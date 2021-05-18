(KMAland) -- Six days until first pitch, two days until the state track meet and 10 summer sports previews to go.
PREVIOUS SUMMER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Preview
Corner Conference Softball Preview
Corner Conference Baseball Preview
2021 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
The last we saw of the Western Iowa Conference, Underwood was winning the league, Treynor was advancing to the state tournament and giving the eventual state champion all they asked and….well, there was a little controversy on our postseason awards.
That’s all water under the bridge now as we streak towards the 2021 season. Here’s a look at last year’s conference standings:
Underwood 6-1
Logan-Magnolia 6-2
Audubon & Treynor & Tri-Center 5-3
IKM-Manning 3-3
AHSTW 3-4
Missouri Valley 1-7
Riverside 0-8
So, the Eagles won the WIC in a year with a lot of top end pitching and a lot of varying results. They were the most impressive and most consistent team for the whole year. As you know, though, it was Treynor that represented the conference at state (one year after Underwood did the same). Who will it be this year? Let’s take a gander….
Note: I originally started this preview as a softball look, but I clicked the wrong button on Varsity Bound and didn’t even realize what I had done until the whole preview was written. We will get to softball very soon.
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
There were 28 players in the league that hit .300 in the truncated 2021 season. There are 13 returning….
-Rhett Bentley, Junior, Riverside
-Jacob Fetter, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
-Coby Fink, Senior, Underwood
-Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood
-Trent Kozeal, Senior, Tri-Center
-Brett McGee, Senior, Tri-Center
-Hayden McLaughlin, Senior, IKM-Manning
-Max Nielsen, Junior, IKM-Manning
-Nolan Ramsey, Junior, IKM-Manning
-Amos Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning
-Ethan Reicks, Senior, Riverside
-Jaxon Schumacher, Sophomore, Treynor
-Gavin Smith, Junior, Audubon
So, at least as it pertains to batting average, IKM-Manning has a league-high four returning players that hit .300, although it should be mentioned they did play just nine games. Riverside, Tri-Center and Underwood all have two, and Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Treynor have one each.
Other offensive notes…
-Schumacher is the top-returning hitter in terms of total bases. The sophomore star had 37 total bases behind four doubles, four triples and two home runs while hitting .345/.500/.673.
-Gavin Smith also did major damage with five doubles and two triples while hitting .408/.540/.592 and had 29 total bases.
-Add Blake Hall to the mix of players with at least 28 total bases last season, finishing the year with seven doubles among his 21 hits while hitting .382/.460/.509.
-Tri-Center’s Brett McGee had a WIC-best .543 on-base percentage while hitting .488 and slugging .561. He was on the bases all summer with 17 hits, three HBP and two walks, reaching base 22 times in 13 games.
-Audubon’s Smith (.540), IKM-Manning’s Amos Rasmussen (.500) and Schumacher (.500) also had on-base percentages of at least .500.
-Tri-Center’s Trentz Kozeal is another that was within the top 10 of slugging percentage and is back, joining Schumacher (.673), Smith (.592) and McGee (.561). Kozeal hit .317/.462/.537 with four doubles, a triple and a home run among 13 hits in 13 games.
-Returning top 10 run scorers: Treynor sophomore Ryan Bach (18), Audubon senior Joel Klocke (17), Audubon’s Smith (16), Logan-Magnolia sophomore Calvin Wallis (15) and IKM-Manning’s Rasmussen (14).
-Returning top 10 RBI producers: Audubon’s Smith (20), Treynor junior AJ Schiltz (15), Tri-Center’s Kozeal (15), Underwood’s Hall (14), Logan-Magnolia senior Joe Hedger (12), Tri-Center’s McGee (12), Underwood senior Tyler Boothby (12) and Underwood’s Fink (12).
-Returning top 10 walkers: Treynor’s Schumacher (15), Audubon’s Klocke & Smith & junior Braden Wessel and Tri-Center junior Jaxon Johnson (11) and Lo-Ma’s Fetter (10).
-Returning top 10 HBPs: Treynor senior Brock Wallace (7), Audubon’s Klocke & Underwood’s Hall (6), Missouri Valley junior Gage Clausen (4).
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here are the top 10 returning base stealers from last summer:
1. Joel Klocke, Senior, Audubon: 14/16
2t. Amos Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning: 10/10
2t. Brett McGee, Senior, Tri-Center: 10/10
4t. Jacob Fetter, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: 9/9
4t. Ryan Bach, Sophomore, Treynor: 9/9
6t. Gavin Smith, Junior, Audubon: 6/6
6t. Rhett Bentley, Junior, Riverside: 6/6
6t. Eddie Vlcek, Senior, Riverside: 6/6
6t. Owen Mieska, Junior, Treynor: 6/6
6t. Brock Wallace, Senior, Treynor: 6/6
6t. Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood: 6/7
TOP-RETURNING PITCHERS
As I wrote yesterday, innings are the currency of pitching this day in age. If you can give your team 6-7 innings without having to come out due to pitch count rules then you are in. Here are the top 15 returning pitchers in terms of innings:
1. Blake Hall, Senior, Underwood: 34.2 IP
2. Joe Hedger, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: 30.0 IP
3t. Joel Klocke, Senior, Audubon: 29.0 IP
3t. Alec Fichter, Senior, Missouri Valley: 29.0 IP
5. Tre Melby, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: 22.2 IP
6. Conner Richards, Senior, IKM-Manning: 21.0 IP
7. Max Nielsen, Junior, IKM-Manning: 16.2 IP
8. Mason Rohatsch, Senior, Tri-Center: 15.2 IP
9. Tyler Boothby, Senior, Underwood: 14.0 IP
10. Gavin Smith, Junior, Audubon: 12.1 IP
11. Jack Vanfossan, Freshman, Underwood: 12.0 IP
12. Kaden Snyder, Junior, Treynor: 11.2 IP
13. Brett McGee, Senior, Tri-Center: 11.1 IP
14. Rhett Bentley, Junior, Riverside: 11.0 IP
15. AJ Schiltz, Junior, Treynor: 10.1 IP
More pitching notes…
-Hall was downright dominant all summer. In his 34 2/3 innings, he struck out 58 and walked just nine while pitching to a 1.01 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP and a .123 batting average against. He is among the best pitchers in the area and in all of Class 2A.
-The biggest question might be: Who is the second-best pitcher in the conference? Here’s a case for Logan-Magnolia’s Hedger, who appeared in 10 games, struck out 20 and walked just six while pitching to a 1.63 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in his 30 innings.
Or is it Joel Klocke? The Audubon senior threw 29 innings and allowed just a .174 batting average against while striking out 38 and walking just eight. His 1.69 ERA and 0.93 WHIP were also outstanding.
Missouri Valley’s Alec Fichter also has a case, considering the stuff he can bring to the table. He ranks second among returnees with 44 strikeouts in 29 innings while allowing just a .190 batting average against. The 3.38 ERA is a little higher than others, which might have some to do with the 21 walks. If he can get those walks down, he can potentially be the WIC No. 2.
-Others within the top 10 in returning strikeouts (other than Hall, Fichter, Klocke and Hedger): Logan-Magnolia’s Melby (32), IKM-Manning’s Richards (24), Tri-Center’s Rohatsch (22), Audubon’s Smith (18), IKM-Manning’s Nielsen and Logan-Magnolia’s Fetter (14).
-Want a couple big breakout candidates? Look no further than Underwood freshman Jack VanFossan and Treynor junior Kaden Snyder. Both were dominant in their appearances last year. Vanfossan threw 12 innings, struck out 12 and walked four and didn’t allow a single earned run while holding opponents to a .173 batting average.
Snyder, meanwhile, threw 11 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked four while pitching to a 0.60 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. He also allowed a very low .133 batting average against.
-And let’s throw Missouri Valley senior Jacob Meade into the mix. Among pitchers that threw at least seven innings (he was at 7.1 IP), he led the conference with a .114 batting average against. It included 10 strikeouts and seven walks, but it’s pretty evident he could be a dominant pitcher for the Big Reds.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
Here’s how it stacks up:
IKM-Manning (3): The Wolves bring back second-team picks Nolan Ramsey, Amos Rasmussen and Max Nielsen.
Audubon (2): The Wheelers have a first-team choice in Gavin Smith and a second-teamer in Joel Klocke back in the fold.
Logan-Magnolia (2): The Panthers have first-team pick Tre Melby and second-teamer Joe Hedger ready to roll in their senior years.
Tri-Center (2): The Trojans bring back second-team picks Trent Kozeal and Brett McGee.
Underwood (2): Blake Hall (first team) and Tyler Boothby (second team) are both expected back for the defending WIC champs.
Treynor (1): The Cardinals welcome back first team choice Jaxon Schumacher.
That’s six of the nine teams with at least one returning all-conference player, but it’s worth noting only four first-team choices (Hall, Melby, Schumacher, Smith) are back. There’s some room for some folks to make a move.
ONE HOT TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
AHSTW: A strong senior group is gone (eight of them in all), so they’re going to need major contributions from underclassmen along with one of their only other returning seniors, Blake Holst. The Vikings are the WIC’s biggest wild card. We know there’s talent there, but we just haven’t seen it play on the diamond in a big capacity…yet!
Audubon: The Wheelers have some top-end talent in Smith and Klocke, but they don’t appear to be nearly as deep in the rotation and lineup as they were last year. That, of course, could change if a few step up and make impacts.
IKM-Manning: The names on the paper look really good. There’s experience, there’s talent and now it’s time for it to pay off. The Wolves could be a surprise entrant in the race for this year’s WIC title.
Logan-Magnolia: Last year’s Panthers had a hugely successful season, and I think they have the pieces in place to pull it off again. Two of the top five pitchers (in IP) are back and so are 8 of their 11 most experienced hitters. This could be another special year.
Missouri Valley: The Big Reds might be ready to surprise some people. Four of their top five hitters are back, and as long as they can find a reliable and consistent No. 2 after Fichter, they should be much improve. And, hey, if momentum means anything, they clearly have it after last year’s postseason run.
Riverside: This has been quite the rebuilding process that began with only fielding a JV team for a year or two. They now have their top five hitters and all but 19 2/3 innings pitched returning from last year. The Bulldogs take a step this season.
Treynor: The Cardinals started slow last season and then finished on an impressive stretch that had Van Meter sweating it out in a state quarterfinal. They must replace four of their top six hitters and three hammers in the rotation, but this is a program that routinely teems with talent in the lineup and rotation. The Cardinals will fight for a WIC championship and state berth, as always.
Tri-Center: Three of last year’s top five hitters were seniors, but they still have a really nice senior class back this summer, including two of the top hitters and two of the top pitchers in the WIC. Kaleb Smith will be a big loss on the mound, but the Trojans are like Treynor. They’re always a contender.
Underwood: Last year’s senior group was smallish but very talented. This year’s senior class is the same, and they will sprinkle in plenty of talent in the underclass group to help. Nick Ravlin is gone, but they aren’t out of Ravlins yet. Plus, Blake Hall is the best two-way player in the conference. The defending WIC champs look like the favorite in this league to me.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.