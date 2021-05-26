(KMAland) -- Two nights into the baseball and softball season. Here are some things we saw last night…
-Jorja Holliday struck out 10 and smashed a go-ahead grand slam for Nodaway Valley in a win over Shenandoah.
-TJ Stoaks of Lenox reached 1,000 career strikeouts in a win for the Tigers over Sidney. That sure seems like a lot.
-Logan-Magnolia posted one of the biggest wins of the evening, taking a 2-0 win over Treynor behind a shutout performance from Abby Hiatt, who struck out nine.
-Martensdale-St. Marys’ lineup is so deep and so talented that struck out 11 times against East Union’s Mallory Raney and still had 16 runs on 17 hits. Wow.
-Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars softball flexed their muscles in Bluegrass wins over Lamoni and Murray, respectively.
-Clarinda’s Cole Baumgart made his high school debut and threw 4 1/3 innings of strong relief to lift the Cardinals over Glenwood.
-Bedford scored seven seventh-inning runs to topple Fremont-Mills, 11-4. Tristen Cummings and Bryson Ewart had two hits and two RBI each.
-Brad Larson and Walon Cook combined on eight hits for Lenox in a 22-4 rout of Sidney.
-Jaxon Schumacher (3/3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) and Treynor outscored Logan-Magnolia, 17-9.
-CAM’s Colby Rich went deep for a second straight night and drove in four to lead CAM in a 22-12 run-fest against Southwest Valley.
-Ankeny Christian baseball got a nice feather in the cap with a 4-2 win over Moravia in Bluegrass Conference play. Malachi Johnson had three no-hit innings to lead victory.
On to another preview…
2021 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the league by a game last summer, edging past Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan Catholic, which both lost three conference games to the Warriors’ two. Here are how the standings panned out (per Varsity Bound):
Sergeatn Bluff-Luton 12-2
Sioux City East 11-3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-3
Sioux City West 8-6
Thomas Jefferson & LeMars 5-9
Abraham Lincoln 2-10
Sioux City North 2-12
SBL, East and Heelan all posted positive run differentials, outscoring all foes by at least 4.0 runs per game. LeMars and Abraham Lincoln’s -1.4 and -1.3 average run differentials didn’t exactly line up with their 8-11 and 9-14 records. Seems they were both a bit unlucky. TJ’s -2.1 with an 8-15 mark also seems that way. Let’s take a look at this year…
OFFENSE
Sixteen of the top 19 hitters from last year’s MRC are gone and graduated. In order to get the top 15 returning batting lines, we have to down to No. 46. That’s code for, there were a lot of seniors last year. Here are the top 15 returnees:
1. Ian Gill, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: .432/.607/.730
2. Braiden Hurd, Senior, LeMars: .426/.537/.500
3. Cam Riemer, Senior, Sioux City East: .381/.490/.429
4. Caleb Dreckman, Junior, LeMars: .354/.448/.438
5. Brayden Pratt, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic: .333/.451/.429
6. Kolby Thiesen, Junior, Sioux City East: .333/.476/.394
7. Skylar Hansen, Junior, Sioux City West: .333/.452/.353
8. Cael Boever, Senior, Sioux City East: .319/.495/.522
9. Keenan Hegna, Senior, Sioux City West: .302/.348/.349
10. Evan Helvig, Senior, Sioux City North: .288/.408/.542
11. Carter Arens, Senior, LeMars: .283/.338/.317
12. Mason Parrott, Senior, LeMars: .275/.431/.392
13. Terrick Thompson, Senior, Sioux City East: .271/.394/.407
14. Tyler Huey, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson: .269/.418/.288
15. Bennet Vanderloo, Senior, Sioux City East: .261/.364/.304
Sioux City East has five of the top 15 returning hitters, and if you saw last night’s result then you can understand that. LeMars also brings back four, Heelan and Sioux City West have two each and Sioux City North and Thomas Jefferson bring back one each.
Other offensive notes:
-Heelan’s Gill led the conference with a .607 on-base percentage last year, posting 16 hits and 12 walks and was hit by a pitch six times. Any…way…you…can. Other top 10 returning OBP guys: Hurd (.537), Boever (.495), Riemer (.490), Hansen (.452), Pratt (.451), Dreckman (.448), Parrott (.431), Sioux City West’s Devin Frye (.424) and Huey (.418).
-Gill is also the top-returning slugger in the conference, as he had a .730 slugging percentage, which was buoyed by five doubles and two home runs. The rest of the top 10 returnees: Helvig (.542), Boever (.522), Hurd (.500), Dreckman (.438), Pratt (.429), Riemer (.429), Thompson (.407), Thiesen (.394) and Parrott (.392).
-Boever and Thiesen both scored 21 runs last year for East, and that’s the top-returning number. Gill scored 19 times, Hansen was in 17 times and Pratt and Thompson scored 16 times each. The rest of the returning top 10 here: Arens (14), Riemer (14), Helvig (14), Vanderloo (13) and West’s Brady Larson (13).
-Here’s #WhoHomered last year:
Helvig (3)
Gill & Boever (2)
Ethan Kulken, LeMars & Parrott (1)
-Boever didn’t have the highest OBP in the league, but he sure did know the strike zone. Dude walked a league-best 24 times and struck out just eight times. Hurd and Frye are next among returnees with 13 walks while Gill and Larson walked 12 times each. Huey, Parrott, Thompson and Hansen all walked 11 times, and Sioux City West’s Kaleb Belt walked 10 times.
BASERUNNING
Here’s a look at the top 10 returning base stealers in the conference:
1. Kolby Thiesen, Sioux City East: 15/17
2. Terrick Thompson, Sioux City East: 14/14
2. Dante Hansen, Sioux City North: 14/15
4. Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson: 11/12
5. Braiden Hurd, LeMars: 10/10
6. Carter Arens, LeMars: 9/10
7. Hunter Ryba, Thomas Jefferson: 8/9
7. Cael Boever, Sioux City East: 8/8
9. Brayden Pratt, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 6/8
10. Cam Riemer, Sioux City East: 5/6
10. Dayton Harrell, Sioux City North: 5/6
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team look at the returning pitching in the league. The first number in the parentheses are the total number of returning innings while the second number represents the total innings pitched last year.
Abraham Lincoln (1.2/141.1): Wow. That is a low number of returning innings. All five outs came from junior Braden LaSale, who threw a total of 43 pitches last summer. The rest of the pitches that will be thrown this year will be by guys that don’t have any varsity experience (or at least any in 2020).
Bishop Heelan Catholic (35.2/103): Their top two are gone, but the next two are back and account for all of their returning innings. That’s junior Kaleb Gengler and senior Brett Sitzmann, who had 19 and 16.2 innings, respectively. Gengler had a 2.58 ERA and 20 strikeouts while Sitzmann had a 3.78 ERA and 13 Ks.
LeMars (77/122.2): The Bulldogs lost their two most-used pitchers from last year, but they have a number of guys that received experience last year. Seniors Braiden Hurt and Ethan Kulken both threw 18.2 innings with ERAs of 3.75 and 4.50. Junior Brady Williams had a 3.17 ERA and tossed 17 2/3 frames while senior Carter Alcorn was at 3.27 and 15. Seniors Josh Schietler and Donnie Daggett, junior Caleb Dreckman and freshman Ayden Hoag all saw some time on the bump.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (49.0/152.1): The Warriors bring back their No. 2 and 3 if innings mean anything (and I think they do). Senior Nick Muller was really strong last year with a 1.94 ERA and .190 batting average against over 36 innings. He struck out 23 and walked just 10. Junior Bryce Click also went 23 innings, struck out 17 and had a 3.96 ERA.
Sioux City East (89.2/157.1): East used a lot of different guys last year, and they do lose their top two in innings. However, their next four are back, and they threw plenty. Seniors Cael Boever (20.1 IP), Cam Riemer (18.2 IP), Sean McManamy (14.1 IP) and Trevor Hill (11.2 IP) all have remaining eligibility. McManamy (1.47 ERA), Boever (1.72) and Riemer (2.25) were all highly effective while Hill had a 5.40 ERA. Zach Riley threw another 10 1/3 innings with a 4.06 ERA, and Kaleb Nutt and Aiden Haukap combined for over 15 innings.
Sioux City North (73/136.1): North loses their top two guys, but they do return their next two. Junior Carter Pinney threw 17 innings while senior Chase Conway had 16 innings to his name last year. Dante Hansen went 12 innings, and Drew Kinnaman added 11.1. Austin McClain, Eric Rasmussen, Evan Helvig and Jackson Basel are all seniors that pitched a bit last summer. Junior Joe Sieben and freshman Steve Kling also threw a tiny bit.
Sioux City West (53.2/112.2): Junior Drew Benson was their No. 2 pitcher last season, posting a 2.07 ERA and a .275 batting average against over 20 1/3 innings. Senior Keenan Hegna (11 IP) and junior Skylar Hansen (10 IP) both threw a solid number of innings while juniors Ryan Smith and Devin Frye and senior Michael Duax combined for 12.1 innings.
Thomas Jefferson (55/132.1): Ace Robert Wood is just a junior and threw 34.2 strong innings last season. He struck out 32 and pitched to a strong 2.22 ERA while allowing just a .215 batting average. Their next five pitchers, though, are gone. That leaves folks like seniors Jayden Nusser (6 IP), Ricardo Peacock (1.2), Hunter Ryba (1.2) and Jaiden Belt (1), junior Kamron Adams (1) and sophomore Tyler Huey (3 IP) as the most experience hurlers.
A FINAL TAKE ON EACH TEAM
Abraham Lincoln: If I would have written this one day earlier, I would have had no clue about the Lynx. I still don’t know much of anything, but I do know they’re 2-0 with a pair of wins over Thomas Jefferson. That’s impressive, considering they lost all of their pitching and 10 seniors that had at least 22 at bats. So, good start. We’ll see where it goes from here.
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Heelan loses their top five hitters and top two pitchers, so there’s plenty to replace from the 2020 senior class. Gill is one of the top-returning hitters and should be a good one to build their lineup around. As is usually the case, they have guys ready to fill the holes and should be competitive in the conference.
LeMars: This could be a team about to take a bump up the standings. With their experience in pitching and losing just two seniors in their batting lineup, the Bulldogs could definitely see a rise up the MRC this year.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The defending champions of the league brings back two of their top three pitchers, but only two total. They also lose their top nine hitters. Yes, their entire everyday lineup is gone. The school generally does a great job replenishing talent, but there might be a few more holes than usual in that lineup.
Sioux City East: They definitely lost some very good and important players, but they also return a healthy amount of pitchers and hitters. Their pitching is in really good shape while three of their top five hitters are back. To me, this looks like the MRC favorite.
Sioux City North: It was a struggle last year, and they will have to replace a pair of solid pitchers. In addition, their top two hitters are gone. However, the rest of what was a very young lineup could very well be back. They had some 8th graders and plenty of sophomores in last year’s every day lineup. That could/should bode well for 2021.
Sioux City West: West had a solid season last year and returns a solid amount of pitching to go with four of their top six hitters. They were competitive in a couple tough losses to Heelan last night, and I would expect they will be that way throughout the rest of the season.
Thomas Jefferson: Outside of their top guy, the arms will be a work in progress, and the lineup must replace its top five hitters. They do have some strong and young talent, so this is a team that should see plenty of improvements as the year progresses.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.