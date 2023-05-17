(KMAland) -- For the first time since 2009, I will not step foot into Drake Stadium for the State Track & Field Championships. It’s a sad reality, but that’s what it is.
The reality is that I have far too many irons in the family fire right now, and it’s best for all of us if the content king, the stuff calculator and the blonde, bodacious, bespectacled beast of a man, Trevor Maeder, covers the state track meet the year.
Now, with that said, I am still going to have a very watchful eye on all the happenings, and I will also be updating my state track medal database and state track champion file with great aplomb. Speaking of state champions, I thought I would take a look at every single event that will be contested this week, weigh the odds of KMAland bringing home a state title in the event and then give a little history on each. Sound great? I thought so.
Anyway, today it’s the girls with a look at the boys bright and early tomorrow. The history provided below is only since my time at KMA, or from 2009 through 2022. Not all of the results from the northern MRC schools are represented, as we didn’t start exclusively covering them at the state meet until 2019.
100 METER DASH
1A: Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn, Murray’s Leksi Ganon and St. Albert Carly McKeever are all within the top four of Class 1A in the 100, although Newell-Fonda’s Mia Walker looks to be a serious contender.
2A: Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight ran a 12.53 back in April. She’s been hunting that and her health since then, but if she runs her best she is definitely a state title contender.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: Elliana Harris of Sioux City East ranks second in Class 4A with a time of 12.26. She’ll have to make up .14, but at the state meet we’ve seen bigger gaps made up.
History: As far as KMAlanders go, Alex Gochenour of Logan-Magnolia stands above the rest with three state championships in 2009 (2A), 2010 (1A) and 2011 (2A). Corning’s Caitlyn Stroud also won in 2011 and 2012 in the 100, and Holly Duax of Sioux City West has a pair of 4A championships over the last two years.
200 METER DASH
1A: Newell-Fonda’s Walker has the top time this season, but four KMAlanders also rank within the top five — Leksi Gannon of Murray, Emma Lundy of Nodaway Valley, Carly McKeever of St. Albert and Madison Steckler of Audubon.
2A: There are no top eight times.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: East’s Harris is right there as a state title contender here, too, with a time of 25.05 to rank second across the state in 4A.
History: Gochenour and Stroud combined for three state championships here. Gochenour won in 2010 in 1A and 2011 in 2A while Stroud claimed the 2012 1A title. Duax also won the last two 200s in 4A.
400 METER DASH
1A: The closest thing to a state title contender here is likely Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills, who has the seventh-fastest time in the class this season.
2A: There are no top eight times.
3A: Ava Rush of Atlantic has shown her tremendous speed this year in running a 59.33 in the 400. It ranks seventh in the state.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Since 2009, there has not been a female state champion from KMAland in the 400.
800 METER RUN
1A: St. Albert freshman Lili Denton, Fremont-Mills sophomore Hannah Wilson and Tri-Center sophomore Isah VanArsdol all rank within the top eight with Denton leading the charge at No. 5.
2A: There are no top eight times.
3A: More Ava Rush here, as the Atlantic senior standout is also seventh in the half-mile.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Oh, there’s plenty of history here, especially in Class 1A where Rebekah Topham won in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for Griswold. Janette Schraft won for East Mills in 2017 and 2018, Emma Lucas of Bedford won in 2019 and Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center claimed the title in 2021. Schraft also won a 3A championship in the event fro Glenwood in 2019.
1500 METER RUN
1A: St. Albert’s Lili Denton has the top time from the area, although she is ranked ninth in the class.
2A: Mayson Hartley of Clarinda will finish her high school career on the blue oval this week, and she will be right up there in the mix in the 1500. Her 4:45.52 is the fourth-fastest time.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: The same faces that dominated the 800 race in 1A did it in the 1500. Topham won four straight from 2012 to 2015, Schraft won in 2017 and 2018, Lucas took the title in 2019 and Pogge was the champ in 2021. Schraft also won the 3A title in 2019.
3000 METER RUN
1A: Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer is among the top eight in Class 1A in the 3000 this season.
2A: Mayson Hartley of Clarinda is a definite contender in the top 4 or 5, as she comes into the meet with the fourth-fastest time in the class.
3A: Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan will look to continue her momentum at Drake Stadium. Her time of 10:44.58 is ranked eighth in the class.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: There’s even more history in the 1A 3000. Abby Schlater won for St. Albert in 2009, Topham won in 2012, 2014 and 2015, Schraft won in 2016 and 2017, Lucas took the titles in 2018 and 2019 and Pogge won in 2021. Schraft was a 3A champion in the event in 2019.
100 METER HURDLES
1A: East Mills senior Emily Williams was a monster at the SQM in Corning last week, and she will look to take that with her to state. She has the fastest time in 1A this season and could be joined among the final eight by Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn (5th) and Audubon’s Madison Steckler (8th).
2A: Treynor’s Clara Teigland will likely have something to say about this event. She comes in with a 15.09, ranking second behind Carlie Jo Fusco of Durant (14.95). Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton and Underwood’s Hailey Martin are also within the top seven.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Alex Gochenour owned the hurdles for Logan-Magnolia and won titles in 2010 (1A) and 2009 and 2011 (2A). Also in 1A, Emma Atwood of Central Decatur won a thriller in 2019 and Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley claimed the championship last season. In 2A, Chaley Rath of Treynor was a champion in 2013. Nicole Hunter of Creston won the 3A title in 2009, and Darby Thomas of Abraham Lincoln claimed the 4A championship 10 years later in 2019.
400 METER HURDLES
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys junior Brynnly German is getting faster and faster and currently ranks No. 2 in Class 1A with a 1:06.86. Cortney Knutson of Wayne (5th), East Mills’ Emily Williams (6th) and Hannah Wilson of Fremont-Mills (7th) are also among the top seven.
2A: Treynor’s Clara Teigland is a big favorite here with her time of 1:01.70 almost two seconds faster than the rest of the class this season.
3A: Morgan Botos of Atlantic is seventh in the class in this event, entering Des Moines.
4A: Ariana Klein of Sioux City North has the seventh-fastest time in Class 4A entering the state meet. Abby LaSale of Abraham Lincoln is also within the top 10.
History: Plenty of history here, too, including five state champions from the area in 1A. There’s Alex Gochenour in 2010, Griswold’s Rachel Northrup in 2011, Rebekah Topham in 2014, Sidney’s Mackenzie Daffer in 2016 and East Mills’ Janette Schraft in 2018. Gochenour also won a 2A title in 2009 while teammate Karen Hutson was a champion in 2A in 2011. Creston’s Audrey Bolinger won in 3A in 2012, Molly Dean of Glenwood smiled here way to a title in 2016 and Schraft also won a title in 2019 for the Rams.
LONG JUMP
1A: Both Sidney’s Paycee Holmes and Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper are ranked within the top six here.
2A: Jordyn Reimer of Underwood is one of just two Class 2A jumpers that has gone over 18 feet this season.
3A: There are no top eight jumps.
4A: There isn’t an area jumper in the top eight, but Aubrey Sandbothe of Abraham Lincoln is someone that has been fantastic all year with the 10th-longest jump. All it takes is one.
History: Treynor’s Kaitlin Floerchigner was a Class 1A state champion in 2011, Logan-Magnolia’s Karen Hutson won in 2A in 2009 and 2011, Atlantic’s Anna Wernimont was a two-time champ in 2009 and 2010 in 3A and Darby Thomas won the 4A crown for AL in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Sioux City West’s Holly Duax was also a state champion in the 4A event in 2022. Great history here.
HIGH JUMP
1A: There’s a chance we could see a state championship from the area here with St. Albert’s Avah Underwood and Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler locked in a five-way tie for second-place in the event.
2A: There are no top eight jumps.
3A: There are no top eight jumps.
4A: There are no top eight jumps.
History: Chaley Rath of Treynor won back-to-back-to-back state championships in 2011, 2012 and 2013 with the former two in 1A and the third in 2A. Emma Atwood of Central Decatur won in 2019, and Cadence Douglas of Lenox was the 2021 champion — both in 1A. Madison Harms of Sergeant Bluff-Luton also claimed a 3A title in 2019.
SHOT PUT
1A: Bedford’s Emily Baker is a definite threat here, although she will have to knock off superstar Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan. Baker ranks third at the moment.
2A: Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel has had another strong season and ranks seventh in 2A.
3A: There are no top eight throws.
4A: There are no top eight throws.
History: The 1A throwers have some great history here with Charter Oak-Ute’s NiCole Dobernecker going back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. Meagan Andersen of Woodbine won it in 2014, and Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan claimed the title in 2021. Hannah Hood of Creston was the 2017 champion.
DISCUS
1A: Sidney’s Lilly Peters has the best toss among area athletes in Class 1A, ranking sixth throughout the state.
2A: There are no top eight throws.
3A: There are no top eight throws.
4A: There are no top eight throws.
History: The success for KMAland here has come in Class 3A, where Linnaea Konfrst of Glenwood won the title in 2016 before Gillian Streit of Harlan won it the following year. Chelsea Colpitts of Abraham Lincoln also won a 4A crown in 2010.
4X100 METER RELAY
1A: Nodaway Valley’s 50.59 from last Thursday at ACGC ranks as the best time in 1A and is one of only tow that has broke 51. Riveside also has a top-five time heading into the state meet.
2A: Underwood comes into the state meet with the seventh-fastest time in the state.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: Sioux City East is sixth in the state with a time of 49.42, although if Dowling runs something like they’ve been running all year, they’re going to be tough to beat.
History: The Clarinda foursome won the state championship in Class 2A in 2015. Sioux City West was a champion last year in 4A.
4X200 METER RELAY
1A: Speaking of Riverside, the Bulldogs might be a hefty favorite here with their 1:45.59 nearly two seconds faster than the rest of the field.
2A: Another fast Underwood relay has the Eagles ranking second heading into the state meet. Mid-Prairie is a heavy favorite to win it, but Underwood has easily the second-best time.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: Sioux City East is also in the mix here with the seventh-fastest time in the state entering the meet.
History: Treynor claimed the Class 2A state championship in a torrential downpour in 2019.
4X400 METER RELAY
1A: Riverside is the defending champion here, and they will take great pride in that. They enter the meet with the third-fastest time while Martensdale-St. Marys is fourth.
2A: There are no top eight times.
3A: Glenwood brings the sixth-fastest time of the entire season to the meet this week.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Great history here, too, in Class 1A with wins for Griswold (2011), Tri-Center (2014) and Riverside (2022). Underwood and Treynor won in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019 in 2A.
4X800 METER RELAY
1A: St. Albert comes into the meet as the favorite to win the state championship. Their 10:00.97 from the SQM is nearly three seconds faster than anybody else.
2A: There are no top eight times.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Griswold was dominant on their way to winning the 2011 4x800 in 1A. And that’s the only area champion since 2009.
800 MEDLEY RELAY
1A: Fremont-Mills has the fastest time in the area for 1A, entering the state meet in seventh.
2A: Treynor figures to be right in the mix, as they bring the second-fastest time in the state into this one, although they will have to make up over a half-second (Van Meter leads).
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: Since 2009, there has not been a female state champion from KMAland in the 800 medley relay.
1600 MEDLEY RELAY
1A: St. Albert is right there among the best times in the state, ranking third with their 4:16.34 from last year. Fremont-Mills also ran well that day with a 4:20.12 to rank seventh.
2A: Clarinda’s time is the eighth-fastest in Class 2A entering the state meet.
3A: There are no top eight times.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: The Woodbine (2011) and Tri-Center (2021) girls won a state championship in the mile medley 10 years apart. You might remember the nasty anchor from Peyton Pogge to lift the Trojans. Bishop Heelan Catholic also won the 2019 championship in 3A.
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
1A: This is a good spot to put your money when it comes to a KMAland team winning a state title. Stanton and Fremont-Mills are 1-2 in the event, and the third place team is about a half-second back of the Knights.
2A: In 2A, Underwood and Treynor both have put together top-seven times among KMAland foursomes.
3A: LeMars is tied for fifth this season with a time of 1:08.33 while Denison-Schleswig is seventh with a 1:08.54.
4A: There are no top eight times.
History: The Audubon girls won a state championship in Class 1A in 2010. Glenwood took the Class 3A title in 2019.