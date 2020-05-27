(KMAland) -- Day 72 of blogging with no sports. This is the 66th consecutive blog and the 70th during this period.
The Kansas City Royals. Not exactly the greatest franchise in the history of Major League Baseball. Until their run from 2013 through 2015, there were 30-year-old people that had only ever known the Royals as a bunch of losers. However, there was a time when they were a model franchise.
They went from an expansion team in 1969 to a winning record by year three, 91 wins by year seven and the playoffs by year eight. They created their own academy to find raw talent and then developed it in their minor league system. Frank White, U L Washington and Ron Washington all came through it. They were ahead of their time.
The 1994 strike really changed things. Their owner Ewing Kauffman didn’t have long to live, but he took one final shot at making a run to the playoffs. He had a really good team in 1994, and they might have gone to the playoffs. Then nobody went to the playoffs, Kauffman died and the Royals were the opposite of a model franchise for a good 20 years.
All of that said, since 1969, here are the teams with multiple world championships: Mets, Orioles, Pirates, Athletics, Reds, Yankees, Phillies, Dodgers, Cardinals, Twins, Blue Jays, Marlins, Red Sox, Giants and….yes, the Royals. Hey, that’s half the league, but the Kansas City Royals are in it.
Anyway, I’m back with a top 10. The top 10 teams in Kansas City Royals history, as measured by FanGraphs’ WAR totals. First and foremost, we have to honor a couple teams that did not make the top 10.
Just Missed – 2015: 35.6 Total WAR, 95-67 Record, Won World Series over Mets
Yes, can you believe it? The 2015 World Series champion is not among the top 10 WAR accumulators. The offensive position players do rank in the top 10 with 21.8 total WAR, mostly thanks to their other-worldly defense. However, the total pitching WAR is just 28th in franchise history.
There’s a simple answer for that, and maybe I’m regretting using FanGraphs WAR right now, because fWAR is based around FIP (or Fielding Independent Pitching). The pitching staff’s 3.74 ERA is 15th all-time in franchise history, but the 4.04 FIP is 24th. FIP merely uses strikeouts, walks and home runs, and the Royals pitching staff relied pretty heavily on that defense. So, that obviously hurts the total WAR.
Here’s what I would say: There’s no doubt the 2015 Royals are among the top three to five teams in franchise history. There was nothing they couldn’t overcome, and once they did, they just turned to their ridiculous bullpen.
Position Player WAR Leaders: Lorenzo Cain (6.1), Mike Moustakas (3.8), Eric Hosmer (3.5).
Pitching WAR Leaders: Yordano Ventura (2.7), Edinson Volquez (2.7), Wade Davis (2.0).
Also Just Missed – 1988: 36.2 Total WAR, 84-77 Record, Missed Playoffs
The 1988 team – led by manager John Wathan – underachieved just a little bit. Their Pythagorean win-loss record based on run totals was actually 87-74. So, it wasn’t too much of an underachievement, and nobody was going to catch the Oakland A’s that year anyway. They won 104 games, swept Boston in the ALCS and then surprisingly lost in five to the Dodgers. Kirk Gibson may have had something to do with that.
As for the Royals, the pitching staff accumulated 19.3 WAR (9th all-time) and the position players were at 16.9 WAR (18th all-time). The staff was led by Mark Gubicza (20-8, 2.70 ERA), Bret Saberhagen (14-16, 3.80 ERA) and Charlie Leibrandt (13-12, 3.19 ERA). Steve Farr appeared in 62 games, 82 1/3 innings and had 20 saves, and Dan Quisenberry was released after 25 1/3 innings.
George Brett had a solid season with a .306/.389/.509 line, and Danny Tartabull posted 26 homers, 102 RBI and a 145 wRC+. Kevin Seitzer also had a strong season with a .304/.388/.406 line (125 wRC+). They had several others that were above league average: Kurt Stillwell (103 wRC+), Bo Jackson (107), Jamie Quirk (108 in 84 games), Mike Macfarlane (103 in 70 games) and Pat Tabler (111 in 89 games).
The position players’ problem was that they were not great defensively. Tartabull was a huge minus with -19.1 defensive WAR. Brett was aging and at negative 10.9 WAR. Tabler, Willie Wilson (who really struggled at the plate, too) and even Jackson were negatives on defense, too. The offense and pitching were both above average, but the defense was not helping anything.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (5.3), Kevin Seitzer (4.2), Danny Tartabull (3.4).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Mark Gubicza (6.2), Bret Saberhagen (5.5), Charlie Leibrandt (3.4).
On to the top 10…
10. 2013: 36.9 Total WAR, 86-76 Record, Missed Playoffs
The season before the season. The Royals made a big trade to acquire James Shields, and it paid off with their first winning season in over a decade. Shields was as advertised with a 3.15 ERA in 228 2/3 innings, although he actually was never the “ace pitcher” the Royals proclaimed to acquire.
Shields was backed by a solid bullpen led by Greg Holland (13.84 K/9, 1.21 ERA) and Ervin Santana, who had a 3.24 ERA over 211 innings as the No. 2 starter. Wade Davis was still trying to start games, but they finally figured out that wasn’t his best option. Jeremy Guthrie even won 15 games, although he did it with a 4.04 ERA.
Alex Gordon had a nice season with a team-high in WAR, picking up a third straight Gold Glove in left. He also had a 104 wRC+ to rank as one of four everyday players above league average. Eric Hosmer was solid with a .302/.353/.448 line, and Salvador Perez hit above league average at .292/.323/.433. Of course, this was also just the beginning for the outstanding defense that would materialize in the coming years.
In the end, nobody would ever agree that the 2013 team is better than the 2015 team – or even the 2014 team. However, the seeds were planted.
Position Player WAR Leaders: Alex Gordon (4.4), Salvador Perez (3.5), Eric Hosmer (3.1).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: James Shields (4.1), Greg Holland (3.1), Ervin Santana (2.5).
9. 1982: 37.8 Total WAR, 90-72 Record, Missed Playoffs
A 90-win club that didn’t make the playoffs. Welcome to the pre-Wild Card era. The Royals overachieved just a little bit (88-74 pythag record), but it was definitely a team that could have made the playoffs and done some damage. Instead, the Angels won the AL West by three games, lost in five to the Brewers in the ALCS and then the Cardinals edged the Brewers in seven to take their first title in a loooong while.
The Royals position players were outstanding this season, posting 30.1 WAR – the second-ranked total in franchise history. As a team, they hit .285/.337/.428 and finished with a franchise-best 109 wRC+. The offensive WAR total on its own (74.0) was a franchise best while the 20.0 defensive WAR was 13th all-time.
Hal McRae had the best offensive season with a .308/.369/.542 triple-slash and a 147 wRC+. He drove in 133 runs, scored 91 and hit 27 home runs. George Brett had a 138 wRC+ with a .301/.378/.505 batting line, including 21 home runs and 82 RBI. Others that had above average offensive seasons: Willie Wilson (119 wRC+), Frank White (113), Willie Aikens (117), U L Washington (106) and Amos Otis (106).
The pitching in 1982, though? Not great – at least by fWAR standards. They had a 4.08 team ERA and a 4.33 team FIP and ranked 42nd all-time in franchise history with just a 7.7 WAR. Larry Gura had 18 wins, but he struck out very few (3.56 per nine) and had a 4.03 ERA. Paul Splittorf went 10-10 in 28 starts and had a 4.28 ERA. Vida Blue won 13, had a 3.78 ERA and didn’t quite have the magic he had with the Oakland A’s. Dennis Leonard even won 10 games, but he did it with a 5.10 ERA.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (5.7), Willie Wilson (5.6), Hal McRae (4.3).
Pitching WAR Leaders: Larry Gura (1.9), Paul Splittorf (1.9), Dan Quisenberry (1.5).
8. 1985: 37.9 Total WAR, 91-71 Record, Won World Series over Cardinals
Three years later, the Royals put it all together to win the World Series. They narrowly held off the 90-win Angels to qualify for the ALCS, and then began some of the greatest series comebacks ever. They trailed Toronto 3-1 in the ALCS and the Cardinals 3-1 in the World Series, but they won the final three of each to hoist their first World Series championship.
This was hardly the best team in franchise history, and I’m not sure anybody would make an argument that they were even better than the 2015 club. However, after some of their seasons and heartbreaks in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the franchise deserved the big trophy.
As for the team WAR total, the pitching staff accumulated a franchise record 24.8 that year, posting a 3.49 ERA and a 3.45 FIP. Bret Saberhagen was obviously outstanding in winning his first Cy Young. He went 20-6 with a 2.87 ERA and a 2.89 FIP, but he was hardly alone on that staff. Danny Jackson (14-12, 3.42 ERA), Charlie Leibrandt (17-9, 2.69 ERA), Bud Black (10-15, 4.33 ERA) and Mark Gubicza (14-10, 4.06 ERA) all won at least 10 games.
The bullpen wasn’t nearly as good as the starting rotation, but Dan Quisenberry was at the height of his powers. He appeared in 84 games, threw 129 innings and saved 37 games while pitching to a 2.37 ERA. Joe Beckwith ranked second in relief appearances and relief innings, but he had a 4.07 ERA. So, it was a deep starting staff and Quisenberry for the most part.
The offense didn’t have a great year, hitting just .252/.313/.401 as a team. That’s a 93 wRC+ -- or seven percent worse than league average. George Brett had a huge year in hitting .335/.436/.585 with 30 home runs, 112 RBI, 108 runs scored and a 168 wRC+. His performance in Game 3 of the ALCS is a thing of legend. He went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and four runs scored. And he made an incredible play to his right to throw a runner out at the plate in a key moment. He also had four hits in the clinching game of the World Series.
George was one of just two regulars that actually hit above league average. Steve Balboni hit just .243, but he smashed 36 home runs and had a .477 slugging percentage for a 110 wRC+. And Hal McRae, who missed 50 games, posted a 118 wRC+ while hitting .259/.349/.450.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (8.3), Willie Wilson (2.0), Frank White (2.0).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Bret Saberhagen (6.2), Danny Jackson (4.6), Charlie Leibrandt (4.1).
7. 1989: 39.0 Total WAR, 92-70 Record, Missed Playoffs
Four years later, and the Royals were still looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the championship. This was not the year, as they won 92 but finished seven games behind the eventual World Series champion Oakland Athletics. If the AL Central was a thing back then they would have won it by 12 games.
The 1989 Royals were also led by their pitching staff, and that pitching staff was led by Cy Young winner Bret Saberhagen. His season was actually better than his first Cy Young win in 1985. He won 23 games, threw 262 1/3 innings, struck out 6.62 per nine and finished with a 2.16 ERA and 2.45 FIP. Mark Gubicza was terrific, too, with a 15-11 record, a 3.04 ERA and a 2.72 FIP.
They had some other pretty nice arms that season with Jeff Montgomery appearing in 63 games, throwing 92 frames, posting a 1.37 ERA and finishing with 18 saves. Steve Farr had 18 saves of his own, but he was not nearly as good as Monty (4.12 ERA). Tom Gordon had 17 wins and led the starters with 8.45 K/9, and Luis Aquino was solid in 16 starts and 18 other appearances. In all, their 23.6 WAR is the second-most in franchise history behind the great 1985 staff.
As for the position players, their 15.4 WAR accumulated ranked 19th in franchise history. George was banged up that season, playing in just 124 games and finishing with a .282/.362/.431 batting line (a 118 wRC+). The top position player – per FanGraphs WAR – was Jim Eisenreich.
Eisenreich had a career-best 118 wRC+ and 213 total bases thanks to 33 doubles, nine homers and seven triples. Bo Jackson and Danny Tartabull made for a solid duo in the outfield with Bo smashing 32 bombs and driving in 105 and Tartabull hitting 18 in 133 games. Kevin Seitzer (111 wRC+) was also an above-average hitter.
I think more than anything this season appears to be a missed opportunity. The pitching staff was great, and the offense did have some solid hitters. However, Brett played in just 124 games, Willie Wilson was breaking down, Frank White played in just 135, Tartabull in 133, Kurt Stillwell (a solid hitter) in just 130 and even Eisenreich and Jackson played in just 134 and 135 games, respectively. Too bad.
Position Player WAR Leaders: Jim Eisenreich (3.1), Bob Boone (2.9), Bo Jackson (2.4).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Bret Saberhagen (7.5), Mark Gubicza (6.3), Jeff Montgomery (2.7).
6. 1972: 39.6 Total WAR, 76-78 Record, Missed Playoffs
The only under .500 team you’re going to find on this top 10 list. This is a team that underachieved by about five games under Bob Lemon, and they accumulated all this WAR while playing a strike-shortened season.
The team was just solid with position players accumulating 22.1 WAR (8th all-time) and the pitchers accumulating 17.5 (13th all-time). Offensively, John Mayberry had the big season in hitting .298/.394/.507 (167 wRC+) with 25 homers and 100 RBI while Lou Piniella had a good year (.312/.356/.441) and Amos Otis was right with him (.293/.352/.413).
Ed Kirkpatrick hit .275/.365/.396 in 113 games, Richie Scheinblum was very good with a .300/.383/.418 triple-slash in 134 contests and Steve Hovley was at .270/.351/.352 in 105 contests. Adding to their WAR total was a brilliant defensive season (26.1 WAR) from Freddie Patek, although he hit just .212/.280/.276.
The pitching staff was led by Paul Splittorf and Roger Nelson. Nelson had a 2.08 ERA in 19 starts and 15 relief appearances while Splittorf went 12-12 with a 3.13 ERA and 2.75 FIP. Dick Drago won 12 games, too. Overall, this was just the beginning for the Royals.
Position Player WAR Leaders: John Mayberry (4.9), Lou Piniella (3.7), Amos Otis (3.3).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Paul Splittorf (3.9), Roger Nelson (3.4), Dick Drago (2.9).
5. 1976: 40.3 Total WAR, 90-72 Record, Lost in ALCS to Yankees
Four years later, the Royals are in the playoffs for the first time. They won the AL West under Whitey Herzog and by 2.5 games over the Athletics. However, they lost a five-game tussle with the Yankees back when the ALCS and NLCS was only a best-of-five. The Yankees won on a Chris Chambliss walk-off home run not long after George Brett tied the game in the eighth on a three-run shot.
Anyway, the 1976 team was led by the position players. While their wRC+ sat above league average (103), they also had a terrific defense to accumulate 25.3 WAR – sixth all-time. Brett had a monster season with a .333/.377/.462 with 34 doubles, a league-high 14 triples and seven home runs. He also won an infamous batting title battle with teammate Hal McRae (.332/.407/.461) when Minnesota Twins outfielder Steve Brye lost a fly ball in the sun. McRae thought Brye dropped a ball hit by Brett on purpose so Brett would win the batting title. It was kind of wild.
Anyway, Tom Poquette had a nice season in 104 games, hitting .302/.361/.430 and Amos Otis was also strong with a .279/.341/.444 line and 26 stolen bases. Freddie Patek had just an 83 wRC+, but he stole a team-best 51 bases that season. In fact, SEVEN players had at least 20 steals that year. Oh, the years of running and gunning.
The pitching staff was just OK. They had a decent 1-2-3 with Dennis Leonard (17-10, 3.51 ERA), Al Fitzmorris (15-11, 3.06 ER) and Doug Bird (12-10, 3.37 ERA), and there was a really good reliever named Mark Littell (104 IP, 2.08 ERA, 7.96 K/9). However, they benefitted a bit from a great defense – Brett, Patek, Frank White and several others had nice defensive seasons. But dang them Yankees.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (7.0), Hal McRae (4.4), Amos Otis (3.3).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Dennis Leonard (3.8), Al Fitzmorris (3.7), Doug Bird (2.8).
4. 1975: 40.7 Total WAR, 91-71 Record, Missed Playoffs
The year before that they may have had a slightly better team, but it was hard to unseat the Athletics, which went 98-64 and won the AL West. The offense was a shade worse, and the defense was not nearly as good as the 1976 version of the Royals. The pitching was much better.
Steve Busby had a big season with 18 wins and a 3.08 ERA while Al Fitzmorris (16-12, 3.57 ERA), Dennis Leonard (15-7, 3.77 ERA) and Paul Splittorf (9-10, 3.17 ERA) were also very solid. Marty Pattin started 15 games and appeared in 29 more with a 3.25 ERA, and Doug Bird (3.25 ERA) and Steve Mingori (2.50 ERA) all had nice seasons out of the pen.
Big John Mayberry had his last great season in hitting .291/.416/.547 with a 166 wRC+ while cracking 34 homers and driving in 106 runs. George Brett went .308/.353/.456, Hal McRae hit .306/.366/.442, Al Cowens hit .277/.340/.402 and Amos Otis was just above average with a .247/.342/.385 line. And there was some dude named Tony Solaita that really had a fine season in 93 games, hitting .260/.369/.515 with 16 bombs and 11 doubles.
Again, if the AL Central was a thing, they walk into the playoffs and take a run with their solid 1-2-3 pitching staff.
Position Player WAR Leaders: John Mayberry (7.3), George Brett (5.4), Tony Solaita (2.4).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Steve Busby (4.7), Al Fitzmorris (2.6), Dennis Leonard (2.4).
3. 1978: 42.5 Total WAR, 92-70 Record, Lost in ALCS to Yankees
Back in the playoffs and back in the ALCS against the Yankees. This one only lasted four games, but the run differential in those four games was a +2 to the Bronx Bombers, who got an 8th inning go-ahead home run from Thurman Munson in Game 3 and a go-ahead sixth-inning shot from Roy White in Game 4. They were right there, and the Yankees ended up beating the Dodgers in six to win the ‘ship.
The 1978 position players were a lot like those in 1976, accumulating 27.7 WAR based on some solid hitting (103 wRC+) and great defense (34.2 defensive WAR). The pitching wasn’t up to snuff, ranking 24th in franchise history with 14.8 total WAR.
This year is also known as the best of Amos Otis’ great career. He hit .298/.380/.525 with 22 home runs, 96 RBI and 32 stolen bases while also playing a terrific centerfield. In all, the offense had seven players above or near average seasons. George hit .294/.342/.467, Darrell Porter had a great year with a .265/.358/.444 line, Brian Bertini’s guy Pete LaCock hit .295/.335/.419 and Hal McRae was at .273/.329/.429. Frank White (100 wRC+) and Al Cowens (95 wRC+) weren’t too far off.
Defensively, they were all really good. Otis was awesome in center as mentioned, White was amazing at second, Brett had a great defensive season at third, Porter was good behind the plate and Cowens played a good right. Freddie Patek was aging, but he was still a plus at shortstop.
The pitching staff had a solid 1-2-3 again with Dennis Leonard winning 21 games and posting a 3.33 ERA, Larry Gura going 16-4 and pitching to a 2.72 ERA and Paul Splittorf finishing 19-13 with a 3.40 ERA. Rich Gale had a solid year, too, with 14 wins and a 3.09 ERA. The bullpen was topped by Al Hrabosky (2.88 ERA, 75 IP) and Steve Mingori (2.74 ERA, 69 IP).
Position Player WAR Leaders: Amos Otis (7.2), George Brett (4.8), Darrell Porter (4.4).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Dennis Leonard (4.7), Larry Gura (3.1), Paul Splittorf (2.9).
2. 1980: 42.7 Total WAR, 97-65 Record, Lost in World Series to Phillies
The Royals won the AL West by 14 games over the Athletics, they swept the Yankees in the ALCS and then as the odds-on favorite to win their first world championship they lost in six games to the Phillies. That had to be a tough one to take for those of you that were alive then.
This was the third-best offense in Royals history, hitting .286/.345/.413 with a 107 wRC+. Their position players, though, accumulated the most WAR in franchise history with 30.1 (beating 1982 by mere decimal points). The pitching wasn’t nearly as good as you would expect with a 3.84 ERA, a 4.06 FIP and 12.6 WAR (32nd in Royals history).
George chased .400 and won the MVP, finishing with a .390 batting average, a .454 on-base percentage and a .664 slugging percentage. All three of those numbers led the American League, as did his 1.118 OPS and 203 OPS+. Willie Wilson also had an awesome season, hitting .326/.357/.421 with 79 stolen bases. Get this, it was also the season he had 100 hits from BOTH sides of the plate.
There were several other above-average seasons in the everyday lineup, too: John Wathan, Willie Aikens, Hal McRae and Clint Hurdle. Also, U L Washington, Darrell Porter and Amos Otis were right below league average, per wRC+. Defensively, Wilson and Frank White won Gold Gloves, and Brett, Washington, Porter and Otis were all plus-plus.
Larry Gura was the ace of the staff in 1980, finishing with 18 wins and a 2.95 ERA. Or maybe it was Dennis Leonard, who won 20 games and had a 3.79 ERA. Paul Splittorf won 14 games, Rich Gale won 13 and Dan Quisenberry had 33 saves and 12 wins while throwing 128 1/3 innings. Everything was pretty dang great. Too bad about the hemorrhoids.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (9.1), Willie Wilson (7.0), John Wathan (2.7).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Larry Gura (4.1), Dennis Leonard (3.5), Paul Splittorf (2.4).
1. 1977: 50.4 Total WAR, 102-60 Record, Lost in ALCS to Yankees
And finally, we have the best team in Royals history, at least according to FanGraphs WAR. This is a team that I have admired my entire life, even though I wasn’t born for another six seasons. It was the team I thought of when George Brett proclaimed the 2015 team the best Royals team of all-time. This is actually the best team (my opinion), and it’s just too bad they don’t have the World Series title to show for it.
If you’ve been following the WAR totals, you’ll see that the 50.4 WAR is nearly eight wins better than second place. They were that dang good. The position players had 29.7 WAR (3rd all-time) and the pitchers had 20.7 (6th all-time). The team was loaded with talent, and they all seemed to have fine seasons.
George hit .312/.373/.532 with 22 bombs, 32 doubles and 13 triples. Al Cowens hit .312/.361/.525 with 23 homers and 112 RBI and won a Gold Glove. Hal McRae mashed to a .298/.366/.515 line, which also included 21 home runs, 92 RBI and 104 runs scored. Darrell Porter had a really good year, too, with a .275/.353/.452 triple-slash. Amos Otis was good, and Tom Poquette was above average in left. Frank White and Freddie Patek didn’t hit well, but White won a Gold Glove and it had to be one of the best double play combos in baseball.
Dennis Leonard (20-12, 3.04 ERA), Jim Colborn (18-14, 3.62 ERA) and Paul Splittorf (16-6, 3.69 ERA) all won at least 16 games, and Doug Bird (14), Mark Littell (12) and Larry Gura (10) all saved at least 10 games. Andy Hassler also won nine games in 27 starts and was among the top three pitchers in fWAR.
In their five-game ALCS loss, they actually outscored the Yankees by two runs, and they were leading at home in that fifth game 3-1 into the eighth. The Yankees scored one in that frame and then three in the ninth. Man.
Position Player WAR Leaders: George Brett (7.1), Al Cowens (5.1), Hal McRae (4.3).
Pitcher WAR Leaders: Dennis Leonard (7.9), Paul Splittorf (3.7), Andy Hassler (2.2).
Others that just missed:
-2014: 36.0 Total WAR, 89-73 Record, Lost in World Series to Giants
-1987: 35.4 Total WAR, 83-79 Record, Missed Playoffs
-1984: 35.2 Total WAR, 84-78 Record, Lost in ALCS to Tigers
-1979: 35.0 Total WAR, 85-77 Record, Missed Playoffs
-1993: 33.3 Total WAR, 84-78 Record, Missed Playoffs
-2011: 30.5 Total WAR, 71-91 Record, Missed Playoffs
-1973: 30.1 Total WAR, 88-74 Record, Missed Playoffs
-1996: 27.7 Total WAR, 75-86 Record, Missed Playoffs
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.