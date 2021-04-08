(KMAland) -- The spring sports season is so much. It’s….it’s a lot. We try to cover everything the same. Different sports call for different ways of covering it, but we do what we can do to get every single result posted in a timely manner on our website.
Yesterday, I wrote about Tuesday’s 83 new top 5 times, jumps and throws on our KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Today, let’s focus on the others – golf, soccer and tennis.
The interesting and unique aspect of those three sports coming into this year is that we really didn’t know a whole lot about what teams would look like. With barely a couple weeks of competition, we’re starting to see some things materialize. Here are some early season thoughts on each sport…
GOLF: Kuemper Catholic & Atlantic boys golf are going to be pretty good
Newsflash! These two teams always play the earliest dual of the season, and they always give us a little bit of an indication on what to expect throughout the year. The Trojans have won three straight Hawkeye Ten Tournament championships, but the Knights took Tuesday’s dual by one stroke.
Led by Maverick Schwabe’s 39, Kuemper won the met 163 to 164. While Atlantic’s Braden Smith took medalist honors with a 37, Mitchell Badding also had a 39 for the Knights to help them nab the win. Would you believe Kuemper hasn’t won a Hawkeye Ten title since 2011? I wouldn’t have believed that for one bit. They’ve had some ridiculous teams in the last 10 years. Looks like they – and Atlantic – should be fighting for the top of the league again this year.
GOLF: Clarinda should also be in the mix
The Cardinals are 2-0 on the young season with wins over Glenwood and Shenandoah. While 2-0 is 2-0, it’s the scores that are most eye-opening. They started with a 176 in their win over Glenwood. That’s a solid score, but the next night out they put down a 164.
Cooper Neal shot a 39 and Zach Pirtle and Jarod McNeese added matching 41s to Clarinda in the win. But Xander Pullen – their fifth golfer on Tuesday against Shenandoah – was the medalist against Glenwood. They’ve got plenty of depth.
GOLF: The Treynor girls are young & talented
The Cardinals opened their season by shooting a 201 and winning a 9-hole Abraham Lincoln Invitational. Junior Maddie Lewis (41) and sophomore Brooklynn Currin (46) were both in the top four of the meet, and those two look to be the leaders of a team that currently has the low 9-hole score of the season in KMAland.
They struggled their next time out, though, finishing with a 227 in a two-stroke loss to Glenwood. However, this is a team that looks to have a high ceiling and plenty of potential throughout the year. As they get more meets under their belt, this squad – with no seniors – will only get better and better.
GOLF: Another Missouri Valley golf player named Tennis
Many of you will remember Nick Tennis at Missouri Valley. He had a strong career for the Big Reds. Well, say hello to Jackson Tennis. The freshman debuted on Tuesday with a 38, taking medalist honors during a dual with AHSTW (won by the Vikings, 184 to 197).
Tennis, though, deserves monitoring. To open your career with a 38 – the second-lowest 9-hole score among KMAland golfers (Smith had a 37 for Atlantic) – is definitely an eyebrow-raiser.
GOLF: Boyer Valley appears to be the favorite in the RVC
That’s both for the girls and the boys, although the girls deserves close monitoring throughout the season. The Bulldogs won the first RVC get-together by three strokes over Coon Rapid-Bayard and by 15 over CAM. Alexia Miller led the Monday win and the team’s 212 with a 48 to take the top RVC medal.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs were pretty dominant. They shot a 175 to win by 22 strokes over Exira/EHK, which was closely followed by Coon Rapids-Bayard, one stroke back. The scariest part: They had five players shoot in the 40s, led by Connor Kenkel’s 42 and Adam Puck’s 43. Even if you take away their first, second, third or fourth golfers, they still win the meet with their fifth.
SOCCER: The youthful AL girls have the best early-season win
The Lynx got a golden goal from Hanna Schimmer on Tuesday to lift the Lynx to a 2-1 overtime victory over Bishop Heelan Catholic, and I have a feeling that’s a win that is going to look pretty good (and pretty big) as the season moves along.
Sophomore Piper McGuire also scored for the Lynx, and sophomore Jazmin Martinez Rangel and freshman Liberty Bates added assists. Their goalkeeper? Also a freshman, Savanna Vanderwerf. In fact, I count 10 freshmen (6) and sophomores (4) that contributed in the win.
SOCCER: Makenna Shepard, still good
Another newsflash for you. Shepard is going to have to be a driving force for a young St. Albert team, and she certainly was that earlier this week in a win over Creston. The Drake recruit put in five goals. It’s going to be fun to see what kind of crooked numbers she can throw up this year.
SOCCER: Treynor soccer remains explosive
Again, that goes for both the boys and the girls. For the girls, they put up seven goals on a Tri-Center team that usually is and figures to be pretty stout defensively. Alyssa Kellar and Clara Teigland both had two goals and two assists in the 7-3 win, and they’re going to be a real problem for opponents.
Meanwhile, the Treynor boys scored seven goals of their own, including a hat trick from freshman Danny Kinsella.
SOCCER: Should we keep an eye on the Lo-Ma boys?
Yeah, let’s go ahead and do that. The Panthers opened their season with a 4-1 win over East Sac County. While I don’t know anything about the Raiders soccer team, I do know some names popped out at me.
Sophomore Nicio Adame had two goals and an assist to open his varsity soccer career, and junior Jacob Downey added two goals of his own. Also, five freshmen played for Lo-Ma in the win. Could Coach Trent Lally be on his way to building something with the relatively new program? We’ll….keep an eye on it.
TENNIS: There sure seems to be a lot of close duals
There have already been EIGHT 5-4 duals in KMAland Iowa tennis this season. Here they are:
-Clarinda girls over Shenandoah (4/6)
-Shenandoah boys over Clarinda (4/6)
-St. Albert girls over Abraham Lincoln (4/6)
-Kuemper boys over Atlantic (4/6)
-Glenwood boys over Clarinda (4/5)
-Clarinda girls and boys over Lewis Central (4/1)
-St. Albert girls over Thomas Jefferson (3/30)
I don’t know what this tells us – if anything – but it’s pretty cool to see a lot of tight duals that test the depth of lineups.
TENNIS: The battle for the No. 1 girls spot is on
Jessica Sun (Shenandoah) picked up what I would consider a pretty important victory in the race of the No. 1 spot in KMAland girls tennis this week. Her win over Mayson Hartley (Clarinda) tells us a little bit in trying to figure that out. But there are some other names that deserve some early-season mention.
-Landry Miller (St. Albert): She picked up a huge win of her own on Tuesday in beating AL’s Harper Snead, 9-7.
-Harper Snead (Abraham Lincoln): Hey, that’s a set/match that could have gone either way.
-Maddie Frey (Creston): Frey has a bunch of experience on her side, and she was dominant in her 8-1 win against Red Oak on Tuesday.
-Jordan Schwabe (Kuemper): Schwabe opened her season with an 8-6 win over Tessa Grooms of Atlantic on Tuesday.
-Tessa Grooms (Atlantic): Hey, that’s a set/match that could have gone either way. You see what I did there?
And there are others that may soon make a statement, I’m sure. Stay tuned.
TENNIS: AL’s Dalton Pregon, the Lynx team are the individual, team to beat
Pregon made a pretty big statement on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over Jeff Miller in the No. 1 singles battle during a 7-2 win over St. Albert. For now, Pregon’s win over Miller is the premiere singles win of the season. Colin Reis was also dominant on Tuesday in a win over Audubon, but Pregon also has an 8-2 win over Brock Bruns of Harlan.
Meanwhile, that 7-2 win over St. Albert, the 9-0 victory over Harlan and the trip to Des Moines where they went 1-1 shows that the Lynx are a team to be reckoned with. And frankly, as it stands, I see them as the top team in KMAland.
So, those are 12 early thoughts from what we’ve seen play out in the early going this season. We’ll continue to monitor all sports and all teams throughout the rest of the spring. So, for now…just stay tuned.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.