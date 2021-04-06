(KMAland) -- A busy Monday turns into a monster Tuesday in the world of KMAland spring sports. Last night, there were 36 events listed on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Tonight? There are 75. Yeesh.
You can check our Local Sports News Page for all the baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track in full detail right now. Another option would be to keep reading as I try to recap, rehash and review some of the big highlights.
BASEBALL
It was a slow night for baseball with just three games in the area, and two of them – Auburn and Nebraska City – did not score a run in losses. Sometimes that happens in baseball.
However, Maryville picked up a terrific come-from-behind win, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge East Buchanan, 6-5. The Spoofhounds are now 4-2 and will play at Savannah today.
GOLF
Let’s cover the 18-hole tournaments first…
-Auburn’s Cam Binder was the big highlight of the day, finishing with a 77 to win his home Auburn Invitational. Falls City’s Lukas Aldana wasn’t far behind with a 79. The Bulldogs won their home tournament with a 387 – 18 strokes better than the rest of the field.
-Nebraska City had a third-place finish at the Plattsmouth Invitational, led by Blake Miller’s 98 (8th place). Plattsmouth was fifth, but they did have two in the top six, le dby Zach Shukis, who posted a 93 to take fourth.
-Maryville finished the Irish Invitational – hosted by Lafayette – with a 360 and in second place. Jacob Scott and Ethan Scott – twin freshmen – led the way with eighth and 11th place finishes. Jacob had an 85 and Ethan finished with an 89.
Now, on to the 9-hole rounds from Monday…
-In girls action, Boyer Valley’s Alexia Miller shot a 48 to win a meet with Rolling Valley golfers and led the entire day for KMAland girls. Her teammate Katelyn Neilsen was next with a 49. The rest of the top 10 from yesterday:
3. Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard (50)
4. Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia; Maddy McKee, CAM; Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (52)
7. Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Meredith Rich, CAM (53)
9. Savannah Marshall, Woodbine; Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (54)
Also of note, Boyer Valley’s 212 was three strokes better than Coon Rapids-Bayard in the first RVC girls meet of the season. Logan-Magnolia also jumped to 1-0 with a Western Iowa Conference win by 10 strokes over Tri-Center.
-On the boys side, Clarinda’s 176 was seven better than Glenwood, Tri-Center shot a 193 to beat Fremont-Mills and Logan-Magnolia (both by three strokes), Nodaway Valley shot a 227 to beat Griswold by six, Boyer Valley won the boys RVC meet as well with a Monday-low 175 (22 strokes ahead of Exira/EHK) and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed a nine-stroke win over Syracuse in Nebraska.
-Clarinda’s Xander Pullen led the area with a 40, pushing Clarinda to their 176. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tyler Petersen was next with a 41. The rest of the area top 10 from Monday…
3. Tommy Johnson, Glenwood; Connor Kenkel, Boyer Valley; Jarod McNeese, Clarinda (42)
6. Jacob Fetter, Logan-Magnolia; Aiden Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood; Adam Puck, Boyer Valley; Braden Sneed, Glenwood (43)
10. Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Caiden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (44)
SOCCER
Winners on the girls side from Monday…
-Glenwood picked up a terrific overtime win over Sioux City West, getting a game-winning golden goal from Avery Blasdel to finish things.
-Lewis Central opened with a scary 10-0 win over Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs figure to be in a bit of a rebuild right now, but the Titans showed how explosive they can be. Lia Taylor, Hannah Estrada and Taylor Gregory all scored two goals apiece in the win.
-Makenna Shepard led the area with FIVE goals during St. Albert’s 8-1 win over Creston. Ella Klusman also found the net twice.
-Atlantic girls really stood out to me last night with a 4-1 win over Kuemper Catholic. Jada Jensen – a sophomore – had two goals for the Trojans in the victory.
-Underwood picked up a 4-1 win over Missouri Valley to open the year.
-Alyssa Kellar and Clara Teigland each scored twice for Treynor during a 7-3 win over Tri-Center. The game actually saw Treynor score the first four, Tri-Center the next three and then the Cardinals the final three. I also learned a new soccer word from the Treynor Twitter account. A “brace” means two goals. Ain’t that something!
-Sioux City East rolled to a 5-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton while both Plattsmouth and Nebraska City lost.
On the boys side…
-St. Albert opened the Todd Tarbox era with a 5-2 win over Creston, getting two goals and two assists from freshman Brayden Shepard. Aidan Anderson scored both goals for the Panthers.
-Junior Evan Honan led Underwood with two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Missouri Valley.
-How about this debut for Treynor freshman Danny Kinsella? He led the Cardinals in a 7-0 win over Tri-Center with a hat trick and an assist. Sam Burmeister added a goal and three assists.
-Sioux City East and Sioux City North also had strong showings last night with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Fort Dodge, respectively. Meanwhile, Nebraska City lost a tight battle with Blair and Conestoga fell to Madison.
TENNIS
It was a very light night of tennis, but here’s what I can tell you…
-I can tell you Glenwood is now 2-0 after a tight 5-4 win over Clarinda on the boys side. Clarinda won the top three spots in singles, but the Rams showed their depth with Josh Nieman, Trice Buchanan and Ben Batten all winning from 4 through 6. Clarinda nabbed the No. 1 doubles battle with Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr taking their second wins of the night. However, Tyler Harger and Nieman won 10-7 at No. 2 doubles, and Buchanan and Batten were 10-2 winners.
TRACK & FIELD
There were 29 new KMAland Track & Field Top 5s last night. Eleven of those came on the girls side while 18 were on the boys…
-Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault had a four-gold night for the Wolverines, moving into No. 2 in the 400 (1:02.98) while also running for winning 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays. The 4x100 is now No. 1 on the KMAland leaderboard with a time of 53.05. The shuttle didn’t quite live up to their 1:12.01 (it was 1:12.65) that also ranks No. 1.
To break it all down, Devault is now No. 2 in the 200 and 400 and a member of the top-ranked 4x100 and shuttle hurdle. That’s a pretty good little start to the season.
-Check out CAM’s Jade Jackson, who helped the Cougars to a third-place finish with wins in the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Jackson’s 17.57 is ranked No. 2 in KMAland. Her high jump of 4-10.00 was a little shy of her 5-01.00 from Bedford’s meet last week. She still is in a tie for 5th on the list.
-Jackson’s teammate Molly Venteicher is now the No. 1 shot putter in the area. She threw it 41-03.50 to move atop the leaderboard.
-Nodaway Valley’s Annika Nelson also had a strong day with a 17.67 in the 100 meter hurdles, which currently ranks No. 4 in KMAland. She is also a member of that top-ranked shuttle hurdle relay.
-Yet another Wolverine worth noting from last night is Maddie Fry, who moved into No. 3 in the long jump with a leap of 16-03.75. Add Kuemper’s Macy Blum onto the list, too, with a 15-11.75 – good for a tie for fifth.
-Martensdale-St. Marys’ 4x200 quartet of Brynnly German, Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott and Kylie Keller ran to a 1:55.06 last night. That was a winner in Greenfield and now ranks No. 4 in KMAland.
The Blue Devils also put their sprint medley relay into the top five, running a 2:00.46 to rank fourth. That group consists of German, Campbell German, Kate Puderbaugh and Maggie Girardi.
-Audubon’s 4x400 team was impressive, too, with Hannah Thygesen anchoring that team, as well as the spring medley and distance medley, to victory. Thygesen was joined by Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler on all three relays, and she won the 800. The 4x400 team, though, is into the top 5 with their 4:26.20 ranking 3rd in KMAland.
-Treynor’s Stella Umphreys bettered her discus throw last night in Greenfield, tossing the thing 109-09 to move into the No. 4 positon.
-As for the boys, Glenwood’s Silas Bales was all kinds of awesome last evening with four golds. He won the 100 and the 200 and also ran for the winning 4x200 and 4x400 teams. Bales’ 200 time of 23.47 is locked in a tie for fifth in KMAland.
-Craig Alan Becker made his first big statement of the season with a dominant run in the 800, posting KMAland’s best time of 2:01.26. His teammate Caden Andersen also ran well in the half, moving into the No. 4 spot with a time of 2:08.24.
-Another Atlantic standout is into the top three in an event. Colin Mullenix ran a 58.05 in the 400 hurdles and is in the No. 3 position.
-Clarinda’s springy Isaac Jones was impressive in the high jump again last night, moving up the leaderboard to the No. 2 position with a winning leap of 6-04.00.
-The 4x100 was hot last night. Red Oak’s Kaden Johnson, Bradley Sifford, Landon Couse and Garrett Couse were flying to win the event with a 45.18. That is now the top time in KMAland this spring. Glenwood and Clarinda posted a 45.51 and a 45.55, respectively, to rank fourth and fifth.
-The Glenwood 4x200 team of Bales, Tyler Huey, Colby Frye and Cody Krause teamed up to post the second-fastest time of the season (1:33.32) while Clarinda’s 1:38.19 is fifth.
-Atlantic may have finished second in the 4x400 to Glenwood, but their 3:41.32 is now fifth on the leaderboard. The Rams time of 3:38.42 was a smidge slower than their 3:37.02 from the Carroll Early Bird. It is ranked fourth in KMAland.
-The Rams were dominant in the 4x800 last night, too, with Gavin Connell, Liam Hays, Jake Shannon and Andrew Smith teaming up to post a 9:05.65. That is now third on the year in KMAland.
-More Glenwood relays! The Rams shuttle hurdle relay team of Tyler Boldra, Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll and Grant Von Essen ran a 1:05.69 to take the top position in KMAland. Also in the race, Atlantic ran a 1:07.63, which is now second.
-Clarinda, Glenwood and Red Oak all ran top five sprint medley times last night. The Cardinals won the race with a time of 1:38.10. The team of Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Tadyn Brown and Michael Shull are now ranked No. 3 in KMAland. Glenwood’s 1:38.18 is fourth, and Red Oak’s 1:40.34 is fifth.
-Thomas Jefferson is into the KMAland leaderboard for the first time thanks to their distance medley relay time of 3:57.67. That is currently fourth in KMAland. Red Oak’s distance medley team of Sifford, Garrett Couse, Jack King and Baylor Bergren ran a 3:51.80 to win the race. Their 3:51.54 from Clarinda last week is still No. 2 on the list.
There’s your Monday rundown. Check back tomorrow for an even bigger Tuesday recap.
