Just remember: If you ever find yourself agreeing with anything Dave Portnoy says you done lost.
3. UConn just won their fifth national championship with their third different head coach. I’m not sure how they do it, but they sure seem to make this thing look pretty easy once in awhile. Jim Calhoun won in 1991, 2004 and 2011, Kevin Ollie of all people won in 2014 and now Dan Hurley has a championship of his own. This year’s team may have been a No. 4 seed, but they had two stretches where they looked like easily the best team in the nation. From the beginning of the season to December 28th, they were 14-0 and dominant. And then this final six-game stretch where they won by 24, 15, 23, 28, 13 and 17. That’s the fourth-highest point differential for a national champion in college basketball history. What a run.
4. I barely even watched UConn during the NCAA Tournament. In the early stages of the tournament, they were playing while other close games were happening. In the next two rounds, they were always kicking other team’s butts so I just watched something else. On Saturday, WrestleMania had most of my focus. Last night was probably the most I watched them all tournament. You just don’t tune into blowouts too often when you have other options. What a team.
5. Coach Dan Hurley’s team finished the season by winning 15 of their final 17. They end up with the No. 3 offense and No. 7 defense, according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metrics. They were efficient, they hit the offensive glass like crazy (2nd in the country), they held teams to poor shooting percentages (14th in 3P%, 9th in 2P%), they blocked a bunch of shots (25th in block percentage) and they didn’t let teams shoot 3s (15th in 3PA/FGA). Just a pure team that dominated anything and everything in their path.
6. As mentioned the Kansas City Royals baseball team won their first game of the season on Monday. It took a little longer than one would like, but the reality is that it happened. Now that we know they won’t go 0-162, we can relax and just enjoy these fellas. Fellas like MJ Melendez, which had a double and a home run last night. Fellas like Bobby Witt, who had two hits and two RBI. And fellas like Brady Singer, who went five innings, struck out three and gave up just one run on two hits in the win over the Blue Jays. Now, whaddya say to a second straight win?
7. I looked up from my computer screen last night while writing up much of the spring sporting results, and I witnessed history! The San Diego Padres went back-to-back with home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with a 5-4 win over Arizona. What made that historical? Well, it’s because the hitters were David Dahl and Ha-Seong Kim, and it’s the first time the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters in a lineup went back-to-back with home runs to walk off with a win. Baseball!
8. Speaking of baseball, I was struggling a bit yesterday in our 8U practice in explaining some of the particulars of cutoff men. A lot of them don’t know left and right, so I was stumped on how those young fellas would line a cutoff man up on the throw from the outfield. I just decided let’s focus on, first of all, having a cutoff man and someone covering the base. Then, we’ll figure out our left and right at a later date.
9. How much longer you thinking I see an Angel Reese or sportsmanship(!) take every time I refresh my Facebook timeline? Maybe the key is staying off Facebook, but I like sharing our KMA Sports content to my page…
10. My family and I made the trek north to Minneapolis on Friday and spent the weekend there. We caught the Lakers/Timberwolves game on Friday night and then pretty much just stayed in the hotel while the kids swam the rest of the way. It was a good, somewhat relaxing weekend to get away ahead of what figures to be a run of baseball from this upcoming weekend to mid-July. One thing I would like to note is how porous Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs seem to be at plowing snow. There was a blizzard warning in the Twin Cities on Friday night, and everywhere we went the next day it sure seemed to be untouched. I guess I just figured a city that gets snow every other day might be a little better at plowing it.
11. I know the NBA isn’t so popular around these here parts, but the Western Conference has been fantastic cinema here over the last several weeks. We might be seeing a little bit of a separation now between some of the eight teams battling between 5 and 12, but there was a stretch there where it seemed like playoff-level importance in about a half-dozen games per night. And hey, the basketball is pretty good when you have professional players competing with urgency. Another thing: They might even meet the standard/sliding scale of sportsmanship for the social media folks.
12. Speaking of, there are some games of interest tonight if you have a few free hours. Timberwolves/Nets, Kings/Pelicans, Lakers/Jazz and Thunder/Warriors all could be vital during this playoff chase. Of course, there’s also Celtics/76ers on TNT that might also be worth a gander.
13. Last night, on Monday Night Raw, we found what’s next for Cody Rhodes. It’s Brock Lesnar. I was just meh about it because it sure seems like whenever they get stuck and don’t know where to go they just throw Brock Lesnar at it. I probably would be a bit more excited about it if they didn’t totally flub the finish of WrestleMania 39. Then again, it might be even more annoying if Lesnar was Rhodes’ first challenger for the title.
14. The Raw After WrestleMania used to be almost as fun as the actual WrestleMania. There were debuts, re-debuts, storyline setting and on and on. Last night, well…it wasn’t quite what you would want. Again, maybe that has more to do with the disappointing finish to WrestleMania. Maybe I’ll check back in on AEW Wednesday. Tony, do me a favor and work on telling stories rather than just throwing studs at one another in the ring.
15. I’m sure you’ve heard by now that Endeavor officially bought WWE — or at least agreed to buy WWE. Endeavor also owns the UFC, so there will be a merger of the companies and they will combine to be a publicly traded company. I sure hope that sale had nothing to do with how things went at the end of WrestleMania, but I’m a little skeptical that it didn’t.
16. Big ups to Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin on breaking a long-held discus record last night. Don Offenbacker’s throw of 165-11 stood since 1962 before Laughlin went 167-00 at the Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor. I believe that was the oldest record on the Shenandoah boys track board (someone can confirm or deny). Up next? Jon Hawes’ shot put record, which has stood since 1968. That got me thinking: What is the oldest standing track and field record at every school in KMAland? Hit me with all the info.
17. Also on that record board, Jim Davey’s pole vault record stood out. He went 13’10” in 1971 in a record that will probably stand for the rest of time. Bring back the pole vault!
18. Only two undefeated teams remain in the world of Major League Baseball. The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins are both 4-0 while the Yankees, Guardians, Rangers, Angels, Braves, Reds and Brewers all have one loss and either three or four wins. Both the Rays and Dodgers are a +22 so far this season, which leads MLB. The Dodgers are 3-2. I was just curious how everyone in baseball is doing because it’s a bit difficult to follow all of the league when you start your season right around WrestleMania, the Final Four and my trip to Minneapolis.
19. Shoutout to team champions in the world of track last night: Treynor and Conestoga girls and Clarinda, Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic boys!
20. Last night in girls golf, Isabella Boyle of Sioux City East posted the low 9-hole score in a busy night, finishing with a 41 to take medalist honors in a meet with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan, Sioux City North and Sioux City West. Others in the top five: Cora Eckhoff & Katharine Johnson of SBL shot a 44, Sidney’s Avery Dowling finished with a 45 in a win over Shenandoah and Morgan Pack of SBL finished with a 46.
21. Treynor’s Ethan Konz and CAM’s Seth Hensley had the low 9-hole score in KMAland boys golf on Monday. Konz and Hensley both had a 37, leading their teams to wins. For Treynor, it was a 179-185 grinder over Underwood. For CAM, it was a win against the rest of the RVC in the first of several Mondays the entire league will get together this spring.
The rest of the top five in KMAland boys golf was Braden Sneed of Glenwood (38), Clarinda’s James McCall (39), Lewis Central’s Owen Okerbloom and Payton Greenwood (39) and Nodaway Valley’s Zack Gebbie (39).
22. In KMAland girls soccer on Monday, LeMars star Zoe Wittkop led the area with a hat trick while Glenwood’s Nora Dougherty and Jaylynn Floyd, Aubrey Schwieso of Harlan and Underwood’s Haley Stangl and Lola and Georgia Paulson all had two goals apiece.
23. Big scorers in the world of KMAland boys soccer on Monday were led by the four-goal outings from Glenwood’s Caden Johnson and Sioux City North’s Michael Avery. Ian Shelton of Harlan and Geb Mekonnen of Sioux City North also scored twice.
24. Last night in KMAland girls tennis, Clarinda dropped just three total games on their way to a dominant 9-0 win over Glenwood. I scoured the rest of the results to find some of the tightest and most entertaining matchups, and there were two that went to tiebreak. There was the Shenandoah/Southwest Valley No. 3 doubles matchup with Abigail Martin and Gabi Jacobs of Shenandoah winning over Southwest Valley’s Anjali Kathikar and Natalia Zimmerman. And there was Creston No. 1 singles player Caitlin Bruce outlasting Chariton’s Grace Watkins in a tiebreak of their own. The next best were 8-6 wins for Southwest Valley No. 1 singles player Charlee Larsen, No. 6 singles player from Shenandoah Gabi Jacobs and Lewis Central’s No. 1 doubles duo of Alexis and Oasis Opheim.
25. There was a lot of dominantce in the world of KMAland boys tennis on Monday. Glenwood lost just one game in their win over Clarinda while Maryville lost just two games in their win over Lafayette. The tightest matchup of the night was Kuemper Catholic’s Josh Langel beating Atlantic’s Clevi Johnson, 11-9, in the No. 1 singles meeting. There was also a 10-8 in that dual that also involved Langel and Johnson. Langel and his doubles partner Hans Kraus beat Atlantic’s Johnson and Nolan Waters at No. 1 doubles, 10-8.
26. A great day for KMAland baseball teams on Monday. There were six winning teams: Platte Valley (MO), Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway, Maryville, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth. Elias Alarcon of Northeast Nodaway had the only four-hit night for the area, adding three RBI and three runs. Those that had three hit nights include Platte Valley’s Alex Mattson, Rock Port’s Tyler Cook and Savannah’s Truman Bodenhausen and Landon Noland. Tate Johnson of East Atchison and Parker Brayley of Savannah both hit home runs, and Drew Iverson of Plattsmouth led the area with 10 strikeouts on the bump.
27. That’s all I got today. Goodbye.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.