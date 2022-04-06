(KMAland) -- Tuesday came and went, and the rain played havoc on some potential spring sports. We’ve got a lot of what happened up right now at our Local Sports News Page, but it’s worth another run through. Here are the highlights and happenings from Tuesday night in KMAland spring sports.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
It was a good night for the Clarinda, Glenwood, St. Albert, Riverside and Mount Ayr girls teams, which captured championships at their respective meets. There were 22 new top-fives on the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard. Here’s a look at those:
100: Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn ran a 13.10 at the Riverside Invitational, which was in beautiful Tabor, USA to move into No. 4 on the leaderboard.
400: Abby Hughes of Glenwood is into the top five, ranking No. 5 with a time of 1:02.80.
800: Add Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer to the list. She is now No. 5 after running a 2:33.14 last evening.
1500: Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley bettered her 1500 time last night, running to a win at her home meet with a time of 5:17.76. She’s now No. 2.
3000: Another Clarindan hits the top five with Raenna Henke running a 12:06 to move to No. 5 on this year’s list.
100 hurdles: If you thought we were done with Andrusyshyn, you were wrong. The Riverside star had a 16.70 and is now No. 5 in the event.
400 hurdles: A big night for the 400 hurdlers. AL’s Abby LaSale (1:09.52), Lauren Williams of St. Albert (1:11.51) and Chloe Mullenix of Atlantic (1:13.19) posted the Nos. 1, 2 and 5 times, respectively, in the event.
Long jump: A pretty good night for the jumpers. Charley Hernandez of Glenwood and Sadie Cox of Lenox are now No. 3 and 4, respectively, with jumps last night of 16-10.50 and 16-03.75.
Shot put: Shenandoah’s Sara Morales bettered her best shot put of the season last night, moving into the No. 4 position with a throw of 37-10.50.
4x100: Mount Ayr had a big night in the relays, posting a 51.99 to rank No. 2.
4x200: Glenwood also had an awesome evening with a lot of youngsters leading some great relay times. The Rams ran a 1:51.03 – the No. 2 time so far this season.
4x400: While the 4x2 went No. 2 overall, the Glenwood 4x400 team is now No. 1 after posting a 4:18.79. Clarinda also ran well with the No. 5 time (4:25.78).
4x800: Logan-Magnolia, wouldn’t you know, put together the best No. 1 time of the season with a 10:32.46. That’s over eight seconds better than the next-best time this year.
Shuttle hurdle: Underwood (1:12.32) and Glenwood (1:12.38) both had strong times last night, ranking No. 2 and 3, respectively.
800 medley: Another one for the Eagles of Underwood, which posted the No. 4 time of the season in 800 medley (1:56.04).
1600 medley: Logan-Magnolia (4:37.43) and Riverside (4:40.84) battled in the same race, and it helped them to put up the No. 4 and 5 numbers, respectively, on the young season.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
It wasn’t nearly as big of an evening of boys track and field in the area, but there were six new top-fives. Here they are:
1. Harlan’s Will Neuharth ran an 11.34 in the 100 meter dash last evening at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton meet. That’s the new No. 5.
2. Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr had an incredible evening at Panorama, and that included a 50.43 in the quarter. He’s putting down some scary times for early April. That 50.43 is No. 1 in the 400.
3. It’s Ryce Reynolds again! He went ahead and broke his own 400 hurdles school record and remained in the top spot in the area with a 55.73.
4. Speaking of Mount Ayr, the Raiders ran a 3:34.17 to move into the No. 2 position in the event. We’re all still chasing Underwood and their 3:33.71. (I would be remiss if I didn’t note that Reynolds ran anchor for this team.)
5. Central Decatur is always good at the hurdles, and they now have the No. 2 shuttle hurdle relay time of the season (1:04.29).
6. On to the field events, where Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays moved to No. 3 in the long jump with a leap of 21-01.50.
GIRLS SOCCER
The big highlight of the evening was Abraham Lincoln taking down Bishop Heelan Catholic in a defensive slugfest, 1-0. I wasn’t sure what kind of match to expect because both teams can score at will at times, but this one was a battle down to the final seconds with the Lynx getting a goal from Hanna Schimmer and the shutout from Savanna Vanderwerf to nab a big win.
Others of note…
-Atlantic is now 3-0 after a 7-0 win over Missouri Valley. The Trojans have three shutouts, and they’ve outscored their three opponents by a combined 14-0. Big one with Tri-Center tomorrow.
-Thomas Jefferson opened up a new season with a solid 2-0 win over LeMars. The Yellow Jackets have lost a lot over the last several years, including multiple girls that didn’t exhaust their available eligibility. Yet, Coach Mark Royer will always put a competitive bunch out there.
-The area goals last night and their totals for the season:
Lindley Eblen, Atlantic: 2 goals (3)
Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic: 2 goals (2)
Zoe Heim, Logan-Magnolia: 1 goal (2)
Jada Jensen, Atlantic: 3 goals (8)
Dani Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 1 goal (1)
Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln: 1 goal (4)
Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson: 1 goal (1)
Grace Strong, Thomas Jefferson: 1 goal (1)
BOYS SOCCER
Sioux City West’s penalty-kicks win over Denison-Schleswig was obviously the biggest win of the evening. The Wolverines were 4-3 winners after they went through regulation and two overtimes even at 3 apiece. The shootout ended up being 7-6 in favor of West. Wild, impressive and important win for the Wolverines. Other notes:
-Atlantic nabbed a shutout to pick up their first win (in two tries) of the season. They were 3-0 victors over Missouri Valley.
-Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley rolled to a 10-0 win over Ballard, bouncing back from their shootout loss to AHSTW on Monday evening. They’re 2-1 on the year.
-LeMars won a bit of a high-scoring battle with Thomas Jefferson, 6-3, to pick up their first win in program history.
-I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up the 1-0 win for Nebraska City over Ralston. Octavio Lopez had the only goal for the Pioneers while Mikah Ruiz nabbed another shutout. The Pioneers are 5-0!
-Area (reported) goals in KMAland Iowa and their totals for the season:
Javier Aguilar, Thomas Jefferson: 1 goal (1)
Manuel Alcaraz, Denison-Schleswig: 2 goals (5)
Franco Castillo, Atlantic: 2 goals (2)
Wyatt Clemetson, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Alan Davila-Quinones, LeMars: 1 goal (1)
Jude Dougherty, LeMars: 1 goal (1)
Jackson Doyle, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Marco Duran, LeMars: 1 goal (1)
Matt Gerling, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 2 goals (2)
Richard Gonzalez, Denison-Schleswig: 1 goal (3)
Lee Houser, Atlantic: 1 goal (1)
Jovany Kabongo, LeMars: 3 goals (3)
Hunter Keller, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Brandon Kent, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Kamron Kunkle, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Cameron McNulty, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Francisco Renteria, Thomas Jefferson: 2 goals (2)
Blake Sechrist, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 goal (1)
Jadon Wilson, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley: 1 goal (1)
Note: Missing goal scorers from Heelan and Logan-Magnolia.
GIRLS GOLF
It was not a good night to golf, but Glenwood, Sidney and Denison-Schleswig all picked up wins. The Cowgirls might be a team worth watching this season, as they shot a 199 to lead the area. They won by one stroke over St. Albert while Glenwood rounds out the top three scores of the night with a 210.
Individually, St. Albert’s Ava Hughes had the low score of the night with a 44. Eve Brumbaugh of Sidney had a 46, and Faith Weber of Glenwood and Chrisha Doss of Thomas Jefferson were the only other players in the 40s with a 48 and 49, respectively.
BOYS GOLF
The news is from the Hawkeye Ten here. Clarinda beat Shenandoah, Glenwood took down Red Oak and Kuemper Catholic nabbed the big win of the day in beating Atlantic. Kuemper and Atlantic had the top two team scores of the night with a 161 and 168, respectively, while Clarinda and Glenwood both shot a 170. The only other team from the area that shot under 200 yesterday was Ashland-Greenwood, which had a 199 in a loss to Wahoo.
Individually, the best scores came out of that Kuemper/Atlantic dual, as you might expect. Tyler Auen of Kuemper shot a 37 to edge Lane Nelson of Atlantic, who had a 38. Maverick Schwabe (Kuemper) also had a 38, and Garrett McLaren (Atlantic) finished with a 39.
Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Justus Fine and Glenwood’s Tye Nebel carded 41s while Glenwood’s Brady Aistrope and Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler had 42s. Tommy Johnson of Glenwood rounded out the top 10 with a 43.
GIRLS TENNIS
Another sport where the conditions didn’t lend itself to actually playing yesterday, but Red Oak has that fancy indoor facility that helped out. The Tigers were 9-0 winners over Creston, and they really showed their depth with 8-1 or 8-2 wins from No. 3 singles down to No. 6. St. Albert also picked up another city win in handing Abraham Lincoln an 8-1 defeat.
The big matchups came at No. 1 in both of those duals with Merced Ramirez (Red Oak) and Landry Miller (St. Albert) both winning in tiebreak fashion. Ramirez took down Creston’s Morgan Driskell 7-2 in her tiebreak while Miller was a winner over AL’s Jeena Carle by a 7-3 tiebreak score. Speaking of tiebreaks, St. Albert’s No. 2 Allison Narmi was a winner over Savannah Maisel, 9-7.
BOYS TENNIS
The Red Oak boys handled their business in their home facility, taking a 7-2 win in Hawkeye Ten play over Creston. Meanwhile, the Abraham Lincoln boys returned the favor with an 8-1 win over St. Albert. LeMars also rolled to a 9-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the MRC.
There were two tiebreaks last night with Red Oak No. 2 Brett Erickson edging past Conner Wiley (7-4) while Blake Higgins of AL was a 7-4 winner over Cole Pekny at No. 3. Note a big win for AL’s Chris Wailes, too, over St. Albert’s Carter White (8-3) at No. 1 in the AL/St. Albert dual. And Max DeVries of Red Oak was the No. 1 singles winner over Avery Fuller of Creston (8-4).
BASEBALL
Tough night for KMAland baseball in Missouri and Nebraska with South Holt, Maryville and Nebraska City losing by a combined 43-2. Sometimes that stuff happens. Thankfully, Platte Valley (NE) saved the day for the area with a 6-5 victory over Platteview. Here are five performances to know from last night:
-Connor Drake, Maryville: Drake bopped a home run to account for half of Maryville’s two runs.
-Levi Kennedy, Platte Valley: And now we begin the run of Platte Valley standouts. Kennedy threw all seven innings, struck out nine and gave up zero earned runs in the win.
-Sam Peterson, Platte Valley: Peterson had two hits and two RBI in the tight win over Platteview.
-Logan Sobota, Platte Valley: Just like Peterson, Sobota finished the evening with two hits and two RBI.
-Carter Washburn, Platte Valley: Washburn added two hits and scored three times in the Patriots’ win.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.