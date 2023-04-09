(KMAland) -- Kyler Rieken admits he is not the star in any of the sports he plays at Riverside. But one might actually consider him the star of Riverside athletics as a whole. Because he is in….everything.
Rieken competes in football, basketball, baseball, soccer and track for the Bulldogs. He’s also on the swim team and does choir, jazz choir, All-State chorus, band, jazz band, honor band, pep band, marching band, musical and individual speech. He’s also in Quiz Bowl, is the Student Council Vice President and the Class President, is a member of the prom committee, is in 4-H, is the FFA treasurer and even finds time for Tae Kwon Do.
There’s even more. He’s a student representative for the Riverside School Board, a member of his church’s Staff Pastor Parish Relations Committee and media team and even provides lay worship services for area churches. He does all of this while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. How does he fit it all in?
“I have to be committed,” Rieken told KMA Sports. “It may mean having less sleep because you are finishing homework or getting home late from a game a few hours after you usually go to bed, only to wake up at 6 AM the following day to get to weights, music practice and other extracurriculars before school. However, when you want something strongly enough, you will do what it takes to make it happen.”
Remember Kyler Rieken when someone tries to tell you that they don’t have enough time to add something to their load. It goes back to the commitment mindset. He isn’t doing it for just himself, either. He’s doing it for a bigger cause.
“If I don’t step up to participate, who will fill my shoes?” Rieken said. “For as long as I can remember, my goal has been for people to look back on my time in high school and remember the positive impact I had on those younger than me. I’m not so concerned with my stats and individual achievements as much as putting my team in a position to succeed.”
Let’s be clear, though: The Riverside junior is hardly just some back of the roster practice player, although those are important, too. Rieken made First Team All-District as a punter this past fall while providing depth at running back and linebacker. He made six starts and played in 21 total games in basketball. He’s a starter in soccer, a 400 hurdler and long jumper in track and field and started every game in baseball last summer. And he’s been an important member of some of the top relays on the Atlantic boys swim team.
For my money, every school needs a Kyler Rieken to be successful. He is willing to participate in seemingly everything while understanding it’s OK to not be a star player. So many kids these days think if they aren’t going to play a star or big role that it’s time to close up shop and give up the sport all together. It makes no sense to me. It makes no sense to Kyler Rieken.
“If you quit, you will find some way to quit every day for the rest of your life,” Rieken told me. “Gut it out and be a better person for it. I advise anyone thinking about quitting a sport to gut it out. It may stink, but you will be much better off sticking it out.”
Rieken has stuck it out. There are times where he might feel a bit worn down or tired, but it’s just as hard to replace a guy like him — someone that constantly fills and plays a role admirably — as it is to replace a star player.
Not only does Rieken advise against quitting, he actually goes the other way.
“To anyone considering adding another sport, go for it,” he said. “However, you’ll need to make sure you can make this commitment. Only bite off what you can chew. Make sure that schooling is a priority. Be willing to set boundaries but also to put yourself out there. Even if you find out that you don’t like it as much as you thought, you will be better off in the long run for giving it a chance.”
People seem to find a lot of excuses for NOT going out for something. Rieken has continually found reasons to try something new. To keeping adding to his full plate. If there’s an activity you think you can do, and you think can help your team, you should heed’s Rieken’s advice.
“Being a multi-sport athlete allows you a lot of opportunities,” he added. “Not only can you show off your skills on multiple levels, but you also get to connect with people you may not have a chance to under different circumstances. It teaches you to be responsible and efficient in all aspects of your life. You don’t get burnt out on one sport because you participate in others simultaneously. I am so grateful for the countless memories I have made as a multi-sport athlete.”
KMA Sports continues to look for opportunities to tell stories like these of multi- and dual-sport athletes for our Sunday Salute blogs. Send any and all nominations to dmartin@kmamail.com.