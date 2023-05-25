(KMAland) -- It’s only three days into the season, but since I’m an equal opportunity kind of guy, let’s go ahead and replicate yesterday’s blog. Except this time, let’s take a look at the hottest starts in KMAland softball.
Today’s list has 28 girls off to fine starts. It is not a comprehensive list, as there are many others doing big things, but let’s go with 28 for a start:
•Kaitlyn Bruhn, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The senior centerfielder has one double and one triple among her five hits in three games while hitting .500/.583/.800.
•Shay Burmeister, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: One final sport for the great career of Burmeister, who opened the year with two hits, two RBI, two walks and a run scored against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Monday. She also had four hits, five RBI and two runs scored on Wednesday against Ar-We-Va.
•Tori Burns, Junior, Essex: Burns is averaging three hits per game with six hits in two games played so far this season. She has two doubles and four singles and a .667/.667/.889 batting line. Burns has also been strong on the mound, including striking out nine and giving up just one run in a win over Red Oak on Wednesday.
•Kaylie Diercksen, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Diercksen had a home run among three hits, drove in four and scored twice to lead Kuemper during a win on Wednesday over IKM-Manning.
•Emily Ehlers, Sophomore, Sioux City West: There are just five players in the state with at least seven stolen bases, and Ehlers is one of those. She has seven swipes in seven tries this season.
•Alissa Fischer, Sophomore, Underwood: Fischer was a part (yes, people, that is “a part” and not “apart”) of that wild 29-22 win over IKM-Manning earlier this week, finishing the game with four hits, including two doubles, and nine RBI. That number currently leads the state.
•Sturgis Fridley, Junior, Southeast Warren: Fridley had a big night for Southeast Warren on Wednesday during a win over Woodward-Granger, poking three hits and driving in three.
•Campbell German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys: German was downright dominant in a 4-0 win over Twin Cedars on Wednesday, striking out 17 and allowing just two hits and a walk in a complete game gem.
•Alyssa Griffin, Sophomore, Lewis Central: There’s no better start than this. On the first pitch of the first at bat of the first game of the season, Alyssa Griffin hit a home run for the Titans in their meeting with West Monona.
•Abby Hiatt, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: You shouldn’t be surprised to see Hiatt is off to a fine start with 30 strikeouts and just seven walks in 14 innings pitched so far this year. That was through two games and added to it last night.
•Kylie Hofmann, Sophomore, LeMars: Hofmann doesn’t have a hit yet this year, but she has a .667 on-base percentage. Hofmann is second in the state right now with six walks in just two games. The best news? She could get hit a in her next two at bats and have a .400 batting average. She’s only 0/3.
•Audrie Kohl, Sophomore, Missouri Valley: Two games, two wins and two incredible performances from Kohl. On Monday against Riverside, she had a home run and drove in four while striking out 13 in seven innings. On Wednesday against Atlantic, she threw a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
•Allison Koontz, Sophomore, Glenwood: Koontz already has seven hits in three games played this year, with two of them doubles and one of them a triple. She’s driven in five runs, walked once and totaled 11 bases while also providing outstanding pitching.
•Claire Leinen, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Leinen is making up for lost time with 33 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings so far this season. Leinen, who missed last year due to injury, has led the Monarchs to a strong start while pitching to a 1.88 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.
•Delaney Mathews, Freshman, Treynor: Mathews delivered two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in five for Treynor during a 10-7 win over Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday. That marked Lo-Ma’s first regular season loss since 2021.
•Karly Millikan, Junior, Griswold: What a start to the year for the Griswold star, who opened with 11 strikeouts in a shutout performance of Shenandoah on Monday. She followed with 13 Ks and a no-no against East Mills on Tuesday, and then she had seven more strikeouts in a six-inning shutout win over Tri-Center last night.
•Macy Mitchell, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Mitchell led the Knights during a 16-12 win over Sidney, finishing with two hits, five RBI and three runs scored.
•Izzie Moore, Sophomore, Wayne: Moore threw four no-hit innings and struck out seven against defending state champion Twin Cedars on Monday. She also had a home run among three hits and drove in three.
•Ryanne Mullen, Senior, Southwest Valley: Another red-hot start has come courtesy of Mullen, who has two doubles among her six hits, has driven in three runs and is hitting .667/.700/.889.
•Lexi Narmi, Junior, St. Albert: Narmi struck out 15 and had two hits during St. Albert’s opening-night win over Abraham Lincoln.
•Kelsi Nelson, Junior, Abraham Lincoln: Nelson has six hits in her first three games, and she has made sure to end up on every bag at least once with three singles, one double, one triple and one big shot. She has 12 total bases and a .545/.583/1.091.
•Breya Nickle, Sophomore, Mount Ayr: Mount Ayr is up to its old tricks again with a strong start led by Nickle, who had four RBI, two walks and two runs scored during a 13-2 win over Clarke on Tuesday.
•Jordan Porsch, Junior, Audubon: Porsch keyed an Audubon come-from-behind win over AHSTW on Tuesday with a double among three hits.
•Charlie Pryor, Sophomore, Woodbine: We had to wait ’til Wednesday for the Charlie show. She had 15 strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits for the Tigers during a 3-1 win over CAM.
•Alivia Ruble, Senior, Southeast Warren: Ruble struck out 10 and gave up just one run on three hits Monday against Oskaloosa.
•Anna Stangl, Freshman, IKM-Manning: Another that benefitted quite well from the run environment the other night, Stangl has a double, a triple and five walks for an .875 on-base percentage.
•Presley VanWinkle, Sophomore, Murray: The Mustangs are 2-0, and VanWinkle has been a big part of that, including finishing with three hits, three RBI and three runs in a win over Moravia on opening night. She followed that up with 12 strikeouts in the circle during a 2-1 win over Orient-Macksburg on Tuesday.
•Kassidy Wenck, Freshman, Glidden-Ralston: Wenck already has driven in seven runs in three games this season, posting five hits (all singles) and a .500/.500/.500 line. Wenck is also one of the top base-stealers in the state right now, as she is one of just five with at least seven stolen bases.
