(KMAland) -- Day 70 of blogging with no sports. This is the 64th consecutive blog and the 68th during this period.
I’ve been messing around on the Baseball Reference website lately. Some of you have seen my daily trivia questions on Twitter. Some have been mind-bending, some have been easy and some Trevor Maeder has just looked up.
Today, I woke up wondering about some of the best seasons in Major League Baseball history. And I was wondering about the best seasons in MLB history by a catcher. If you’ll remember, I already wrote about the best single seasons at each position, but today I have 10 catchers that had great single seasons during their careers.
1 – Mike Piazza, Los Angeles Dodgers (1997) – 8.7 bWAR
While Buster Posey had the single greatest season by a catcher according to FanGraphs, Baseball Reference has Mike Piazza’s 1997 year as the best of all-time. The two websites are great, and I appreciate that they exist as a resource for me. But when it comes down to it, they probably aren’t even close to figuring out how to accurately evaluate catchers, especially defensively.
The good news is that we can all agree that Piazza was an offensive beast in 1997. In his age 28 season, he hit .362 with a .431 on-base percentage and a .638 slugging percentage. He hit 40 home runs and 32 doubles, drove in 124 runs and scored 104 runs. Here are his single-season ranks among catchers in some categories:
Batting average: 3rd
On-base percentage: 6th
Slugging percentage: 2nd
OPS: 1st
HR: T-4th
Hits: 2nd
RBI: 7th
Runs: 9th
Add that all up, and it’s an 8.7 WAR season – or the single greatest season for a catcher in MLB history. At least according to Baseball Reference. The Hall of Famer finished second in the MVP vote that season to Larry Walker, who had his own monster season. But did he catch 140+ games? The answer is no. He did not.
2 – Gary Carter, Montreal Expos (1982) – 8.6 bWAR
Fifteen years before Piazza had a monster season as a 28-year-old, The Kid had a pretty solid season as a 28-year-old. Carter, also a Hall of Famer, was not quite the beast that Piazza was on the offensive side. Of course, the early 80s was a bit of a different time offensively than the late 90s. As a comparison, these were the league-leading numbers in 1982 and 1997, respectively:
Batting average: .332 to .372
On-base percentage: .403 to .456
Slugging percentage: .578 to .720
OPS: .957 to 1.172
Home runs: 39 to 58
So, as you can see, the numbers were much bigger in 1997. Carter hit .293 and had a .381 on-base percentage with a .510 slugging percentage. In 1982, that ranked third, first and second among catchers. He also hit 29 home runs (2nd), drove in 97 (T-1st) and scored 91 runs (1st). The Kid was one of the best offensive catchers at the time. And when you add in the fact that he was far and away the best defensive catcher, and that he played 154 games that season, you have one of the best single-season performances by a catcher, ever.
3 – Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds (1972) – 8.6 bWAR
Johnny Bench has three of the top nine single seasons (and two of the top four) by a catcher in MLB history. His 1972 performance, at the tender age of 24, is considered easily the best by Baseball Reference.
Frankly, Bench was well ahead of his time as a hitter. He was not only the best offensive catcher at the time, but he was also one of the best offensive players in the entire game. He led baseball with 40 home runs and 125 RBI while hitting .270/.379/.541. His .920 OPS was fifth in baseball behind Dick Allen, Billy Williams, Willie Stargell and Cesar Cedeno.
So, you get it. Bench was an amazing hitter, but he also played over 140 games behind the plate and was terrific at defense. In that season, according to FanGraphs, Bench was worth 20.0 defensive WAR. The next best was Pittsburgh’s Manny Sanguillen with 13.7 defensive WAR. The best offensive catcher + the best defensive catcher = his second MVP.
5 – Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins (2009) – 7.8 bWAR
Joe Mauer had some really good seasons with the Minnesota Twins. And then there was 2009. A year that Mauer led baseball with a .365 batting average, a .444 on-base percentage and a .587 slugging percentage. Mauer was always a really good hitter, but the things he did that year were a bit out of character.
His 28 home runs were 15 more than his second-best power-hitting season, his 96 RBI were 11 more than his second-best total and his 307 total bases were 43 more than his second-best total. The thing that happened here is that many of his usual doubles turned into home runs. He had 30 doubles with those 28 home runs. The next season, they turned back to doubles, finishing with 43 doubles and nine home runs. It’s worth pointing out that the 2010 season is when they moved from the Metrodome to Target Field.
Still, in 2008 he had 31 doubles and nine home runs. And in 2007 it was 27 and seven. It took him nearly four full seasons to hit another 28 home runs to equal what he did in the final year of the Metrodome. Crazy.
While he was dominating on offense, Mauer also had his second-best defensive season, according to FanGraphs WAR. Mauer had 11.9 defensive WAR. That wasn’t nearly as good as the top of the league – Yadier Molina, Brian McCann and Russell Martin – but nobody hit like him that year. Well, nobody other than Albert Pujols, and he simply caught balls at first base.
6 – Darrell Porter, Kansas City Royals (1979) – 7.6 bWAR
So far, we’ve seen Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer, Hall of Famer and future Hall of Famer on this list. Now, we get Darrell Porter. Bench, Carter, Piazza and Mauer rank 1st, 2nd, 6th and 15th in all-time WAR for catchers, according to FanGraphs. Porter is 27th. Not bad, but did you expect one of the top six all-time seasons ever?
This came right around the time that Gary Carter had his best season, and so you’ll have to remember that when you see the offensive numbers. They weren’t nearly as gaudy as what Piazza, Bench and Mauer did, but in 1979 we’re talking about a year where only one player had an OPS north of 1.000 (Fred Lynn).
Porter’s offensive season was most impressive from the on-base category. That’s the name of the game, right? Getting on base, not making outs. Porter had a .421 on-base percentage, which ranked second in baseball, and 121 walks, which ranked first in baseball. In the FYI category, Porter also led the league with 13 sacrifice flies.
Anyway, Porter is one of just 14 catchers to ever have a season with a .420 OBP. And since he did it in 1979, there’s only been three others to do it – Piazza, Mauer and Jorge Posada. In all, he had a .291/.421/.484 hitting line with 20 home runs, 101 runs scored and 112 RBI. He was also a solid plus on defense, leading to the sixth-best single-season performance by a catcher.
7 – Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants (2012) – 7.6 bWAR
This is the season I wrote about in my best single-season blog from about a month ago. That was according to FanGraphs. According to Baseball Reference, it’s seventh. Still, pretty, pretty dang good. Here’s what I wrote then:
He hit .336 with a .408 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage that season, hitting 24 home runs, driving in 103 and scoring 78 runs. Posey’s career-high 164 wRC+ in 2012 isn’t the greatest of all-time among catchers. It’s eighth behind Mike Piazza (1995, 1996 & 1997), King Kelly (1886), Joe Mauer (2009), Chris Hoiles (1993) and Carlton Fisk (1972), but he derived great value from his defense.
Posey’s defensive WAR value was 36.5 in 2012. That actually ranks quite highly in single-season history, too, but it wasn’t his best defensive season ever. That would have been in 2016 when he had a 39.5 defensive WAR value. His 2012 defensive value ranks 11th all-time behind three Yadier Molinas, four Brian McCanns, a Russell Martin, a Jonathan Lucroy and, again, his 2016 season.
Still, when you add an offensive season that ranks eighth all-time with a defensive season that ranks 11th all-time, you get the greatest single-season fWAR of all-time at the position. As you might expect or remember, Posey was the MVP in 2012. What you may not have known is that it was the greatest single-season ever by a catcher.
10 – King Kelly, Chicago Cubs (1886) – 7.3 bWAR
Don’t ever tell me that I didn’t give enough love to the 1886 baseball season. We skip from 7 to 10 because Gary Carter’s 1984 is 8th and Johnny Bench’s 1970 is 9th. Kelly comes in 10th.
First and foremost, King Kelly could get on base and he could steal bases, too. In 1886, he had a .483 on-base percentage – or the single-greatest OBP season for a catcher in MLB history. He also scored 155 runs – or the single-greatest runs total for a catcher in MLB history. And he stole 53 bases – or the single-greatest stolen base total for a catcher in MLB history. And he hit .388 – or the single-greatest batting average for a catcher in MLB history.
Kelly also had a .534 slugging percentage and posted one of the 11 1.000+ OPS seasons in MLB history for a catcher. You get it, the guy is pretty historical and is in the Hall of Fame for a reason. One thing he did not do that these other guys did? Bash bombs. Kelly only had four home runs, but that’s an OK total when you consider Dan Brouthers sand Hardy Richardson led baseball with 11 each.
11 – Carlton Fisk, Boston Red Sox (1972) – 7.3 bWAR
Carlton Fisk played 24 seasons and 2,499 games. The best season he ever played, though, according to Baseball Reference WAR figures, was in 1972 – his FIRST full season. (It was also the same year Johnny Bench had his best season. You saw it above.) In all, he played 131 games, made the All-Star team, nabbed a Gold Glove, finished fourth in the MVP vote and won the Rookie of the Year.
Fisk’s 1972 season ranked in his career (502 plate appearance minimum):
Batting average: .293 (2nd)
On-base percentage: .370 (2nd)
Slugging percentage: .538 (1st)
OPS: .909 (2nd)
Those are the rate stats. He also bopped 22 home runs, finished with 28 doubles and had a league-best nine triples. Only King Kelly’s 11 and Darrell Porter’s 10 are better than Fisk’s nine triples among catchers. Also of note, since 1972, Fisk and Porter are joined by Jim Sundberg in 1978 as the only players with six or more triples in a season. Fisk was usually a plus defensively, although he had better seasons according to FanGraphs WAR. Still, 8.8 defensive WAR with that kind of offense tells you all you need to know.
12 – Thurman Munson, New York Yankees (1973) – 7.2 bWAR
The early 1970s was ripe with some amazing catchers. You had peak Johnny Bench, you had peak Carlton Fisk and you had peak Thurman Munson. Munson won a Rookie of the Year award in 1970, an MVP in 1976, took three Gold Gloves and appeared in seven total all-star games. In 1973, he was merely an All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and took 12th in the MVP vote.
He didn’t lead baseball in any one offensive category, but he did put together a really terrific line. He hit .301 with a .362 on-base percentage and a .487 slugging percentage. He hit 20 home runs and 29 doubles, drove in 74 runs and scored 80 times. His 141 wRC+ - 41 percent better than a league average hitter – was best among all catchers that season.
Defensively, he was ranked as the second-best catcher, according to FanGraphs WAR. His 17.4 defensive WAR was just barely behind Ray Fosse, who had 18.0 defensive WAR but was not nearly the hitter (.256/.291/.354). Munson could do it all. Hit, defend and could even run a little bit (just a little bit). He played five more full seasons and over half of a sixth before he was tragically killed in a plane crash.
13 – Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals (2012) – 7.2 bWAR
I could just feel the St. Louis Cardinals fans’ blood boiling as they read through this list looking for the great and incomparable Yadi. Here he is. No Pudge (not the Rodriguez kind anyway), no Bill Freehan, no Roy Campanella, unfortunately. And it’s all thanks to this pretty dang big 2012 season.
His .315 batting average is his second-best season (2013 was first), his .373 on-base percentage was first and his .501 slugging percentage was pretty easily first. He hit a career-high 22 home runs and had 28 doubles with 76 RBI and 65 runs scored. The 137 OPS+ also ranks first in his career.
And the defense. You know about the defense. He had a run from 2008 through 2013 where he was at 31 defensive WAR or better. While – like any other human beings in the world – he has seen some decline defensively of late, Yadi is still a plus. In 2012, he was worth 35.4 defensive WAR per FanGraphs. It wasn’t his best defensive season by these measures, but it was right in line with his best. And when you add that to his best offensive season of his career, you get No. 13 all-time.
There it is. A top 10 on a Monday of the greatest single-seasons from catchers. Regardless of if you agree or even understand some of the numbers I threw out there, it was fun to research, re-live and write. I hope you had some fun, too.
