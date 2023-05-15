(KMAland) -- The baseball season is officially set to begin later on tonight with a whole slew of games (weather pending). If it seems a bit early, that’s because it is. But ready or not, the season is upon us.
With that in mind, and with all of the baseball and softball previews finished, it’s time for the preseason KMAland Baseball Power Rankings! First, here are those previews, in case you missed any of them:
5/1: Corner Conference Softball
5/2: Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball
5/3: Rolling Valley Conference Baseball
5/4: Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball
5/5: Western Iowa Conference Softball
5/6: Corner Conference Baseball
5/7: Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball
5/8: Missouri River Conference Softball
5/9: Rolling Valley Conference Softball
5/10: Western Iowa Conference Baseball
5/11: Missouri River Conference Baseball
5/12: Pride of Iowa Conference Softball
5/13: Bluegrass Conference Softball
5/14: Bluegrass Conference Baseball
Once again, I am splitting these between Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A and ranking the top 10 in the upper classes and top 20 in the lower classes (there are more of them). Here’s how I’m lining it up to start the year (softball coming tomorrow):
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic
2. Abraham Lincoln
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
**Three Missouri River Conference schools that figure to battle it out for the top spot in the league. Heelan has four All-MRC players returning while Abraham Lincoln touts three and Sergeant Bluff-Luton has two. The MRC coaches see the Lynx as the favorite while my prognostication system has Heelan as a slight favorite over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Regardless, the winner will have earned it.
4. Lewis Central
5. Glenwood
**These could very well be the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten this year, although the conferences coaches like LC to edge out Harlan. Both LC and Glenwood, though, have four All-Hawkeye Ten players returning. Glenwood has two first-teamers coming back, including Nebraska recruit Kayden Anderson, and Lewis Central has one. Slight edge, though, to the Titans considering their recent success.
6. Sioux City East
7. Harlan
8. Creston
**Sioux City East must replace plenty from another 24-win outfit from last year, but you know the Black Raiders have the necessary depth in place to do just that. They're a program in every sense of the word. Harlan has First Team All-Hawkeye Ten standout Cade Sears coming back, and the return of Franz Reisz and Braydon Ernst on the bump should pay huge dividends. Watch for Creston to see another jump, as they join Glenwood and LC in bringing back four all-conference performers.
9. LeMars
10. Sioux City North
**And two more MRC teams to close out the top 10. Both of these teams have two MRC Pitcher of the Year candidates, and they’re both named Ayden (Hoag for LeMars and Schrunk for North). They also have one other returning all-conference performer from last year.
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic
**A state qualifier from last year that brings back their star pitcher (Logan Sibenaller), one of the most versatile and effective infielders in the area (Benicio Lujano) and another that picked up All-Hawkeye Ten Honorable Mention (Carter Putney). Yeah, this is the team that opens the year at No. 1.
2. Underwood
**The Eagles had a 20-4 record and return nearly the entire group from last year, including WIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Jack Vanfossan and two other All-WIC performers. That includes Iowa commit Garrett Luett. They’re a clear No. 2.
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard
4. West Harrison
**The Rolling Valley Conference favorites sit at 3 and 4. West Harrison comes back with four All-RVC choices from last year while Coon Rapids-Bayard has three, but the Crusaders get the edge due to history and as the team that finished higher in the league last year. This is going to be a doozy of a battle.
5. Clarinda
**Clarinda didn’t miss a second straight state tournament trip by much. They will have four returning All-Hawkeye Ten players out there to help them try to make a run at two out of three, too.
6. Treynor
7. Tri-Center
**Two more Western Iowa Conference teams that figure to continue their recent success. The Trojans won 19 games, and the Cardinals took 15 in 2022. In the end, it was Treynor that made the deepest tournament run of the WIC squads. Jaxon Schumacher is the WIC Preseason Player of the Year, according to the league’s coaches. He’s one of three All-WIC returnees for the Cardinals. Michael Turner is one of the best run producers at the plate, and Sean McGee is one of the top pitchers for the Trojans.
8. Lenox
9. Fremont-Mills
10. Central Decatur
**Lenox wasn’t the preseason pick by the coaches, and The System had them as a slight underdog at No. 2. However, I think they’re the most well-rounded POI team, considering four All-POI players are back. Fremont-Mills is loaded with five returning All-Corner players and another that didn’t play last year. And finally, Central Decatur makes a move up with the news that Lamoni’s best players will be joining an already-strong bunch.
11. Mount Ayr
12. St. Albert
**Mount Ayr is an interesting case. They have arguably the best player in the area (Jaixen Frost), but many of his teammates are not going out for baseball this summer. If they did/had, I would venture a guess that the Raiders might be as high as 3. I figure they will still be pretty good. The Falcons are also an interesting case. They have two major contributors from their 2021 state champion back and healthy, and they’re always teeming with talent. I’d like to think this is a little low for them, but we’ll see.
13. Moravia
14. Ankeny Christian
**The Bluegrass is up next, and I think both teams are going to be very, very good. They’ll fight for the conference title, but they’ll also be contenders in Class 1A. Moravia has six returning all-conference players while the Eagles have three.
15. Woodbine
16. Southeast Warren
17. CAM
**Woodbine was led by an All-RVC Second Team pick in Landon Bendgen last year, but they also have some good young talent on the rise to join him. Southeast Warren has a First Team (Brody Crow), Second Team (Austin Ledlie) and Honorable Mention (Caden Carruthers) pick coming back in the league. And CAM seems pretty low for a team that has won as much as they have over the last several years.
18. Martensdale-St. Marys
19. East Mills
20. Stanton
**The Blue Devils aren’t loaded with a whole lot of returning leaders, but they’re still Martensdale-St. Marys baseball, right? Stanton and East Mills have plenty returning from the last several years, too. East Mills has four All-Corner players back from last season, and Stanton has two.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.