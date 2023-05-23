(KMAland) -- Happy Thinking Tuesday to all of my fellow thinkers out there. Today, I’m thinking about plenty. Here are 19 of those things:
1. The Lakers season came to an end last night, getting swept by a Denver Nuggets team that is all things for real. I’m a long-time Lakers fan, and I have to rank this one up there as one of my favorite teams — and maybe my favorite team to not win a title. I think about where this team was in February, where they ended up and who they beat to get to this point, and it’s hard to feel too down about the season.
2. Then again, it’s not easy to get this far, LeBron is old, Anthony Davis has a knack for getting some freak injuries and the Lakers front office might just be crazy enough to blow it all up for Kyrie Irving. Plus, they really could have won all four of those games and probably should have won Games 2 and 4. Missed opportunity? For sure. Still, it’s hard for me to see it as a failure.
3. After all, I could be a Boston Celtics fan. Actually, I could never be such a horrific thing.
4. The Iowa high school baseball season is in full….swing, and the Iowa high school softball season got started last night. Meanwhile, we just barely finished track and tennis, soccer and golf are still rolling along. By the time June comes to an end, we will be shifting into postseason already. This logjam of activity is putting a major burden on athletes that have to make tough choices, and it’s hurting baseball and softball. Check out this Twitter thread by Alta-Aurelia assistant baseball coach Kyle Dupic. Good stuff.
5. In positive news surrounding high school sports, namely basketball, the NFHS’ decision to reset the fouls at the end of each period while making all bonus fouls two-shot free throw trips is a great move in the right direction. Further, it only takes five fouls to reach the bonus. I wish that were a little higher, but I can understand that could lead to a wealth of fouls. This move is right along the lines of how women’s college basketball made themselves a better product by making these exact rule changes. I think we will see this help the overall quality of product.
6. I have one thing I would change. Instead of making every bonus foul a two-shot trip to the free throw line, what if we got a little creative and made every bonus a 1-and-1? You reward good free throw shooters in this instance, and it might even speed up the game a bit.
7. Of course, I’m always on the additional personal foul bandwagon. There are too many times star players are sitting with “foul trouble” (and there’s a reason I put quotations around that because foul trouble is subjective and a coaching decision) in important games. We want to see the best players on the floor. Can you think of many times LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, etc. had to sit because of “foul trouble?” Give every player six fouls, and that could change things for the better. Or…it could also lead to a bunch more fouls. All I know is, a game where Star Player A is sitting for more than half of a quarter is not good for anybody.
8. Want to know about a step in the wrong direction? The NFL is now allowing the flex of games to Thursday Night Football. That is downright ridiculous. New York Giants owner John Mara is 100% correct that it is “abusive” to fans. Can you imagine buying a ticket for a Week 16 game, clearing your weekend schedule and then finding out you have to make a trip to that game three days earlier? It’s not all that easy to change flights, hotels and other plans, and now the NFL is putting fans in this position. I guess as long as the Amazon check clears they’re fine with anything.
9. The addendum to this is that the NFL must file notice no later than 28 days before the game, and they can flip an originally-scheduled Thursday night game to Sunday afternoon and then vice versa. Again, you are playing with the fans’ schedules! I simply can’t believe this passed.
10. Big ups to Trevor Maeder for his coverage of state track this past weekend. He counted all his steps, and it was a lot of them, especially on Saturday when he was probably up and down and back and forth covering the ridiculous number of state champions we had crowned. I’m still putting the finishing touches on my annual State Track By The Numbers blog, which I hope will be in your eyeballs by the week’s end. If not, I’ll put my nose to the grindstone and get it done on Monday. Count on it!
11. The CAM boys golf team is on top after the opening day of the Class 1A state tournament. Both Chase Jahde and Seth Hensley had strong showings and are in medal contention with Jahde in runner-up position. I still remember when his sister Sammi was a freshman, and I did a KMAland’s Future feature with her. She mentioned her brother and her played A LOT of golf together, and as it turns out, it is paying off (has paid off).
12. Also, Hamburg freshman phenom Keith Thompson is still doing great things and is in the top five as I type this. It’s safe to say, the KMAland 1A golfers will be bringing home some medals.
13. Shoutout to the Clarinda girls tennis team on making it to the Final Four for the first time in school history. I believe they will now play next Tuesday at Waukee Northwest, although I’m not sure their opponent is known at this time. Regardless, this team is tough as nails and showed it in a marathon dual with Spirit Lake yesterday. No matter the opponent, they will be ready to go.
14. Speaking of state tennis, the boys singles and doubles tournament is rolling in Waterloo and Iowa City. Such outstandingly centered sites for state tennis. I love how easy it is for those on the western side of the state to get there each and every year. I keep hoping some multi-millionaire tennis lover constructs a nice complex in KMAland and bids on the state tournament. Then again, would they consider coming this far west?
15. And finally, the soccer postseason is winding down with several teams hoping for bids to next week’s state tournament. Last night, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Lewis Central, Treynor, Underwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City North won their matches to get right on the doorstep of the state tournament. Heelan gets to host Sioux Center, North must go to Valley, LC trips to Dallas Center-Grimes, Denison-Schleswig will welcome Storm Lake, Glenwood travels to Perry and Treynor hosts Underwood. We are assured of only one KMAland conference school getting there, but I’m going to put the over/under at 2.5 and take the over.
16. As for the girls, they’re locked into the regional semifinal round with Harlan/St. Albert, Glenwood/Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig/Spirit Lake, Underwood/Kuemper Catholic, Thomas Jefferson/ADM, Bishop Heelan/Unity Christian, Abraham Lincoln/Roosevelt, LeMars/Spencer, Sioux City East/Urbandale and Sioux City North/WDM Valley all on the docket tonight.
17. Am I forgetting anything? Oh yeah, KMAland Missouri baseball teams in the state tournament include Platte Valley, which clinched a state quarterfinal spot last night, and Maryville, which will play in a state sectional tonight.
18. The wild and crazy ways of the spring sports season is winding down, and while I am feeling a little relieved, I do wonder if I’ll be able to sleep as well without the large number of hours it takes gathering all the results and spreading them to the masses. It’s going to feel different without my head buried into my laptop, although the baseball and softball season can also be a bit of a grinder. Regardless, big thanks to all the coaches and athletes that made this spring sports season what it is and was.
19. That’s it and that’s all for today. Have a great rest of your week, and make sure you’re thinking on this Thinking Tuesday.
