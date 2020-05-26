(KMAland) -- Day 71 of blogging with no sports. This is the 65th consecutive blog and 69th during this period.
The Bluegrass Conference remains in our summer sports preview series. Up first, it's the softball league.
PREVIOUS SUMMER PREVIEW LINKS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Preview
Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Preview
Corner Conference Softball Preview
Corner Conference Baseball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Softball Preview
Western Iowa Conference Baseball Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Softball Preview
Pride of Iowa Conference Baseball Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Softball Preview
Rolling Valley Conference Baseball Preview
Missouri River Conference Softball Preview
Missouri River Conference Baseball Preview
2020 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
Diagonal Maroons – Last Year: 4-18 overall, 3-15 conference
Coach: Zach Robinson
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Diagonal had just one all-conference choice last season in Emily Newton, and she’s gone and graduated. She was one of three seniors on last year’s team, so there are some openings.
SENIORS: Erin Sobotka has had an incredible career, and she will look to finish it off in style this summer. The centerfielder hit .274 with a .375 on-base percentage last season, finishing the year with a team-high nine walks and 15 runs scored. You could also see her in the circle a bit this year after throwing in one game as a junior.
JUNIORS: Infielder Haley Plowman got a chance to play in eight games and started seven last year.
SOPHOMORES: Infielders Emma Cunningham and Kerrigan Mobley combined to start 30 games in 2019. Mobley posted a .333 OBP, finishing with 10 runs and eight walks, while Cunningham tied for the team lead in hit by pitches (5).
FROSH: There was a nice influx of then-8th graders last year, and they’re all a year older and wiser. All five of them were everyday starters, and it’s likely Taylor Lumbard is going to take over in the circle with the loss of Newton. Lumbard tossed 12 innings while also playing third and hitting .429/.448/.571 with team-highs in hits (24), doubles (6) and RBI (13). This is a future stars of the league.
Lumbard’s battery-mate is likely to be Kira Egly, who finished last season with a solid .296/.377/.333 batting line. Outfielders Tybee Plowman and Alaina Whittington were also everyday starters that combined for 57 at bats. Anna Newton played short and had a strong .356 on-base percentage and bashed six extra-base hits – four doubles, two triples.
FINAL WORD: They may have lost the older Newton, and they might only have one senior and one junior, but this freshman class is really promising. I could definitely see Diagonal improving on last year’s mark.
Lamoni Demons – Last Year: 4-17 overall, 4-12 conference
Coach: Samantha Stockford
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Sophomore Cameron Martin had a splendid freshman summer last year, taking home honorable mention all-conference honors. Martin was a two-way standout for the Demons, hitting .520/.586/.940 with 12 doubles and three home runs among 26 hits. Yes, that’s 15 extra-base knocks out of 26. Pretty, pretty good. I would call that first or second team type numbers, actually. She also threw 55 2/3 innings and struck out 19 in the circle.
SENIORS: Four returning seniors saw lots of time as starters last season. Leslie Guyer probably had the standout season at the plate with a .308/.413/.462 batting line. She had two doubles and two triples to boost that slugging percentage up. Brooke Salmi started 19 games while Sara Stevenson had a .304 OBP in 21 starts and Katelynn Gerke was a starter in 14 of the 16 games she played in.
JUNIORS: Isadora Cote started 21 games, scored 13 runs, walked a team-high 12 times and posted a .354 on-base percentage last season for the Demons. Good numbers to grow on. Ashten Adams also saw time in this class, starting in all 20 games she played in and posted three doubles and a triple.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Joining Martin in this class is Kiera Fonseca, who split time in the circle with her. Fonseca threw 58 innings and had 23 strikeouts. She also had a .275 batting average and a .326 OBP for the year. Malori Leonard had 21 starts and a .333 on-base percentage, Briana Fonseca started in 14 games and had a .326 OBP and Chloe Belback started 17 times a year ago. Another that could see more time this year is Ashleigh Gerke, as she suited varsity and played in one game last year.
FINAL WORD: Lamoni didn’t have any seniors last year, and that should only prove to help them this season. Both of their pitchers are back, and they should feel much more comfortable in the circle. Cameron Martin’s season was monstrous last year, and I’m looking forward to covering the encore.
Melcher-Dallas Saints – Last Year: 27-6 overall, 14-3 conference
Coach: Jim Crozier
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Two first-team all-conference picks are back for Melcher-Dallas, as third baseman Haley Godfrey and outfielder Riley Enfield return for their junior seasons. Godfrey hit .495/.535/.864 with a team-high 51 hits, including 14 doubles, six triples and four home runs while driving in 36 and scoring 50. Enfield, meanwhile, had a big season of her own in hitting .347/.445/.584 with nine doubles, five home runs, 25 RBI, 44 runs and a team-best 17 walks. She also led the team with 14 stolen bases in 14 tries.
They also have two second-team picks back in senior catcher Angel Beaty and junior first baseman Kynser Reed. Beaty tied for the team lead with 14 doubles, drove in 26 runs and hit .380/.462/.554. Reed also bashed to the tune of a .458/.514/.562 line that included seven doubles and a home run while driving in 33 runs.
Finally, Kacey Enfield is back for her junior season after an honorable mention nod last year. Enfield had 21 hits and 17 walks to finish with a .384 on-base percentage. She could be in line for some innings in the circle this year, too. With the graduation of first-team pitcher Emilie Krpan, Enfield may get more than the one inning of work she saw last season.
OTHER SENIORS: The only other senior that played last season is Lilly Bennett. Bennett started 26 games among 27 total games played and did post a .381 on-base percentage in just 22 plate appearances.
OTHER JUNIORS: This junior class is some kind of loaded, and it also includes every day starter DoraMae Bennett. She had five doubles and a triple among 19 total hits, walked seven times and finished with a .279/.347/.382 hitting line. Grace Overgaard is yet another junior that saw time, playing in 24 games and starting two.
SOPHOMORES: They could see some work from this class, although the lineup will be tough to crack. Emma Heaberlin was active in 28 games, mostly as a runner, and scored 21 runs last season. Gabriella Drummondo played in 11 games, and Jordan Griggs appeared in one.
FROSH: While Kacey Enfield could see some pitching time, the top job could potentially be BrieAnna Remster. She was an everyday regular last year, starting 32 games and hitting .261/.350/.341 with 18 RBI and 22 runs scored. She was second – behind Krpan – with four innings pitched, struck out two and didn’t allow any earned runs. Kenzie Gibson is another freshman that played a lot, appearing in 30 games and ranking second on the team with 37 runs scored.
FINAL WORD: They’re loaded. Just completely and utterly loaded with talent. They have great hitters up and down their lineup. There’s no doubt about that. The only real concern might be who is going to replace Krpan in the circle, but I’m sure Coach Crozier has a plan for that. The Saints will be among the top teams – if not THE top team – in this year’s Bluegrass.
Moravia Mohawaks – Last Year: 19-14 overall, 12-6 conference
Coach: Kevin Fritz
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Four of their five all-conference picks from last year are returning. It starts with first-team choice and catcher Mikayla Fritz. Fritz hit .347/.441/.621 with six doubles, six homers and a triple among 33 hits. She drove in 19 runs, walked 15 times and scored a team-best 43 runs. She also led the team with 19 steals in 19 attempts.
On the second team All-Bluegrass was junior shortstop/pitcher Anaya Keith and senior outfielder Emilee Howard. Keith had a great year with a .435/.514/.533 hitting line, and she drove in a team-best 32 runs while also leading the team with 40 total hits. Keith also pitched 82 2/3 innings, posted a 3.22 ERA and struck out 65 batters. She will be this year’s primary pitcher. Howard had a solid year, too, with a .294/.368/.294 hitting line and scored 12 runs for the Mohawks.
Another junior – Isabel Hanes – was an honorable mention pick last season. Hanes hit .333/.402/.362 with three doubles among 35 hits, scored 33 times and drove in 12 runs. Hanes was also active on the bases with eight steals in nine attempts.
OTHER SENIORS: Alexis McKim was a key player for the Mohawks last year, too, starting all 30 games she played in. She had 17 hits, scored 11 runs, drove in 11 runs and had a .315 on-base percentage.
OTHER JUNIORS: This terrific class also features two other everyday starters in Ronnie Cormeny and Callie Benjamin. Benjamin had six doubles among 28 hits and finished last season with a .341/.407/.415 hitting line. Cormeny walked a team-high 16 times and had a strong .359 on-base percentage. Elana Moreno is yet another from the class that played in three games last season.
FROSH: While there weren’t any from last year’s freshman class that saw time, there were plenty from the 8th grade class. That included every day starter Destiny Nathaniel, who hit .337/.391/.376 with 34 total hits, 22 runs scored and 15 RBI. Part-time regular Lauren Long also saw time in 28 games and started 14, and Kjirsten Albertson played in 21 games and made three starts. Nieka Carranza appeared in two games, too.
FINAL WORD: The junior class is absolutely loaded and should only continue to improve throughout the rest of their careers. They also have a really nice freshman class this year. They lost their primary pitcher from last season, but Keith should be ready to go. Moravia continues to rise in 2020.
Mormon Trail Saints – Last Year: 0-24 overall, 0-15 conference
Coach: Cassie Moore
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Their lone All-Bluegrass conference choice was junior Chelsea Johnson, who took an honorable mention nod last year. Johnson was their primary pitcher, throwing 59 innings and striking out 50. She also posted a .353 on-base percentage thanks to a co-team-high 10 walks.
OTHER JUNIORS: Mormon Trail was really young last year. They had just one senior and no juniors. That means no seniors this year. Johnson is joined by two other regulars in Madison Page and Skylar Watsabaugh. Page threw 6 2/3 innings as a sophomore and finished with a .316 OBP at the plate. Watsabaugh had team-highs in batting average (.296), on-base percentage (.321) and hits (16) and was one of two with double-digit stolen bases (11).
SOPHOMORES: Allison Coffey and Shelby Fiesher started every game they played in last season. Fiesher had a solid season at the plate with a .278 batting average while Coffey started in all 24 games.
FROSH: Miah Roberts started every game last summer, finishing with seven hits for the year. Cali Arnold started in 20 of the 22 games she played and threw 2 2/3 innings in the circle. Maddie Gunzenhauser started 12 times, and GraceAnn Bellon had three starts and appeared in five varsity contests.
FINAL WORD: They are still really, really young. No seniors, only a trio of juniors and a very big freshman class. You could also see this year’s 8th graders – with no inside info whatsoever on this – fill out the lineup. When it comes down to it, I think a reasonable goal here would be a win. Once they get that, get another and then so on.
Moulton-Udell Eagles – Last Year: 4-20 overall, 2-15 conference
Coach: Jason Ogden
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Two seniors that earned an all-conference nod last season return for the Eagles. Second-team infielder Chelsey Boettcher had a solid season with a .441/.493/.603 batting line. She had seven doubles and two triples among 30 total hits, drove in 19 and scored 21 runs – all leading numbers on the team. Honorable mention Malorie Probasco also had a strong season with a .306/.403/.355 batting line. She drove in 12 runs, scored 15 and walked 10 times.
OTHER SENIORS: Another returning regular is Sydney Callen, who started and played in 22 games last year. She had nine RBI on her nine hits in 2019.
JUNIORS: Jessica King is the returning primary pitcher for the Eagles, throwing 70 innings and striking out 61. She also had a .328/.377/.453 triple-slash with four doubles and two triples among 21 hits and scored 14 runs. Karsyn Sebolt started in 16 of the 22 games she played in, led the team with 14 walks and had a terrific .522 on-base percentage.
SOPHOMORES: Both Hannah King and Grace Wood were starters last season as freshmen. Wood hit .327/.400/.367 and had a triple among her 15 hits while driving in nine and scoring 13. King hit .278/.361/.333 and was second behind Boettcher with 16 RBI.
FROSH: Two then-8th graders got some time in the circle last season. Lexi Smith had 19 innings to her name while Stephanie Leager finished with 18 innings and 10 strikeouts. Smith was really good at the plate, too, with a .356/.415/.559 line that included seven doubles, a triple and a home run among 21 total hits. She ranked second on the team with 18 runs and third with 14 RBI. Leager posted a .390 OBP in her 8th grade summer, and Breanna Meredith started 12 games and played in 17.
FINAL WORD: They bring everybody back, and I think they might be one of the most improved teams in the league. They have all three of their pitchers, a number of really good hitters in the lineup and plenty of players that saw success in 2019.
Murray Mustangs – Last Year: 26-10 overall, 13-4 conference
Coach: Tessa Otto
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: They lost five all-conference choices due to graduation. That included three first-teamers, but they do bring back second baseman first-team choice Katy Gibbs. The junior hit .316 with a .393 on-base percentage, smashing five doubles among her 30 hits, drove in 20 and scored 22 runs. She also went a perfect 8 for 8 in stolen bases.
SENIORS: Bailey Frederick was an all-conference type performer during her junior season, too. She hit .327/.416/.429 and ranked second on the team with 27 RBI. She was one of three on the squad to score 30 runs and had eight doubles and a triple among her 32 total hits. She could be in line to take over the pitching duties, too. With Breianna Klein and Kayla Wookey on to the next level, Frederick will definitely get more than the two innings she got last year.
Michelle McBurney also had a nice season, starting 21 games and playing in 24 of them. She didn’t get a ton of at bats, but she made the most of them with seven singles and a double in 28 times at the plate.
SOPHOMORES: There are plenty of freshmen ready to make a big splash this summer. Chloe Church is one that saw a lot of time last year, playing in 24 games and making 17 starts while driving in 12 runs and scoring 18 times. Lexie Penick also appeared in 25 games and scored 13 times while Abbe Baumfalk appeared in 13 and made three starts. Calliegh Klein and Brooke Shannon also appeared in 10 games apiece last season, and Zoey Black played in two and started two.
FROSH: It wasn’t easy to crack last year’s veteran lineup, but Teryn Shields did it as an 8th grader. She had 24 starts and played in 32 games, hitting .271/.307/.429 with two triples, two homers and a double. Jayda Chew also played in 32 games and scored 21 runs while working as a pinch and courtesy runner.
FINAL WORD: They lost six seniors that started nearly every single game, and that included their two stud pitchers. They also lost their Hall of Fame legendary coach Danny Jensen, who stepped down after 40 seasons. Still, they are set up really nicely for a strong season. I don’t think they will take much of a step back, if at all.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs – Last Year: 11-22 overall, 8-10 conference
Coach: Mike Cooley
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Kaela Eslinger is back for one final season and one final sport following one of the most decorated all-around athletic careers in school history. Eslinger was a second-team utility player last year, hitting .392/.566/.709 with 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs among her 31 hits. She didn’t get pitched to a lot – finishing with 29 walks – but she made them pay when they did. The Waldorf recruit also had 39 runs, drove in 22 and stole 21 bags. She threw 170 innings, struck out 128 and had a 3.95 ERA in the circle, as well.
OTHER SENIORS: Eslinger is hardly alone in this senior class. Hailey Johnson, Cortney Gross, Hayli Shinn and Caitlyn Buckman all started at least 18 games last season. Johnson was second on the team with 25 runs, drove in 16 and walked 13 times while Gross had a .375 OBP thanks to 16 walks, seven HBP and 16 total hits. Johnson is another option in the circle, as she had nine innings there last year.
Shinn started 18 games and appeared in 22 while Buckman started 19 games last summer. Mackenzie Blakey is another senior that appeared in one game. I should also note that this year’s group is unfortunately without Sammi Long, who passed away in a car accident this past December. She brought a lot of heart, a lot of energy and a lot of skills to the team.
JUNIORS: Two juniors were plenty active last year with Caitlyn Gist and Haylee Meyer both starting 33 games each. Gist hit .302 with a .429 on-base percentage and tied for the team lead with 10 doubles. She did lead the squad with 23 RBI and scored 23 runs. Meyer also had a nice season with a .343 OBP, drove in 16 runs and scored 17 times.
SOPHOMORES: Janesa Tonnberg started 29 games and played in 32 last season, getting 42 at bats on the year. She should be back for another everyday role. Addy Kerr also played in one game in 2019.
FROSH: Christa Cass had a solid debut season for the Bulldogs, playing in and starting all 33 games. She had 18 total hits and scored 20 runs while also throwing 4 1/3 innings. Draven Pierce played in five games and started one, and Logann Carson played and started one game.
FINAL WORD: The Bulldogs had an improved season last year, and I feel like they can be even better this season. With Eslinger leading a solid senior class and Gist topping the juniors, there’s plenty of talent and experience with this year’s team.
Seymour Warriorettes – Last Year: 17-14 overall, 11-7 conference
Coach: Shaun Houser
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Seymour has four of their six all-conference choices from last season returning to the fold this year. Sophomore second baseman Dylan Murphy and junior outfielder Natalee Watters were first-team picks in 2019. Murphy hit .280 and had a .416 OBP thanks to a co-team-high 13 walks and six HBP. She also tied for the team lead with 30 runs and had six extra-base hits among 17 while driving in 18 runs. Watters had a big summer of her own with a .306/.359/.365 triple-slash, including five doubles among 26 hits, scored 25 runs and drove in 11. Additionally, she had a team-best 19 stolen bases on 20 attempts.
The senior battery of pitcher Thayda Houser and catcher Kaitlyn Couchman are back for the Warriorettes, too. They both earned second-team nods by the Bluegrass Conference in 2019. Houser threw 90 2/3 innings, struck out 113 and had a really terrific 1.78 ERA. She also hit .296/.394/.481 with 10 doubles, a triple and a home run among 24 hits, drove in 26 runs and scored 22 times. Couchman, meanwhile, had a .402 OBP behind eight walks, seven HBP and 20 total hits. She drove in 14 and scored 14 times.
OTHER SENIORS: Harley Trimble is another senior that started plenty of games returning to the fold. Trimble started 18 times and played in 20 and drove in 11 runs. Megan Clark also appeared in four games last summer.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Look for Ori Trimble to continue to play a big role for this year’s Warriorettes. Trimble hit .270/.386/.338 with five doubles among 20 hits and drove in 12 runs. In addition, she tossed 73 2/3 innings and struck out 30 batters. Zoe Joiner is yet another sophomore with every day starting experience. She had 29 starts last season and posted a .313 OBP thanks to 11 walks and 13 total hits.
FROSH: Judy Campbell appeared in 19 games and started 12 last season, getting a few at bats here and there. Kaitlyn Brown also appeared in four games and scored three runs.
FINAL WORD: A couple of good senior starters are gone, but when you bring back the kind of talent, experience and production that Seymour does then you’re bound to have a good summer. I think they’ll take a step forward in 2020.
Twin Cedars Sabers – Last Year: 29-9 overall, 18-0 conference
Coach: Zack Dunkin
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES: Oh boy, folks in the Bluegrass are going to be hearing plenty from Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt, Brooke Roby and Grace Bailey in the coming years. All four received first-team All-Bluegrass last season and all four have at least three years of eligibility remaining.
Dunkin – a freshman catcher – is one with four. She was incredible in her debut summer, posting a .440/.536/.517 hitting line that included seven doubles and a triple among a team-high 43 total hits. She walked 21 times, stole 43 bases on 44 attempts and scored a team-best 59 runs. What a year.
Mockenhaupt and Bailey – both sophomores – split most of the innings in the circle, and when they weren’t pitching they were playing first base and somewhere on the infield, respectively. Mockenhaupt threw 71 innings, struck out 49 and had a 2.56 ERA while hitting .411/.526/.505 with 44 total hits, 41 RBI and 25 runs scored. Bailey, who had a 2.37 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings, also had a great line at the plate of .373/.452/.602. She had 10 doubles, four triples and three home runs among 44 total hits, drove in a team-best 42 runs and scored 27 times.
Finally, we have the sophomore shortstop Roby, who has a last name synonymous with successful athletes at Twin Cedars. Roby hit .417/.518/.635, finishing the year with 11 doubles and seven triples among 48 total hits. She also drove in 28, scored 54 runs and went a perfect 29 for 29 on stolen base tries.
If you thought that was it, then you didn’t pay attention last season. Senior third baseman Caitlyn Reed and junior outfielder Chloe Swank were also second-team All-Bluegrass. Reed hit .374/.485/.561 with a team-high 15 doubles, 28 RBI and 26 runs scored. Swank stole 17 bags and had 27 hits, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored while posting a .387 OBP.
OTHER SENIORS: Kaya DesPlanque started 36 games last year, too, and provided 18 hits, 15 runs scored and nine RBI for the Sabers.
OTHER JUNIORS: Jenna Hastings was the only other sophomore on last year’s roster, and she got a little bit of time in the circle. She threw just one inning, but it was a clean one. Otherwise, she appeared in six other games, drove in three runs and scored twice.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: The quartet of sophomores already mentioned are joined by outfielder Jetta Sterner as a regular starter. So, that makes a quintet. Sterner had a solid year of her own with 27 hits, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored. She finished last season with a .339 OBP.
OTHER FROSH: Both Kisha Reed and Addi Haines appeared in at least 26 games as 8th graders last summer. Reed was in 29 and started four while scoring 21 runs as a pinch and courtesy runner. Haines appeared in 26 and scored 28 runs doing much of the same.
FINAL WORD: The defending conference champions – no, the 18-0 defending conference champions – were also one of the youngest teams in the league last year. They had just one senior and this year will likely only have two. That said, they’re the most talented team in the conference, and I believe their goals are higher than a Bluegrass title.
CONCLUSION: Twin Cedars won the league last season, and they are definitely the favorite to do it again. However, Melcher-Dallas does have the bragging rights and momentum of beating them in last year’s regional semifinal, and they are also loaded with talent. The Saints, though, lost their starting pitcher while the Sabers bring both of their star hurlers back. For now, Twin Cedars is the pick.
That said, I still like what I see from Moravia, Murray and Seymour. Out of those three, Seymour is the only one with their primary pitcher returning, and Thayda Houser is probably the best pitcher in the conference. As you know, that’s pretty important in softball.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.