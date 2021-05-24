(KMAland) -- Hours away from first pitch, and it’s seemingly going to be very difficult for me to get every conference previewed in time. Someone make a note and remind me that I need to start these things right smack dabble in the middle of a busy spring sports season next time. If I try to tell you that’s just not feasible, show me this blog.
Anyway…
2021 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
The last we saw of the Bluegrass Conference, it was Twin Cedars rolling to the conference championship while sporting a +5.8 average run differential. Here are the standings:
Twin Cedars 9-0
Melcher-Dallas 8-1
Seymour 7-2
Lamoni 6-3
Moravia 5-4
Murray 4-5
Orient-Macksburg 3-6
Moulton-Udell 2-7
Mormon Trail 1-8
Diagonal 0-9
The Sabers were plenty dominant in the league, but Melcher-Dallas (+4.3) and Seymour (+4.0) also had positive average run differentials (involving all games). Both Moravia and Lamoni were very, very close to an even run differential despite overall losing records.
On to the top-returning players…
THE OFFENSE
There were 37 players that hit at least .300 in last year’s truncated season. Would you believe there are 29 of them returning? It’s true. Those that are returning (listed in order of batting average, with a minimum of 35 at bats):
1. Haley Godrey, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: .531/.565/.750
2. Destiny Nathaniel, Sophomore, Moravia: .489/.500/.622
3. Emma Decker, Senior, Murray: .487/.524/.590
4. Rylee Dunkin, Sophomore, Twin Cedars: .453/.539/.651
5. Cameron Martin, Junior, Lamoni: .444/.545/.800
6. Grace Bailey, Junior, Twin Cedars: .432/.479/.670
7. Chloe Swank, Senior, Twin Cedars: .431/.500/.486
8. Chloe Church, Junior, Murray: .429/.490/.548
9. Kynser Reed, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: .426/.462/.754
10. Jessica King, Senior, Moulton-Udell: .413/.426/.522
11. Anaya Keith, Senior, Moravia: .410/.444/.436
12. BrieAnna Remster, Sophomore, Melcher-Dallas: .407/.435/.797
12. Ali Mockenhaupt, Junior, Twin Cedars: .407/.489/.506
14. Mikayla Fritz, Senior, Moravia: .400/.444/.825
15. Brooke Roby, Junior, Twin Cedars: .398/.465/.580
16. Isabel Hanes, Senior, Moravia: .391/.451/.457
17. Ori Trimble, Junior, Seymour: .370/.463/.522
18. Paeytn Anderson, Freshman, Melcher-Dallas: .368/.411/.471
19. Dylan Murphy, Junior, Seymour: .368/.489/.447
20. Malori Leonard, Junior, Lamoni: .362/.423/.660
21. Maysen Trimble, Freshman, Seymour: .359/.500/.410
22. Riley Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: .352/.507/.630
23. Jillian French, Freshman, Twin Cedars: .350/.447/.375
24. Kacey Enfield, Senior, Melcher-Dallas: .340/.466/.404
25. Natalee Watters, Senior, Seymour: .339/.426/.458
26. Carly Maedel, Senior, Lamoni: .333/.418/.417
27. Zoey Black, Junior, Murray: .333/.366/.410
28. Teryn Shields, Sophomore, Murray: .333/.349/.476
29. Zoe Joiner, Junior, Seymour: .302/.434/.372
The top three returning teams in the league were actually pretty young last year. Both Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars have six on this list while Seymour has five. Moravia and Murray have four each, Lamoni touts three and Moulton-Udell has one.
Other offensive notes:
-Godfrey was the top hitter in the league last year, and she was the top on-base player, too, with that .565 mark. Martin (.545), Dunkin (.539), Decker (.524), Riley Enfield (.507), Nathaniel (.500), Trimble (.500) and Swank (.500) were also at .500 or better.
-Thanks to seven doubles, two triples and two home runs, Moravia’s Fritz returns the highest slugging percentage (.825). Martin (.800) also had a slugging mark over at least .800 while Remster (.797) was very close. Others in the top 10: Reed (.754), Godfrey (.750), Bailey (.670), Leonard (.660), Dunkin (.651), Riley Enfield (.630) and Nathaniel (.622).
-Twin Cedars scored a lot of runs last season, but nobody scored more than Dunkin (39) in the entire league. Roby (37), Riley Enfield (31), Godfrey (29), Mockenhaupt (23) and Kacey Enfield (20) also scored at least 20.
-Twin Cedars’ Bailey was the top run producer, driving in 32 runs on her 38 hits last season. Remster (29), Reed (25), Godfrey (24), Mockenhaupt (24), Roby (23) and Swank (20) all drove in at least 20 runs a year ago.
-Riley Enfield, Dunkin and Mockenhaupt all walked 13 times last year, and that’s the top-returning number in the conference. Lamoni senior Isadora Cote and Orient-Macksburg freshman Kinsey Eslinger walked 12 times apiece while Kacey Enfield, Trimble and Roby took their base 11 times each. Martin is another that had double-digit walks with 10.
BASERUNNING
Here are the top 10 base stealers returning to this year’s Bluegrass:
1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars: 31/33
2. Chloe Swank, Twin Cedars: 14/15
3. Mikayla Fritz, Moravia: 13/13
4. Brooke Roby, Twin Cedars: 11/12
5. Riley Enfield, Melcher-Dallas: 10/10
6. Dylan Murphy, Seymour: 10/11
6. Natalee Watters, Seymour: 10/11
8. Lexi Smith, Moulton-Udell: 9/9
9. Haley Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas: 8/8
9. Gracie Peck, Seymour: 8/8
It sure looks like Twin Cedars will be near or atop the conference in steals again this year with three of the top 10. Seymour has three, and Melcher-Dallas, Moravia and Moulton-Udell have one each.
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of returning pitching. The first number in parentheses represents the returning innings while the second is the total innings pitched last summer.
Diagonal (55/68): The Maroons have the multi-talented Taylor Lumbard back as their top pitcher. She threw 54.2 innings and struck out 37 while Tybee Plowman – a sophomore – did pitch a bit last year, too.
Lamoni (99/99): The Demons will bring back every last pitch that was thrown, including 83 innings worth from junior Cameron Martin. She struck out 67 and allowed just a .169 batting average in those innings. Keep an eye on freshman Emaleigh Pierschbacher, who had 16 innings last year.
Melcher-Dallas (108.2/108.2): Sophomore BrieAnna Remster was terrific last season with 103 strikeouts over 92 innings. Her 2.43 ERA was very strong, as was her .185 batting average against. The walks (51) may have been a little high, but that’s a number that consistently comes down as pitchers get older. Kacey Enfield also threw 16 2/3 innings in 2020.
Moravia (79/79): Senior Anaya Keith pitched most of those innings last summer, firing 66 2/3 with 61 strikeouts, 34 walks and a 4.51 ERA. Opponents only hit .203 against her, too. Freshman Alexa Bedford is next in line, as she threw 12 innings and allowed just a .160 batting average. Sophomore Kjirsten Albertson did pitch a very tiny bit last season, too.
Mormon Trail (37.1/37.1): They didn’t get a ton of games or innings in last summer, but it’s worth pointing out that sophomore Cali Arnold (28) and freshman Aidyn Newton (9.1) back in the fold.
Moulton-Udell (78/78): Senior Jessica King took on the large majority of the innings last summer, throwing 52 1/3 frames and striking out 36. Sophomores Stephanie Leager (16.1 IP) and Lexi Smith (9.1 IP) also saw a little time in the circle.
Murray (45/71): Sophomore Teryn Shields was the team’s top pitcher last year, throwing 45 innings and striking out 31. They did lose 26 innings of Bailey Frederick, but Shields will be ready to take on another big load of innings this year.
Orient-Macksburg (17.2/124.2): Nobody has to replace more pitching than Orient-Macksburg, which lost Kaela Eslinger (95 IP) and Hailey Johnson (12 IP). Another Eslinger, though, is ready to take over. Kinsley – a freshman – tossed just 10 1/3 innings while sophomore Christa Cass had 7 1/3 to her name. There will be more from both this year. Count on it.
Seymour (36.1/98.1): Their top pitcher – Thayda Houser – is gone, but they do bring back a little bit of experience in freshman Gracie Peck and junior Ori Trimble. Peck threw 28 1/3 innings with 27 strikeouts, six walks and a 4.45 ERA. Trimble was strong in her eight innings with five strikeouts and a 0.88 ERA.
Twin Cedars (154.2/154.2): Junior Grace Bailey tossed 117 1/3 of those innings last year, striking out 91 and walking just 32. Ali Mockenhaupt also tossed 29 1/3 innings with a 2.39 ERA, and freshman Jillian French got 8 innings of experience.
ONE FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Diagonal: Their top hitter is gone, but the rest of the roster last year was very, very young. That included their pitching, and it included a large majority of their lineup. I love tracking the growth of a team from year to year when they go from young to one year older and one year more experienced. This team is definitely one that intrigues me heading into the 2021 season.
Lamoni: Cameron Martin is one of the top hitters in the league, smashing an .800 slugging percentage, and is one of eight of their top nine returning hitters. She’s also a strong pitcher in the circle, and behind her lead, Lamoni should be plenty successful this year.
Melcher-Dallas: Remster obviously has the stuff to dominate any game, and if the walks come down, it could help the Saints surprise Twin Cedars in winning the conference. And she has some great offense behind her with each of their top six hitters back in the fold for a team that hit .360/.435/.550.
Moravia: I’m a fan of the Mohawks’ group of pitchers, and she will have their top-returning six hitters on offense. This is a team that hit .300/.382/.388 a year ago, and I would expect this senior-heavy team will be even better this summer.
Mormon Trail: They were so, so, so young last year. They didn’t have any seniors, and they only had one junior on the roster. There were many 8th graders and freshmen getting their first looks. Can they improve? I think there’s a high probability of that.
Moulton-Udell: The pitching is back, but there are three regular seniors that they will have to replace in the lineup. They do have two of their top three and four of their top six back. It might be difficult to create much traction in this league that has many of the top players back on the top teams.
Murray: This team was basically rebuilt last year after a terrific 2019 senior class moved on (many of them to college ball). This year’s team returns largely intact with the top three hitters and their top pitcher back in the fold. The Mustangs are yet another that should be improved.
Orient-Macksburg: Arguably the best player in the conference is gone in Kaela Eslinger. They also had two other seniors among their top four hitters. That leaves Caitlyn Gist and the rest of a very youthful team that will hope to keep the Bulldogs’ heads above water in a league that brings back a lot.
Seymour: They lost their top pitching option and their top hitter (Kaitlyn Couchman). That said, there is still plenty of talent remaining, including a strong group of freshmen and juniors. The Warriorettes will keep up their winning ways. No doubt.
Twin Cedars: Oh, they’re going to be good. Real, real good. They have their top five returning hitters and nearly all of their lineup and all of their pitching intact. The Sabers are thinking Bluegrass title and a trip to Fort Dodge, and I don’t blame them one bit.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.