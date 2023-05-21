(KMAland) -- It’s a been a busy Sunday, and I promised you back on January 1st that there would be a blog every single day. So, here I am.
My sons played a combined seven baseball games again this weekend, and we just got back from Des Moines. I’ve had this one in the blog queue all day. It was just a matter of when I would get to it.
Today, late on this Sunday, I offer a Sunday Salute to our latest KMA Sportscaster Scholarship winners: Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp and Treynor’s Clara Teigland.
I’ve come to get to know all three of these girls over the years, and I am proud to have their names attached to a scholarship that has been awarded for 30 years and over $180,000 worth of money to KMAland athletes.
Each individual receives a one-time $1,000 scholarship. And all three will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level. Hartley is running track and cross country at Northwest Missouri State, Hopp is attending and playing basketball at South Dakota State and Teigland is playing basketball for the United States Air Force Academy.
When it comes to this award, I think of versatile athletes that perform well in school and are overall good people. With that, the KMA Sportscaster’s Scholarship candidates for the award are based on their academics and standing as a multi-sport athlete. From the pool of candidates, our KMA Sportscaster’s sponsors offer their vote from their represented school, and the KMA Sports staff has their own vote before deciding on three winners.
Once again, a big salute to this year’s trio of winners, and we wish them nothing but the best in the future!
