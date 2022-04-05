(KMAland) -- Most of the Monday nights throughout the year are pretty standard. I’m in charge of dinner that night, we sit back and watch Monday Night Raw and then we get a nice night of sleep. That’s….not the case on Mondays in the spring.
Last night, there were 67 total events, and we have a result from every single one of them and a write-up for pretty much all of them. As always, you can find the comprehensive rundown at our Local Sports News Page. For today, though, here’s some need-to-know happenings from Monday.
TRACK & FIELD
The KMAland Girls and Boys Track & Field Leaderboard has just been updated. Here are the new girls individual top-fives:
-Ava Barnes, Mound City: No. 3 pole vault (8-06.00)
-Mallory Behnken, CAM: No. 4 discus (114-05)
-Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon: No. 5 1500 meter run (5:33.87) & No. 4 3000 meter run (11:50.18)
-Lexi Craig, Stanberry: No. 1 javelin throw (130-05)
-Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley: No. 3 200 meter dash (27.24) & No. 1 100 meter hurdles (16.17)
-Madelyn Harrifeld, Johnson County Central: No. 5 discus (112-06)
-Jadyn Huisman, Treynor: No. 2 discus (119-09) & No. 4 shot put (36-09.25)
-Dakota Ludemann, Sterling: No. 2 100 meter dash (13.04)
-Tommi Martin, East Atchison: No. 2 javelin throw (110-07)
-Kiley Mattson, Stanberry: No. 5 javelin throw (82-08.75)
-Macy Richardson, Sterling: No. 2 100 meter hurdles (16.19) & No. 1 300 meter hurdles (47.18) & No. 4 long jump (16-03.25)
-Andrea Riley, Platte Valley: No. 5 1600 meter run (6:04.77) & No. 4 3200 meter run (13:21.15)
-Hannah Thygesen, Audubon: No. 3 800 meter run (2:30.16)
Your new girls relay top-fives:
-Audubon: No. 5 4x400 meter relay (4:27.87) & No. 2 800 medley relay (1:55.82) & No. 2 1600 medley relay (4:33.31)
-East Atchison: No. 4 4x800 meter relay (10:47.32)
-Martensdale-St. Marys: No. 4 1600 medley relay (4:40.92)
-Nodaway Valley: No. 1 shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.45)
Here are the new boys individual top-fives:
-Jameson Bieker, Halran: No. 4 discus (144-11)
-Austin Colvin, Stanberry: No. 4 shot put (50-03.25)
-Jace Cousatte, Worth County: No. 5 300 meter hurdles (43.78)
-Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central: No. 1 shot put (51-03.50)
-Kayden Dirks, Treynor: No. 4 400 meter hurdles (49.74)
-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: No. 2 3200 meter run (9:58.38)
-Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: No. 5 shot put (50-02.00)
-Isaac Jones, Clarinda: No. 1 high jump (6-04.00) & No. 3 long jump (21-01.00)
-Bryant Keller, Glenwood: No. 4 3200 meter run (9:59.11)
-Jack Kling, Red Oak: No. 5 400 meter dash (52.52)
-Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic: No. 2 triple jump (42-02.75)
-Colin Lillie, St. Albert: No. 5 3200 meter run (10:04.45)
-Davis McGrew, East Mills: No. 5 400 meter hurdles (1:00.00)
-Brendan Monahan, St. Albert: No. 1 100 meter dash (11.05) & No. 1 200 meter dash (22.23)
-Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart: No. 3 shot put (50-03.50) & No. 1 discus (162-00)
-Tyler New, Worth County: No. 4 javelin throw (128-05)
-Tony Osburn, Mound City: No. 1 pole vault (11-07.00)
-Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic: No. 2 400 meter dash (51.29)
-Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning: No. 5 100 meter dash (11.36) & No. 5 200 meter dash (23.31)
-Chase Ryan, Underwood: No. 2 100 meter dash (11.10)
-Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic: No. 3 100 meter dash (11.26) & No. 3 200 meter dash (23.12)
-Gavin Smith, Audubon: No. 3 110 meter hurdles (15.43) & No. 2 400 meter hurdles (56.34)
Here are your new top-fives for boys relays:
-Glenwood: No. 3 shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.51)
-Harlan: No. 3 4x100 meter relay (44.71) & No. 2 4x200 meter relay (1:33.79)
-Kuemper Catholic: No. 5 4x400 meter relay (3:40.83)
-Lewis Central: No. 5 4x200 meter relay (1:34.97) & No. 5 shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.94) & No. 4 1600 medley (3:51.95)
-Red Oak: No. 5 800 medley (1:38.43)
-Riverside: No. 1 4x200 meter relay (1:33.71)
-Shenandoah: No. 2 800 medley (1:37.88)
-Treynor: No. 4 800 medley (1:38.33)
-Underwood: No. 2 4x100 meter relay (44.63) & No. 1 800 medley (1:36.02)
GIRLS SOCCER
Glenwood, Atlantic, St. Albert and Lewis Central all won in shutout fashion in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, but the big win of the night came from Tri-Center, which picked up a 6-3 victory over Treynor to gain a bit of control in the Western Iowa Conference.
The multi-goal scorers in the area last night:
-Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central (4)
-Nora Dougherty, Glenwood (2)
-Olivia Gardner, St. Albert (2)
-Gracie Hays, Lewis Central (2)
-Bella Munoz, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (2)
-Miranda Ring, Tri-Center (3)
-Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center (2)
-Bethany Speichinger, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (2)
-Tyler Tingley, St. Albert (2)
BOYS SOCCER
Big wins for Glenwood (over Harlan), Lewis Central (over Denison-Schleswig) and Creston (over St. Albert) in the Hawkeye Ten last night. AHSTW nabbed a nice win over Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley, needing penalty kicks to finish it out.
Multi-goal scorers in the area last night:
-Sam Burmeister, Treynor (3)
-Briley Hayes, Creston (2)
-Evan Honan, Underwood (2)
-Caden Johnson, Glenwood (3)
-Andrew Kellar, Treynor (2)
-Kaden Ogle, Underwood (3)
-Brock Poland, Treynor (3)
-Gavin Tarbox, St. Albert (2)
GIRLS TENNIS
Clarinda took down Glenwood in dominant fashion (8-1), Red Oak edged Lewis Central (5-4) and Thomas Jefferson was a tight winner over Southwest Valley (5-4).
Here are your double winners (singles and doubles) from last evening:
-Clarinda: Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr
-Lewis Central: Brookln Damgaard
-Red Oak: Jessica Lukehart, Tessa Rolenc
-Southwest Valley: Ryanne Mullen
-Thomas Jefferson: Faith Christensen, Rukhshan Muidinuzoda
BOYS TENNIS
Clarinda picked up a key win over Glenwood (5-4), St. Albert handled city rival Thomas Jefferson (8-1), Denison-Schleswig flexed against Cherokee (9-0) and Sioux City East took care of Sioux City West (9-0).
Here are your double winners from last evening:
-Clarinda: Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Kale Downey
-Denison-Schleswig: Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm, Wyatt Johnson, Carson Seuntjens, Blaine Brodsky, Braden Curnyn
-Glenwood: Kayden Anderson, Will Getter
-Sioux City East: Lincoln Collin, Cole Ritchie, Preston Dobbs, Jax Theeler, Jackson Johnson, Nick Mickelson
-St. Albert: Carter White, Dan McGrath, William Tallman, Cole Pekny, Reese Pekny
GIRLS GOLF
Coon Rapids-Bayard emerged with the top nine-hole score of the day, winning the Rolling Valley Conference get-together with a 214. Logan-Magnolia’s 222 was the second-lowest 9-hole score yesterday. Boyer Valley (223), Clarinda (231) and IKM-Manning (236) rounded out the top five.
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers led the way for the area individually last night, finishing with a 40. That was seven strokes better than the rest of the KMAland field. Here’s the rest of the top 10 scores from last evening:
Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (47)
Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia; Mackenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley; Mady McKee, CAM (48)
Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard; McKenna Sick, Riverside (49)
Addie Brink, Riverside (50)
Sarra Leath, Glenwood (51)
Allison Elmquist, Audubon; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EHK; Reese Snyder, CAM; Macy Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard (52)
BOYS GOLF
Glenwood led the charge for the area last night with an impressive 154 to open their season. Elmwood-Murdock had a 159, Fremont-Mills a 167, Boyer Valley had 172 and Logan-Magnolia finished with a 176 to round out the top five.
Individually, Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman had a brilliant 31 to lead the area. At the very same meet, Noah Carpenter of Palmyra was not too far behind with a 34. The rest of the top 10:
Braden Sneed, Glenwood (35)
Devin Melby, Boyer Valley; Gavin Schau, Glenwood (38)
Cory Bantam, Woodbine; Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills; Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (39)
Tommy Johnson, Glenwood; Cooper Neal, Clarinda; Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (40)
BASEBALL
Finally, there’s baseball. Platte Valley picked up a huge 275 Conference win (5-3) over East Atchison, Northeast Nodaway routed Rock Port (15-0) and Nodaway Valley edged past Stewartsville/Osborn (4-2) in Missouri baseball. Auburn and Nebraska City were winners in area Nebraska play.
Five big performances from last night:
-Lane Dack, Northeast Nodaway: 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 R
-Hunter Dawson, Nodaway Valley: 7 IP, 14 K; 2 BB, 2 R
-Austin Lavigne, Auburn: 2 2B, RBI
-Zach Tesarek, Nebraska City: 5 H, 3 RBI, 4 R
-Tyler Vongkhamchanh, Platte Valley: 2 H, 2B
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.