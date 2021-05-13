(KMAland) -- All season long, we’ve been tracking the top times, jumps and throws in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Tonight, we begin another pursuit. The pursuit for a state championship.
State champion individuals, relays and teams have a special place in the heart of this track nut. I can’t list them all, but if you remind me of them I can pretty much vividly remember each one that I’ve covered. Since my first state track meet at KMA in 2009, there have been at least 215 KMAland state championships.
From Meagan Andersen’s 2014 shot put championship to Cade Cleaveland’s run to an 800 title in 2012. From the great Alex Gochenour’s seven individual titles to the sweet bliss of Mackenzie Daffer’s one and only. From Clarinda’s girls winning the 4x100 in 2015 to the Clarinda boys taking a shuttle hurdle championship one year later. From the six championships for Kyle Dolecheck to the 11 for Janette Schraft. Oh, man. They’re so fun to cover.
With that in mind – and state qualifying track meets scheduled to begin in about five hours – here’s a look at some of our best chances at bringing home state championships this year:
CLASS 1A
-Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds has a very good chance at scoring in the 100 and 200, but her best chance at a state championship probably comes in the 400 meter dash. Her 1:00.24 is second in the state, but it’s second to a handheld time of 58.60 by Rachel Fehr of West Bend-Mallard. So, you never know…
-Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge could very well bring home multiple championships. She currently has the fastest time in the state in the 800 (2:21.56) and the 1500 (4:55.79) and is second by less than two seconds in the 3000 (10:55.37).
-Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault enters the SQM with the fourth-fastest time in the 100 meter hurdles (15.77). That’s over one second behind Kelly Proesch of North Cedar, who has a blazing 14.70 to her name. However, you never know in hurdles. DeVault is likely to score in a number of other events, too.
-Maddax’s teammate Madison Fry looks to have a very good chance to score a high number in the long jump. She is third in the event with a leap of 16-09.50, and this is such a volatile event that you never really know. Wayne’s Reese Brown is also worth mentioning with her fourth-ranked jump of 16-07.00.
-Vanessa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston, Cadence Douglas of Lenox and CAM’s Jade Jackson all could make a run at the high jump title. Koehler and Douglas are tied for third in 1A with a jump of 5-02.00 while Jackson is tied for sixth with a jump of 5-01.00. The top number this year is 5-04.00 from Sam Nielsen of North Union.
-CAM’s Molly Venteicher and Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle are not far off the top number in the shot put. Venteicher has thrown 41-03.50 while Hoyle has gone 40-02.00 to rank third and fourth. The top throw is from Garrigan’s Audi Crooks at 42-09.00.
-Hoyle could also make a run at that discus championship, as she ranks second in the state with a top throw of 122-11.00. The top throw is from North Tama’s Rylee McLean at 123-07.00.
-Nodaway Valley has put together some outstanding relays all year and rank second in the 4x100 (51.15), fifth in the 4x200 (1:50.86), second in the sprint medley (1:54.49) and second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.32).
-There is a big one on top right now, too, and it’s Tri-Center’s distance medley relay, which ripped off a 4:23.09 in Panorama a week ago. That time is over two seconds better than the rest of the field at the moment.
-Also of note, Riverside’s 52.28 in the 4x100 is fourth, and Wayne’s 4:16.24 in the 4x400 is second.
Moving to the boys…
-Lane Spieker of CAM and Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel have both been under 11 seconds this year, and they should have a shot at a 100 championship. Their times are second and third, respectively.
-Daniel, meanwhile, sports the top 200 time in the state at the moment with a run of 22.09. That’s a healthy .21 ahead of the rest of the runners this season.
-Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson should have a solid chance to make a run at the 400 championship. He ran a 50.38 this season, ranking second in the state.
-Let’s give a shout to Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez, too, for his two-mile time of 9:53.35. While he has to probably cut 30 seconds of his best time to have a shot to win it all, we’ve seen stranger things happen – and his place (4th) fits within the parameters for this blog.
-There are better than average odds we crown a 110 high hurdle champion in 1A. Gavin Smith of Audubon has the fastest time this season (15.25) while CAM’s Connor McKee is second with a 15.32.
-McKee and Smith also have two of the top three times in the 400 lows. McKee has a 56.11 to rank second while Smith has run a 56.13 to rank third. The top time is 55.55 from Lisbon’s Kole Becker, who ranks third behind Smith and McKee in the highs.
-The aforementioned Spieker maintains the longest jump of the season in KMAland (22-00.50), and it ranks second in 1A behind Becker’s 22-08.00. Also of note, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays has come on strong of late and ranks fourth with a 21-06.75.
-Could Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock win a high jump championship? He’s certainly going to be among the favorites if he can reach his potential on the right day. His 6-06.00 jump is tied for the top mark in the state.
-Woodbine’s Layne Pryor is on state championship watch in both the shot put and the discus. His top shot put of 55-10.50 is third in the state this year. His discus, though, is the top mark in the state by a large margin. You all remember his 185-00.00 toss at the Drake Relays, right?
It’s also worth mentioning Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby, who is fifth in the shot put and fourth in the discus this season at 51-04.25 and 164-02.00, respectively.
-Mount Ayr has put together another terrific 4x400 meter relay this season. Their 3:31.98 is fourth in the state and is not all that far off Danville’s 3:30.22, which leads the state. They also have the fourth-ranked 4x800 meter relay (8:31.75), although Earlham is a heavy favorite at 8:13.14.
-Both Moravia and St. Albert have top five sprint medley times this year, running a 1:37.17 and a 1:37.19, respectively. That’s fourth and fifth in the state.
-And it stands to reason that CAM and Audubon should both be among the favorites to win the shuttle hurdle relay. CAM ran a 1:01.30 this year and leads the state by .23, and their times are still coming down every time they run. Audubon’s 1:03.40 is fourth.
CLASS 2A
-AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner will run in 2A this year, and she should be among the top four or five in both hurdle events. She has a 15.73 in the 100 hurdles and a 1:06.61 in the 400 hurdles, ranking fifth in both. And as an even more positive note, she seems to be bringing those times down more and more each time out.
-Red Oak’s Liz Carbaugh surprised herself in Glenwood earlier this year with a long jump of 17-10.00. If she can pull that trick again, she will undoubtedly be among the favorites, although Kylee Sallee of Hudson has gone 18-06.00 this year.
-Underwood’s Zoe Rus may very well be the favorite to win the 2A shot put. At the moment, she is the leader in the state with a toss of 41-11.50 – one foot longer than the rest of the field. Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon may also stake her place, as she ranks fourth with a throw of 40-00.00.
Now for the boys….
-Underwood’s Brayden Wollan keeps going faster and faster, and he was able to put down a 10.60 earlier this week to move into the No. 1 spot in 2A in the 100. He’s also third with a 21.99 in the 200, but I don’t think he’s done going lower there, either. His 400 of 48.94 continues to stand the test of time, too, and he leads the state.
-Treynor is going to make a run at a number of titles, including a team championship. Consider this the Treynor section. You’ve got Sid Schaaf in the 100 hurdles (1st, 14.63) and 400 hurdles (1st, 54.84), Noah James in the 400 hurdles (2nd, 55.49) and high jump (1st, 6-09.00) and relays in the 4x100 (5th, 44.02), 4x200 (2nd, 1:31.60), 4x400 (1st, 3:26.92), 4x800 (4th, 8:27.42), sprint medley (2nd, 1:34.79), distance medley (2nd, 3:41.10) and shuttle hurdle (2nd, 1:02.50). All of those relays are unlikely to look the same as they did when those times were run, but some of them are.
-But hey, Treynor is not alone in some of those events. Kuemper’s Max Meyers had a huge PR with a 55.87 at the Hawkeye Ten meet to rank third, and Clarinda’s Isaac Jones ranks second in the state with a high jump of 6-06.00. Plus, Underwood’s 4x400 of 3:28.96 is second, their 8:18.40(!) from earlier this week is on top and their shuttle of 1:03.60 is fifth. Plus, Red Oak’s distance medley has been coming down all year and ranks third at 3:42.49.
-Also of note, Clarinda’s Logan Green is third in the state in the shot put at 53-03.00 while Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin currently ranks fourth at 158-09.00 in the discus.
CLASS 3A
-Glenwood’s Abby Hughes has had one whale of a junior season and currently is fifth in the state in the 400 hurdles at 1:07.17. I wonder if she had this event on her radar as a potential top five finish before the year started?
-Creston’s Kelsey Fields should be right in the mix for both the shot put and discus championships. She is third in the shot (43-11.50) and third in the discus (136-08.00). That shot put might actually be more realistic, but…who knows?
-In the relays, Harlan has been really good in everything all season long, and they figure to be running for a title in that last race of the weekend. The Cyclones’ 4x400 meter relay is ranked No. 3 at 4:06.29, although Assumption and Solon have run a 4:02.84 and a 4:03.88, respectively.
Harlan’s distance medley relay is also going to be in the mix. They’ve put down a best time of 4:21.80 this year and rank third in that race, too.
On to the boys side….
-Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker got some great experience at the blue oval earlier this year, running a 1:56.51 in the 800. That is still the No. 1 time in Class 3A, and if he can put his best race together then he’ll be taking the gold.
-Becker’s teammate Colin Mullenix has also been very strong in the 400 hurdles this season. His best time of 56.44 ranks fourth in Class 3A.
-Harlan’s boys have also had some strong relays this year, including in the sprint medley relay, where they rank No. 5 with a time of 1:36.27. It’s really not that far off the best time in the state, either, as ADM has put down a 1:34.93.
CLASS 4A
-We will be keeping an eye on Holly Duax of Sioux City West in Class 4A. The Missouri River Conference star ranks second, first, third and fourth in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
-Sioux City East’s Kaia Down is No. 2 in the 800 this year and No. 4 in the 3000. Her teammate Lineya Wells also owns the top long jump of the 4A season at 17-11.50.
-Lewis Central’s Kierra Schmiedling is No. 3 in the Class 4A shot put this season with a throw of 39-07.50. Keep an eye on this Titan junior.
-And how about Mia Doebelin’s return to Drake Stadium. She could very well be in the mix for the 100, 200, 400 and shot put championships in the wheel chair division.
-You know Sioux City North will be chasing a bunch of titles this year with Gabe Nash and William Lohr ranking first and second in the 1600, Lohr, Jaysen Bouwers and Nash all 1-2-3 in the 3200 and Nash fourth in the 800. Plus, that group and another could make a run at the 4x800 championship despite their third-place time ranking about 10 seconds behind No. 1 Cedar Falls.
Hey, this is just a quick, short look at potential champions. Fact is, there’s more to life than state championships. There’s getting there for one. There’s placing for another. And there’s setting all kinds of PRs for yet another. I can’t wait to get this going.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.