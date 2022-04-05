Martin Daily Blog

(KMAland) -- Most of the Monday nights throughout the year are pretty standard. I’m in charge of dinner that night, we sit back and watch Monday Night Raw and then we get a nice night of sleep. That’s….not the case on Mondays in the spring.

Last night, there were 67 total events, and we have a result from every single one of them and a write-up for pretty much all of them. As always, you can find the comprehensive rundown at our Local Sports News Page. For today, though, here’s some need-to-know happenings from Monday.

TRACK & FIELD

The KMAland Girls and Boys Track & Field Leaderboard has just been updated. Here are the new girls individual top-fives:

-Ava Barnes, Mound City: No. 3 pole vault (8-06.00)

-Mallory Behnken, CAM: No. 4 discus (114-05)

-Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon: No. 5 1500 meter run (5:33.87) & No. 4 3000 meter run (11:50.18)

-Lexi Craig, Stanberry: No. 1 javelin throw (130-05)

-Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley: No. 3 200 meter dash (27.24) & No. 1 100 meter hurdles (16.17)

-Madelyn Harrifeld, Johnson County Central: No. 5 discus (112-06)

-Jadyn Huisman, Treynor: No. 2 discus (119-09) & No. 4 shot put (36-09.25)

-Dakota Ludemann, Sterling: No. 2 100 meter dash (13.04)

-Tommi Martin, East Atchison: No. 2 javelin throw (110-07)

-Kiley Mattson, Stanberry: No. 5 javelin throw (82-08.75)

-Macy Richardson, Sterling: No. 2 100 meter hurdles (16.19) & No. 1 300 meter hurdles (47.18) & No. 4 long jump (16-03.25)

-Andrea Riley, Platte Valley: No. 5 1600 meter run (6:04.77) & No. 4 3200 meter run (13:21.15)

-Hannah Thygesen, Audubon: No. 3 800 meter run (2:30.16)

Your new girls relay top-fives:

-Audubon: No. 5 4x400 meter relay (4:27.87) & No. 2 800 medley relay (1:55.82) & No. 2 1600 medley relay (4:33.31)

-East Atchison: No. 4 4x800 meter relay (10:47.32)

-Martensdale-St. Marys: No. 4 1600 medley relay (4:40.92)

-Nodaway Valley: No. 1 shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.45)

Here are the new boys individual top-fives:

-Jameson Bieker, Halran: No. 4 discus (144-11)

-Austin Colvin, Stanberry: No. 4 shot put (50-03.25)

-Jace Cousatte, Worth County: No. 5 300 meter hurdles (43.78)

-Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central: No. 1 shot put (51-03.50)

-Kayden Dirks, Treynor: No. 4 400 meter hurdles (49.74)

-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: No. 2 3200 meter run (9:58.38)

-Trey Holthus, Johnson County Central: No. 5 shot put (50-02.00)

-Isaac Jones, Clarinda: No. 1 high jump (6-04.00) & No. 3 long jump (21-01.00)

-Bryant Keller, Glenwood: No. 4 3200 meter run (9:59.11)

-Jack Kling, Red Oak: No. 5 400 meter dash (52.52)

-Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic: No. 2 triple jump (42-02.75)

-Colin Lillie, St. Albert: No. 5 3200 meter run (10:04.45)

-Davis McGrew, East Mills: No. 5 400 meter hurdles (1:00.00)

-Brendan Monahan, St. Albert: No. 1 100 meter dash (11.05) & No. 1 200 meter dash (22.23)

-Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart: No. 3 shot put (50-03.50) & No. 1 discus (162-00)

-Tyler New, Worth County: No. 4 javelin throw (128-05)

-Tony Osburn, Mound City: No. 1 pole vault (11-07.00)

-Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic: No. 2 400 meter dash (51.29)

-Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning: No. 5 100 meter dash (11.36) & No. 5 200 meter dash (23.31)

-Chase Ryan, Underwood: No. 2 100 meter dash (11.10)

-Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic: No. 3 100 meter dash (11.26) & No. 3 200 meter dash (23.12)

-Gavin Smith, Audubon: No. 3 110 meter hurdles (15.43) & No. 2 400 meter hurdles (56.34)

Here are your new top-fives for boys relays:

-Glenwood: No. 3 shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.51)

-Harlan: No. 3 4x100 meter relay (44.71) & No. 2 4x200 meter relay (1:33.79)

-Kuemper Catholic: No. 5 4x400 meter relay (3:40.83)

-Lewis Central: No. 5 4x200 meter relay (1:34.97) & No. 5 shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.94) & No. 4 1600 medley (3:51.95)

-Red Oak: No. 5 800 medley (1:38.43)

-Riverside: No. 1 4x200 meter relay (1:33.71)

-Shenandoah: No. 2 800 medley (1:37.88)

-Treynor: No. 4 800 medley (1:38.33)

-Underwood: No. 2 4x100 meter relay (44.63) & No. 1 800 medley (1:36.02)

GIRLS SOCCER

Glenwood, Atlantic, St. Albert and Lewis Central all won in shutout fashion in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, but the big win of the night came from Tri-Center, which picked up a 6-3 victory over Treynor to gain a bit of control in the Western Iowa Conference.

The multi-goal scorers in the area last night:

-Hana Daoudi, Lewis Central (4)

-Nora Dougherty, Glenwood (2)

-Olivia Gardner, St. Albert (2)

-Gracie Hays, Lewis Central (2)

-Bella Munoz, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (2)

-Miranda Ring, Tri-Center (3)

-Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center (2)

-Bethany Speichinger, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (2)

-Tyler Tingley, St. Albert (2)

BOYS SOCCER

Big wins for Glenwood (over Harlan), Lewis Central (over Denison-Schleswig) and Creston (over St. Albert) in the Hawkeye Ten last night. AHSTW nabbed a nice win over Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley, needing penalty kicks to finish it out.

Multi-goal scorers in the area last night:

-Sam Burmeister, Treynor (3)

-Briley Hayes, Creston (2)

-Evan Honan, Underwood (2)

-Caden Johnson, Glenwood (3)

-Andrew Kellar, Treynor (2)

-Kaden Ogle, Underwood (3)

-Brock Poland, Treynor (3)

-Gavin Tarbox, St. Albert (2)

GIRLS TENNIS

Clarinda took down Glenwood in dominant fashion (8-1), Red Oak edged Lewis Central (5-4) and Thomas Jefferson was a tight winner over Southwest Valley (5-4).

Here are your double winners (singles and doubles) from last evening:

-Clarinda: Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr

-Lewis Central: Brookln Damgaard

-Red Oak: Jessica Lukehart, Tessa Rolenc

-Southwest Valley: Ryanne Mullen

-Thomas Jefferson: Faith Christensen, Rukhshan Muidinuzoda

BOYS TENNIS

Clarinda picked up a key win over Glenwood (5-4), St. Albert handled city rival Thomas Jefferson (8-1), Denison-Schleswig flexed against Cherokee (9-0) and Sioux City East took care of Sioux City West (9-0).

Here are your double winners from last evening:

-Clarinda: Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Kale Downey

-Denison-Schleswig: Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm, Wyatt Johnson, Carson Seuntjens, Blaine Brodsky, Braden Curnyn

-Glenwood: Kayden Anderson, Will Getter

-Sioux City East: Lincoln Collin, Cole Ritchie, Preston Dobbs, Jax Theeler, Jackson Johnson, Nick Mickelson

-St. Albert: Carter White, Dan McGrath, William Tallman, Cole Pekny, Reese Pekny

GIRLS GOLF

Coon Rapids-Bayard emerged with the top nine-hole score of the day, winning the Rolling Valley Conference get-together with a 214. Logan-Magnolia’s 222 was the second-lowest 9-hole score yesterday. Boyer Valley (223), Clarinda (231) and IKM-Manning (236) rounded out the top five.

IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers led the way for the area individually last night, finishing with a 40. That was seven strokes better than the rest of the KMAland field. Here’s the rest of the top 10 scores from last evening:

Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (47)

Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia; Mackenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley; Mady McKee, CAM (48)

Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard; McKenna Sick, Riverside (49)

Addie Brink, Riverside (50)

Sarra Leath, Glenwood (51)

Allison Elmquist, Audubon; Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/EHK; Reese Snyder, CAM; Macy Winnett, Coon Rapids-Bayard (52)

BOYS GOLF

Glenwood led the charge for the area last night with an impressive 154 to open their season. Elmwood-Murdock had a 159, Fremont-Mills a 167, Boyer Valley had 172 and Logan-Magnolia finished with a 176 to round out the top five.

Individually, Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman had a brilliant 31 to lead the area. At the very same meet, Noah Carpenter of Palmyra was not too far behind with a 34. The rest of the top 10:

Braden Sneed, Glenwood (35)

Devin Melby, Boyer Valley; Gavin Schau, Glenwood (38)

Cory Bantam, Woodbine; Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills; Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (39)

Tommy Johnson, Glenwood; Cooper Neal, Clarinda; Nate Rust, Elmwood-Murdock (40)

BASEBALL

Finally, there’s baseball. Platte Valley picked up a huge 275 Conference win (5-3) over East Atchison, Northeast Nodaway routed Rock Port (15-0) and Nodaway Valley edged past Stewartsville/Osborn (4-2) in Missouri baseball. Auburn and Nebraska City were winners in area Nebraska play.

Five big performances from last night:

-Lane Dack, Northeast Nodaway: 2 H, 3 RBI, 2 R

-Hunter Dawson, Nodaway Valley: 7 IP, 14 K; 2 BB, 2 R

-Austin Lavigne, Auburn: 2 2B, RBI

-Zach Tesarek, Nebraska City: 5 H, 3 RBI, 4 R

-Tyler Vongkhamchanh, Platte Valley: 2 H, 2B

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.