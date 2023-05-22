TrackFieldConference.jpg
(KMAland) -- For the next four weeks, KMA Sports will be wrapping up the year in spring sports with all kinds of awards. This week, we focus on the world of KMAland track and field. Up First: The KMAland Iowa Track & Field Conference Awards.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda — The Hawkeye Ten’s 1500 and 3000 champion, Hartley finished her career with a four-medal weekend at state track with finishes in third (800 and 3000), fifth (1500) and eighth (DMR). 

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Wil Neuharth, Senior, Harlan — Neuharth won the 100 and 200 and anchored the 4x100 and 4x200 champions at the Hawkeye Ten meet. At state, he…well, he did the exact same thing. What a senior spring for the Harlan star.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jocelyn O’Neal, Freshman, Red Oak — O’Neal followed up her Hawkeye Ten championship in the long jump by earning her first career medal at state, finishing fourth in the long jump.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Tyler Laughlin, Senior, Shenandoah — A hotly-contested award, but Laughlin had two top-six finishes in the field events at state. He took third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

Coach of the Year: Ty Ratliff, Shenandoah — In a dead heat with Chad Blank of Clarinda, Ratliff’s team showed out at the state track meet, finishing in fifth place, which is a large part of what these awards are about. 

Girls Senior of the Year: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Boys Senior of the Year: Wil Neuharth, Harlan

Girls Junior of the Year: Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central — Fidone was second in the 400 and anchored the 4x400 meter relay champions at the Hawkeye Ten meet and then went on to state and earned medals in both events.

Boys Junior of the Year: Alex Razee, Shenandoah — Razee claimed two conference championships (400 & SMR) and two state championships (same) to rip this honor from a great group of juniors in the league.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Chloe Denton, Shenandoah — The Hawkeye Ten champion in the 100 meter hurdles and anchor of the conference champs in the shuttle hurdle relay, Denton was sixth in the 100 hurdles at state. 

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda — Wagoner was fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600 for the Cardinals at the state meet. 

Girls Freshman of the Year: Lili Denton, St. Albert — From one Denton to another, Lili earned four medals at the state track meet after a terrific regular season. She was third in the 1600, 4th in the 800 and was on the third-place 4x800 and fifth-place distance medley finishers. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Titus Steng, Shenandoah — Steng earned four state medals in wheelchair events this past weekend with a third (shot put), a fourth (100) and two fifths (200 & 400). 

KMA Sports Girls All-Hawkeye Ten Team

100: Carly McKeever, Senior, St. Albert

200: Danika Arnold, Junior, Glenwood

400: Madeline Fidone, Junior, Lewis Central

800: Ava Rush, Junior, Atlantic

1500: Mayson Hartley, Senior, Clarinda

3000: Lindsey Sonderman, Sophomore, Harlan

100 hurdles: Chloe Denton, Sophomore, Shenandoah

400 hurdles: Morgan Botos, Sophomore, Atlantic

Long jump: Jocelyn O’Neal, Freshman, Red Oak

High jump: Avah Underwood, Freshman, St. Albert

Shot put: Ellie Sibbel, Junior, Kuemper Catholic

Discus throw: Elise Thramer, Senior, Lewis Central 

KMA Sports Boys All-Hawkeye Ten Team

100: Cade Sears, Junior, Harlan

200: Wil Neuharth, Senior, Harlan

400: Alex Razee, Junior, Shenandoah

800: Ethan Eichhorn, Junior, Lewis Central

1600: Treyton Schaapherder, Junior, Clarinda

3200: Colin Lillie, Senior, St. Albert

110 hurdles: Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Senior, Glenwood

400 hurdles: Brody Cullin, Junior, Shenandoah

Long jump: Isaac Jones, Senior, Clarinda

High jump: Benjamin Gerken, Junior, Kuemper Catholic

Shot put: Parker Matiyow, Senior, Lewis Central 

Discus: Tyler Laughlin, Senior, Shenandoah

**Reminder: In choosing All-Conference teams, we cannot use one individual in two different events.

CORNER CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills — Williams clinched this award right about the time she crossed the finish line to claim the state championship in the 100 meter hurdles this past weekend. She was also eighth in the 400 hurdles.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills — McGrew scored 25 big points for East Mills at the Corner Conference meet, winning individual events in the 400 and the 400 hurdles.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Lilly Peters, Junior, Sidney — The Cowgirls standout was a conference champion in the discus and placed eighth in Class 1A.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Tony Racine, Junior, Essex — Racine absolutely stormed up the leaderboard late in the season with big jumps at conference, districts and state and narrowly missed a medal at the last of those. He also placed third in the shot put at the Corner Conference meet.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Fichter, Fremont-Mills Girls — Another outstanding all-around year for the Knights, including plenty of success at the conference, regional and state level.

Girls Senior of the Year: Emily Williams, East Mills

Boys Senior of the Year: Davis McGrew, East Mills

Girls Junior of the Year: Lilly Peters, Sidney

Boys Junior of the Year: Tony Racine, Essex

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills — Incredible year that was capped by a fifth-place run in the 400 hurdles at the Class 1A state meet. She was also a key member of the seventh-place d-med. 

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Caleb Urban, East Mills — Urban accounted for 22.5 East Mills points at the conference meet. He won the 800 and was second in the 400. 

Girls Freshman of the Year: Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills — Alley moved all over the place this year, including winning the Corner 200 championship. She also earned three medals at state in the sprint medley (2nd), shuttle hurdle (3rd) and distance medley (7th). 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Brayden Lockwood, Griswold — Lockwood was second in the 800 and seventh in the 1600 at the Corner Conference meet.

KMA Sports Girls All-Corner Team

100: Cindy Swain, Junior, Essex

200: Lana Alley, Freshman, Fremont-Mills

400: Teagan Ewalt, Senior, Fremont-Mills

800: Aspen Crouse, Senior, East Mills

1500: Riley King, Freshman, Essex

3000: Carly Roberts, Junior, Stanton

100 hurdles: Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills

400 hurdles: Hannah Wilson, Senior, Fremont-Mills

Long jump: Paycee Holmes, Junior, Sidney

High jump: Carlie Chambers, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills

Shot put: Olivia Baker, JR, Essex

Discus: Lilly Peters, Junior, Sidney

KMA Sports Boys All-Corner Team

100: Zach Thornburg, Junior, East Mills

200: Matthew Haley, Sophomore, East Mills

400: Davis McGrew, Senior, East Mills

800: Caleb Urban, Sophomore, East Mills 

1600: Ike Lemonds, Senior, Fremont-Mills

3200: Anthony Obermiller, Senior, East Mills

110 hurdles: Peyton Embree, Senior, East Mills 

400 hurdles: Nolan Grebin, Junior, Stanton

Long jump: Tony Racine, Junior, Essex

High jump: Josh Martin, Senior, Stanton

Shot put: Caleb Brandt, Junior, Fremont-Mills

Discus: Cooper Marvel, Junior, Fremont-Mills

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor — The 400 hurdles and 100 hurdles champion, which broke a state record by a KMA Sports Hall of Famer in the former.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor — Elwood was seventh in the 400 hurdles and also ran for a pair of top-six relay medalists at the state track meet.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood — A second career medal in the long jump for Reimer this past weekend, finishing in seventh place in Class 2A.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood — Another fourth-place finish in the shot put for the Division I throwing recruit.

Coach of the Year: Jared Hoffman, Riverside girls — The Bulldogs earned a state team trophy last year, but they narrowly missed out on one this season. That said, they also claimed a Western Iowa Conference championship. Another banner year for this Bulldogs bunch. 

Girls Senior of the Year: Clara Teigland, Treynor

Boys Senior of the Year: Thomas Huneke, Underwood

Girls Junior of the Year: Lydia Erickson, Riverside — Erickson picked up three more state medals and now has 10 with one year left of eligibility. 

Boys Junior of the Year: Karson Elwood, Treynor

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Elly Henderson, Riverside — There’s tremendous value in Henderson, who moves around relays and picked up two state championships and three top-three medals this past weekend.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia — A big breakout year for Anderson, who found himself at the Drake Relays in the 100 meter dash and with the fastest time in the WIC for the season in that event.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Nora Konz, Treynor — Konz was second in the 400 hurdles at the Western Iowa Conference (to her teammate Teigland) and was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle relay team. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning — Ramsey was the only freshman in the WIC to earn a state medal this past weekend, running for the fourth-place 4x800.

KMA Sports Girls All-WIC Team

100: Veronica Andrusyshyn, Senior, Riverside

200: Lydia Erickson, Junior, Riverside

400: Veronica Schechinger, Sophomore, Riverside

800: Isah VanArsdol, Sophomore, Tri-Center

1500: Stefi Beisswenger, Sophomore, Audubon

3000: Madison Sporrer, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia

100 hurdles: Madison Steckler, Senior, Audubon

400 hurdles: Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor

Long jump: Jordyn Reimer, Senior, Underwood

High jump: Kinsley Ferguson, Junior, Underwood

Shot put: Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor

Discus: Maya Zappia, Junior, Missouri Valley

KMA Sports Boys All-WIC Team

100: William Anderson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia

200: Luke Sternberg, Junior, AHSTW

400: Ayden Salais, Senior, Riverside

800: Zeke Konkler, Junior, Audubon

1600: Reed Hinners, Senior, IKM-Manning

3200: Caden Keller, Senior, IKM-Manning

110 hurdles: Calvin Wallis, Senior, Logan-Magnolia

400 hurdles: Karson Elwood, Junior, Treynor

Long jump: Carter Kunze, Sophomore, Tri-Center

High jump: Mason Boothby, Junior, Underwood

Shot put: Thomas Huneke, Senior, Underwood

Discus: Max Tiarks, Junior, Underwood 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Emma Lundy, Junior, Nodaway Valley — Lundy took fourth in the 200 and was a member of three other top-four relays at the state track meet this past weekend.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr — Did you expect someone different? The first track athlete in Iowa history to sweep the 400 and 400 hurdles in back-to-back years, Reynolds now has 11 state medals and five state championships to his name.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford — For the second straight year, Baker earns this award on the merit of a second-place finish in the 1A shot put. If Audi Crooks wasn’t a thing, she would have two state championships. 

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox — Adams broke a long-running school record in the high jump and then went to state and took sixth in the event.

Coach of the Year: Brett Welsch, Nodaway Valley girls — The Wolverines continue to put together high-scoring performances at the state track meet year in and year out. That’s no coincidence. They also won the POI championship this season. 

Girls Senior of the Year: Emily Baker, Bedford

Boys Senior of the Year: Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur — Scrivner picked up a medal at state in the 110 meter hurdles and was the conference runner-up in the event. He was also the POI long jump champ.

Girls Junior of the Year: Emma Lundy, Nodaway Valley

Boys Junior of the Year: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Sadie Cox, Lenox — Cox earned a fifth-place medal in the 400 at state and had three top-four finishes at the POI meet.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Gabe Funk, Lenox — Funk was the state runner-up in the 110 hurdles, took third in the 400 hurdles and ran for the fifth-place shuttle hurdle relay. 

Girls Freshman of the Year: Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr — What a debut. Shields ended up second at the state meet in the high jump to highlight a strong freshman year.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Eli Johnson — Johnson won state champuisonhips in the 800 and shot put wheelchair events and also was a state runner-up in the 200 and 400 events. 

KMA Sports Girls All-POI Team

100: Annika Nelson, Junior, Nodaway Valley

200: Emma Lundy, Junior, Nodaway Valley

400: Sadie Cox, Sopomore, Lenox

800: Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys

1500: Karson Oberender, Freshman, Martensdale-St. Marys

3000: Jillian Valencia, Junior, East Union

100 hurdles: Breegan Lindsey, Freshman, Central Decatur

400 hurdles: Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys

Long jump: Emma Cooper, Junior, Southwest Valley

High jump: Cadence Douglas, Senior, Lenox

Shot put: Emily Baker, Senior, Bedford

Discus: Jorja Holliday, Junior, Nodaway Valley

KMA Sports Boys All-POI Team

100: Jaydon Knight, Senior, Mount Ayr

200: Braydon Pierson, Senior, Mount Ayr

400: Ryce Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr

800: Vincent Carcamo, Senior, Central Decatur

1600: Doug Berg, Senior, Nodaway Valley

3200: Ronan Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren

110 hurdles: Jack Scrivner, Senior, Central Decatur

400 hurdles: Gabe Funk, Sophomore, Lenox

Long jump: Isaac Grundman, Senior, Lenox

High jump: Samson Adams, Senior, Lenox

Shot put: Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley

Discus: Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler was the conference champion in both the 100 and the 200. 

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine — A state champion in the 1600, Bendgen took second in the 3200, fifth in the 800 and was on the fifth-place distance medley relay.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston — Koehler also earned a high jump medal at the state meet after winning the RVC crown.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison — Evans took second in the discus this season and was a Drake Relays qualifier.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Bartels, Woodbine — Bartels’ girls won their fourth consecutive conference championship and did it in dominate fashion (by 45 points).

Girls Senior of the Year: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston

Boys Senior of the Year: Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM — Foreman was third in the 110 hurdles and also ran for two other medal-winning relays.

Girls Junior of the Year: Amanda Newton, Woodbine — Newton had the top throw in both the shot put and discus and won the shot championship. 

Boys Junior of the Year: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Adyson Lapel, Woodbine — Lapel was a pretty dominant winner in the 3000 and had a tight(er) second-place run in the 1500 at the RVC meet.

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Kegan Croghan — CAM is the only sophomore in the conference to win a medal this past weekend, running for the eight-place sprint medley.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Katy Pryor, Woodbine — Pryor was on the 4x8 and 4x4 conference champions and also had the best times in the conference in both the 200 and the 400.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Collin Bower, CAM — One of three freshmen in the league to win a medal at state track, Bower was the only newbie to win two. He was on the fourth-place shuttle hurdle and the eighth-place sprint medley.

KMA Sports Girls All-RVC Team

100: Kora Obrecht, Senior, Ar-We-Va

200: Katy Pryor, Freshman, Woodbine

400: Isabelle Cogdill, Freshman, Woodbine

800: Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine

1500: Mariah Falkena, Sophomore, Boyer Valley

3000: Adyson Lapel, Sophomore, Woodbine

100 hurdles: Maggie Ragaller, Senior, Ar-We-Va

400 hurdles: Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison

Long jump: Becca Anderson, Freshman, Paton-Churdan

High jump: Vanessa Koehler, Senior, Glidden-Ralston

Shot put: Amanda Newton, Junior, Woodbine

Discus: Karys Hunt, Senior, CAM

KMA Sports Boys All-RVC Team

100: Cash Emgarten, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

200: Omarion Floyd, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard

400: Cale Maas, Senior, CAM

800: Lane Vennink, Senior, Woodbine

1600: Landon Bendgen, Junior, Woodbine

3200: Patrick Heffernan, Senior, Boyer Valley

110 hurdles: Sam Foreman, Senior, CAM

400 hurdles: Jack Follmann, Junior, CAM

Long jump: Andrew Thoreson, Senior, Woodbine

High jump: Kolby Culbertson, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Shot put: Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Discus: Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East — A great weekend for Harris, who won the 200, took second in the 100 and ran for a third place (4x200) and a sixth place (4x100) relay.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North — The North Star won another 800 championship and was seventh in the 1600 at state track.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Aubrey Sandbothe, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln — Even without a conference title or a state medal, Sandbothe claimed a medal at the Drake Relays with a ninth-place finish in the long jump.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars — Fifita also claimed a state championship in the Class 3A high jump. 

Coach of the Year: Rick Clarahan, Sioux City East Boys — The Black Raiders claimed the MRC championship with a whopping 159 points earlier this spring.

Girls Senior of the Year: Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North — Jordan won both the 1500 and the 3000 in the Missouri River Conference.

Boys Senior of the Year: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North

Girls Junior of the Year: Elliana Harris, Sioux City East

Boys Junior of the Year: Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Schaefer was second in the long jump and ran for the fifth-place sprint medley relay in Des Moines. 

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Aubrey Sandbothe

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Hunter Wauhob, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Wauhob won the 110 meter high hurdles and was on the shuttle hurdle relay champs at the MRC meet.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Maya Hogrefe, LeMars — Hogrefe won this season’s 400 meter championship at the MRC meet.

Boys Freshman of the Year: Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson — Hamilton was the only freshman in the top four of any individual event in the MRC this season.

KMA Sports Girls All-MRC Team

100: Grace Erick, Sophomore, Sioux City East

200: Elliana Harris, Junior, Sioux City East

400: Maya Hogrefe, Freshman, LeMars

800: Sienna Kass, Sophomore, LeMars

1500: Elizabeth Jordan, Senior, Sioux City North 

3000: Emma Scott, Freshman, Sioux City East

100 hurdles: Kenya Harris, Sophomore, Sioux City West

400 hurdles: Ariana Klein, Junior, Sioux City North

Long jump: Aubrey Sandbothe, Sophomore, Abraham Lincoln

High jump: Jayden Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Shot put: Payton Schermerhorn, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Discus: Maddie Kneifl, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

KMA Sports Boys All-MRC Team

100: Luke Sayonkon, Junior, Sioux City East

200: Alex Wilford, Senior, Sioux City North

400: Luke Campbell, Junior, Sioux City East

800: Gabe Nash, Senior, Sioux City North

1600: Natnael Kifle, Junior, Sioux City North

3200: Raul Gomez, Senior, Sioux City North

110 hurdles: Hunter Wauhob, Sophomore, Bishop Heelan Catholic

400 hurdles: Quinn Olson, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Long jump: Sean Schaefer, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

High jump: Sione Fifita, Senior, LeMars

Shot put: Blake Hogancamp, Senior, Sioux City East

Discus: Tylar Lutgen, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray — The 200 state champion in Class 1A (Murray’s first ever) also was a runner-up in the 100.

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour — Another big Bluegrass Conference meet for Brennecke, who won the long jump, 100 and 200 and was the anchor for the winning relay.

Girls Field Athlete of the Year: Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal — Lumbard earned a state medal with a seventh-place finish in the shot put this past weekend.

Boys Field Athlete of the Year: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas — Godfrey qualified for state in both the high jump and the long jump and won the high jump conference championship. 

Coach of the Year: Keith Shields, Murray — Hey, when you coach an athlete to a school’s first state championship, you get a little love, too. Plus, Keith Shields is one heck of a coach.

Girls Senior of the Year: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars — She qualified in what one might call four very different events and won conference titles in the 800, 1500 and long jump.

Boys Senior of the Year: Dylan Brennecke, Seymour

Girls Junior of the Year: Leksi Gannon, Murray

Boys Junior of the Year: Jackson McDanel — McDanel won both the 400 and the 400 hurdles at the Bluegrass meet.

Girls Sophomore of the Year: Taylor Henson, Lamoni — Henson won another high jump conference championship. 

Boys Sophomore of the Year: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni — Savage won the discus at the Bluegrass meet and advanced to the state meet in the event.

Girls Freshman of the Year: Keirsten Klein, Murray — Klein had the longest discus throw of the season in the Bluegrass Conference this year. 

Boys Freshman of the Year: Alex Davis, Ankeny Christian — The freshman won the two-mile Bluegrass championship and was on the distance medley relay champion.

KMA Sports Girls All-Bluegrass Team

100: Teryn Shields, Senior, Murray

200: Leksi Gannon, Junior, Murray

400: Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Junior, Lamoni

800: Rylee Dunkin, Senior, Twin Cedars 

1500: Kianna Jackson, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas

3000: Belle Oshirak, Junior, Ankeny Christian

100 hurdles: Layla Ewing, Sophomore, Moravia 

400 hurdles: Kelly Lloyd, Junior, Lamoni

Long jump: Gracie Peck, Junior, Seymour

High jump: Taylor Henson, Sophomore, Lamoni

Shot put: Taylor Lumbard, Senior, Diagonal

Discus: Keirsten Klein, Freshman, Murray

KMA Sports Boys All-Bluegrass Team

100: Dylan Brennecke, Senior, Seymour

200: Riley Hawkins, Senior, Moravia

400: Jackson McDanel, Junior, Moravia

800: Tyson McDole, Senior, Lamoni

1600: Daniel Schoening, Junior, Ankeny Christian

3200: Alex Davis, Freshman, Ankeny Christian

110 hurdles: Owen Suntken, Senior, Melcher-Dallas

400 hurdles: Kennan Hinners, Senior, Seymour

Long jump: Kalvin Brown, Senior, Lamoni

High jump: Logan Godfrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas

Shot put: Matthew McDanel, Junior, Moravia

Discus: Ambrose Savage, Sophomore, Lamoni

