(KMAland) -- The season is inching closer and closer, and we’ve still got plenty of conferences to preview. Let’s take a run at the Corner Conference in softball today…
PREVIOUS SUMMER PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Preview
2021 CORNER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Last year’s league was sort of up for grabs, and it appears they only played a five-game regular season conference schedule (if VarsityBound is correct). They also had their usual conference tournament, and Griswold reigned supreme with a 3-0 win over Stanton in the final. The standings from VarsityBound:
Griswold, Sidney & Stanton (4-1)
Fremont-Mills (2-3)
East Mills (1-4)
Essex (0-5)
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Eighteen of the 22 players on a first or second team All-Corner Conference team last year are expected back this season. Here’s the breakdown team-by-team:
East Mills (1): East Mills had two All-Corner honorees last season, and senior Rachel Drake was one of those. She was a second-team choice last season.
Essex (1): The Trojanettes had just one player on an All-Corner team, and she is expected back. Freshman Brooke Burns was tabbed as an honorable mention last summer.
Fremont-Mills (2): The Knights are expected to have two of their three all-conference players returning, including junior first-team choice Malea Moore and senior second-team catcher Addi Meese.
Griswold (6): The Tigers have Elite selections Brenna Rossell, Haylee Pennock and Anna Kelley all with remaining eligibility. In the case of Rossell and Kelley, they have two years of eligibility remaining. Further, sophomore McKenna Wiechman was a first-team All-Corner pick last season, and freshman Karly Millikan, sophomore Makenna Askeland and senior Jenna Reynolds were on the second team.
Sidney (3): The Cowgirls will bring back their first team All-Corner catcher Jolie Sheldon, who enters her senior season, along with second-team choices Makenna Laumann and Fallon Sheldon – a junior and freshman, respectively.
Stanton (5): The Viqueens could have five returning all-conference players, including first-team picks Brooklyn Adams, Tara Peterson and Ali Silvius – all entering their senior seasons. Sophomore Marleigh Johnson was a second-teamer and classmate Jenna Stephens was named an honorable mention.
THE .300 CLUB
There were 10 players in the league last season that hit .300 for the summer. They are:
-Brooklyn Adams, Senior, Stanton: The Stanton standout hit .385 with a .485 on-base percentage while carrying a 6:5 BB:K ratio.
-Abby Burke, Sophomore, Stanton: Burke put up a .333 batting average and a .405 on-base percentage for the Viqueens.
-Anna Kelley, Junior, Griswold: Arguably the top hitter in the conference, Kelley had a .462/.513/.738 batting line with 10 doubles, two homers and a triple.
-Marleigh Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton: Johnson hit .365 with a .450 on-base percentage and tallied 22 total bases during her freshman campaign.
-Lily Kinsolver, Sophomore, Sidney: Kinsolver was a find last season in hitting .385/.467/.538 during a breakout freshman season.
-Tara Peterson, Senior, Stanton: Peterson’s .448 on-base percentage was one of the best in the league, as she took 12 walks while also collecting 18 hits and scoring 20 times.
-Brenna Rossell, Junior, Griswold: Rossell hit .304/.443 for the season, driving in 13 runs and walking a league-best 14 times.
-Fallon Sheldon, Freshman, Sidney: Sheldon was outstanding as an 8th grader, postiong a .333 batting average and a .420 on-base percentage.
-Ali Silvius, Senior, Stanton: The first-team All-Corner choice hit .345/.429/.382 and drove in 13 runs in just 17 games last season.
-Jenna Stephens, Sophomore, Stanton: A strong freshman season for Stephens, who went .340/.400/.340, landing 17 hits and 12 RBI in 17 games.
OTHER OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS
Here are five others that made major offensive damage last summer:
-Makenna Askeland, Sophomore, Griswold: Askeland was the top run producer in the conference last year, driving in 20 runs on 17 total hits, including two doubles and a home run.
-Kennedy Lamkins, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Lamkins had a .368 on-base percentage , posting 13 hits and taking seven walks with one hit by pitch over the course of 18 games last summer.
-Malea Moore, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Moore went .288/.344/.390 for the Knights, combining on five extra-base hits (4 doubles, 1 triple).
-Haylee Pennock, Senior, Griswold: She was on base at a .426 clip and slugged .444 behind four doubles and one triple and home run each. She also drove in 15 runs.
-Jenna Reynolds, Senior, Griswold: She walked 14 times to post a .435 on-base percentage and scored 18 runs in just 18 games.
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
-Kaitlyn Bruce, Senior, Stanton: Bruce led the conference with 63 2/3 innings pitched last summer, striking out 26 in the process.
-Tori Burns, Freshman, Essex: The experience gained as an 8th grader should help this year for Burns in her freshman summer. She had 10 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings in 2020.
-Elise Dailey, Senior, Essex: Dailey led Essex in innings pitched last summer with 23 2/3 and generally kept in the strike zone with just 14 walks.
-Makenna Laumann, Junior, Sidney: Laumann went 39 innings and had 18 strikeouts last summer.
-Karly Millikan, Freshman, Griswold: One-half of the best pitching duo in the conference last year, Millikan struck out 34 in 59 1/3 innings and pitched to a 2.83 ERA as an 8th grader.
-Malea Moore, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Moore was one of the best in-the-zone pitchers in the conference with 31 strikeouts against just six walks over 39 2/3 innings.
-Taylor Morgan, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Morgan threw 49 innings, struck out 33 and walked just 19 over nine appearances last summer.
-Brenna Rossell, Junior, Griswold: The strikeout leader in the conference, Rossell put down 67 in 57 innings over 15 games.
-Ali Silvius, Senior, Stanton: We could see Silvius plenty in the circle for the Viqueens this summer, as she threw 30 2/3 innings last season.
-Miah Urban, Sophomore, East Mills: Urban threw the large majority of innings for the Wolverines last season, finishing with 28 2/3 innings logged.
TOP BASE STEALERS
Here are the top-returning base stealers in the conference, based on last season’s statistics:
1 Tara Peterson, Senior, Stanton: 20/20
2. Erynn Peterson, Sophomore, Griswold: 18/20
3. Ali Silvius, Senior, Stanton & Izzy Weldon, Freshman, Fremont-Mills: 14/15
5. Marleigh Johnson, Sophomore, Stanton: 12/12
6. Lily Kinsolver, Sophomore, Sidney: 11/11
7. Brooklyn Adams, Senior, Stanton; Faith Brumbaugh, Junior, Sidney; Haylee Pennock, Senior, Griswold: 10/10
OTHER SENIORS TO KNOW
-Rachel Drake, East Mills: Drake played in nine games and hit .333/.500/.444 with a home run in just nine games.
-Hope Ogletree, Stanton: Ogletree brings plenty of athleticism and speed to the game, hitting .263 with a .333 on-base percentage last year.
-Sami York, Essex: The Morningside recruit hit .333/.444/.533 and was active in just six games, according to Varsity Bound.
OTHER JUNIORS TO KNOW
-Lydia Greiman, Griswold: A regular starter for Griswold last season, Greiman had 16 walks to sport a .483 on-base percentage.
-Harley Spurlock, Sidney: Spurlock started six games and played in seven others while hitting .263 with a .417 on-base percentage.
OTHER SOPHOMORES TO KNOW
-Brianne Johnson, Essex: Johnson made seven starts and had five hits for the Trojanettes last summer.
-Brooklyn Silva, Stanton: Silva hit .278/.381/.556 in limited at bats last season, tripling twice and doubling once in just 18 at bats.
OTHER FRESHMEN TO KNOW
-Kiley Barrett, East Mills: Barrett had a double among six hits in nine games played last season and finished with a .316/.391/.368 batting line.
-Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills: Mitchell had a triple and eight singles among her nine hits last season for the Knights.
-Dakota Reynolds, Griswold: Reynolds finished with 11 hits and scored 14 runs in 18 games played while making 17 starts a year ago.
ONE FINAL WORD FOR EACH TEAM
East Mills: The Wolverines were young last season and should be ready to take a step this year, just as they have in most sports this year.
Essex: A very, very young group a year ago should also be ready to be more competitive this summer, provided everybody is back.
Fremont-Mills: The pitching is more experienced this year, and they should have bats at the ready for another strong and competitive summer.
Griswold: The Corner Conference Tournament champions and co-regular season champs are absolutely loaded. They’ve got hitting, pitching and running. They will be very, very strong.
Sidney: The Cowgirls lost some key players (and their coach), but they’re still a talented bunch and have enough pitching and hitting to contend in this league.
Stanton: If Griswold is the favorite, Stanton is right there with them. They’re also loaded in every single category, which should make for another successful Viqueen summer.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.