(KMAland) -- The softball season has arrived, although it doesn’t appear anybody is taking advantage of this first week of competition.
Despite that, I’ve got the KMA Sports Preseason KMAland Softball Power Rankings with a split of Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A. All of the schools in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences are eligible for these rankings.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
**The Warriors won 30 games last year, and they bring back four players that earned an All-MRC nod, including first team picks Elise Evans-Murphy and Brooklyn Ocker.
2. Sioux City East
3. Creston
4. Atlantic
**East picked up 23 wins, and they have some high-end talent, including MRC Preseason Player of the Year Olivia Mentzer. Creston is plenty loaded, too, with KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Nevaeh Randall leading the way, among five All-Hawkeye Ten picks returning. Atlantic is plenty talented, too, with four all-conference choices coming back, although they will certainly miss Jada Jensen (torn ACL).
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic
**Such an interesting case here. Heelan has several seniors that decided not to go out this year, but I would find it hard to believe that they don’t have reinforcements at the ready. I am writing this one in pencil, though, just in case I’m wrong.
6. LeMars
7. Sioux City North
8. Glenwood
9. Lewis Central
10. Denison-Schleswig
**I went with two more MRC teams and then three Hawkeye Ten squads to round out the top 10. LeMars brings back two All-MRC choices, as does North, led by first-team choice Natalie Rassmussen. Glenwood gets a slight edge over Lewis Central with Allison Koontz coming back as one of the top two-way players in the area. LC has five all-conference choices coming back and should be ready for a big step forward. The Monarchs have two returning all-conference players and will have pitcher Claire Leinen returning after missing her sophomore season to injury.
KMALAND SOFTBALL CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Twin Cedars
2. Logan-Magnolia
3. Southeast Warren
**I think these are three elite teams, and I had to choose the Sabers in the top spot since…well, they won the state championship last year. Plus, they bring back six all-conference players from last season. Lo-Ma did lose some impressive talent, but they do have four All-WIC players back from last year — most importantly is Preseason WIC Pitcher of the Year Abby Hiatt. Southeast Warren brings back four All-POI players from a state semifinalist team.
4. Martensdale-St. Marys
5. Woodbine
**Despite Southeast Warren getting the nod here, the POI coaches chose Martensdale-St. Marys — another state semifinalist and the POI champ last year — to repeat. They have three All-POI players returning to the fold. Woodbine is absolutely loaded with Nicole Hoefer and Charlie Pryor leading the charge for a Tigers team ready to make the next step.
6. Wayne
7. Kuemper Catholic
8. Griswold
**Wayne says goodbye to some great seniors, but they are always reloading. They won’t take much of a step back (if any). Kuemper is going to look much different from last year, but they got the nod as the best non-Atlantic or Creston team in the Hawkeye Ten by “The System.” Griswold is a solid favorite in the Corner Conference with the return of star pitcher Karly Millikan among SIX other All-Corner players.
9. Underwood
10. Treynor
**Underwood might be the most underrated team in these rankings right now, returning a league-best five All-WIC players from last year. Treynor has just two returnees in that regard, but they could make up the best one-two pitching punch in the league (Jadyn Huisman and Delaney Mathews).
11. Fremont-Mills
12. Murray
13. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
14. Moravia
15. Lamoni
**F-M was pretty young last year and have a lot of strong talent in those first or second year classes. They’ll have five girls coming back after earning All-Corner Conference mention. The coaches see Murray as the runner-up choice in the Bluegrass Conference, and they have five returning all-conference players. Exira/EHK must replace Macy Emgarten in the circle, but Shay Burmeister is a true star of the conference. Moravia has three All-Conference players coming back, and Lamoni will have three of their own, including first-team choice Taylor Henson.
16. Missouri Valley
17. Mount Ayr
18. Glidden-Ralston
19. Audubon
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard
**The rest of these teams could have gone several different ways. Audrie Kohl is a star for Missouri Valley and one of two first team All-WIC players that are back (Brooklyn Lange, the other). Mount Ayr has such great pedigree and history that it’s hard to hold them out, especially with a pair of All-POI players coming back. Glidden-Ralston has solid top-end talent with Vanessa Koehler and Tiela Janssen as First Team All-RVC players in 2022. You also have to love what Audubon has coming back with Kali Irlmeier and company, and Coon Rapids-Bayard seems ready to take a jump with three returning all-league players.
