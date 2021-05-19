(KMAland) -- Five days from first pitch, one from the state track meet and two days left of school in Shenandoah. Let’s get another summer sports preview on the books.
To choose today’s preview, I went back to the random number generator, and it turned out softball in the Rolling Valley Conference.
2021 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and West Harrison were the preseason favorites heading into the season, and that’s exactly how it turned out. Here’s a look at last year’s standings:
Exira/EHK 8-0
West Harrison 7-1
Woodbine 6-2
CAM 5-3
Boyer Valley & Glidden-Ralston 3-5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-6
Ar-We-Va & Whiting 1-7
The Spartans won the head-to-head matchup with West Harrison, and both teams handled business the rest of the way. CAM was the only other team in the conference with a positive run differential while Woodbine was even. Ar-We-Va is one that probably was a bit better than their record showed, finishing in a tie for eighth while not being too far off the sixth-highest run differential in the league.
Let’s see what’s coming back…
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
There were 33 players that hit .300 last summer (minimum 32 at bats), and 26 of them are back. Seems like a lot. Here’s how they rank:
1. Shay Burmeister, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.466/.492/.552)
2. Alexa Culbertson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (.460/.493/.540)
3. Macy Snyder, Junior, Glidden-Ralston (.457/.500/.522)
4. Kim Daily, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (.452/.531/.500)
5. Haley Koch, Senior, West Harrison (.446/.513/.677)
6. Grace Moores, Senior, Woodbine (.438/.472/.562)
7. Alissa Partridge, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.411/.492/.589)
8. Marissa Spieker, Junior, CAM (.404/.557/.538)
9. Hannah Kraus, Senior, Ar-We-Va (.395/.452/.579)
10t. Mollie Rasmussen, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.388/.404/.490)
10t. Gretchen Wallace, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (.388/.412/.429)
10t. Lanie Gustafson, Senior, West Harrison (.388/.474/.612)
13. Vanessa Koehler, Sophomore, Glidden-Ralston (.372/.472/.628)
14. Halle Murray, Senior, Whiting (.371/.389/.400)
15. Quinn Grubbs, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.356/.453/.444)
16. Jadeyn Smith, Senior, Ar-We-Va (.351/.385/.378)
17. Mady McKee, Junior, CAM (.348/.456/.435)
18t. Haleigh Rife, Senior, West Harrison (.333/.389/.470)
18t. Nicole Hoefer, Freshman, Woodbine (.333/.467/.528)
20. Emily McIntosh, Senior, West Harrison (.328/.394/.484)
21. Tatum Grubbs, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (.325/.481/.375)
22. Katie Gore, Senior, West Harrison (.304/.339/.339)
23. Kylie Petersen, Senior, Boyer Valley (.303/.343/.303)
24t. Taylor Bower, Senior, CAM (.302/.353/.349)
24t. Reese Snyder, Sophomore, CAM (.302/.347/.465)
26. Maddy Holtz, Junior, CAM (.300/.348/.400)
If you’re counting at home, the rich are staying rich. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Harrison and CAM all have five returning players that hit .300 or better. Glidden-Ralston has four, Ar-We-Va and Woodbine have two each and Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and Whiting have one each.
Some other notes:
-As you can see, Burmeister is the top-returning hitter in the league with the best batting average (.466), but Spieker’s .557 on-base percentage is the top-returning number and Koch’s .677 slugging mark leads the way there.
-Others with an on-base percentage above .500 last year are Daily (.531), Koch (.513) and Macy Snyder (.500).
-Others that slugged over .600: Koehler (.628) and Gustafson (.612).
-Koch also led the conference with 26 runs scored last season. Partridge (21), Spieker (20) and Burmeister (20) were also in the 20-run club last summer. The rest of the top 10 returning scorers: Holtz (18), Exira/EHK junior Kate Hansen & Rife (17), Woodbine senior Alexa Steinkuehler (16), Koehler (15) and Coon Rapids-Bayard junior Emma Hart (14).
-There were 12 players with at least 20 hits last summer, and the top-returning hitters in that regard are Koch and Culbertson, who had 29 each. Burmeister (27), Partridge (23), Rife (22), Spieker (21), Macy Snyder (21) and McIntosh (21) were also there.
-Who likes RIBBIES(!!) aka RBI? Emily McIntosh was all over it, driving in a league-best 26 runs in the middle of the Hawkeyes lineup last year. Other top 10 returning run producers: Koehler (18), Rasmussen & Koch (16), Gustafson & Steinkuehler (15), Partridge (14), Culbertson (13), Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Alaya Betts (12) and Holtz, McKee, Rife and Woodbine freshman Katlyn Snyder (11).
-The league’s leader in walks is also returning, and you might be familiar with her. It’s Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton junior Macy Emgarten, who walked 14 times in 16 games last year. The next-highest returning “walker” is Spieker, Tatum Grubbs, Koehler and Koch – all of which had nine free passes.
-Koch is the only returning player with at least 40 total bases, as she finished with 44 thanks to five doubles, two triples and two home runs. Culbertson (34), Partridge (33), Burmeister (32), McIntosh (31), Rife (31) and Gustafson (30) also accumulated at least 30 total bases last season.
-#WhoHomered is a question you might be asking. The returning bombs: McIntosh (3), Gustafson (3), Koehler (2), Koch (2), Hoefer (2), Boyer Valley junior Leah Cooper (1), Holtz (1), Spieker (1), Quinn Grubbs (1), Rife (1) and Snyder (1).
TOP-RETURNING BASE STEALERS
The top 10 returning base stealers in the conference:
1 Shay Burmeister, Exira/EHK (23/24)
2. Haley Koch, West Harrison (19/19)
3. Marissa Spieker, CAM (18/18)
4t. Alissa Partridge, Exira/EHK (11/11)
4t. Amanda Foster, Woodbine (11/11)
6t. Anna Seuntjens, Boyer Valley (9/9)
6t. Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (9/9)
8t. Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley (8/8)
8t. Jaci Petersen, Boyer Valley (8/8)
8t. Maddy Holtz, CAM (8/10)
8t. Lanie Gustafson, West Harrison (8/8)
TOP RETURNING PITCHERS
Let’s do a team-by-team rundown of the returning pitchers in the league. The number in parentheses represents the returning innings pitched and how many were pitched last year.
Ar-We-Va (70/70): The Rockets return all of their innings, as senior Jadeyn Smith threw 70 in 11 games while striking out 50 and walking 26. The problem may have come with the 43 unearned runs thanks to some tough defensive luck.
Boyer Valley (8.1/65.1): The Bulldogs lose their top pitcher from last year – Nicole Behrendt – but they do bring back a little experience. Junior MaKenzie Dumbaugh threw 8 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked six.
CAM (110.2/110.2): The Cougars have both of their junior pitchers back in the fold. Helen Riker threw 79 innings, struck out 81 and walked just 31 while pitching to a 2.57 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. Her .180 batting average against was outstanding. Marissa Spieker is another that has experience, throwing 31.2 innings, striking out 18 and walking 14 while posting a 2.43 ERA.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (41/115.2): The Crusaders had three pitchers last year, but they only return one of that trio in Emma Hart, who threw 41 innings. She struck out 31 and walked 21 in those frames and will likely be counted on even more this year.
Exira/EHK (102/102): It’s all back for the Spartans, too, and that includes the 100 innings thrown by Macy Emgarten. Her .140 batting average against, 1.82 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 145 strikeouts (against just 20 walks) were all among the top numbers in the conference last year. If they need it, Mollie Rasmussen also has experience. She threw just two innings last year, however.
Glidden-Ralston (55.2/81): The Wildcats had a number of different pitchers last season, but they return their most experienced hurler in Morgan Koehler. She had 40 of those 55.2 returning innings and struck out 24 in the process. Freshman Summer Toms (7.2 IP), sophomore Vanessa Koehler (7.1 IP) and freshman Tiela Janssen (0.2 IP) also had a bit of time in the circle.
West Harrison (128/128): The Hawkeyes return a lot in their lineup, and they return their star pitcher, Emily McIntosh. The senior had 166 strikeouts and just 17 walks with a 2.52 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and .204 batting average against in 128 innings last year. She’s right there as the best pitcher in the conference along with Emgarten.
Whiting (53/53): The Warriors bring back both senior Halle Murray and sophomore Kinzie Theeler, who combined for those innings last summer. Murray threw 44 1/3 and struck out 39 while Theeler had 8 2/3 innings and seven strikeouts to her name.
Woodbine (97/97): The Tigers also bring back every last inning that threw last year. It’s led by sophomore Sierra Lantz, who put down 95 1/3 innings and struck out 68 while allowing just a .233 batting average against. Freshman Nicole Hoefer did throw 1 2/3 innings last year, too.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Ar-We-Va: They were better than their record showed last year, and they bring back their entire roster, including an experienced two-way and multi-sport standout in Jadeyn Smith. They’ll be improved.
Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs do return their top four hitters from last year, so the offense will be in good shape. They also relied on a lot of 8th graders in 2020, so I’d expect them to take a step. However, the pitching is a question mark with the loss of Behrendt.
CAM: Oh, they’re going to be real good. Three of their top five hitters are back, and that’s great. But the really outstanding thing is the combo of Riker and Spieker in the circle, and they should be able to compete with the best of the best in the RVC because of it.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: The offense should be pretty salty with three of their top four hitters returning to lead the core. However, two seniors in the circle are gone, and they’ll either have to rely heavily on Hart or find someone to team up with her to hang with the CAM, Exira/EHK and West Harrisons of the world.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Two key seniors are gone and Tatum Grubbs tore her ACL this winter, but they were plenty deep in that lineup last year that they should be able to score plenty. The best news, of course, is the return of Emgarten, who is among the top pitchers in the area. The Spartans won it last year, so they are the favorite to win it this year.
Glidden-Ralston: The big, big bat that was Talia Schon’s is gone from this roster. However, five others that hit at least .372 are back in a Wildcats lineup that brings plenty of thump. Their run prevention issues might linger a bit, but Morgan Koehler is a year older and likely improved. The Wildcats will be salty again.
West Harrison: They lose a couple seniors from last year’s lineup, but their current seniors are outstanding. They have one of the top-returning hitters in the conference (Koch) and one of the top-returning pitchers (McIntosh). Like last year, the RVC likely comes down to their matchup with Exira/EHK.
Whiting: A team and school we aren't familiar with for most of the year. They bring back every last bit of their roster from last year, and it was one that was really, really young. They should be another improved team this year, but maybe not quite the finished product that they will be in a couple years.
Woodbine: They have a big, productive senior class that has major hopes for a big summer. And they have a nice freshman group sprinkled around those veterans that should make for another successful summer for the Tigers. How successful might depend on the strides (or leaps) Sierra Lantz makes in the circle.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.