(KMAland) -- Two days until first pitch, and we’ve got some ground to cover. I don’t know if all of them will get in time for the first pitch, but we’re going to try.
The random number generator spit out another softball preview today in the Missouri River Conference.
2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
The conference belonged to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 2020, as they edged past newbie LeMars for the title by one game. Bishop Heelan Catholic was also in the mix. Here’s how it looked:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-2
LeMars 11-3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-4
Sioux City East 8-6
Sioux City North 5-7
Abraham Lincoln 5-9
Thomas Jefferson 2-11
Sioux City West 1-12
Note: I’m putting my full trust in the standings on Varsity Bound. They may or may not be correct.
SBL, LeMars and Heelan all had positive run differentials and ranked in that order while Abraham Lincoln was probably a shade better than their overall 7-14 record. They had an average run differential of 1.1. If their luck evens out a little, they could see a jump.
On to some of the top returning players in the league…
TOP-RETURNING OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
There were 34 players in last year’s league that hit at least .300 in the truncated season. Here are the 24 returnees, ranked in order of batting average last season (with a minimum of 38 at bats):
1. Brylee Hempey, Junior, Sioux City East: .441/.558/.529
2. Bailey Anderson, Senior, Sioux City North: .421/.468/.544
3. Jessica Vrenick, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: .408/.462/.493
4. Ella Skinner, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: .386/.478/.439
5. Olivia O’Brien, Senior, Sioux City North: .385/.429/.415
6. Avery Pratt, Junior, LeMars: .383/.482/.489
7. Kylie Kerr, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: .377/.429/.449
8. Marin Frazee, Sophomore, Sioux City West: .368/.500/.605
9. Hannah Belt, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: .367/.465/.450
10. Shaeley Bose, Junior, Thomas Jefferson: .359/.423/.406
11. Maggie Allen, Junior, LeMars: .358/.493/.453
12. Lilly Thompson, Senior, Thomas Jefferson: .357/.478/.554
13. Payton Risetter, Senior, Sioux City North: .354/.380/.375
14. Ellie Gengler, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: .350/.443/.467
15. Maya Augustine, Sophomore, Sioux City West: .347/.429/.490
16. Madelynn Morris, Freshman, Sioux City West: .340/.404/.489
17. Kilie Junck, Senior, Sioux City East: .338/.420/.479
18. Grace Nelson, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: .333/.404/.451
19. Avery Beller, Junior, Sioux City North: .333/.338/.349
20. Karsyn Hicks, Junior, Sioux City North: .317/.349/.417
21. Elise Evans-Murphy, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: .310/.367/.380
22. Kenley Meis, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic: .306/.394/.468
23. Alivia Milbrodt, Senior, LeMars: .303/.361/.364
24. Addie Brown, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: .300/.333/.300
Among the returnees that hit .300, Sioux City North brings back five of them. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is next with four while Heelan, LeMars, Sioux City West and Thomas Jefferson bring back three each. Sioux City East has two returnees, and Abraham Lincoln brings back one.
Other notes:
-Hempey is not only the top-returning hitter, she is also the top-returning on-base player. She was all over the bases last year with that .558 on-base percentage. Others in the top 10 in returning OBP: Allen (.493), Pratt (.482), Thompson (.478), Skinner (.478), Anderson (.468), Belt (.465), Vrenick (.462), Gentler (.443) and LeMars sophomore Libby Leraas (.438).
-The top-returning slugger in the conference is Sioux City West’s Frazee, who had a .605 slugging percentage thanks to four doubles, a triple and a home run among her 14 hits in 20 games last season. Other top 10 returnees in SLP: Thompson (.554), Anderson (.544), Hempey (.529), Vrenick (.493), Augustine (.490), Pratt (.489), Morris (.489), Junck (.479) and Heelan sophomore Angel Shaw (.476).
-Abraham Lincoln junior Emma O’Neal hit .284/.376/.395 last season, and she is tied for the top-returning number in runs scored (23) with Hempey. Others in the top 10: Gengler (20), Sioux City East senior Maddie Hase (20), AL senior Maddie Anderson Trotter (19), Sioux City East senior Evie Larson (19), Allen (18), Beller (18), Nelson (17), Brown (17) and Junck (17).
-As for run producers, the top three RBI girls in the league are gone. Beller, though, was next and drove in 22 runs. She leads the league in that category among returnees. Others in the top 10 returning: Leraas (18), Kerr (18), Anderson (18), Meis (17), TJ junior Lexi Smith (17), Evans-Murphy (17), SCE sophomore Alexy Jones (17), Thompson (16), Junck (14) and Larson (14).
-AL’s Anderson Trotter was the top find-your-way on player in the league, walking 15 times to share the MRC lead. Others in the returning top 10 in walks: Allen (14), Leraas (12), LeMars senior Payton Marienau (12), Heelan junior Mariah Augustine (10), Belt (10), AL senior Sierrah Beaman (10), Marienau (10), Thompson (9) and Skinner (9).
TOP RETURNING BASE STEALERS
Here are the top 10 returning base stealers in the conference:
1. Brylee Hempey, Sioux City East: 24/24
2. Kylie Kerr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 17/18
3. Addie Brown, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 15/16
4. Maya Augstine, Sioux City West: 13/13
5. Marin Frazee, Sioux City West: 12/13
6. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 10/11
6. Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 10/11
6. Cori Griebel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 10/10
9. Addison Kuehl, Bishop Heelan: 9/11
9. Ella Skinner, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 9/9
9. Maddie Hase, Sioux City East: 9/9
It appears to me Sergeant Bluff-Luton may try to make up for their loss in power by running all over everyone, as they have four of the top 11 returnees in steals. Heelan has three, and Sioux City East and West have two each on this list.
A LOOK AT THE PITCHING
Here’s a look at the returning pitching for each team. The first number in parentheses is the returning number while the second is last year’s total innings pitched.
Abraham Lincoln (131/131): The Lynx were on the young side in the circle last year. Sophomore Holly Hansen is returning to the fold after throwing nearly all of those 131 innings (128.2 to be exact). She had a solid 3.48 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP while allowing just a .194 batting average. She struck out 90 and walked just 36. Overall, she kept the Lynx in most games. Freshman Tessa Clifton also threw a tiny bit (2.1 IP).
Bishop Heelan Catholic (127.2/131.2): The Crusaders only lose four innings of pitching from last year’s successful team. Their ace is sophomore Angel Shaw, who went 70.2 innings, pitched to a 2.33 ERA an da 1.22 WHIP while striking out 43 and walking 33. The .191 batting average against really stands out. Junior Joslyn Verzal also threw plenty (54 innings), although the ERA was a bit higher (5.57 ERA). Kyla Michalak — a senior — also input three innings in the circle.
LeMars (121/121): All the pitching is back for the Bulldogs, and it’s led by sophomore Lizzie Koonce, who threw 69.2 innings and posted a 2.41 ERA with 49 strikeouts and just 19 walks. Senior Alivia Milbrodt also tossed 51.1 innings, throwing to a 4.77 ERA, striking out 37 and walking 16. They are in great shape here.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (58/137): The defending conference champions lose their star pitcher Kenzie Foley, but they do have an experienced senior in Abby Smith waiting to take over. She threw 51.2 innings and pitched to a 2.98 ERA last year. She is not the power pitcher Foley was (15 strikeouts against 31 walks), but she’s been effective. Sophomore Ella Skinner (5.1 IP) and junior Kamea Van Kalsbeek (1 IP) also threw a tiny bit last summer.
Sioux City East (138/138): The Black Raiders bring back all of their pitching, led by the 93 innings from senior Evie Larson. She had a 4.37 ERA, struck out 42 and walked 43 while holding opponents to a .205 batting average. Freshmen Lexi Platte and Olivia Mentzer accounted for the rest of the innings during their 8th grade summers, throwing 27 and 18 innings, respectively.
Sioux City North (121/121): It’s all back for Sioux City North, too. Senior Courtney Johnson had a strong season with a 3.91 ERA and 1.46 ERA over 87 2/3 innings pitched. She also struck out 75 against 27 walks. Look for junior Karsyn Hicks to get plenty of work this year, too. In 33.1 innings last season, she held opponents to a .161 batting average, although the ERA did end up a little higher at 5.25.
Sioux City West (98.2/110.2): Sophomore Marin Frazee had a nice freshman season and got the ball for 65 of those 98.2 innings. She struck out 32 and only walked 17. Junior Serenity Frazier had 30 innings to her name with 23 strikeouts, and freshman Madelynn Morris finished the year with 3.2 innings.
Thomas Jefferson (125.2/125.2): All juniors here. Alyssa Denman topped the team with 98 innings, struck out 47 and walked 49. Kennidi Forrest was also out there for 26.2 innings and pitched to a 4.72 ERA. She appears to be more of a placement pitcher with just five strikeouts. Shaeley Bose also threw 1 inning in the circle.
ONE FINAL TAKE ON EVERY TEAM
Abraham Lincoln: I like their chances to compete a lot of nights with Hansen in the circle, and their offense really should be much improved with their top five hitters returning to the fold. They were very young last year on offense, and if they can take a step forward this should be a much improved team.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: The pitching is back, and while their top two hitters are gone, they do return their next five. The Crusaders chased an MRC title last year, and I wouldn’t doubt they will do it again. Frankly, they might be a co-favorite.
LeMars: LeMars loses their top two hitters, but that’s about it. They still have many of the successful hitters from a lineup that hit .306/.414/.379 last summer while both Koonce and Milbrodt were effective in the circle. Speaking of circle, go ahead and circle the Bulldogs as the co-favorite with Heelan.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Foley will be difficult to replace, and they also lost three huge boppers in their lineup. Still, the Warriors are always teeming with talent, and even without Lewis as a change-up pitcher to Foley, she should be effective enough to give the Warriors a chance to compete for a repeat title.
Sioux City East: The best hitter in the conference plays for Sioux City East (Hempey), and they also bring back four of their other top six hitters. The lineup is stacked, and that should bode well for a pitching staff completely intact. If the run prevention can improve, the Black Raiders have just as good of a shot as any.
Sioux City North: Look out. The Stars are going to be tough to deal with. They return their entire roster from last season’s team, and it’s one that hit .312/.369/.368. Their pitching is also in good shape. If North isn’t in the mix every single night out this summer, I will be very surprised.
Sioux City West: They were very, very young last summer with their top three hitters going freshman, 8th grader and freshman. They’re a year older and should benefit from last year’s experience. The pitching is in good hands with Frazee getting some lumps out last year. This is another team I expect to be improved.
Thomas Jefferson: Another with a lot coming back, and you have to love some of the boppers they have in their lineup with the top four hitters returning. The pitching will need to improve, but I’m guessing it will since they were so young and inexperienced last year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.