(KMAland) -- For the next four weeks, KMA Sports will be wrapping up the year in spring sports with all kinds of awards. This week, we focus on the world of KMAland track and field. Up First: The KMAland Iowa Track & Field Conference Awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda — The Hawkeye Ten’s 1500 and 3000 champion, Hartley finished her career with a four-medal weekend at state track with finishes in third (800 and 3000), fifth (1500) and eighth (DMR).
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Wil Neuharth, Senior, Harlan — Neuharth won the 100 and 200 and anchored the 4x100 and 4x200 champions at the Hawkeye Ten meet. At state, he…well, he did the exact same thing. What a senior spring for the Harlan star.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jocelyn O’Neal, Freshman, Red Oak — O’Neal followed up her Hawkeye Ten championship in the long jump by earning her first career medal at state, finishing fourth in the long jump.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Tyler Laughlin, Senior, Shenandoah — A hotly-contested award, but Laughlin had two top-six finishes in the field events at state. He took third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Coach of the Year: Ty Ratliff, Shenandoah — In a dead heat with Chad Blank of Clarinda, Ratliff’s team showed out at the state track meet, finishing in fifth place, which is a large part of what these awards are about.
Girls Senior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Senior of the Year: Wil Neuharth, Harlan
Girls Junior of the Year: Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central — Fidone was second in the 400 and anchored the 4x400 meter relay champions at the Hawkeye Ten meet and then went on to state and earned medals in both events.
Boys Junior of the Year: Alex Razee, Shenandoah — Razee claimed two conference championships (400 & SMR) and two state championships (same) to rip this honor from a great group of juniors in the league.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Chloe Denton, Shenandoah — The Hawkeye Ten champion in the 100 meter hurdles and anchor of the conference champs in the shuttle hurdle relay, Denton was sixth in the 100 hurdles at state.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — Wagoner was fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600 for the Cardinals at the state meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Lili Denton, St. Albert — From one Denton to another, Lili earned four medals at the state track meet after a terrific regular season. She was third in the 1600, 4th in the 800 and was on the third-place 4x800 and fifth-place distance medley finishers.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Titus Steng, Shenandoah — Steng earned four state medals in wheelchair events this past weekend with a third (shot put), a fourth (100) and two fifths (200 & 400).
KMA Sports Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Team
100: Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert
200: Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood
400: Madeline Fidone, Junior, Lewis Central
800: Ava Rush, Junior, Atlantic
1500: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda
3000: Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan
100 hurdles: Chloe Denton, Sophomore, Shenandoah
400 hurdles: Morgan Botos, Sophomore, Atlantic
Long jump: Jocelyn O’Neal, Freshman, Red Oak
High jump: Avah Underwood, Freshman, St. Albert
Shot put: Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
Discus throw: Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central
KMA Sports Boys All-Hawkeye Ten Team
100: Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan
200: Wil Neuharth, Senior, Harlan
400: Alex Razee, Junior, Shenandoah
800: Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central
1600: Treyton Schaapherder, Junior, Clarinda
3200: Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert
110 hurdles: Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Senior, Glenwood
400 hurdles: Brody Cullin, Junior, Shenandoah
Long jump: Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda
High jump: Benjamin Gerken, Junior, Kuemper Catholic
Shot put: Parker Matiyow, Senior, Lewis Central
Discus: Tyler Laughlin, Senior, Shenandoah
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — Williams clinched this award right about the time she crossed the finish line to claim the state championship in the 100 meter hurdles this past weekend. She was also eighth in the 400 hurdles.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills — McGrew scored 25 big points for East Mills at the Corner Conference meet, winning individual events in the 400 and the 400 hurdles.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Lilly Peters, Junior, Sidney — The Cowgirls standout was a conference champion in the discus and placed eighth in Class 1A.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Tony Racine, Junior, Essex — Racine absolutely stormed up the leaderboard late in the season with big jumps at conference, districts and state and narrowly missed a medal at the last of those. He also placed third in the shot put at the Corner Conference meet.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Fichter, Fremont-Mills Girls — Another outstanding all-around year for the Knights, including plenty of success at the conference, regional and state level.
Girls Senior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills
Boys Senior of the Year: Davis McGrew, East Mills
Girls Junior of the Year: Lilly Peters, Sidney
Boys Junior of the Year: Tony Racine, Essex
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills — Incredible year that was capped by a fifth-place run in the 400 hurdles at the Class 1A state meet. She was also a key member of the seventh-place d-med.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Caleb Urban, East Mills — Urban accounted for 22.5 East Mills points at the conference meet. He won the 800 and was second in the 400.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills — Alley moved all over the place this year, including winning the Corner 200 championship. She also earned three medals at state in the sprint medley (2nd), shuttle hurdle (3rd) and distance medley (7th).
Boys Freshman of the Year: Brayden Lockwood, Griswold — Lockwood was second in the 800 and seventh in the 1600 at the Corner Conference meet.
KMA Sports Girls All-Corner Team
100: Cindy Swain, Junior, Essex
200: Lana Alley, Freshman, Fremont-Mills
400: Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills
800: Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills
1500: Riley King, Freshman, Essex
3000: Carly Roberts, Junior, Stanton
100 hurdles: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
400 hurdles: Hannah Wilson, Senior, Fremont-Mills
Long jump: Paycee Holmes, Junior, Sidney
High jump: Carlie Chambers, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills
Shot put: Olivia Baker, JR, Essex
Discus: Lilly Peters, Junior, Sidney
KMA Sports Boys All-Corner Team
100: Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills
200: Matthew Haley, Sophomore, East Mills
400: Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills
800: Caleb Urban, Sophomore, East Mills
1600: Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills
3200: Anthony Obermiller, Senior, East Mills
110 hurdles: Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills
400 hurdles: Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton
Long jump: Tony Racine, Junior, Essex
High jump: Josh Martin, Senior, Stanton
Shot put: Caleb Brandt, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Discus: Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor — The 400 hurdles and 100 hurdles champion, which broke a state record by a KMA Sports Hall of Famer in the former.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor — Elwood was seventh in the 400 hurdles and also ran for a pair of top-six relay medalists at the state track meet.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood — A second career medal in the long jump for Reimer this past weekend, finishing in seventh place in Class 2A.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood — Another fourth-place finish in the shot put for the Division I throwing recruit.
Coach of the Year: Jared Hoffman, Riverside girls — The Bulldogs earned a state team trophy last year, but they narrowly missed out on one this season. That said, they also claimed a Western Iowa Conference championship. Another banner year for this Bulldogs bunch.
Girls Senior of the Year: Clara Teigland, Treynor
Boys Senior of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Underwood
Girls Junior of the Year: Lydia Erickson, Riverside — Erickson picked up three more state medals and now has 10 with one year left of eligibility.
Boys Junior of the Year: Karson Elwood, Treynor
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Elly Henderson, Riverside — There’s tremendous value in Henderson, who moves around relays and picked up two state championships and three top-three medals this past weekend.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia — A big breakout year for Anderson, who found himself at the Drake Relays in the 100 meter dash and with the fastest time in the WIC for the season in that event.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Nora Konz, Treynor — Konz was second in the 400 hurdles at the Western Iowa Conference (to her teammate Teigland) and was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning — Ramsey was the only freshman in the WIC to earn a state medal this past weekend, running for the fourth-place 4x800.
KMA Sports Girls All-WIC Team
100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside
200: Lydia Erickson, Junior, Riverside
400: Veronica Schechinger, Sophomore, Riverside
800: Isah VanArsdol, Sophomore, Tri-Center
1500: Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon
3000: Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
100 hurdles: Madison Steckler, Senior, Audubon
400 hurdles: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor
Long jump: Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood
High jump: Kinsley Ferguson, Junior, Underwood
Shot put: Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor
Discus: Maya Zappia, Junior, Missouri Valley
KMA Sports Boys All-WIC Team
100: William Anderson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
200: Luke Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW
400: Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside
800: Zeke Konkler, Junior, Audubon
1600: Reed Hinners, Senior, IKM-Manning
3200: Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning
110 hurdles: Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
400 hurdles: Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor
Long jump: Carter Kunze, Sophomore, Tri-Center
High jump: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood
Shot put: Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood
Discus: Max Tiarks, Junior, Underwood
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emma Lundy, Junior, Nodaway Valley — Lundy took fourth in the 200 and was a member of three other top-four relays at the state track meet this past weekend.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr — Did you expect someone different? The first track athlete in Iowa history to sweep the 400 and 400 hurdles in back-to-back years, Reynolds now has 11 state medals and five state championships to his name.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford — For the second straight year, Baker earns this award on the merit of a second-place finish in the 1A shot put. If Audi Crooks wasn’t a thing, she would have two state championships.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox — Adams broke a long-running school record in the high jump and then went to state and took sixth in the event.
Coach of the Year: Brett Welsch, Nodaway Valley girls — The Wolverines continue to put together high-scoring performances at the state track meet year in and year out. That’s no coincidence. They also won the POI championship this season.
Girls Senior of the Year: Emily Baker, Bedford
Boys Senior of the Year: Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur — Scrivner picked up a medal at state in the 110 meter hurdles and was the conference runner-up in the event. He was also the POI long jump champ.
Girls Junior of the Year: Emma Lundy, Nodaway Valley
Boys Junior of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Cox earned a fifth-place medal in the 400 at state and had three top-four finishes at the POI meet.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox — Funk was the state runner-up in the 110 hurdles, took third in the 400 hurdles and ran for the fifth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr — What a debut. Shields ended up second at the state meet in the high jump to highlight a strong freshman year.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Eli Johnson — Johnson won state champuisonhips in the 800 and shot put wheelchair events and also was a state runner-up in the 200 and 400 events.
KMA Sports Girls All-POI Team
100: Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley
200: Emma Lundy, Junior, Nodaway Valley
400: Sadie Cox, Sopomore, Lenox
800: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
1500: Karson Oberender, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys
3000: Jillian Valencia, Junior, East Union
100 hurdles: Breegan Lindsey, Freshman, Central Decatur
400 hurdles: Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
Long jump: Emma Cooper, Junior, Southwest Valley
High jump: Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox
Shot put: Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford
Discus: Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley
KMA Sports Boys All-POI Team
100: Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr
200: Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr
400: Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr
800: Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur
1600: Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley
3200: Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren
110 hurdles: Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur
400 hurdles: Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox
Long jump: Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox
High jump: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox
Shot put: Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
Discus: Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler was the conference champion in both the 100 and the 200.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine — A state champion in the 1600, Bendgen took second in the 3200, fifth in the 800 and was on the fifth-place distance medley relay.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler also earned a high jump medal at the state meet after winning the RVC crown.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Evans took second in the discus this season and was a Drake Relays qualifier.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Bartels, Woodbine — Bartels’ girls won their fourth consecutive conference championship and did it in dominate fashion (by 45 points).
Girls Senior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston
Boys Senior of the Year: Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM — Foreman was third in the 110 hurdles and also ran for two other medal-winning relays.
Girls Junior of the Year: Amanda Newton, Woodbine — Newton had the top throw in both the shot put and discus and won the shot championship.
Boys Junior of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — Lapel was a pretty dominant winner in the 3000 and had a tight(er) second-place run in the 1500 at the RVC meet.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Kegan Croghan — CAM is the only sophomore in the conference to win a medal this past weekend, running for the eight-place sprint medley.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Katy Pryor, Woodbine — Pryor was on the 4x8 and 4x4 conference champions and also had the best times in the conference in both the 200 and the 400.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Collin Bower, CAM — One of three freshmen in the league to win a medal at state track, Bower was the only newbie to win two. He was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle and the eighth-place sprint medley.
KMA Sports Girls All-RVC Team
100: Kora Obrecht, Senior, Ar-We-Va
200: Katy Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine
400: Isabelle Cogdill, Freshman, Woodbine
800: Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine
1500: Mariah Falkena, Sophomore, Boyer Valley
3000: Adyson Lapel, Sophomore, Woodbine
100 hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va
400 hurdles: Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison
Long jump: Becca Anderson, Freshman, Paton-Churdan
High jump: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
Shot put: Amanda Newton, Junior, Woodbine
Discus: Karys Hunt, Senior, CAM
KMA Sports Boys All-RVC Team
100: Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
200: Omarion Floyd, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
400: Cale Maas, Senior, CAM
800: Lane Vennink, Senior, Woodbine
1600: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine
3200: Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley
110 hurdles: Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM
400 hurdles: Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM
Long jump: Andrew Thoreson, Senior, Woodbine
High jump: Kolby Culbertson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Shot put: Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Discus: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East — A great weekend for Harris, who won the 200, took second in the 100 and ran for a third place (4x200) and a sixth place (4x100) relay.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North — The North Star won another 800 championship and was seventh in the 1600 at state track.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Aubrey Sandbothe, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln — Even without a conference title or a state medal, Sandbothe claimed a medal at the Drake Relays with a ninth-place finish in the long jump.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars — Fifita also claimed a state championship in the Class 3A high jump.
Coach of the Year: Rick Clarahan, Sioux City East Boys — The Black Raiders claimed the MRC championship with a whopping 159 points earlier this spring.
Girls Senior of the Year: Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North — Jordan won both the 1500 and the 3000 in the Missouri River Conference.
Boys Senior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North
Girls Junior of the Year: Elliana Harris, Sioux City East
Boys Junior of the Year: Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Schaefer was second in the long jump and ran for the fifth-place sprint medley relay in Des Moines.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Aubrey Sandbothe
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Wauhob won the 110 meter high hurdles and was on the shuttle hurdle relay champs at the MRC meet.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Maya Hogrefe, LeMars — Hogrefe won this season’s 400 meter championship at the MRC meet.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson — Hamilton was the only freshman in the top four of any individual event in the MRC this season.
KMA Sports Girls All-MRC Team
100: Grace Erick, Sophomore, Sioux City East
200: Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East
400: Maya Hogrefe, Freshman, LeMars
800: Sienna Kass, Sophomore, LeMars
1500: Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North
3000: Emma Scott, Freshman, Sioux City East
100 hurdles: Kenya Harris, Sophomore, Sioux City West
400 hurdles: Ariana Klein, Junior, Sioux City North
Long jump: Aubrey Sandbothe, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln
High jump: Jayden Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Shot put: Payton Schermerhorn, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Discus: Maddie Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
KMA Sports Boys All-MRC Team
100: Luke Sayonkon, Junior, Sioux City East
200: Alex Wilford, Senior, Sioux City North
400: Luke Campbell, Junior, Sioux City East
800: Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North
1600: Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North
3200: Raul Gomez, Senior, Sioux City North
110 hurdles: Hunter Wauhob, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic
400 hurdles: Quinn Olson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Long jump: Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
High jump: Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars
Shot put: Blake Hogancamp, Senior, Sioux City East
Discus: Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray — The 200 state champion in Class 1A (Murray’s first ever) also was a runner-up in the 100.
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour — Another big Bluegrass Conference meet for Brennecke, who won the long jump, 100 and 200 and was the anchor for the winning relay.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal — Lumbard earned a state medal with a seventh-place finish in the shot put this past weekend.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — Godfrey qualified for state in both the high jump and the long jump and won the high jump conference championship.
Coach of the Year: Keith Shields, Murray — Hey, when you coach an athlete to a school’s first state championship, you get a little love, too. Plus, Keith Shields is one heck of a coach.
Girls Senior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars — She qualified in what one might call four very different events and won conference titles in the 800, 1500 and long jump.
Boys Senior of the Year: Dylan Brennecke, Seymour
Girls Junior of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Murray
Boys Junior of the Year: Jackson McDanel — McDanel won both the 400 and the 400 hurdles at the Bluegrass meet.
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni — Henson won another high jump conference championship.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni — Savage won the discus at the Bluegrass meet and advanced to the state meet in the event.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Keirsten Klein, Murray — Klein had the longest discus throw of the season in the Bluegrass Conference this year.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Alex Davis, Ankeny Christian — The freshman won the two-mile Bluegrass championship and was on the distance medley relay champion.
KMA Sports Girls All-Bluegrass Team
100: Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray
200: Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray
400: Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Junior, Lamoni
800: Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars
1500: Kianna Jackson, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas
3000: Belle Oshirak, Junior, Ankeny Christian
100 hurdles: Layla Ewing, Sophomore, Moravia
400 hurdles: Kelly Lloyd, Junior, Lamoni
Long jump: Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour
High jump: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni
Shot put: Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal
Discus: Keirsten Klein, Freshman, Murray
KMA Sports Boys All-Bluegrass Team
100: Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour
200: Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia
400: Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia
800: Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni
1600: Daniel Schoening, Junior, Ankeny Christian
3200: Alex Davis, Freshman, Ankeny Christian
110 hurdles: Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
400 hurdles: Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour
Long jump: Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni
High jump: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
Shot put: Matthew McDanel, Junior, Moravia
Discus: Ambrose Savage, Sophomore, Lamoni
**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.
KMA Sports does not respond to any questions or comments on award picks.