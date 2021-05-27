(KMAland) -- The third day of the high school softball and baseball season came and went, and I’ve got a quick summary for you…
-Underwood is now 3-0, going on the road to take an impressive 6-5 win over Glenwood, which put together a late rally before the Eagles held them off.
-Tianna Kasperbauer and Emily Brouse of Harlan won a pitcher’s duel with AHSTW’s Sienna Christian, 2-0. Impressive stuff from the Harlan pair, but we’ve come to expect that. Christian – an 8th grader – may be one to watch the rest of the summer.
-Griswold nearly 12-runned IKM-Manning before the rain came on Tuesday. The rain couldn’t stop it on Wednesday, as they beat Tri-Center by a 13-1 count. Karly Millikan struck out nine, and McKenna Wiechman drove in five for the Tigers.
-Big win for Lenox over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Mount Ayr last night. TJ Stoaks struck out seven and gave up just three hits in a 4-1 win. Cadence Douglas had a pair of hits to lead the Tigers offense.
-Twin Cedars and Martensdale-St. Marys split an intriguing doubleheader. The Sabers won the opener while the Blue Devils took game two. Grace Bailey homered for Twin Cedars in game one while Jayda Gay went deep for MSTM in game two.
-Exira/EHK won a big RVC battle with West Harrison, scoring all three of their runs in the final two innings in a 3-1 victory. Huge win for the Spartans.
-BrieAnna Remster is off to a hot start for Melcher-Dallas, finishing last night with five one-hit innings and eight strikeouts and blasted two home runs while driving in four in a win over Murray.
-In baseball action, Braden Knight led Shenandoah with a couple doubles, a single and two RBI in a tight 5-4 win over Missouri Valley. Cain Lorimor went 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
-St. Albert made a six-run comeback to beat Abraham Lincoln, 11-8, on KMA-FM 99.1. Jaxson Lehnen had a three-hit, four-RBI game to lead the Falcons in a big city win.
-Huge win, too, for Lewis Central, which beat a state-ranked 4A club in Sioux City East. Britton Bond tossed 5 1/3 one-hit, shutout innings in the victory.
-Nodaway Valley got a walk-off win over Stanton with Caelen DeVault delivering the game-winning hit. He added three other hits and three total RBI in the win.
-Nice win for the Mount Ayr baseball club in their 5-3 win over Lenox. They got 12 Ks from Jaydon Knight in four innings of work.
-Three nights, three wins for Ar-We-Va, which scored 14 fifth-inning runs to beat Glidden-Ralston by 14-0 final. Conner Kirsch had two hits, drove in two and struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings.
Now, on to another preview…
2021 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Last year in the Rolling Valley, CAM carried an undefeated mark, finishing two games ahead of everybody else in the loss column, according to the Varsity Bound standings:
CAM 6-0
Coon Rapids-Bayard & West Harrison 5-2
Woodbine 4-2
Boyer Valley 4-3
Glidden-Ralston 2-5
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2-7
Ar-We-Va 0-7
All of the top four finished with positive run differentials while Boyer Valley posted a winning record and a slightly negative run differential. Let’s snag a look at some of the top-returning players.
OFFENSE
1. Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine: .522/.593/.957
2. Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM: .480/.591/.940
3. Tyler Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: .465/.574/.651
4. Tanner Oswald, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: .435/.552/.522
5. Mason King, Sophomore, West Harrison: .432/.480/.545
6. Colby Rich, Junior, CAM: .420/.468/.660
7. Sage Evans, Sophomore, West Harrison: .394/.574/.485
8. Will Ragaller, Junior, Ar-We-Va: .385/.484/.462
9. Aaron McAlister, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: .383/.529/.511
10. Gabe Gilgen, Junior, West Harrison: .375/.475/.406
11. Joe Kauffman, Junior, CAM: .370/.404/.574
12. Cade Ticknor, Junior, CAM: .354/.421/.500
13. Ethan Arp, Senior, CAM: .333/.394/.333
14. Grant Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison: .333/.522/.533
15. Gabe Obert, Junior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: .292/.453/.396
16. Josh Ramirez, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard: .277/.485/.319
17. Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va: .276/.276/.414
18. Erik Gau, Senior, Woodbine: .273/.304/.273
19. Tyler Kingery, Junior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: .250/.368/.312
20. Trey Petersen, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: .244/.347/.268
With a minimum of 22 at bats, these are the top 20 returning hitters, per batting average. You see the CAM Cougars have a pretty good group of hitters with five in the top 13. Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison tout four each while Exira/EHK has three and Ar-We-Va and Woodbine have two apiece.
Other offensive notes:
-Bantam’s .593 on-base percentage leads the way while Spieker was at .591 and Petersen and Sage Evans were at .574. Oswald (.552), McAlister (.529), Grant Gilgen (.522), Ramirez (.485), Ragaller (.484) and King (.480) are also in the top 10 among returnees.
-Bantam also led the league last year with a .957 slugging percentage, finishing with four doubles and two home runs in just eight games and 23 at bats. Spieker’s .940 mark was right up there, too, as he had five doubles, four homers and three triples. Rich (.660), Petersen (.651), Kauffman (.574), King (.545), Grant Gilgen (.533), Oswald (.522), McAlister (.511) and Ticknor (.500) also had .500 SLP or better.
-In pure run-scoring and run-producing, Lane Spieker led the way with 31 runs and 30 RBI. In runs, Rich and CRB’s Easton Hays scored 22 apiece while Gilgen (19), CAM’s Connor McKee (17), Ramirez (17), CRB’s Kolby Culbertson (15) and Sage Evans (15) all scored at least 15.
In RBI, McAlister was second with 24 while Rich and Ticknor drove in 20 apiece. Kauffman (18), King (16) an Culbertson (15) also had at least 15 RBI in 2020.
-The best returning eye in the conference was McAlister, who took 14 free passes last season. Others: Obert (12), Spieker (11) and Ramirez (10) also had double-digit walks last season.
BASERUNNING
The top 10 returning base stealers in the conference…
1. Lane Spieker, CAM: 18/18
2. Easton Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 12/13
3. Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK: 11/11
4. Adam Puck, Boyer Valley: 10/10
4. Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison: 10/10
6. Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va: 9/9
6. Josh Ramirez, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 9/9
8. Joe Kauffman, CAM: 8/8
8. Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 8/9
10. Colby Rich, CAM: 7/7
10. Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard: 7/7
10. Grant Gilgen, West Harrison: 7/7
10. Mason King, West Harrison: 7/7
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team rundown of the returning pitching. The first number in parentheses is the returning number of innings pitched and the second is the total number last season.
Ar-We-Va (58.1/58.1): One of two teams in the conference with all of their pitching back, the Rockets have juniors Will Ragaller (23.2 IP), Cooper Kock (19 IP) and Conner Kirsch (13.1 IP) all returning after eating up most of last summer’s innings. Freshman Harley Molina also threw 2 1/3 innings.
Boyer Valley (37.2/76.0): The Bulldogs will bring back their ace in senior Jesse Soma, who threw 35.1 innings and made nine appearances in a shortened year last season. He had a .495 ERA, struck out 32 and had a .217 batting average against. Adam Puck tossed two innings, and Mike Heffernan got one out.
CAM (84.2/97.2): The Cougars return a bunch of dudes. Cade Ticknor had a 1.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 32.1 innings while Lane Spieker tossed 26 frames and struck out 38 with a 3.77 ERA. Colby Rich (13.2 IP, 1.02 ERA) and Joe Kauffman (12.2 IP, 1.11 ERA) were also downright dominant.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: (72.1/114): The Crusaders lose one of their horses in Kade Schlepp, but Quentin Culbertson is back after throwing 28.1 innings and posting a 2.47 ERA with 42 strikeouts. Preston McAlister was pretty dominant in 16.2 innings last season, too, striking out 14 and posting a 0.84 ERA. Kale Pevestorf (14.2 IP, 1.43 ERA), Lance Clayburg (6 IP), Josh Ramirez (5 IP), Easton Hays (1 IP) and Jacob Estrada (0.2 IP) all threw a bit, too.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (92.1/92.1): It’s all back! The Spartans leaned heavy on Tyler Petersen, who threw 30.2 innings, struck out 36 and had a 4.34 ERA. He’ll likely be the bellcow again this year, but Tyler Kingery (16 IP), Hunter Andersen (14.1) and Trey Petersen (13) all threw double-digit innings. Dane Paulsen, Jameson Kilworth, Cash Emgarten and Derrek Kommes were others that saw some experience on the bump in 2020.
Glidden-Ralston (12.0/41.2): The top returning pitcher for the Wildcats is sophomore Holden Hein, who threw 5 1/3 innings a year ago. They also have Caden Smith, John Whitver, Tyler Brant, Caden Wenck and Andrew Bennett as potentially returning guys that threw a bit in 2020.
West Harrison (50.2/72.1): Mason King was the dude last year for the Hawkeyes, throwing 26 innings, striking out 31 against just three walks and posting a 1.08 ERA and a .208 batting average against. Grant Gilgen also saw 14 strong innings last year with a 2.50 ERA. Sage Evans had eight innings to his name and a 2.62 ERA. Koleson Evans also threw 2 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run.
Woodbine (28.2/49.0): Junior Cory Bantam is one of the top arms in this league, and he had 21 innings in five appearances last year. He struck out 34 in 21 innings and allowed just a .196 batting average against. Their next most-used pitcher, though, is Cody Brunow, who threw only 4.2 innings. Caleb Wakehouse and Landon Bendgen got a little bit of time, too.
A FINAL TAKE FOR EACH TEAM
Ar-We-Va: Their top seven hitters and all of their pitching is back, and this is a team that has already made a mark in the opening three nights of the season. After a difficult 2020 without a win, they’ve responded with three victories in three days. So…it stands to reason I might have the take that they will be plenty improved.
Boyer Valley: The surprise of last year’s RVC will have their star pitcher and four of their top six hitters back. The Bulldogs will definitely be in the mix again this season, and I wouldn’t put it past them to keep the positive momentum rolling.
CAM: They have some of the best pitching in the conference, and they probably also have the best offense in the conference. This is a team that can not only win the league, but they can push for another trip to Des Moines. No doubt.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: The pitching is in good shape as is always the case for CRB, and they have one of the most patient, grind-like offenses you’re going to find. There is never an easy out up and down the lineup, as they bring back four of their top six hitters from 2020.
Glidden-Ralston: With much of their pitching gone, they also lost their top three hitters from last year’s team. The rest of the group was mostly young, and it’ll be intriguing to track some of those youngsters this summer as they try to take steps forward.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: While I think it’s going to be difficult to jump past CAM and/or Coon Rapids-Bayard, I definitely think the Spartans are a team that is going to be on the move this summer. After all, they have all of their pitching back and all but four at bats on the offensive side.
West Harrison: The same group that had all kinds of success in basketball leads the way here with a strong pitching staff and four of their top six hitters returning to the fold. The Hawkeyes will be competitive every night.
Woodbine: The loss of Layne Pryor is a big one, but with Bantam back in the lineup and on the mound they will be really, really good when he’s pitching. The other guys are unproven, but it doesn’t mean they can’t step up and make a major impact. We’ll be finding out soon enough.
NOTE: Whiting is in the league, but they did not play baseball last summer.
