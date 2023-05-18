(KMAland) -- Yesterday, I took a look at the best chances for state championships at the 2023 Iowa State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines on the girl’s side. Today, it’s all about the boys.
A quick reminder, the history provided below is only since my time at KMA, or from 2009 through 2022. Not all of the results from the northern MRC schools are represented, as we didn’t start exclusively covering them at the state meet until 2019.
THE SPRINTS (100, 200, 400)
1A: The biggest threat comes in the 400 with Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, who is a heavy favorite to repeat as state champion. He has the fastest time this season (48.46). He’s joined in the top eight by Ayden Salais of Riverside, who ran a 50.53 to rank seventh in the class. William Anderson of Logan-Magnolia has the eighth-fastest time in the 100 (10.98).
2A: The best shot here looks to be from Shenandoah’s Alex Razee in the 400. He has the fifth-fastest time in the state this year. Red Oak’s Jack Kling is seventh this year (50.76).
3A: Harlan’s Wil Neuharth has been running among the top five times in the state all year in both the 100 (10.82, 5th) and the 200 (21.83, 3rd).
4A: There are no top 8 times in these events.
History: Nick Pittmon of East Mills won a pair of 100 state championships in 2012 and 2013 before Drake Partridge of AHSTW sprinted to a title in 2019. Brayden Wollan of Underwood claimed a state title in 2A in 2021, and Jorma Schwedler of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was a champ in the 3A 100 in 2019. Also, Abraham Lincon’s Austin Ebertowski — a KMA Sports Hall of Famer — ran to a win in 2010.
Pittmon (2013) and Partridge (2019) won 1A titles in the 200, and Gage Clay of AHSTW was a 2A champion in 2017. Schwedler won the 3A titles in both 2018 and 2019.
In the 400, St. Albert’s Tyler Blaha claimed the 2018 championship in Class 1A. Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr also won the quarter-mile last season in 1A. Elsewhere, Brayden Wollan of Underwood won the 400 in Class 2A in 2021, Glenwood’s Nate Kennedy won in 3A in 2018 and Schwedler followed that up with a 400 win in 2019.
THE MID TO LONG DISTANCE (800, 1600, 3200)
1A: There are some major state championship threats in these races, including Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen in the mile. He carries the top time of the season into the meet (4:25.00) while St. Albert’s Colin Lillie (4:33.81), Reed Hinners of IKM-Manning (4:35.84) and Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley (4:36.17) all rank within the top eight. In the two mile, Lillie has a 9:31.86 to his name, ranking second in the class. Bendgen (9:36.39), IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller (9:46.78) and Heffernan (9:52.66) rank third, fourth and eighth, respectively. The top time in the 800 is from Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, but he won’t be running the event. St. Albert’s Parker Heisterkamp will, though, and he has a 2:01.26 to his name (6th in 1A).
2A: The longer the race, the better for Treyton Schaapherder of Clarinda, who ranks third in the state in 2A with a time of 9:36.52 in the two-mile. Kyle Wagoner is seventh at 9:55.02. In the mile, Schaapherder is fifth at 4:31.56.
3A: Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn could figure into all of these races. He’s third in the 1600 (4:24.83), fourth in the 3200 (9:28.44) and sixth in the 800 (1:59.95). Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen has the fourth-fastest 800 (1:59.60), and Bryant Keller of Glenwood is fifth in the 1600 (4:27.75) and sixth in the 3200 (9:33.48). Throw in Andrew Smith (2:00.07, 7th) and Alex Allen of LeMars in the 800 (2:00.36, 8th), and you’ve got a good group here.
4A: There are some really, really great distance runners in 4A, and one of them comes from the Missouri River Conference. Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash leads the class in the 800 (1:52.51) and is second in both the 1600 (4:12.30) and 3200 (9:07.94). His teammate Natnael Kifle brings the eighth-fastest time in the 3200 (9:16.26).
History: Mount Ayr’s Kyle Dolecheck owned this race in Class 1A in winning it in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Another 1A champion in the 800 was Cade Cleaveland of Riverside in 2012. Jay Wolfe of Creston was a champion in 3A in both 2014 and 2015, and then three years later Atlantic’s Chase Mullenix won in 2018 in that class. Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash will look to repeat in the half-mile following a state title last year.
Noah Larsen of Mount Ayr won both the 1600 and the 3200 in Class 1A in 2014. However, nobody else from KMAland has won a state championship from 2009 to 2022. Johny Fuller of Glenwood was the 3A 3200 meter champion in 2011.
THE HURDLES (110 HIGHS, 400 LOWS)
1A: Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr is the odds-on favorite to win another 400 hurdles championship after posting a 52.57 this season. CAM’s Jack Follmann (54.82) and Gabe Funk of Lenox (55.21) deserve some mention, too, as they’ve posted the fourth and sixth-fastest times in the state. IN the 110 highs, Tristan Miller of Columbus could be tough to beat, but if anybody does it’s likely to be CAM’s Sam Foreman, whose 15.00 is second in the state this year. Funk (15.08) and Follmann (15.20) are also threats within the top seven this year.
2A: Karson Elwood of Treynor has been fantastic all year in the 400 hurdles, and he has a very solid chance of making a state championship run. His 54.72 from April is just .01 behind the state leader Anthony Duncan of Van Buren County. Mason Boothby of Underwood is also worth keeping an eye on, as he ran a 55.92 (7th) this year.
3A: There’s only one top 8 time for the area in these two races, and it’s Hunter Wauhob of Heelan, who is eighth in the 110 highs (14.91).
4A: There are no top 8 times in these events.
History: Four different runners won 110 hurdles championships in Class 1A since 2010: Hunter Neilsen of AHSTW (2010), Austin Konsor of Underwood (2014), Mitchell Nelson of Audubon (2016) and Nolan Smith of Audubon (2017). Three others have 400 hurdles championships in 1A with Joe Roden of West Harrison, Kevin Herrick of Fremont-Mills and Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr winning titles in 2011, 2013 and 2022, respectively.
In Class 2A, Treynor’s Brett Daley and Sid Schaaf won 400 meter hurdles championships five years apart in 2016 and 2021, respectively. The Class 3A championship list is full with Jordan Mullen of Atlantic (2009), Austin Hess of Harlan (2012), Gratt Reed of Atlantic (2018) and Max Murphy of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2019) all winning 110 hurdles championships. Mullen (2009) and Ryan Fahn of Harlan (2010) won the 400 hurdles.
THE THROWS (SHOT PUT, DISCUS)
1A: West Harrison’s Koleson Evans is more than capable of winning a state championship this week in the discus. He threw it 177-07.00 in April, and that throw ranks first in 1A. Lance Clayburg of Coon Rapids-Bayard (154-10.00) ranks fifth. In the shot, Cooper Marvel Enterprises of Fremont-Mills has the sixth-longest toss of the year (51-02.75).
2A: Thomas Huneke of Underwood and Evan Adams of Kuemper Catholic both rank fourth in their respective events — the shot put and the discus. And Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin is seventh in both events.
3A: Parker Matiyow of Lewis Central is fifth in the state with his toss of 171-08.00 from early April in Harlan.
4A: There a couple seventh-place throwers here with Blake Hogancamp of Sioux City East and Aidan Perez of Abraham Lincoln ranking in that spot in the shot put (54-05.25) and discus (161-05.00), respectively.
History: KMAland had quite a run in the discus in Class 1A with Cade Lambson of Mount Ayr winning in 2009 and 2010 before Layne Pryor of Woodbine won in 2019 and 2021. Also, Dominic Alvis of Logan-Magnolia won the 2A discus in 2009, Tyler Hovey of Atlantic won in 3A in 2012 and Brandon VanderSluis of LeMars won in 2021 in 3A. Finally, in 4A, both Jacob Barents and Logan Jones of Lewis Central won shot and discus championships in 2014 and 2019, respectively. There’s also a guy by the name of Brandon Scherff of Denison-Schleswig fame that won the 3A shot put in 2010.
THE JUMPS (LONG JUMP, HIGH JUMP)
1A: Realistically speaking, the high jump is going to be tough to come by with Lisbon’s Luke Czarnecki going over at 6-10.00 this year. However, it’s worth mentioning Lenox senior Samson Adams, who went over at 6-04.00 at the SQM. That’s tied for sixth in the state. In the long jump, Essex junior Tony Racine ranks eighth this year at 21-02.00.
2A: Clarinda’s Isaac Jones has the abilities to win both the high jump and long jump. He’s already done it once in the high jump and narrowly missed taking the long jump. Right now, he’s third in the high jump (6-07.00) and third in the long jump (22-08.25). Jones’ teammate Tadyn Brown is sixth in the long jump (22-03.25).
3A: There could very well be a scenario where a couple of LeMars high jumpers could jump off for the state championship. Sione Fifita is tied for first (6-07.00) while teammate Wanding Hosnyang is third, just one inch behind him (6-06.00). In the long jump, Harlan’s Brehden Eggers has been flying high and is sixth (21-11.50).
4A: There are no top 8 jumps in these events.
History: Central Decatur’s Cauy Spidle is the only 1A boys champion since my time at KMA in either of the jumps. He won the high jump in 2018. However, there have been plenty of 2A winners. Miles Rupiper of Kuemper is the only one to win the long jump (both 2017 and 2018), but he also won both years in the high jump and is joined by Jerad Croghan of IKM-Manning (2010), Brayden Poore of Mount Ayr (2011) and Isaac Jones of Clarinda (2021). Glenwood’s Grant May and Keynoter Clark of Bishop Heelan Catholic won 3A long jump titles in 2012 and 2019, respectively.
THE RELAYS (4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 MEDLEY, 1600 MEDLEY, SHUTTLE HURDLE)
1A: The best shot to win a state championship likely comes from the shuttle hurdle relay, where CAM (1:00.68) and Lenox (1:01.46) have top three times in the state. Mount Ayr also has the fastest distance medley relay time (3:38.82) and second-fastest sprint medley relay (1:34.89). The Raiders’ 4x100 (43.52) is fourth, but the grouping will be different in Des Moines. The 4x200 will also be different, and it’s ranked sixth. I wouldn’t put it past them to improve their 4x400 greatly from it seventh-fastest ranking (3:30.40). And the 4x800 has IKM-Manning, which is ranked fifth (8:26.01).
2A: Would you believe the best chance might come from the KMA Triangle? Shenandoah and Red Oak enter the state meet with the two fastest times this season in the sprint medley relay. The Mustangs have a 1:33.63 while the Tigers have a 1:34.36. Treynor’s 4x100 is also among the state’s fastest with a 43.32 (2nd). The Cardinals also have a shuttle hurdle (1:01.57) and a 4x200 (1:31.81) that ranks sixth and seventh, respectively.
3A: Harlan has speed to burn in both the 4x100 and the 4x200, and they have the higher ranking in the former (2nd, 41.49) than the latter (4th, 1:28.63). Sergeant Bluff-Luton is seventh in the 4x400 (3:26.49), and Lewis Central is eighth in the distance medley (3:38.09).
4A: There are no top 8 times in the relays.
History: Lots and lots and lots of history here. Let’s just create a list…
4x100 — None!
4x200 — St. Albert (1A 2018, 1A 2019), AHSTW (2A 2018), Lewis Central (3A 2022)
4x400 — Griswold (1A 2010), West Harrison (1A 2011), Mount Ayr (1A 2014), St. Albert (1A 2018), Underwood (2A 2021), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A 2017), Atlantic (3A 2018, 3A 2019)
4x800 — St. Albert (1A 2012), Mount Ayr (1A 2014), Atlantic (3A 2018), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A 2019), Sioux City North (4A 2022)
SMR — Glenwood (3A 2017 & 2018), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A 2019)
DMR — Mount Ayr (1A 2014, 1A 2016), Atlantic (3A 2018 & 2019)
SHR — Audubon (1A 2016), Central Decatur (1A 2018, 2019), Lenox (1A 2022), Clarinda (2A 2016), Central Decatur (2A 2017), Treynor (2A 2021), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A 2019)
