(KMAland) -- Baseball practice is underway in the state of Iowa, and we are fixing to have ourselves more of a normal season this year. Last season, who knows if the arms and bats were ready? Ready or not, the season came out of nowhere, and it ended up working out enough where we were able to crown five softball and four baseball state champions.
All of that said, the second softball/baseball preview of the preseason is here.
2021 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Last year, the city of Council Bluffs reigned supreme. St. Albert and Lewis Central shared the championship, edging Harlan and Kuemper by one game each. Here’s a look at the full standings from last year:
Lewis Central & St. Albert (9-1)
Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (8-2)
Atlantic, Glenwood & Denison-Schleswig (4-6)
Clarinda & Creston (3-7)
Shenandoah (2-8)
Red Oak (1-9)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Atlantic (4): First-team senior shortstop Grant Sturm is back for the Trojans. Same for second-team senior outfielder Colin Mullenix. And throw in the return of honorable mention picks in senior Gunner Kirchhoff and junior Lane Nelson, and you have all four All-Hawkeye Ten picks returning.
Clarinda (3): The Cardinals have two first-team picks in junior Cooper Neal (unanimous) and senior Michael Shull returning to the fold. In addition, second-team honoree and sophomore Wyatt Schmitt is also back.
Creston (0): We will touch on some Creston players soon enough, but the Panthers do not return any of their All-Hawkeye Ten picks from last season.
Denison-Schleswig (4): Star offensive player and pitcher Braiden Heiden was picked to the first team as a junior while classmates Nathan Gallup and Carter Wessel took second-team honors a year ago. Senior honorable mention pitcher Evan Turin is also back in the fold for the Monarchs.
Glenwood (3): The youngest player to receive any form of All-Hawkeye Ten nomination last year is back. Glenwood freshman Kayden Anderson was a second-team choice while junior Jayme Fritts also picked up a second-team nod. Sophomore Caden Johnson was an honorable mention utility player, too.
Harlan (4): The Cyclones lost their head coach – Steve Daeges – but they do return first-team All-Hawkeye Ten catcher Brenden Bartley to go with second-team picks Joey Moser and Alex Monson – both juniors – and senior honorable mention Isaiah Ahrenholtz.
Kuemper Catholic (2): Their two first-team choices from last year are gone, but second-team pick and senior Austin Tigges returns on the mound. In addition, senior infielders Blake Pottebaum and Luke Hicks both earned honorable mention nods last year.
Lewis Central (1): The Titans return just one of their seven first, second or honorable mention choices, and it’s a first-team unanimous choice in senior Jonah Pomrenke.
Red Oak (2): Red Oak was a very young team last year, and they will bring back both of their all-conference picks in sophomores Landon Couse (second team) and Dawson Bond (honorable mention).
Shenandoah (1): Shenandoah’s highest honor was a second-team choice in shortstop Braden Knight, who enters his senior season this summer.
St. Albert (5): The co-champs and a state qualifier last season will have a heavily experienced and talented crew returning. That includes first team choices Cy Patterson (unanimous) and Isaac Sherrill, second-team pick Jeff Miller and honorable mentions Brett Klusman and Eric Matthai. And they’re all seniors.
Broken down even further, these are some notes worth mentioning:
-Clarinda and St. Albert are the only two teams with multiple first-team honorees.
-Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Lewis Central have one first-team pick back.
-If you combine first and second team choices, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and St. Albert lead the conference with three apiece.
RETURNING OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Listed below you will find the top 25 returning players in total bases from last year:
-Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Senior, Halran: A .358 on-base percentage for Ahrenholtz highlighted a year in which he drove in 19 runs.
-Kayden Anderson, Sophomore, Glenwood: It’s not hard to see why Anderson was honored by the conference’s coaches for his play. He hit .419/.438/.488 in his debut summer.
-Brendan Bartley, Senior, Harlan: One of the top-returning catchers in the area, Bartley finished last season with a .379/.463/.586 batting line that included four doubles, two homers and a triple.
-Trey Brotherton, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: More returning Monarchs. Brotherton hit .294/.379/.471 last season with three doubles and two times on the #WhoHomered list.
-Garrett Couse, Senior, Red Oak: Couse put together a breakout junior summer with a .379/.581/.655 line.
-Jayme Fritts, Junior, Glenwood: Fritts handled business on the mound and at the plate with a .308/.379/.385 batting line in 14 games.
-Nathan Gallup, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Gallup is also among the top-returning catchers in the area. He hit .339/.456/.554 with six doubles and two home runs on his way to 31 total bases in just 20 games.
-Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Heiden hit .323/.397/.646 while doing major extra-base hit damage with seven doubles, four bombs and a triple. His 42 total bases ranks him in a tie for second among returning players.
-Luke Hicks, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Hicks was on-base all season long with a .478 on-base percentage behind 19 walks.
-Bodie Johnson, Senior, Atlantic: Johnson posted a strong .451 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage last season.
-Gunner Kirchhoff, Senior, Atlantic: Kirchoff had seven doubles among his 17 hits while slashing .340/.450/.540 in just 16 total games played.
-Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert: I seem to remember some big hits from Klusman during their great postseason run, but he really hit all year in finishing with a .318/.439/.394 line.
-Eric Matthai, Senior, St. Albert: One of the best batting eyes in the conference, Matthai walked 22 times and finished with a .383/.580/.383 batting line.
-Daniel McGrath, Junior, St. Albert: Yes, St. Albert sure seemed to hit pretty well last season. McGrath was right in the mix of it, posting a .354 on-base percentage.
-Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert: Miller had 25 total bases last season, including four doubles while posting a .340 on-base percentage.
-Joey Moser, Junior, Harlan: Moser’s junior summer will be a good one if he can duplicate or better his sophomore season when he hit .328/.443/.345.
-Cooper Neal, Junior, Clarinda: Neal had a big year with a .358/.460/.415 batting line over 17 games.
-Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert: He’s a star. No doubt about that. The senior led the conference in a number of categories, including total bases (63) while hitting .627/.716/1.088.
-Jonah Pomrenke, Senior, Lewis Central: A big year from Pomrenke, who hit .455/.636/.614 with five doubles and a triple on his way to earning a much-deserved look from Iowa Western.
-Blake Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Pottebaum had eight doubles and drove in 20 runs for the Knights while hitting .288/.398/.397.
-Isaac Sherrill, Senior, St. Albert: Sherrill hit the ball all over the yard last season, driving in 34 runs and totaling 42 total bases while hitting .449/.512/.609.
-Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda: The all-around star, Shull went .370/.469/.407 for the Cardinals last season.
-Grant Sturm, Senior, Atlantic: Sturm put up a terrific batting line with a .451/.582/.490 line, posting 21 singles among his 23 hits in 16 games.
-Austin Tigges, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Honored for his pitching, Tigges could also smash. He had 29 total bases, including five doubles and a three-bagger, while hitting .272/.355/.358.
-Carter Wessel, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Wessel went .316/.443/.333 for the season in his standout junior year.
RETURNING PITCHING STANDOUTS
Here’s a list of 21 of the top-returning pitchers returning in the conference:
-Brenden Bartley, Senior, Harlan: Bartley was strong in the 16 innings he pitched, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.
-Dawson Bond, Sophomore, Red Oak: Bond will bring the experience of throwing 23 1/3 innings against some of the top competition in the conference last year. He had 18 strikeouts in five starts.
-Evan Bruce, Senior, Creston: Bruce went 24 1/3 innings and struck out 16 batters for Creston last season.
-JC Dermody, Junior, Lewis Central: Dermody had limited time on the mound (14 innings), but he had 19 strikeouts and finished with a 1.50 ERA for the Titans.
-Jayme Fritts, Junior, Glenwood: Fritts went 24 1/3 innings last season while striking out 30 and posting a 4.32 ERA.
-Braiden Heiden, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Heiden was downright dominant with 45 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings while pitching to a 0.46 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. Opponents hit just .108 against the sterling right-hander.
-Luke Hubbard, Senior, St. Albert: Hubbard was strong with a 2.62 ERA, 26 strikeouts and a 1.64 WHIP over 21 1/3 innings last season.
-Eric Matthai, Senior, St. Albert: The Grand View recruit was a key piece of the St. Albert pitching lineup, throwing 22 2/3 innings, striking out 19 and pitching to a 2.16 ERA.
-Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert: Miller ranked second in strikeouts last season, racking up 54 with a 2.25 ERA and a 5-1 record over 37 1/3 innings pitched.
-Alex Monson, Junior, Harlan: Monson went 26 2/3 innings and relied on the Cyclone defense while finishing with 11 strikeouts, a 2.36 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.
-Cooper Neal, Junior, Clarinda: The fireman out of the pen for the Cardinals, Neal finished with 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched and posted a 1.14 ERA.
-Lane Nelson, Junior, Atlantic: Nelson struck out 22 in 27 2/3 innings for Atlantic in his sophomore year.
-Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert: Patterson was used mostly as a closer for the Falcons a year ago. He finished with 10 appearances, 11 2/3 innings, 18 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA.
-Wyatt Redinbaugh, Junior, Atlantic: Redinbaugh was pretty dominant in just 10 2/3 innings last season. He struck out 14 and had a 0.66 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.
-Franz Reisz, Freshman, Harlan: Reisz got 17 1/3 innings during his 8th grade summer, finishing the year with a solid 4.85 ERA.
-Wyatt Schmitt, Sophomore, Clarinda: A deep Clarinda staff was spearheaded by Schmitt’s standout freshman campaign that included 34 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings and a 4.06 ERA. His .098 opponent’s batting average was particularly impressive.
-Gavin Shawler, Senior, Creston: Shawler put down 21 in 21 2/3 innings last season to lead the Panthers staff.
-Dayton Templeton, Junior, Atlantic: Templeton threw 24 2/3 innings, struck out 14 and finished with a 4.26 ERA for the Trojans last year.
-Austin Tigges, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Tigges struck out 40 and had a 3.32 ERA over 40 innings last season for the Knights.
-Evan Turin, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: Turin struck out 33 and had a 3.11 ERA over 27 innings pitched during his junior season.
-Cal Wanninger, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: A strong year – mostly in relief – for the Kuemper junior standout. Wanninger had a 1.47 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings. Seven of his appearances were out of the ‘pen.
TOP RETURNING BASE STEALERS
There are 12 returning baserunners that stole at least 10 bags a year ago:
-Brenden Bartley, Senior, Harlan: More Bartley love, as he went 15 for 17 on the bases last year.
-Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert: Klusman was a perfect 17 for 17 on the base paths last summer.
-Britain Miller, Senior, Creston: The Buena Vista soccer recruit was also strong on the bases last season, finishing 11 out of 11.
-Joey Moser, Junior, Harlan: It shouldn’t surprise you that speedy Moser had a strong year on the bases, finishing 11 for 11.
-Luke Musich, Junior, Harlan: Musich ended up with a solid year of stealing bases, finishing 10 for 11.
-Cy Patterson, Senior, St. Albert: He can hit, he can pitch and he can run. Patterson led the conference with 28 stolen bases in 31 attempts last season.
-Jonah Pomrenke, Senior, Lewis Central: The IWCC recruit stole 25 bags in 28 attempts in just 17 games.
-Blake Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Pottebaum was perfect with a 12/12 season last year.
-Cade Sears, Freshman, Harlan: Another Sears brother, Cade was 11 for 12 in his 8th grad summer.
-Isaac Sherrill, Senior, St. Albert: It says right on this screen I’m looking at that Sherrill had a solid 14/18 in stolen bases last year.
-Michael Shull, Senior, Clarinda: Shull had a strong season on the bases with 15 steals in 16 attempts over 17 games.
-Grant Sturm, Senior, Atlantic: Sturm went 10 for 11 in stolen base tries last summer.
FIVE OTHER SENIORS TO KNOW
This spot is for those that have either not been mentioned or not been mentioned since the all-conference section:
-Jake Hugeback, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: The Kuemper infielder hit .278 with a .426 on-base percentage during his junior year, playing in just 11 games.
-Braden Knight, Shenandoah: Knight’s line in his junior year was .333/.404/.436, finishing with 13 hits in just 14 games.
-Cain Lorimor, Senior, Shenandoah: Lorimor hit .262/.354/.310 for the Mustangs in his junior season.
-Jon McCall, Clarinda: McCall had a solid .286/.360/.357 batting line during his junior year.
-Colin Mullenix, Atlantic: Mullenix hit .342/.554/.368 last season and should be primed for another standout year.
FIVE OTHER JUNIORS TO KNOW
-Logan Green, Clarinda: The big man hit .271/.379/.312 and drove in 12 runs for Clarinda as a sophomore.
-Garrett McLaren, Atlantic: McLaren had a strong .391/.481/.435 slash line in limited opportunities at the plate.
-Jarod McNeese, Clarinda: McNeese went .289/.472/.421 with 11 RBI and 10 walks in 17 games for the Cardinals.
-Austin Patton, Junior, Glenwood: Patton should be ready for a breakout after a strong .380 on-base percentage for the Rams last summer.
-Ethan Sturm, Atlantic: Sturm had a .327 on-base percentage for the Trojans a year ago.
FIVE OTHER SOPHOMORES TO KNOW
-Tadyn Brown, Clarinda: Brown put together a strong freshman season his own with a .294/.457/.382 batting line that included 10 walks and nine stolen bases.
-Landon Couse, Red Oak: Couse hit .417/.500/.417 with 15 hits in 13 games last season.
-Caden Johnson, Glenwood: Johnson went .333/.500/.333 with nine hits and seven walks in 14 games last year.
-Brendan Monahan, St. Albert: Monahan stepped right into a veteran lineup and made his own mark with a .281/.368/.375 hitting line.
-Braden Woods, Red Oak: Woods got plenty of experience on the mound, throwing 15 2/3 innings and striking out 12 during his freshman season.
OTHER FRESHMEN TO KNOW
-Jaxson Lehnen, St. Albert: Lehnen threw eight innings with 10 strikeouts while also hitting .271/.435/.271 during his debut summer.
-Cael Turner, Creston: Turner got a bit of time with a .292/.370/.375 batting line over 24 total at bats.
ONE FINAL WORD ON EACH TEAM
-Atlantic: The Trojans appear to have depth in the lineup and in the rotation, and it could lead to another improvement this summer.
-Clarinda: The Cardinals are very talented and should get even deeper in the rotation and lineup this year. This team should contend every single night out.
-Creston: Creston might be a bit of a mystery with the loss of their all-conference players, but they do return experience in the rotation.
-Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs senior class is among the best senior classes in the conference. I’m calling a back-to-back winning season.
-Glenwood: They’ve got talent in some youthful classes and are another wild card that should compete every night out.
-Harlan: Heath Stein takes over, and they won’t be hurting for talent up and down the lineup. The rotation is always deep, and the goal is always the same.
-Kuemper Catholic: The Knights were 8-2 in the conference last year, and despite the loss of their star catcher, they appear to be primed for a similar summer in 2021.
-Lewis Central: The Titans lost a solid senior group, but their goal to win the conference is always there and always realistic. This year is no different.
-Red Oak: The Tigers pretty much reset their roster with youngsters last year, and that should make them all the better this summer.
-Shenandoah: They had experience at the top of their rotation last year, and it showed on a lot of nights. That experience is gone, so it’ll be interesting to see how the arms replenish.
-St. Albert: The Falcons shared the conference title last season, and they should be aiming for an outright title with a win or two (or three?) at the state tournament.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.