(KMAland) -- Another crazy busy night of spring sports hit us like a ton of bricks with somewhere around 70 events on the docket. I’ve just spent most of the morning updating the KMAland Track and Field Leaderboard, and there were 83 new top 5s!
There’s going to come a point this year where we’re going to stop seeing these huge number changes in the top five (maybe?), but it sure is enjoyable as it stands now. Let’s take a look at the new 83…
100 METERS
Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson (1) is definitely a name to follow and track throughout the course of the season. He had his name all over the place last night at East Union, including in the 100 where he ran an 11.38 to rank No. 4 in KMAland.
200 METERS
Welcome to the season, Adalyn Reynolds (2)! The Mount Ayr standout ran the second-fastest 200 of the season in Panorama with a 26.86. Meanwhile, both Haley Rasmussen (3) of Atlantic and Jillian Shanks (4) of Abraham Lincoln moved to fourth and fifth, respectively, with runs of 27.12 and 27.23.
The BEAST that is Layne Pryor (5) of Woodbine had a heck of a night in the sprints and throws. He gets better as the race gets longer it seems, and he ran a 23.06 to move to No. 2 in the boys 200. Further, Lamoni’s Stevenson (6) posted a top five time in the event, running a 23.10 to move to the No. 4 position.
400 METERS
On the girls side there were three new top 5 times. Aliyah Humphrey (7) of Underwood bettered her 400 with a 1:01.14 in Oakland. That’s the fastest time we’ve seen this season. Reynolds (8) also ran a 1:01.91 in Panorama and moves into the No. 2 spot. Finally, Rasmussen (9) also put up a top five time with a 1:03.15 at Clarinda. She’s now fifth.
The boys nearly completely reset last night. The No. 1 spot now belongs to Treynor’s Sid Schaaf (10), who ran a 50.59 to edge his teammate Todd Pedersen (11), whose 51.02 now ranks third.
Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel (12) and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds (13) also jumped into the top five with their showdown in Panora. Daniel is No. 4 with a 52.05 while Reynolds is No. 5 with a 52.31. The only leftover is Underwood star Brayden Wollan, who is now No. 2 with his 50.89. Get well soon, my dude.
800 METERS
Only one to add here, and it’s Lewis Central’s Nathan Sell (14). He ran to a 2:03.87 at Urbandale last evening. That time is now No. 2 in KMAland.
1500 METERS
Peyton Pogge (15) of Tri-Center is still in the top spot. She just bettered her time with a 5:07.32 at the Riverside meet (15). Meanwhile, Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin (16)also bettered her time with a 5:22.88 at PCM. She is No. 3 in KMAland. Finally, Atlantic’s Ava Rush (17) jumped to No. 5 with a time of 5:33.40 in Clarinda.
1600 METERS
There are two new names on the boys list with Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn (18) ripping off a 4:50.19 in Urbandale to move to the No. 3 spot. William Gillis (19) of Central Decatur is also on the board with a 4:51.30 at East Union. He’s fifth.
3000 METERS
Good showing from Woodbine standout Addison Murdock (20), who posted a 12:18.07 in Panora to rank No. 5 in the 3000.
3200 METERS
South Holt’s Reese Morris (21)bettered her time last night in King City. Morris ran a 13:15.82, and it continues to rank fifth in KMAland.
In the boys two-mile, LC’s Eichhorn (22) landed in the fifth spot with a 10:23.41 at Urbandale.
100 HURDLES
There was a near reset in the girls sprint hurdles. Glenwood’s Marissa Ausdemore (23) now has the fastest time in the event after going 17.00 in Clarinda. Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler (24) continues to be very impressive, posting a 17.37 in Panora and moving to No. 3 in the event. At No. 4 is Cassidy Nelson (25) of Lenox and No. 5 is AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner (26). Nelson ran a 17.38 while Hoepner went 17.45.
400 HURDLES
Hoepner (27) is atop the leaderboard still in this event, as she only bettered her time with a 1:08.83 in Oakland. The new No. 2 is Abby Hughes (28) of Glenwood, who ran a 1:10.93 in Clarinda. AL’s Abbie LaSale (29) is in at No. 3 with a 1:11.70 in Sergeant Bluff. And Faith Espinosa (30) of Clarinda and Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix (31) moved to 4 and 5 with a 1:12.06 and 1:12.17, respectively.
On the guys side, Audubon’s Gavin Smith (32) is the new leader in the event. He edged past Treynor’s Noah James (33) with a 56.13. James is now No. 2 with a 56.21.
4x100
There’s a new leader in the 4x100 on the girls end. Lewis Central (34) ripped off a 52.74 at Urbandale. Glenwood (35) wasn’t far behind them with a 52.79.
And there’s also a new leader for the boys. Treynor’s 44.95 (36) at the Jerome Howe is the top time of the year. Underwood (37) also ran in that race and is now No. 4 with their 45.50.
4x200
The Titans (38) didn’t just want the new best in the 4x1. They went ahead and ran a 1:50.40 to take over the lead in the 4x2, too. Glenwood’s (39) 1:50.53 is No. 2, and Harlan’s (40) 1:52.21 is No. 3.
On the boys side, the final three spots in the top five are new. Lewis Central (41) ran a 1:36.03, Underwood (42) went 1:36.90 and East Union (43) had a good run of their own at home in 1:37.37.
4x400
Harlan (44) continues to put down some terrific times, including here in the 4x400 where they ran a 4:13.01 in Panora to take the top time in KMAland. Tri-Center (45) also impressed with a terrific 4:25.30 at Riverside to move to No. 3.
On the guys side, Moravia (46) is now No. 5 in the race with a time of 3:39.26 at Davis County.
4x800
Another No. 1 for the Harlan Cyclones girls (47), which ran a 10:08.03 and has the fastest time by over 31 seconds. Wow.
The boys completely reset the top three. There was a moment where Treynor’s (48) 8:52.53 was the top time in the area. Then I looked at Mount Ayr (49) in Panora and Lewis Central (50) in Urbandale. The Raiders are No. 2 with an 8:50.16 while LC has the fastest time in the event of 8:48.93.
SHUTTLE HURDLE
Here’s another for the Harlan girls (51), which moved to No. 3 with a 1:14.10. On the boys side, Audubon (52) ran a 1:06.56 to rank No. 2. In addition, East Mills (53) posted a 1:09.08 at the Jerome Howe Relays to take the No. 4 position. Central Decatur (54) also ran a 1:09.87 at East Union to take No. 5.
SPRINT MEDLEY
The Glenwood girls (55) had an impressive 1:53.72 in Clarinda to move to the top time. That’s nearly five seconds better than the next time. Underwood (56) also moved to No. 5 with a 2:01.23 in Oakland.
The Treynor boys (57), meanwhile, grabbed the No. 1 spot in the event. Their 1:34.79 at the Jerome Howe is easily the best time in the area. Harlan (58) also moved to No. 5 with a 1:38.60 at SBL.
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Both Atlantic (59) and Lewis Central (60) made the jump into the top five. The Trojans ran a 4:40.86 to move to No. 3 while the Titans’ 4:44.00 is No. 5.
As for the boys, Central Decatur (61) ran a 3:56.00 at East Union to land in the No. 3 position in the area.
DISCUS THROW
How about four of the five spots changing up on one night? Austin Colvin (62) of Stanberry continues his assault on anything that he can throw. He moved to No. 1 with a toss of 156-05 at Albany.
Woodbine’s Pryor (63) is now No. 2 as his first competition of the year saw him go 152-07. Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia (64) is No. 3 with his winning toss of 139-09 at Treynor. And Will McLaughlin of Harlan (65) is No. 5 with a 133-07 at SBL.
SHOT PUT
Underwood senior Zoe Rus (66) is No. 3 in the girls shot put, following her 40-11.00 at the Riverside Invitational. Also, Jordan Albrecht (67) of Johnson County Central at her home meet threw 37-10.00 to move her into a tie for fifth.
Four of the five also changed on the boys side. Pryor (68) is No. 1 at 52-10.50, Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo (69) is No. 2 at 52-00.00, South Holt’s Hayden Elifrits (70) is No. 4 at 47-11.75 and Colvin (71) is No. 5 at 47-07.00.
HIGH JUMP
Glidden-Ralston’s Koehler (72) equaled her 5-02.000 high jump last night in Panora. That is good for a third-place tie.
And you’ve probably heard about the boys. Treynor’s James (73) went 6-09.00 to break the school and meet record and automatically qualify for Drake. Riverside’s Brogan Allensworth (74) also went 6-03.00 at Treynor to move to No. 3.
LONG JUMP
Clarinda’s Paige Millikan (75) is into the top five with a 16-00.50 at the Lady Cardinal Relays. That jump is No. 5 on the list.
POLE VAULT
Worth County’s Keelin Engel (76) already led the way here, but she just did herself even better with a 10-06.25 pole vault in Albany yesterday. Also in Albany, Stanberry’s Katlyn James (77) went 7-10.75 to move to No. 3.
The boys also have a new KMAland-best in the pole vault with Worth County’s Nathan Adwell (78) posting a 13-00.00 vault.
JAVELIN THROW
The javelin throw saw Lexi Craig of Stanberry (79) take over the top spot with a toss of 118-09.75 in Albany. Platte Valley’s Madeline Ferguson (80) and Maggie Collins (81) are No. 3 and 4 with throws of 99-03.00 and 92-08.25, respectively.
And for No. 82 and 83 we have Colvin (82) again, who is No. 2 with a 133-00.25, and Stanberry’s Austin Schwebach (83), who went 119-10.00 and is No. 5.
There it is. Eighty-four new top 5s. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.