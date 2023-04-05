(KMAland) -- Welcome to the spring.
Yesterday, we had temperatures up near the 90s and then later we had some hail. What a weird day. Let’s hope Wednesday is less weird. Today, I’d like to take a quick gander around the KMAland spring sports landscape with all of you fine readers. Here we go…
Please note: All of these numbers are dependent on an updated Bound page for area teams.
KMALAND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
•In the 100, Sioux City East’s Ellie Harris not only has the fastest time in the area, but she has the fastest time in the state. Her 12.32 matches what Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers has done this season. St. Albert’s Carly McKeever (12.81) is tied for 15th in the state while Glenwood’s Allison Koontz (12.87) and Sioux City West’s Kellesse Heard (12.90) are also in the top 20 all classes.
•Harris is also among the leaders in the state in the 200, as she posted a 25.59 in March at South Dakota State. That time is good for second in the state behind a blazing 24.90 from Jessica Kyne of Hoover. Leksi Gannon of Murray went 26.20 at Central College this year to rank 7th in the state.
•Glenwood’s Brooklyn Schultz currently has the fastest KMAland Iowa time in the 400 with a 1:01.91. She ran that time at the Hawkeye Ten South Division meet. Leksi Gannon of Murray shows up here, too, with a 1:02.13 while Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills has a 1:02.19.
•How about St. Albert freshman Lili Denton in the half-mile? She has the fastest 800 in the area with a 2:22.71, and it ranks No. 17 in the state. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley also ran a solid time of 2:26.07.
•Speaking of Hartley, she ranks at the top of the KMAland list with a time of 5:04.57 in the 1500 and 10:50.25 in the 3000.
•Atlantic freshman Jayci Reed has been flashing since the moment she first stepped on a high school track. She leads KMAland with a time of 16.30 in the 100 hurdles. Glenwood’s Carlie Clemmer is also in the top 15 in the state with a 16.44.
•Treynor senior Clara Teigland is trying out some new tricks again. She has the fifth-fastest time in the state in the 400 hurdles with a run of 1:06.58. That’s No. 5 in the state. Atlantic sophomore Morgan Botos ranks 13th overall at 1:10.10.
•There’s something about that Glenwood long jump area that brings out the best in people. Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight exploded for a 17-04.00 there in March and leads the area. She’s tied for fifth in the state with that jump. Sioux City West’s Maya Augustine (17-01.25) and Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp (16-10.75) have also gone quite far and rank within the top 12 across the state.
•In the high jump, St. Albert freshman Avah Underwood and Glidden-Ralston senior Vanessa Koehler have the top high jumps in the area this season in going over the bar at 5-04.00.
•One of the top shot putters in the state, Bedford senior Emily Baker has a top throw of 38-08.00 to lead KMAland. That’s seventh in all of Iowa. Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Payton Schermerhorn is eighth with a toss of 38-06.25.
•Glenwood sophomore Abi Hiller is a bit of a surprise name atop the KMAland Iowa discus leaderboard. Her top throw of 114-01.00 leads the area and is 14th in the state. Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer is a familiar name, and she is second in KMAland with a throw of 109-07.00.
KMALAND BOYS TRACK & FIELD
•Harlan’s Wil Neuharth is already putting down some of the top times in the state, and he’s receiving major Division I interest for doing it. The Cyclones senior ran a 10.82 in Denison on March 30th. It ranks first in KMAland and second in the state behind a 10.79 from Elijah Morris of Washington. LeMars senior Sione Fifita (11.09), Neuharth’s classmate and teammate Aidan Hall (11.14) and Lewis Central’s Brody Patlan (11.14) have also run fast this year in the 100.
•Back to Neuharth again, who hit for a 21.83 in Denison, and is No. 2 in the state with that time. Morris also edged him here with a 21.78. Hall is No. 7 in the state and No. 2 in KMAland with his time of 22.55 (also at Denison). Red Oak’s Jack Kling (22.95) and Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin (22.99) are also speeding around that curve while ranking No. 19 and 21, respectively, in the state in the event.
•Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash is running 400s now, and he’s doing it very swiftly. He ran a 49.83 and ranks sixth in the state. Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds (49.94) is right in the mix, too, with the seventh-fastest time.
•Nash tops the state with a half-mile time of 1:53.90, and it’s about 2.5 seconds faster than the rest of the state right now. Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn is second in the area with a 2:01.02.
•More Nash. The Sioux City North senior star is No. 3 in the state and No. 1 among KMAland conference athletes with a mile time of 4:18.42. His teammate Natnael Kifle is 9th in the state with a time of 4:23.40. Landon Bendgen of Woodbine is 11th at 4:25.00.
•Kifle is No. 2 in the two-mile with a time of 9:21.90. It’s right behind Des Moines Christian star senior Aaron Fynaardt, who has a 9:21.46 to his name at this point. Nash (9:32.47), Eichhorn (9:35.61) and Bendgen (9:36.39) are also within the top 12 in the state.
•Gabe Funk of Lenox is tied for 13th in the 110 hurdles at this stage with a time of 15.17. Anthony Driscoll-Lee of Glenwood is 16th in 15.31, and Sam Foreman of CAM is 19th with a time of 15.40.
•Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds is on his way. He’s just getting warmed up. The defending 1A state champion in the event, Reynolds has a 55.24 so far this year. That ranks third. Funk is seventh in the state with a time of 55.74.
•Clarinda’s Isaac Jones is off and jumping again. He is No. 4 in the state and No. 1 in KMAland with a jump of 22-06.50. His teammate Tadyn Brown is No. 11 and No. 2 (21-11.25).
•LeMars’ Fifita went over a 6-07.00 bar this year, which ties him for third in the state. Clarinda’s Jones has a high jump title to his name and has gone 6-06.00 (tied for 6th in the state).
•Underwood’s Thomas Huneke leads the charge for KMAlanders in fourth place across the state with a shot put of 57-00.75. Sioux City East’s Blake Hogancamp went 54-05.25 and is 10th while Cooper marvel of Fremont-Mills (51-02.75) and Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow (50-02.00) are both int he top 20.
•Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin broke a long-running record at Shenandoah with his discus throw of 167-00.00 earlier this week. That ranks No. 1 in KMAland and it’s No. 4 across the state. Kuemper Catholic’s Evan Adams (154-06.00), Koleson Evans of Lewis Central (153-05.50) and Matiyow (151-04.00) are all in the top 14 across the state.
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF
•I’m not sure how many days of good golf these young ladies have had so far this year. Wherever I go, the wind has been knocking me off my spot, and that’s regardless of what the temperature has been. That said…
•Kuemper Catholic freshman Addy Beiter has arrived, and she has the lowest 9-hole score of the season so far for a KMAlander, shooting a 41.
•Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin has the second-lowest 9-hole score with a 42.
•Others: Taylor Rasmussen of Clarinda (44), Cora Eckhoff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44), Katherine Johnson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44), Avery Dowling of Sidney (45).
KMALAND BOYS GOLF
•As for the fellas, Atlantic junior Roth Den Beste carded the 9-hole low for a KMAlander just last night in their one-stroke win over Kuemper Catholic. Den Beste was the medalist with a 36.
•Coming in at the No. 2 spot is Treynor junior Ethan Konz, who has been very impressive in his two outings so far, including shooting a 37.
•Others: Chase Jahde and Seth Hensley of CAM have also shot a 37 while Braden Sneed of Glenwood has a 38 and Payton Greenwood and Owen Okerbloom of Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley’s Zack Gebbie and Clarinda’s James McCall have all come in with a 39.
•Who’s ready for some 18-hole golf?
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS
•Clarinda senior Taylor Cole has jumped to the No. 1 spot for the deep, balanced, talented and all the other superlatives Cardinals lineup. She already has three wins — more than anybody else in the state — and has outscored her foes in games, 24-6.
•Lewis Central senior Lanee Olsen has also been strong, posting a 2-1 record. That lone loss, of course, came to Cole in the early-season LC/Clarinda showdown (won by Clarinda).
•Another Clarinda senior in Mayson Hartley owns a 3-0 mark at No. 2 singles, outscoring opponents by a 24-5 count.
•Lewis Central junior Alexis Opheim owns a 3-0 mark at No. 3 singles in the early going. LeMars senior Trinity Brunsting and Clarinda senior Avery Walter are both 2-1.
•Another Lewis Central standout — Brooklyn Damgaard — leads the way at No. 4 singles with a 3-0 record. Clarinda sophomore Riley Nothwehr suffered her only loss of the season to Damgaard and is 2-1.
•Clarinda junior Brooke Brown has displayed dominance in posting a 24-4 record in games while rolling to a 3-0 start. Lewis Central junior Mallory Kjeldgaard is 2-1 with her only loss to Brown.
•You also know the story at No. 6 singles. Both Clarinda and Lewis Central are doing quite well. Clarinda junior Emma Stogdill and Lewis Central senior Lani Bergantzel are both 2-1. Bergantzel beat Stogdill (8-6) in the Clarinda/LC dual. Bergantzel’s only loss came to Red Oak senior Danique Dobbe, who is 2-0 at No. 6 singles, although she is just 1-0 on Bound at the moment.
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS
•Two KMAland standouts lead the way at No. 1 singles tennis with three wins so far this season. Denison-Schleswig’s Carson Seuntjens is 3-0 with a 30-5 record in games while Abraham Lincoln junior Chris Wailes is 3-1 with a 31-9 game record. Wailes’ only loss came this past weekend against WDM Valley.
•Denison-Schleswig junior Braden Curnyn is holding things down at No. 2 singles with a 3-0 record, leading the state of Iowa. He is a remarkable 30-3 in games so far this season. Others of note from Bound: LeMars junior Evan Pratt, Sioux City East Cole Ritchie, Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson, Abraham Lincoln junior Blake Higgins. They’ve all go two wins to this point in the season.
•Would you believe a Denison-Schleswig and Abraham Lincoln player are doing well at No. 3 singles? Monarchs senior Wyatt Johnson and Lynx senior Tyler Powers both have 3-0 records. Johnson is 30-3 in games while Powers comes in at 23-22 at the moment. LeMars’ Caden Wurth, Sioux City East’s Jax Theeler and Glenwood’s Ben Batten have all opened 2-0.
•Another Monarch tops the area at No. 4 singles. Senior Gavin Hipnar is 3-0 with a 30-4 record in games to lead the area and the state. LeMars junior Ian Penne, Sioux City East senior Preston Dobbs, Glenwood junior Brody Taylor and Abraham Lincoln junior Atticus Walker all have two wins at the moment.
•Denison-Schleswig junior and No. 5 singles player Blaine Brodsky has also been dominant with a 3-0 record overall and a 30-4 mark in games. Abraham Lincoln senior Luis Rodriguez is 3-1 and 27-14 and Glenwood sophomore Will Getter (16-1 in games) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Braxton Van Meter (18-8) are 2-0.
•Finally, we have Abraham Lincoln senior Killian McMullen leading the way at No. 6 singles for KMAland. He is 4-1 on the season and 33-15 in games this year. Sioux City East senior Nick Mickelson (16-4 in games) and Glenwood junior Liam Hays (16-0) are both 2-0.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER
•The state leader in goals so far this season comes from Sioux City West. Freshman Jaida Douch has been downright silly in her four career games, striking for 11 goals on 21 total shots! In other words, she’s scoring on 68.8% of her shots.
•Harlan sophomore Ivy Stevens has scored eight goals on just 10 shots and ranks second in the area and is tied for third in the state. LeMars junior Zoe Wittkop has also scored eight times already.
•Tri-Center junior Cassidy Cunningham has also been prolific with seven goals in five matches so far.
•Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso is listed with four goals in two matches, but I’m pretty sure that will be updated at some point to six goal sin three matches.
•Sioux City West sophomore Emily Vargas has been benefiting from the efficient shooting of Douch, although it is also true the other way around. Vargas has four assists so far this season to lead KMAland players.
•Missouri Valley sophomore Devon Koyle is off to a fine start of her own in that regard in posting three assists in three games. Harlan junior Hailey Good, Abraham Lincoln junior Liberty Bates, St. Albert junior Ella Klusman, Treynor junior Maili McKern, Tri-Center senior Rachel Hundtofte and Underwood junior Raegan Ward all have three assists each.
•The most recorded saves in the entire state so far this year is from Missouri Valley sophomore Alexis Hernandez. She has 80 saves in 236 minutes in goal. Tri-Center senior Preslie Arbaugh is second with 56, and Leslie Martinez of Sioux City West (a junior) is also in the top five with 40.
•Who hasn’t allowed a goal at all? Denison-Schleswig sophomores Gloria Diaz and Jimena Lupian are in that mix. Same for Treynor freshman Zoey Zadalis. It’s Zadalais that has seen 90 minutes in goal this season, and it’s worth noting she’s only had to make one save. Nice work, defense.
•Remaining unbeatens (2): LeMars & Sioux City East.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER
•You probably will not be surprised to learn that the reigning KMAland Male Soccer Player of the Year is up high on the leaderboard. According to Bound, Glenwood senior Caden Johnson has eight goals in four games played so far this year. That leads KMAland, and it is tied for second in the state.
•Johnson’s teammate and junior Cameron King is tied for second in KMAland — along with AHSTW sophomore Kayden Baxter — with five goals apiece.
•Underwood junior sensation Kaden Ogle, Tri-Center senior Ethan Schneckloth and AHSTW sophomore Ethan Holtz have all scored four times.
•The leading assist man in the season so far is AHSTW senior Aidan Martin, who has five assists in just three games played. That ranks second in the state.
•Glenwood junior Nolan Clark and Johnson both have four assists to this point in the year.
•Brayden Lund — an AHSTW senior that you may have heard about — has three assists.
•Tri-Center junior Hayden Benson has had a quality start in goal this year for the Trojans. He leads KMAland with 32 saves in 240 minutes in goal. Atlantic juniors Tyrell Williams and Trahyger Carey have 23 and 21 saves, respectively.
•Sioux City West freshman Angel Olivarez, LeMars junior John Andrea, LeMars senior Arik Burnett, Sioux City North junior Caleb Cross, Treynor senior Nate Petersen, Logan-Magnolia senior Nicio Adame, Sioux City East senior Ivan Arreola, Underwood sophomores Hayden Heun and Easton Robertson and Underwood senior Brody Paxton have all spent various amounts of time in goal without allowing one. Treynor’s Petersen leads with 80 minutes in goal among that group.
•Remaining undefeateds (7): Riverside, Treynor, Underwood, Heelan, LeMars, Sioux City North and Sioux City East.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.