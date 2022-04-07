(KMAland) -- Thursday’s schedule has basically been wiped due to this horrific weather. Friday doesn’t look so good, either. Just know, my friends, the comeback is always better than the setback. I must credit my guy, The Situation, for that quote.
Anyway, Thursday is KMAland Power Rankings time in the spring, and I’ve seen enough in golf, tennis, track and baseball that I can now give you a full-fledged…
KMALAND SPRING POWER RANKINGS!!!!
Let’s start with week two of the soccer rankings.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (3-1): The Lynx split a pair of games in Ankeny, beating Ankeny Centennial one day and then falling to Ankeny the next. They also picked up a key 1-0 win over Heelan. They’re not just among the top teams in the area and in their conference, they’re among the top teams in all of the state. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (3-0): I’m still not closing the door on the Titans as the best team in KMAland, but they are here for now. They have outscored their three opponents by a combined 23-1. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-1): I’m also not closing the door on the Crusaders as the No. 2 team in these rankings. They have a really nice 1-0 win over Underwood and battled right down to the final seconds with the top team on this list. (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (3-0): It’s a whole trend, so let me just say that I’m not ready to put them in bold in this spot for the rest of the year, either. They can definitely climb, and they appear to have one of their best teams in a bit. A 2-1 win over Tri-Center is the big standout victory among their first three. (LW: 4)
5. Tri-Center (2-1): They came back from their loss to Glenwood to take a very impressive 6-3 win over Treynor. For now, this is your WIC favorite. (LW: 6)
6. Treynor (0-1-1): Looks like we are keeping that Underwood game as a tie for now. Their early-season schedule is tough, and they’re probably getting to the point where they will start running off a bunch of wins. (LW: 5)
7. Underwood (1-1-1): Their spot is secure in this top 10. They’ve tied Treynor, took a one-goal loss to Heelan and rolled to a win over Missouri Valley. They’re playing eight freshmen and seven sophomores, by the way. (LW: 7)
8. Thomas Jefferson (1-0): The Yellow Jackets opened with a 2-0 win over LeMars earlier this week. Let’s give them a little boost. (LW: 10)
9. St. Albert (2-2): I was given a little pat on the back for St. Albert’s win over Kuemper on Friday. I picked the Knights to finish ahead of St. Albert in the Hawkeye Ten Conference preview, but I also ranked the Saintes ahead of Kuemper last week, too. Looks like I covered all my bases on that matchup. (LW: 9)
10. Atlantic (3-0): The Trojans haven’t been tested yet, but I think they deserve a nod in this top 10 after outscoring their first three opponents by a combined 14-0. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (3-0): From what we’ve seen so far, it sure looks like this will be the Titans spot all season. They have handled three really solid opponents (Indianola, Sioux City East and Denison-Schleswig), winning by a combined 9-3. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (2-1): East has a pair of 3-0 wins over Denison-Schleswig and Sergeant Bluff-Luton sandwiched around that 2-1 loss to LC. (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City North (1-0): One match, one blowout win. North beat Fort Dodge, 6-0, in their only game of the season. (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (2-0): Big mover of the week. The Rams have outscored Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Harlan by a combined 10-1 in their first two games. Impressive start. (LW: 7)
5. Treynor (3-1): Treynor edged Harlan, went 1-1 at the Perry Tournament against Des Moines schools and then rolled to a 9-0 win over WIC rival Tri-Center. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City West (1-3): West’s three losses came outside the area – to Spirit Lake, Iowa City West and Urbandale – and then they were able to snag a thrilling penalty-kicks victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday. (LW: 8)
7. Denison-Schleswig (1-3): Speaking of the Monarchs, they have battled through a very difficult early slate with losses to West, Sioux City East and Lewis Central. They did, however, handle a solid Creston team, 5-1. (LW: 6)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2): The Warriors lost their two matches over the past week, falling by a combined 9-1 to Glenwood and Sioux City East. (LW: 4)
9. Creston (1-1): The Panthers bounced back from their loss to Denison-Schleswig by taking a solid 3-2 win over St. Albert earlier this week. (LW: 9)
10. AHSTW (2-0-1): The Vikings get the final slot of this week’s top 10 after a strong week that included an 8-1 win over Logan-Magnolia and shootout victory over West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Clarinda (2-0): A strong start with impressive wins over Lewis Central and Glenwood has the Cardinals looking like the class of the Hawkeye Ten.
2. Red Oak (2-0): Red Oak beat Lewis Central by the same score (5-4) as Clarinda did. They also handled business against Creston. Clarinda is at Red Oak on April 26th.
3. St. Albert (2-0): St. Albert outscored Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln 17-1 in their two duals this season.
4. Sioux City East (1-0): Their only dual of the season was a 7-2 win over Glenwood. A strong start for a Black Raiders team that was highlighted in my tennis preview for all of their outstanding returning depth.
5. Lewis Central (0-2): The Titans may have lost each of their two duals, but they weren’t too far off of actually beating Clarinda and Red Oak – the top two teams in these rankings.
**Note: I will add some individual tennis rankings to this once every team in the area has played.
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (1-0): The Monarchs are absolutely loaded, but they’ve only had one chance to show it – a 9-0 win over Cherokee.
2. Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans rolled to a 9-0 win over TJ and added a 5-4 win over Clarinda.
3. Sioux City East (0-0): The Black Raiders haven’t played just yet, but they were my preseason MRC pick so let’s lend them some credit.
4. Abraham Lincoln (3-1): The Lynx were impressive in an 8-1 win over St. Albert. They also have 9-0 and 11-0 wins over Harlan and Des Moines East, respectively. Their only loss came to WDM Valley.
5. Shenandoah (0-0): Another that hasn’t quite played yet this season, but they returned four from their lineup last season.
**Note: I will add some individual tennis rankings to this once every team in the area has played.
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Sidney (3-0): The Cowgirls have the low score of the season at 199 and the fourth at 214. Their 214.30 combined adjusted average leads the area.
2. St. Albert (3-1): The Saintes have been consistent with a 213 in their first time out and a 200 the last time. That 200 helped them beat TJ (NTS), but they lost by one stroke to No. 1 Sidney.
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0): The Crusaders won the first Rolling Valley get-together of the season, shooting a 214 on their home course.
4. Logan-Magnolia (1-0): They’ve only been out once, but their 222 is one of the top scores in the area so far.
5. Boyer Valley (3-1): Boyer Valley was second in the RVC get-together earlier this week, shooting a solid enough score.
**Note: The only teams eligible for the rankings this week are those that have played, and we will add individual rankings once everybody has played.
KMALAND BOYS GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (1-0): The Knights have what I would consider the most impressive win of the season to this point. Their seven-stroke victory over Atlantic earlier this week (161-168) came behind a 37 from Tyler Auen.
2. Glenwood (2-0): Glenwood’s combined adjusted average of 167.20 actually leads the area. They have been outstanding in dropping a 154 in a win over Clarinda before a 170 against Red Oak.
3. Atlantic (0-1): Atlantic didn’t beat Kuemper, but they still put down a 168 on the road. That’s winning kind of stuff.
4. Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans went 167 against Clarinda, 177 against Denison-Schleswig and then had an 18-hole 331 at the Bellevue East Invitational to take third yesterday.
5. Fremont-Mills (2-0): One year after a state trip, the Knights jumped into a triangular with Lo-Ma and Underwood, shot a 167 and won the thing.
**Note: The only teams eligible for the rankings this week are those that have played, and we will add individual rankings once everybody has played.
KMALAND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
As you may or may not know, at the end of each track & field season we put together an All-KMAland Team. Here’s what that looks like today on April 7th with the name, school and top time, throw or jump. (The rules of our All-KMAland Track & Field Team are active here. We can only use a girl or boy for one spot.)
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.30)
200: Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville (26.20)
400: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (1:00.94)
800: Kaia Bieker, Harlan (2:22.52)
1500: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:15.17)
1600: Danie Parriott, Conestoga (5:48.13)
3000: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (11:25.89)
3200: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (12:21.64)
100h: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (16.17)
300h: Macy Richardson, Sterling (47.18)
400h: Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln (1:09.52)
High jump: Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga (5-03.00)
Long jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (17-02.50)
Triple jump: Madi Jones, Falls City (34-05.50)
Discus: Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (120-01)
Shot put: Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (39-01.50)
Pole Vault: Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (10-08.50)
Javelin Throw: Lexi Craig, Stanberry (130-05)
KMALAND BOYS TRACK & FIELD
100: Chase Ryan, Underwood (11.10)
200: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (22.23)
400: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (50.43)
800: Adler Shay, Mount AYr (2:04.42)
1600: Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley MO (4:33.91)
3200: Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (9:58.38)
110h: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (15.02)
300h: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (42.25)
400h: Gavin Smith, Audubon (56.34)
High jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-04.00)
Long jump: Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock (21-05.50)
Triple jump: Keaton Stone, Maryville (43-09.25)
Shot put: Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central (51-03.50)
Discus: Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (162-00)
Pole Vault: Tony Osburn, Mound City (11-07.00)
Javelin Throw: Alex Rinehart, Worth County (141-09.00)
KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
Here are my top five KMAland Baseball teams so far this season.
1. Platte Valley NE (9-3): They’re going to have more losses than some of the others, but it’s worth pointing out that they are just flat out loaded with talent and are generally playing some of the top teams in the state of Nebraska.
2. Platte Valley MO (5-0): Five up and five down, and it allows for me to rank both Platte Valleys in the top two spots.
3. Northeast Nodaway (5-0): As is always the case, this team is off to a fine start to the season with a run differential of +41.
4. Plattsmouth (5-2): Their only losses have come in tight games with out-of-area schools Wahoo and Mount Michael Benedictine.
5. Nebraska City (4-5): They’ve won four of their last five with the only loss coming to Skutt their last time out. Among those four wins are victories over Platte Valley (NE) and Wahoo.
