(KMAland) -- The spring postseason and summer regular season are molding together, and it was another big week of KMA Sports coverage. Here is a look at 66 stories on athletes, teams, events and much more that might deserve a second look.
EVENT COVERAGE
•Red Oak/Sidney Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/red-oak-rolls-past-sidney-thanks-to-hot-bats-strong-pitching/article_3dda9e0a-f915-11ed-9257-9b3f09b18e8f.html
•Griswold/Shenandoah Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/millikans-11-ks-move-griswold-past-shenandoah-in-season-opener/article_55dd2ce0-f91d-11ed-93bc-7bcab8e8b45a.html
•Class 1A Boys State Golf: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/thompson-earns-runner-up-finish-in-thrilling-duel-jahde-takes-fourth-at-class-1a-state/article_e04f273c-f9d8-11ed-bd9a-c30dcaa9a83a.html
•Kuemper/Treynor Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kuemper-comes-back-for-another-1-run-win/article_180dd1bc-f9ea-11ed-a0ff-e3e85716a397.html
•Treynor/Underwood Boys Soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynor-dominates-underwood-in-substate-final-advances-to-state-tournament-for-second-time-ever/article_cb8b992c-faa8-11ed-893f-f7fae86e2e35.html
•Abraham Lincoln/St. Albert Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/abraham-lincoln-uses-6-run-7th-inning-to-beat-st-albert/article_054c1818-fab7-11ed-830d-2fa95a80931a.html
•Underwood/St. Albert Girls Soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/underwood-shuts-down-st-albert-earns-second-consecutive-state-tournament-appearance/article_af35f88e-fb71-11ed-8eac-4ffc9d505e5e.html
•Clarinda/Shenandoah Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mccall-tosses-complete-game-shutout-clarinda-opens-season-with-win-over-shenandoah/article_c9fdb908-fb77-11ed-88ac-9f7afa9f0b59.html
TEAM FEATURES
•Creston Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/creston-baseball-off-to-4-0-start-tough-4-game-stretch-coming-up/article_4aae95aa-f8a2-11ed-9bbd-3fe8a6b77245.html
•Syracuse Boys Golf: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/senior-laden-syracuse-boys-golf-ready-for-class-c-state-tournament/article_1eef7a74-f8ca-11ed-96a2-f72f8ed1b974.html
•Glenwood Boys Tennis: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/glenwood-boys-tennis-ready-for-state-doubles-state-team-competition/article_f8a04bd6-f951-11ed-843d-47482c960e71.html
•Glenwood Girls Soccer: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/red-hot-glenwood-squad-prepares-for-regional-semifinal-match-vs-lewis-central/article_36f26c3a-f8cf-11ed-acff-dfc83fd4c7c5.html
•Clarinda A’s Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/as-open-season-may-31st-with-new-lineup/article_92ac7538-f989-11ed-b1ae-277e7e67abf6.html
•Bedford Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/bedford-baseball-starting-season-in-impressive-style/article_bfc25ab8-fa35-11ed-9fda-dfdcfe9ae925.html
•St. Joseph Mustangs Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mustangs-chasing-4th-consecutive-mink-league-title/article_be96ca80-fa39-11ed-84c4-f391f9349f64.html
•Mount Ayr Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayr-softball-brings-aggressive-approach-to-2023-season/article_dcecda16-fa51-11ed-acc3-5b656e5e345d.html
•Des Moines Peak Prospects Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/peak-prospects-to-lean-on-aggressive-style/article_07d415a6-fb23-11ed-b001-c7cfbe661423.html
•Essex Softball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/essex-softball-lighting-up-scoreboard-in-3-0-start/article_694e4caa-fbca-11ed-b318-27939292dfd0.html
•AHSTW Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/ahstw-baseball-doing-the-little-things-right-in-3-1-start/article_ef623afa-fbce-11ed-b583-23d906012103.html
•Platte Valley Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/platte-valley-back-in-final-four-with-unfinished-business/article_40da0e08-fbd4-11ed-a1ce-03001f77f95f.html
•Chillicothe Mudcats Baseball: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/speed-expected-to-be-a-strength-for-the-mudcats-this-season/article_62a0ec7a-fbf0-11ed-8da5-537e48a79502.html
INDIVIDUAL FEATURES
•Andrew Harms: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/sterlings-harms-reflects-on-pair-of-state-titles/article_39bf341c-fa59-11ed-8fd8-a7feaeac7126.html
TRACK & FIELD AWARDS
•KMAland Iowa Conference Track & Field Awards: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-5-22-introducing-the-2023-kmaland-iowa-conference-track-field-awards/article_1fc574d2-f8c3-11ed-9457-b3108da21ba8.html
•KMAland Female Track Athlete of the Year (Clara Teigland): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/treynors-teigland-takes-hard-path-to-kmaland-female-track-athlete-of-the-year/article_4e5a8836-f978-11ed-9f60-bf8f93126c58.html
•KMAland Missouri Track & Field Athlete of the Year (Faith Anderson): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/east-atchisons-anderson-returns-injury-to-help-team-win-title-claim-missouri-track-field-athlete/article_0dc9e7aa-f97b-11ed-a540-674e394971d7.html
•KMAland Male Track Athlete of the Year (Ryce Reynolds): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/mount-ayrs-reynolds-sticks-to-his-theme-goes-back-to-back-as-kmaland-male-track/article_c6461894-fa39-11ed-b224-772efaee910d.html
•KMAland Nebraska Track & Field Athlete of the Year (Cade Hosier): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/elmwood-murdocks-hosier-finds-motivation-claims-kmaland-nebraska-track-field-athlete-of-the-year/article_fd2efb08-fa4f-11ed-9846-1f3c1c17721f.html
•KMAland Female Field Athlete of the Year (Emily Baker): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/two-time-state-runner-up-baker-repeats-as-kmaland-iowa-female-field-athlete-of-the/article_ba18ac56-fb08-11ed-a0cc-eb0601bdc5ad.html
•KMAland Male Field Athlete of the Year (Tyler Laughlin): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/shenandoah-record-holder-laughlin-named-kmaland-field-athlete-of-the-year/article_8f8fb5fc-fb16-11ed-8a5d-d34a1ce3f9e8.html
•KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year (Joe Unternahrer): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/championship-season-earns-unternahrer-kmaland-track-field-coach-of-the-year/article_c71a99f0-fbe4-11ed-bde1-7fd798b1c6b9.html
DAILY RECAPS
•KMAland Girls Tennis (Monday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-tennis-5-22-clarinda-moves-to-final-four/article_bda45faa-f914-11ed-a96c-27ece524c259.html
•KMAland Boys Soccer (Monday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-soccer-5-22-7-area-teams-advance-in-postseason-play/article_103b81c2-f91e-11ed-b27b-a3af327c569c.html
•KMAland Boys Golf (Monday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-golf-5-22-cam-jahde-post-impressive-opening-days-at-state-golf/article_b43ddbde-f91f-11ed-9668-5bbae3f3fe7a.html
•KMAland Softball (Monday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-5-22-mo-valley-exira-ehk-cam-among-conference-winners-on-opening-night/article_4e2b341c-f925-11ed-87ea-2f134867321b.html
•KMAland Baseball (Monday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-22-platte-valley-moves-to-state-quarterfinals/article_ed5d3f92-f927-11ed-95fc-e368ad2b29b1.html
•KMAland Golf (Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-golf-5-23-final-day-of-iowa-opening-day-of-nebraska-state/article_f9d43ab6-f9de-11ed-8dd9-b778944c22a4.html
•KMAland Girls Soccer (Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-soccer-5-23-6-area-teams-move-one-win-from-state/article_0742d41e-f9e4-11ed-b777-3b1aa957c517.html
•KMAland Boys Tennis (Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-tennis-5-23-shenandoahs-lawrence-lcs-jensen-glenwood-doubles-team-will-medal-at/article_15d788b8-f9e8-11ed-9bed-fb7dfd360293.html
•KMAland Baseball (Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-23-stanton-underwood-heelan-lenox-cam-all-winners/article_d93cdbdc-f9f2-11ed-af33-43bf98e610e9.html
•KMAland Softball (Tuesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-5-23-underwood-wins-wild-51-run-game-with-ikm-manning/article_fe1af9a2-f9f7-11ed-8a42-efef936449c3.html
•KMAland Boys Tennis (Wednesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-tennis-5-24-lcs-jensen-shenandoahs-lawrence-glenwood-doubles-earn-state-medals/article_46c7fea8-fa6f-11ed-bf16-6bec0e553c18.html
•KMAland Boys Golf (Wednesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-golf-5-24-palmyras-carpenter-takes-third-in-class-c/article_deec932c-faa8-11ed-891a-a3ab3e8eb203.html
•KMAland Boys Soccer (Wednesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-boys-soccer-5-24-monarchs-cardinals-crusaders-punch-tickets-to-state/article_16bf0b86-faae-11ed-84b3-af396354dd97.html
•KMAland Baseball (Wednesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-24-platte-valley-moves-to-final-four-shenandoah-downs-mo-valley/article_0c014ff8-fab6-11ed-9755-8b2c6bb314d7.html
•KMAland Softball (Wednesday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-5-24-treynor-knocks-off-logan-magnolia/article_33ac4fb0-fab8-11ed-8275-5b92023acf7d.html
•KMAland Girls Golf (Thursday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-golf-5-25-beiter-powers-brink-dowling-fare-well-in-1st-day-at/article_3d19f292-fb4d-11ed-9341-b3bb37ddad98.html
•KMAland Girls Soccer (Thursday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-soccer-5-25-underwood-heelan-move-on-to-state/article_8cf9211c-fb6f-11ed-8e01-470ea5ed92f9.html
•KMAland Softball (Thursday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-5-25-clarinda-pulls-away-for-win-over-shenandoah/article_45231b04-fb7e-11ed-8b09-93159c75789d.html
•KMAland Baseball (Thursday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-25-bedfords-moyer-throws-no-hitter-red-oaks-bond-ks-17/article_a1737ce2-fb82-11ed-893c-3fdb7eaf74a8.html
•KMAland Girls Golf (Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-golf-5-26-brink-powers-dowling-claim-state-medals-to-close-season/article_fe79cf9e-fc0a-11ed-a687-b71fb7abfed6.html
•KMAland Girls Tennis (Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-girls-tennis-5-26-clarindas-cole-hartley-to-finish-careers-with-medal/article_7290cfac-fc35-11ed-a860-77a02f7b7b89.html
•KMAland Baseball (Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-5-26-clarinda-downs-glenwood-lo-ma-rallies-past-underwood/article_90eb0c8a-fc47-11ed-ade2-bfd52ed7e9a9.html
•KMAland Softball (Friday): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-softball-5-26-mount-ayr-holds-off-cd-audubon-grabs-big-wic-win/article_a1bcbff2-fc49-11ed-b662-9bf56355c94b.html
MARTIN BLOG
•Monday (KMAland Iowa Conference Track & Field Awards): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-5-22-introducing-the-2023-kmaland-iowa-conference-track-field-awards/article_1fc574d2-f8c3-11ed-9457-b3108da21ba8.html
•Thinking Tuesday: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-5-23-19-things-im-thinking-about/article_d78ee0c8-f970-11ed-bea5-b7b24a1fcac8.html
•Wednesday (Hot Starts in KMAland Baseball): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-5-24-24-kmaland-baseball-players-off-to-hot-starts/article_c1c6118e-fa34-11ed-9259-1b68401dca6d.html
•Thursday (Hot Starts in KMAland Softball): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/martin-blog-5-25-a-look-at-28-hot-starts-to-the-kmaland-softball-season/article_8a6b446a-fafd-11ed-8228-7bfafa3e279d.html
•Football Friday (Top-50 Returning Tacklers): https://www.kmaland.com/sports/football-friday-5-26-a-look-at-the-top-50-returning-tacklers-in-kmaland/article_a9b918f4-fbcc-11ed-90d4-f36c985f5844.html
UPON FURTHER REVIEW
•1709: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1709-dalton-franken-micah-buller/article_97e4bf5a-f8b8-11ed-b6d2-eb557b3071cf.html
•1710: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1710-clara-teigland-jared-stansbury-faith-anderson/article_7a3c1bfe-f982-11ed-b0fd-0fc5097a3dc5.html
•1711: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1711-ryce-reynolds-eric-sorenson-cade-hosier/article_98f8a22e-fa54-11ed-a350-b30f81bfeff7.html
•1712: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1712-thursday-throwdown-turn-left-thursday-tyler-laughlin/article_e244df6c-fb15-11ed-a690-879bbbaa79c3.html
•1713: https://www.kmaland.com/kma_programs/upon_further_review/ufr-podcast-no-1713-zach-dyer-matt-goldman-joe-unternahrer/article_63fbf428-fbde-11ed-be9d-a7158f80e743.html
OTHER FEATURES
•Dalton Franken, New Atlantic Boys Basketball Coach: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/atlantic-alum-franken-ready-to-lead-alma-mater/article_5fe68c2a-f8c5-11ed-b791-c75486c18894.html
•Justin Ewalt, New Fremont-Mills Boys Basketball Coach: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/former-f-m-girls-assistant-ewalt-to-lead-boys-program/article_e85ab7d8-f99d-11ed-9b9c-93a1104cabe6.html
•Jon Williams, Underwood Wrestling: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/williams-set-to-take-over-underwood-wrestling/article_e4968a0e-fb1f-11ed-a048-637501ceac2d.html