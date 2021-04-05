(KMAland) -- Another double shot of soccer previews. With the girls soccer season ready to begin tonight, we had to get them in.
Here is my look at this year's Western Iowa Conference.
2021 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings – 2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Beth Herbst
The Vikings could return a pretty experience and talented senior class. Julia Kock had a huge sophomore season with 12 goals and one assist, and she could be one of the most explosive players in the conference. Joselin Baxter, Claire Denning (3 goals), Chloe Falkena, Morgan Holtz (1 goal, 3 assists) and Lexi Meek are other seniors that were regular contributors in 2019. Juniors Madison Eckmann (2 goals) and Ally Meyers (2 goals, 2 assists) were others that had strong freshman campaigns. Seniors Abby Anzalone and Reagan Sievers and juniors Adryan Bruce and Ashtyn McCarthy might also be counted on for even bigger roles this year.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – 2019 Record: 3-12 overall, 2-4 conference
Coach: Daniel Robbins
The senior class could return as many as five regular contributors from their 2019 team. Marissa McCoy (2 goals) is their top-returning goal scorer in that group while Kalli Gebel, Jesenia Gonzales, Brooklyn Mether and Kyrstan Myer either started in most every game or contributed in most every game. Junior Madyson Roberts (1 goal) is the only other goal-scorer, and Maeley Rosengren played in every game as a freshman, too.
Missouri Valley Big Reds – 2019 Record: 3-12 overall, 1-4 conference
Coach: Lacy West
The 2019 version of the Lady Reds received lots of contributions from a freshman class that regularly started Bailey Divelbes, Maddie Larson and Jessica McIlnay. Seniors Lauren Austin (1 goal, 1 assist) and Carlie Winchester are other potential returnees that started in most every game. Other contributors that could be back include senior Allison May and juniors Yazmin Lopez-Morales and Madison Smith.
Riverside Bulldogs – 2019 Record: 0-11 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Jill Applegate
The Bulldogs had a tough run in 2019, but they could bring back as many as six seniors and four juniors that played roles on that team. In the senior class, Chiara Rains (3 goals) is the top returning goal-scorer. Meanwhile, Sydney Holub, Daisy Jasper and Cailee Manzer all started on the regular. Further, juniors Kelly Clevenger and McCartney Sanny were also regular starters as frosh. Seniors Samantha Beireis and Vanessa Yanes and juniors Makenna Rose and McKenna Sick also played plenty.
Treynor Cardinals – 2019 Record: 12-3 overall, 5-0 conference
Coach: Shane Jacobsen
There is a scary number of returnees on this roster, and it’s all led by All-State choice and Iowa recruit Alyssa Kellar, who put in 25 goals and had 15 assists as a sophomore. Other potential returnees that regularly started in 2019 are seniors Callie Copperstone (GK), Evyn Eblen (1 goal, 1 assist), Malloy Helvie (1 goal), Bergynn Kinnison (1 goal), Rachael Phelps (3 goals) and Livia White (7 goals, 3 assists) and juniors Josie Davidson (1 goal) and Anna Fleming (4 goals, 5 assists). In addition, seniors Alli Brokman (2 goals, 1 assist), Mia Nichols (1 goal) and Sarah Suden (1 goal) and juniors Mackenzie Emmart (5 goals), Rachel Kinsella (2 goals, 3 assists) and Peyton Scott (10 goals, 2 assists) could also be key returnees for the Cardinals. Phew. That’s a lot.
Tri-Center Trojans – 2019 Record: 12-6 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Jeff Lefeber
The Trojans also have a bunch of scary returnees, led by twins Marissa Ring and Miranda Ring in their junior class. Marissa had 11 goals and seven assists while Miranda finished with 20 goals and nine assists as freshmen. Tatum Carlson – if healthy – could also be a key contributor in that class, as she had 2 goals and four assists in 2019. Abby Stamp (2 goals) is yet another junior that could play another contributory role. Seniors Jade Daughenbaugh and Mollie Nelson (1 goal, 2 assists) started regularly, and classmates Kylie Alfers (2 goals), Faith McPhillips and Frankie Munch (1 assist) also played and/or started plenty as sophomores.
Underwood Eagles – 2019 Record: 3-12 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Tyler Nelson
Underwood leaned on a HUGE group of freshmen in 2019, and even though they didn’t get a year of seasoning last year, that could see a big payoff this year. Madison Ehrens (5 goals, 3 assists) and Kendra Kuck (3 goals, 7 assists) were both big in production while Abbey Martin (1 goal), Aubrie Massie (1 goal, 1 assist), Rilee Adair and Leslie Morales-Foote all regularly started. Senior Bella Freese (1 goal, 1 assist) split time in goal with Ehrens and junior Sierra Fox in 2019, and fellow seniors Samantha Keuhn (1 goal) and Madi Ogle (3 goals, 3 assists) were also regular starters. Other potential returning contributors are senior Paige Mahan and juniors Olivia Adkins and Kandis Moore (1 goal, 1 assist).
HOT TAKE ON THE WIC
Same as it has been the last several years, Treynor and Tri-Center should duke it out for the top of the league. I give a slight lean to Treynor since they do have the Kellar factor, and they did win the WIC two years ago. However, I’m not stuck on that. I could be talked out of it. Like, maybe sometime tonight.
AHSTW and Underwood are likely to be improved from two years ago, too. There’s too much returning talent on both teams that I would be heavily surprised if they don’t make some moves throughout the season.
