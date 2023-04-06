(KMAland) — We’ve still got plenty of time left to enjoy this spring sports season, but I speak from experience when I say it flies by. Let’s enjoy these athletes and these moments while they are happening. It won’t be long now when we’ll be hustling and bustling around Drake Stadium for the state track meet.
With all that said, here are 10 things we’ve learned so far this spring that we might not have known coming into the season.
1. Wil Neuharth has taken his game to a new level
The Harlan sprinter was very fast last year as a junior. He posted PRs of 10.81 in the 100 and 22.71 in the 200. Well, things have changed a bit. He’s already run a 10.82 in the 100 (2nd in the state), but it’s his 200 that has massively improved. He went a school-record 21.83 in Denison on March 30th. That also ranks second in the state. Now, he’s receiving major Division I interest, reporting offers from Indiana and Pitt. The new level has been reached. How low does that new level go?
2. There really isn’t anything Clara Teigland can’t do
Teigland has wowed us throughout her career with what she does on the basketball court, on the soccer pitch and while running short and long distances and even over hurdles. We saw her become an elite-level straight line hurdler last year, but now the Treynor superstar is trying her hand in the 400 hurdles. She already has a 1:06.58 to her name, and it ranks fifth in the entire state. And in Class 2A it’s No. 2.
3. Jerzee Knight is ready
The Clarinda sophomore is officially ready for the big time. She is all over the leaderboards in the events she has been active in. Her 12.53 in the 100 from Tuesday is second in Class 2A, her 26.92 from March 28th in Glenwood in the 200 is sixth and her long jump of 17-04.00 from that very same night is also second. I predict Jerzee Knight is someone we are talking about as a four-time medalist at the state track meet this year.
4. It might be time for Iowa to adopt the Missouri & Nebraska way of life
The Missouri and Nebraska track meets begin in the afternoon! It’s amazing when I open up my inbox and see a completed track meet with full results at 6:00. It means I’m not writing these track recaps with one eye open in the middle of the dang night. If we could all come together and start these track meets at 1:00, I just think the quality of life of everyone involved — athletes, coaches, workers, media — would be a lot better.
5. Unstoppable forces have emerged on the tennis court
The Clarinda girls and Glenwood boys tennis teams have been downright dominant so far this season. They bring talent, experience and depth to each of their teams. It’s not surprising that either side is off to a fine start, but it’s hard for this level of dominance to not be somewhat surprising. For the Cardinals, they may have already seen their toughest foe (Lewis Central), and they were able to escape with a 5-4 win. Since then, they’ve barely lost any games in 9-0 wins over Glenwood and Shenandoah. Meanwhile, the Glenwood boys have two 9-0 wins and have lost a combined six games in singles.
6. Defending champion Noah Carpenter is finding a new level of his own
Palmyra senior Noah Carpenter won a state championship last year, and we were pretty impressed. I don’t think we expected to be even more impressed with what he did in his debut this year. The star Panther went out and shot a 28! Yes, a 28!
7. Keith Thompson has arrived
The Hamburg freshman is someone I’ve been hearing about for quite awhile. He’s been quite active on the junior circuit in the world of youth golf, and he’s been doing major things. Last night, he made his debut at the varsity level and came out with a 37 in picking up medalist honors during a meet hosted by East Atchison.
8. The most prolific girls goal scorers might just come from the Missouri River
If the early-going is any indication, two of the most prolific goal scorers in girls soccer across the state of Iowa may just be from the Missouri River Conference. Both LeMars junior Zoe Wittkop and Sioux City West freshman Jaida Douch lead the entire state with 11 goals each and have only played four games.
9. Treynor boys soccer is hard to score on
Sure, it’s just two games, but the Cardinals appear to be a unit defensively. They have shut out both Harlan and Tri-Center this season, and Nate Peterson has spent 80 minutes in goal while making seven saves. They will definitely face a tough slate very soon, but opponents might find the tough part is finding a way to get the ball into the net.
10. Savannah baseball is an offensive juggernaut
I’ll have more on this offensive juggernaut tomorrow, but the Savages are averaging 10 runs per game through 12 contests this season. After going 28-6 a year ago, they returned five of their regulars, and it’s showing. Although they got off to a slower start on the defensive side of things, it appears things are rounding into form with wins in six of their last seven.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.