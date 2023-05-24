(KMAland) -- The baseball season is just nine days old, but since the season has been shrunk to basically 30 days, a hot start can guide you right into postseason honors. Here’s a look at some of the hottest starts among KMAland baseball players so far this year.
Note: Much of this blog depends on reporting to Bound and/or KMA Sports.
•Evan Alt, Junior, Audubon: In four games, Alt has reached base at a .778 clip with three hits and four walks.
•Eli Cedillo, Junior, Sioux City North: Cedillo has 11 hits in his first eight games, totaling 13 bases, driving in 11 runs and hitting .524/.600/.619.
•Eli Christensen, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Christensen has managed to throw 12.2 innings already this season, striking out 23, walking just five and posting a 0.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
•Kolby Culbertson, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: Culbertson has made two starts, pitched eight innings and allowed just a .074 opponent’s batting average. He’s struck out 18 and has a 0.88 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.
•Boston DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Only two games have been recorded in Bound, but .875 is .875, and that is what DeVault is hitting. He has two doubles among seven hits in eight at bats. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.
•Lance Clayburg, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Grand View recruit is one of 14 players in the state with multiple home runs so far this season. He has done it in three recorded games, totaling 10 bases and hitting .375/.545/1.250.
•Dawson Evans, Freshman, Lenox: Evans had four hits, three RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers in an 11-4 Tuesday night win over Creston. He also had two hits and a stolen base on Monday against Atlantic.
•Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison: Evans has been hot at the plate and on the mound. At the plate, he has nine hits, including two doubles and a home run, while smoking to the tune of a .562/.667/.875 batting line.
•Cael Hobbs, Senior, St. Albert: In Bound, it says Hobbs has hit a double and a home run while driving in three in one game. I know that he also pitched six innings and struck out seven in game two against West Harrison.
•Brody Hoefle, Junior, Ankeny Christian: Hoefle has eight singles and a triple in just six games while hitting .529/.600/.647.
•Roman Keefe, Junior, Southwest Valley: Keefe smacked four hits and drove in five for Southwest Valley on Monday in a win over Stanton.
•Brody King, Sophomore, Bedford: King had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Bedford during a win over Fremont-Mills on Monday.
•Mason King, Senior, West Harrison: King leads the state — along with two others — with 10 stolen bases already this season. He’s a perfect 10/10.
•Kalab Kuhl, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Kuhl tossed a gem on Tuesday, striking out 12 Tri-Center Trojans in a win.
•Josh Lopez, Junior, East Union: Lopez doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times for the Eagles during a win over Murray on Tuesday.
•Parker Peterson, Sophomore, Sioux City North: Cedillo’s teammate, Petersen, has also got off to a hot start with 11 hits in eight games. He’s driven in 10 runs, totaled 14 bases and has a .478/.594/.609 batting line.
•Kenton Prunty, Junior, Wayne: Prunty tripled among three hits and drove in four for the Falcons during a win over Davis County on Tuesday night.
•Matthew Seals, Senior, Moravia: Seals already has 11 total bases in three games and is hitting .667/.667/1.222 with two doubles and a home run among six hits.
•Jackson Sklenar, Senior, Glidden-Ralston: There are 61 players across the state with three doubles already, and Sklenar has hit his in four games while driving in six and hitting .417/.600/.667.
•Wyatt Throckmorton, Junior, Moravia: Throckmorton has 17 strikeouts and just two walks while throwing seven innings early this season.
•Braden Turpin, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Turpin struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout for the Knights against Sidney on Tuesday night. He also had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Further, he had three hits and three runs on Monday against Bedford.
•Cael Turner, Junior, Creston: Turner is one of 83 players in the state with at least 11 bases, smacking two doubles and a home run for the Panthers so far this season. Turner has also pitched 10 2/3 innings, struck out 20 and walked just three while pitching to a 1.31 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.
•Jack Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood: The Underwood standout went 4 1/3 innings, struck out nine and helped himself with two hits, three RBI and two runs in a win over IKM-Manning on Tuesday.
•Luke Woltmann, Junior, Lewis Central: The junior Titans standout has eight hits, posting two doubles and a home run among those, while driving in eight and hitting .600/.647/.933.
That’s 24 names that are off to a fine start to the season. We’ll continue to keep track of them and many others as the season progresses.
