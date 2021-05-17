(KMAland) -- We are one week away from the official start of high school baseball and softball competition. And we’ve only pounded out three previews so far. Let’s get to our fourth…
2021 CORNER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
The last time we saw some Corner Conference baseball, it was Sidney taking an undefeated conference record to win the regular season championship. However, Stanton was the winner of the tournament. Here’s how the standings played out:
Sidney 5-0
East Mills & Stanton 3-2
Fremont-Mills 2-3
Griswold 1-4
Essex 0-5
Let’s meet some of the top-returning players in the league…
OFFENSE
There were 21 players in the league that hit over .300 last season, and 12 of them are back.
-Jack Anderson, Senior, East Mills
-Tucker Hadden, Senior, Essex
-Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton
-Levi Martin, Junior, Stanton
-Brady Owen, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills
-Kyler Owen, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills
-Garett Phillips, Junior, Sidney
-Cole Stenzel, Junior, Sidney
-Cale Swain, Sophomore, Griswold
-Colton Turner, Senior, Griswold
-Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney
-Jackson Wray, Senior, East Mills
Some notes…
-Anderson was second in the conference with a .514 average while also reaching base at a .707 clip and posting a .629 slugging percentage. You usually don’t see that big of a difference in an OBP and a SLP, but Anderson walked 15 times and was hit by a pitch eight times. So, that’s 23 plate appearances not accounted for in his slugging percentage.
-Anderson is the only returning player in the conference with a batting average over .400. The next highest average among returnees is Swain and Whipple, who both hit .375. Swain’s came in just 16 at bats while Whipple did his in 32.
-Anderson is the top-returning RBI guy with 21 last season, but Stenzel (19), Wray (18), Kyler Owen (13), East Mills junior Ethan Yoshida (11), Sidney sophomore Brydon Huntley (11), Johnson (11) and Stanton junior Quentin Thronburg (10) all had double-digit RBI in 12-15 games played.
-There’s getting hits and then there’s doing damage with those hits. The top returning hitter in extra bases is East Mills’ Wray, who tallied seven extra base hits in 14 games. He had five doubles, a triple and a home run and ranked eighth in the conference in total bases.
Here’s a look at some of the other returning leaders in a number of categories:
Runs: Zach Thornburg, Freshman, East Mills (22)
Hits: Anderson, East Mills (18)
Singles: Anderson, East Mills & Martin, Stanton (14)
Doubles: Wray, East Mills & Kyler Owen, Fremont-Mills (5)
Triples: Stenzel, Sidney (2)
HR: Wray, East Mills (1)
BB: Anderson, East Mills (15)
HBP: Anderson, East Mills (8)
Total Bases: Anderson, East Mills (22)
AVG: Anderson, East Mills (.514)
OBP: Anderson, East Mills (.707)
SLP: Anderson, East Mills (.629)
It’s pretty clear to me: Anderson is the top-returning hitter in the conference.
BASERUNNING
Here are the top 10 returning base stealers from last year’s season:
1. Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney: 21/21
2. Carter Johnson, Junior, Stanton: 15/16
3. Garett Phillips, Junior, Sidney: 13/14
4. Ransom Mascher, Junior, Stanton: 12/13
5. Tucker Hadden, Senior, Essex: 10/13
6t. Jack Anderson, Senior, East Mills: 8/8
6t. Zach Thornburg, Freshman, East Mills: 8/8
6t. Cole Stenzel, Junior, Sidney: 8/8
9t. Jackson Wray, Senior, East Mills: 6/6
9t. Brydon Huntley, Sophomore, Sidney: 6/6
9t. Payton Ashlock, Freshman, Essex: 6/7
PITCHING
When it comes to high school pitching, experience is the currency. Here’s a look at the top 10 returning pitchers in innings:
1. Colby Royal, Senior, Stanton: 37 IP
2. Leighton Whipple, Senior, Sidney: 25.1 IP
3. Garett Phillips, Junior, Sidney: 24 IP
4. Kyler Owen, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 22 IP
5. Jack Anderson, Senior, East Mills: 19.1 IP
6. Kameron Brownlee, Sophomore, Griswold: 17 IP
7. Tucker Hadden, Senior, Essex: 13 IP
8. Taylor Reed, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 10.2 IP
9. Jackson Wray, Senior, East Mills: 8.1 IP
10. Brady Owen, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills: 8 IP
Some pitching notes…
-As you can see, Royal is the top dog, and he will likely carry that Vikings rotation as they lost their next two pitchers in terms of innings. Carter Johnson probably takes a big step this year, though, after he threw 7 1/3 innings.
-The defending regular season champion Sidney brings back two of the top three pitchers in terms of experience. Whipple and Phillips will lead a strong rotation that did lose their No. 3 but brings back their 4 and 5 (in IP).
-Fremont-Mills is also in good shape with three of the top 10 returning pitchers in innings, led by Kyler Owen’s 22.
-East Mills has two of the top nine in innings, and Essex will bring back their top pitcher.
Other category leaders:
Wins: Whipple, Sidney & Royal, Stanton (4)
Saves: Royal, Stanton (1)
Batting Average Against: Carter Johnson, Stanton (.064 in 7.1 IP)
Ks: Royal, Stanton (52)
ERA: Royal, Stanton (2.08)
WHIP: Whipple, Sidney (0.99)
It only makes sense Whipple would lead in WHIP, right?
OTHERS TO WATCH
-Kyle Beam, Junior, Sidney: Beam hit .250/.371/.321 during his sophomore summer, driving in eight runs on seven hits, including two doubles.
-Brody Gordon, Senior, East Mills: Experience at the plate with a .340 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks and three HBP.
-Jack Gordon, Freshman, East Mills: He posted a .444 on-base percentage in 17 at bats, walking eight times and taking two for the team.
-Jake Malcom, Junior, Fremont-Mills: Malcom had a .333 on-base percentage led by seven walks and a hit by pitch during his sophomore season.
-Davis McGrew, Sophomore, East Mills: McGrew hit .250/.571/.250 during his freshman season. He took 11 walks and was hit by one pitch.
-Alex Rush, Sophomore, Griswold: Rush hit .250/.368/.250 in 16 at bats during his freshman summer.
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
I decided to move this to the bottom of the preview for….reasons. Here’s how the returning All-Corner players shakes out.
First Team
There were six seniors and Seth Malcom on the First Team last year. That leaves just four returnees:
East Mills (1): Jack Anderson
Sidney (2): Cole Stenzel* & Leighton Whipple
Stanton (1): Colby Royal
*Denotes Elite Selection
Second Team
This team was a little more underclassmen-based with eight returning players, including a league-best three from Stanton:
East Mills (1): Jackson Wray
Essex (1): Tucker Hadden
Fremont-Mills (2): Kyler Owen & Brady Owen
Sidney (1): Garett Phillips
Stanton (3): Quentin Thronburg, Carter Johnson, Levi Martin
Honorable Mention
There were only three honorable mentions, and two of them are back in Sidney’s Brydon Huntley and East Mills’ Ethan Yoshida.
That means both Sidney and Stanton – the two Corner champions last year – return four All-Corner players each, East Mills has three, Fremont-Mills has two and Essex has one.
HOT TAKES ON EVERY TEAM
East Mills: They have the most accomplished offensive player returning + a number of other talented players up and down the lineup. The pitching might be a question mark early, but they’re going to score plenty of runs.
Essex: Tucker Hadden is one of the best two-way players in the conference, and he will definitely be a bright spot for the Trojans as they try to make day-to-day improvements.
Fremont-Mills: It might seem like they are throwing the same guy every single night out, but the Owen brothers are going to log some innings for this year’s Knights. I see them as a real sleeper in this year’s conference race.
Griswold: The Tigers lost their Elite selection in Derek Mueller, but Cale Swain, Colton Turner and Kameron Brownlee are a year older and a year improved as they also chase day-to-day improvement.
Sidney: They won the league last year, and they’ve got two of the best pitchers returning. Add in the fact that Stenzel is a beast back stop, and there’s no doubt they are aiming for another ‘ship.
Stanton: But Stanton should also have their claim to it, considering they have the ace of the league. Some of their offense is gone, but they’re not hurting for talent in the underclassmen. They should also be locked in the championship race.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.