(KMAland) -- Day 73 of blogging with no sports. This is the 67th consecutive blog and the 71st during this period.
It's back to the summer sports preview series, and we take one final look at the upcoming season from a conference perspective. Today, it's the Bluegrass baseball conference.
2020 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BASEBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles – Last Year: 17-10 overall, 14-4 conference
Coach: Craig Dueker
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Sophomore outfielder Malachi Johnson was a first-team All-Bluegrass pick last season, and he returns to the fold for a solid Eagles program. Johnson had seven doubles and two triples among his 33 hits while hitting .407/.555/.543. He walked a team-high 25 times, drove in 21 runs, stole 28 bases and scored 31 times. He also led the team with 50 1/3 innings pitched, finishing with a 1.81 ERA, a 5-3 record and 67 strikeouts. He’s good.
SENIORS: The Eagles had three seniors last year and should have two this season. Both Alex Carosone and David Nelson were regular starters for ACA.Carosone threw 22 2/3 innings, struck out 17 and posted a 2.78 ERA. He also had a .409 OBP and had five extra-base hits among his 19 total safeties. Nelson started 23 games and played in 26 while finishing last year with a .340 OBP.
JUNIORS: Cale Leever and Keenan Jacobs combined for 19 innings pitched last year. Leever had 14 strikeouts in 12 innings and a 0.58 ERA, and he might be in line for a bigger role on the bump this summer. Jacobs hit .280 with a .352 OBP, drove in 18 runs and scored 20. Jacob Garcia and Jake Turnbull appeared in 24 combined games as sophomores.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Both Logan Fincham and Ben McDermott were regular starters last season, too. McDermott hit .279/.347/.279 and drove in a team-high 26 runs on 24 hits – all singles – while scoring 17 runs. Fincham added a .388 OBP and tied for second on the team with 17 walks. He also threw 7 2/3 innings and struck out 12.
Another that saw time last year was Gabe Worsham, who started eight times and played in 12 games. He was joined by classmates Logan Weathers (2 games), Kyle Ott (2 games), Austin Minarich (1 game) and Brock Parks (6 games), who played various roles in gaining 11 total games of experience.
FROSH: Ben Fortenberry played in 13 games and scored nine runs while Jack Whittemore appeared in two games as a pitcher and finished with 1 1/3 innings of experience. Ethan Jacobs also appeared in four varsity games in 2019.
FINAL WORD: They had a trio of really, really good seniors last year, and they are going to be tough to replace. They do have plenty of burgeoning talent, though, and Johnson is one of the elite two-ways players in the conference. ACA will definitely be in the mix again this season.
Lamoni Demons – Last Year: 24-5 overall, 16-1 conference
Coach: Al Dykens
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: The defending conference champions bring back seven of their eight all-conference choices from last year. That includes a pair of first-teamers in junior catcher Landon Gilliland and senior infielder Stephen Ansong. Statistically speaking, Gilliland was one of the best hitters in the entire state. He had a .582 batting average, a .664 on-base percentage and a .937 slugging percentage behind 14 doubles and seven triples. He drove in a team-high 36 runs, scored 39 times, walked 20 times against just four strikeouts and went 16 for 16 in stolen base tries. He also threw 15 1/3 innings with a 2.28 ERA and struck out 27.
Ansong, meanwhile, had his own monster season with a .404/.500/.506 triple-slash. He had seven doubles and a triple among 28 hits, drove in 28 runs and scored 34 times. He also went 15 for 15 in stolen base attempts. Further, Ansong went 25 2/3 innings on the bump with 21 strikeouts and a 4.09 ERA.
Junior pitcher Jaiden Rivera was a second-team All-Bluegrass choice last year. He went 9-3 and led the Demons with 57 2/3 innings pitched, 66 strikeouts and posted a 2.81 ERA. He also had four doubles, 19 RBI and 17 walks while putting up a .385 OBP at the plate. Junior infielder Bode Dykens was also on the second team, hitting .279/.376/.279 with 22 RBI on 24 hits and threw three innings without allowing an earned run.
Another junior outfielder Cael Ogier was on the second team, too, and had a terrific .375/.509/.420 batting line. He had four doubles among 33 hits, stole 20 bases and led the team with 42 runs scored and 21 walks. Senior outfielder Michael Millslagle got a second-team nod, as well, and finished last year with 15 RBI and 18 runs scored at the plate.
Finally, sophomore Javin Evans was named to the second team, leading the Demons with 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts. He had seven doubles and a triple, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored and a really good .433/.474/.533 hitting line. Evans also threw 37 innings, struck out 31 and walked just 11 while finishing with a 6-0 record and a 1.89 ERA.
OTHER JUNIORS: The very talented and very big junior class is absolutely loaded. I’ve already mentioned four of them, but they’re hardly alone. Zander Reed was also a regular starter and finished last year with a .381 OBP at the plate. He threw 10 1/3 innings and struck out 12. Sam Cardenas had three appearances on the mound, threw 8 2/3 innings and struck out 18. Anthony Cray appeared in 18 games, scored eight runs and drove in seven, and Alex Marlow also appeared in one varsity contest last year.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: Along with Evans, Kade Nowlin is a talented two-way player. He threw 14 2/3 innings and struck out nine, and he had 42 at bats with a .382 OBP. Braedon Boswell started eight and appeared in 18, drove in 12 on 13 hits, scored 15 runs and had a .550 OBP in 40 plate appearances. Brayden Olson was active in 17 games and started two, and he worked nine walks in 22 plate appearances which led to a .524 OBP. He also threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10 with a 0.00 ERA. Hagen Phelps appeared in 13 games and started two of his own, and Journey Anderson played in five games.
FINAL WORD: This must be what it feels like to write a preview about Mason City Newman, except this one actually comes from a small town. They just have so many guys that can do so many things. They have an endless array of arms that you don’t normally see from small communities like Lamoni, and they can hit up and down the lineup. Yep, they’re the Bluegrass favorite.
Melcher-Dallas Saints – Last Year: 6-24 overall, 4-13 conference
Coach: Patrick Ferguson
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: All three of Melcher-Dallas’ first and second team all-conference players are gone and graduated. Their honorable mention, though, is back. Junior pitcher/shortstop Ryan Krpan threw a team-high 45 innings with 60 strikeouts and a 3.73 ERA. He was the winning pitcher in four of their six wins. He also had a team-high 16 stolen bases, walked 24 times at the plate and finished with a .404 OBP.
SENIORS: Derien Jones will likely be the lone senior on this year’s team. Jones had a .346 on-base percentage behind 12 walks a year ago. He also had five relief appearances on the mound with 5 1/3 innings.
OTHER JUNIORS: Ryan Krpan is joined by outfielder/pitcher Steven Krpan in this junior class. Steven threw 35 1/3 innings and struck out 37 batters. He also ranked second on the team with 23 total hits and third with 19 runs while driving in 11.
SOPHOMORES: Both catcher Cole Metz and outfielder Anthony Schneider were everyday players last year. Metz had a .385 OBP behind 15 walks and 22 total hits, and he threw 10 innings with a 4.20 ERA. Schneider was second on last year’s team with 23 walks and had a .321 OBP. He also threw one inning in relief.
FROSH: They leaned on 8th graders quite a bit last summer, with Logan Godfrey, Max Enfield and Owen Suntken all starting at least 18 games. Suntken stood out at the plate with a .302 OBP and all three saw time on the mound. He also went 13 1/3 innings, Godfrey threw 9 1/3 and Enfield made one appearance. Cayden Butrum played in eight games and started four, and Tyler Gyles appeared in one varsity contest last summer.
FINAL WORD: They lost some big bop in the middle of their order, but they do bring back some solid pitching. They can feel good about that, but the offense might be hard to come by. They’re going to be a young team, and their progress should be fun to track throughout the summer.
Moravia Mohawks – Last Year: 18-12 overall, 14-4 conference
Coach: Bill Huisman
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Two are gone and two return for the Mohawks. First-team pitcher Cason Butz went 5-0, struck out 39 and posted a 3.40 ERA over 47 1/3 innings last year. He also hit .479/.528/.702 with 15 doubles, three triples, 20 RBI, 35 runs scored and 18 steals. That’s some serious two-way work. Will Martin is the other returnee after an honorable mention in 2019. Martin had 17 walks and 18 hits to post a .355 OBP. He also threw 16 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts.
OTHER SENIORS: Bryce Kaster is a third member of the senior class that started every day last season. He had a .274/.378/.321 hitting line with four doubles among 23 hits, drove in 10 and scored a co-team-high 35 runs. Alex Benjamin also posted a .462 OBP in 29 plate appearances and started eight games a year ago.
JUNIORS: Logan Johnson was fairly active last season with eight starts and 17 total games played, posting a .300 OBP. Ethan Martin also appeared in and started seven games, made 24 plate appearances and had a .500 OBP behind seven walks and five hits.
SOPHOMORES: Kaleb Templeton started 28 games last year, too, finishing with a .376 OBP behind 19 walks and 10 hits. He was also one of six players on the team to score at least 20 runs. Chase Uhlenhake is another that saw time as a freshman, finishing with 11 appearances and four starts. Both pitched a little bit and could be bigger options this year.
FROSH: Both Gage Hanes and Matthew Seals jumped right into it last year as 8th graders, starting 30 games apiece. Hanes had 18 hits and drove in 15 runs at the plate and threw 15 1/3 innings on the bump. Seals had a .400 OBP with 20 walks, 18 hits and was one of three with at least 20 RBI on last year’s team. Further, Caleb Cook appeared in 17 and started 12 contests while throwing six innings. Riley Hawkins pitched an inning, too, and played in 12 varsity games in 2019.
FINAL WORD: Moravia had a really nice season last year thanks to a trio of outstanding pitchers. They lost two of those guys and will rely pretty heavily on Butz this year. Those two were also among their top three hitters, and the Mohawks will have to have some youngsters step up to see the same kind of success as last year.
Mormon Trail Saints – Last Year: 15-14 overall, 9-7 conference
Coach: Cale Moore & Jason Newton
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: The Saints lost three outstanding all-conference players from last season and could return honorable mention and senior George Shanks. The shortstop standout hit .325/.486/.400 last year during his junior season, driving in 19 runs and scoring 30. Shanks was also second on the team with 18 steals and posted a 2.19 ERA over 32 innings pitched. He went 2-4 with 35 strikeouts and just 14 walks.
OTHER SENIORS: Shanks’ double play mate Luke Parmer is another senior that could be on this year’s roster. Parmer had a good year at the plate, too, hitting .346/.439/.444 with eight doubles, 28 RBI and 20 runs scored. He also threw 21 innings, struck out 17 and finished 2-3 on the year.
JUNIORS: Outfielder Colby Porterfield made 23 starts and appeared in another, using 14 walks and 16 hits to post a solid .425 on-base percentage.
SOPHOMORES: The sophomore class is pretty large with two starting most every game a year ago. First baseman Gabe Stripe started every game but didn’t get an at bat while outfielder Remington Newton had 21 RBI on 16 hits – four of them doubles – and finished with a .365 OBP. Stripe threw 28 innings and struck out 26, and Newton had 23 innings, 22 strikeouts and a 3.35 ERA. Wrigley Shanks is yet another in the class that had some mound time, throwing seven innings and striking out nine. Other sophomores that saw varsity time last season include Fulton Flesher (4 games), Blake Roberts (3 games) and Blake Evans (3 games).
FROSH: Catcher Ty Hysell had a solid 8th grade summer of his own, finishing with 26 starts and 28 games played while posting a .378 on-base percentage. He had 15 walks, 15 hits, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored. Both Gavin Dixon and Jose Adkins saw a little bit of time on the bump, and Logan Evans appeared in one varsity contest.
FINAL WORD: They took a hit (pun intended – you’ll get this if you know the Mormon Trail roster last year) with the graduation of four really good seniors. That said, they are still talented, and they have more talent coming up in that sophomore and freshman class. This year should definitely be an interesting one for them.
Moulton-Udell Eagles – Last Year: 5-19 overall, 5-12 conference
Coach: TBA
ALL-BLUGRASS RETURNEES: Second-team senior infielder Wyatt Stansberry returns to lead the Eagles this season. Stansberry had a solid .333/.484/.500 hitting line, including seven doubles, a triple and a home run among 24 total hits. He scored a team-high 27 runs and drove in 11 while also leading the team with 17 steals in 18 attempts. Stansberry added a team-high 45 innings on the mound, struck out 16 against just 27 walks and generally got the ball against the best teams in the league.
OTHER SENIORS: Trent Rockwood also had a solid junior year, hitting .297/.423/.312 with 19 total hits, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored. He threw 15 innings and struck out 14. Charles Gibson, who was used a tiny bit on the mound, got 23 starts of his own and worked 18 walks to rank second on the team. Derick Hill is yet another senior from last year’s team that saw time in five varsity contests.
JUNIORS: Clayton Morlan threw plenty last year, too, finishing with 39 2/3 innings, 31 strikeouts and a solid 3.53 ERA. He also had a great hitting line with a .356/.455/.370 triple-slash. He drove in 15 runs and scored 20 times as a sophomore. Hunter Hansen also had a big year at the plate in finishing with a .340/.542/.380 batting line, topped by a team-high 20 walks. Hunter Spring tossed 12 2/3 innings on the mound and had a .304 OBP in 22 total starts.
SOPHOMORE: Dawson Veldhuizen started in 22 games of his own last year, finishing with a .339 OBP. He also tossed just one inning on the mound, but he could be in line for even more this year.
FROSH: Finally, Garrett Pace got his feet wet with eight starts and 20 games played during his 8th grade summer.
FINAL WORD: Two pretty good seniors have graduated, but I think this is definitely a team that could improve off of last year. Most of their pitching is back, several of their top hitters are returning and there’s a lot of experience up and down the lineup. I’d look for a solid year of growth from Moulton-Udell.
Murray Mustangs – Last Year: 9-13 overall, 9-8 conference
Coach: Clint Foster
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Murray is one of just two teams in the conference (along with Lamoni) to bring back multiple first-team picks from last season. Sophomore catcher Brycen Wookey and senior infielder Reece Held headline this Mustangs team that is aiming big in 2020.
Wookey hit .414/.453/.643 with six doubles, two triples and two bombs among 29 hits. He drove in a team-high 29 runs, scored 18 times and stole a team-best 18 bags. He also came from behind the plate to throw 26 innings, posting a 2.69 ERA and finished with 44 strikeouts and a 3-1 record. Held had a big year of his own in hitting .359/.461/.562 with nine extra-base hits among 23 total hits. He added 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and went 12/12 on stolen base tries. Further, he led the team with 41 innings pitched, 75 strikeouts and a 2.05 ERA while posting a 4-3 record.
Senior Kegan Johnson is another Murray returnee that received some all-conference love. Last year’s honorable mention, Johnson had 18 hits and 17 RBI while hitting .305/.438/.390. Five of those 18 hits were doubles, and he gave them 22 2/3 innings and 23 strikeouts on the bump.
OTHER SENIORS: Colton Hiatt started 14 games and appeared in 15 last season and should also bring back some healthy experience and leadership in the senior class. Hiatt got 39 plate appearances and threw 4 2/3 innings.
JUNIORS: Jace Rodecker was the only regular starter last year from this class. He started all 22 games, drove in seven runs and scored six times. He also pitched 4 1/3 innings. Logan Warner did start seven games and appear in three others, and Cole Lecy played in one varsity contest last year.
OTHER SOPHOMORES: This class was very active. Along with Wookey, Jadyn Patton and Tivon Spurgeon were pretty much regular starters. Patton started all 22 and posted a .396 OBP behind 11 walks and eight hits, including two doubles and a triple. Spurgeon started 19 and played in 20 and finished with 13 total hits and 12 RBI. The two also combined to throw five innings on the mound.
Avery Flaherty threw one inning last season as a freshman, started six games and appeared in three others. Wyatt Gannon played in 12 varsity games, and Blake Richman actually made seven starts of his own.
FROSH: Gauge Mongar didn’t have to wait long to make a varsity impact, as he appeared in 19 games and made 18 starts. He drove in seven runs and scored eight times. Andrew Roe started two games of his own, appeared in three total and drove in two runs.
FINAL WORD: This team will rise up the standings this year. They were sixth a year ago, but I could definitely see them as one of the top two this season. They have a great 1-2 punch on the mound and plenty of returning offensive firepower. I’m bullish on Murray.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs – Last Year: 1-26 overall, 0-17 conference
Coach: Drew Dornack
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Two juniors headline this year’s Bulldogs, as Wiley Ray and Blake Thompson were second team and honorable mention All-Bluegrass last year. Ray had a big, big year at the plate in hitting .389/.548/.574 with four doubles and two home runs, 16 walks and eight RBI. Ray also threw 42 innings and struck out 49 batters he faced a year ago.
Thompson also saw plenty of time on the mound, leading the team with 49 1/3 innings tossed. He had 58 strikeouts in eight starts and 12 total appearances. Thompson also had 15 hits and a team-high 10 runs scored on offense.
SENIORS: Dewayne Figgins was on the roster last season and could be the only senior on the roster this year. He appeared in just one game.
OTHER JUNIORS: Derek Gross and Zayden Rawlings join Ray and Thompson in this class as returning regular starters. Gross had a .386 OBP and finished with three doubles among his 17 hits a year ago. Rawlings, who has a perfect baseball name, also started 27 games last season. Gross and Rawlings combined to pitch 7 2/3 innings. Keegan Russell is another in the class that played in two varsity contests last year.
SOPHOMORES: Chase Walker made 27 starts last season, too, and threw one inning for the Bulldogs.
FROSH: Three regular starters from this class last year. Gavyn Abell, Tyson Ross and Jase Davidson all started at least 26 games. Ross and Davidson started all of them, combining on 19 hits. They also saw plenty of time on the bump with Davidson striking out 12 in 17 2/3 innings and Ross putting down four in 10 2/3 innings.
FINAL WORD: O-M lost two seniors, but they bring back every other bit of production. They should feel good about the experience they have on the mound, and Ray is a big bat in the middle of that lineup. Look for more improvement from the Bulldogs this year AND next.
Seymour Warriors – Last Year: 7-19 overall, 5-13 conference
Coach: Clint Housh
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Seymour lost a first-team pick and a second-team choice from last season, but they return junior shortstop and honorable mention Jaden Enright. Enright led last year’s team with 48 1/3 innings pitched and made eight starts. He struck out 67, walked just 19 and posted a 3.04 ERA. Enright also had a nice season at the plate with a .391 OBP thanks to 16 walks and 24 total hits, including six doubles.
SENIORS: Second baseman Angler Parham and outfielder John Merritt are other returning regulars in this class. Parham had 16 hits and seven RBI, and Merritt had 13 hits of his own. Parham made two starts and seven relief appearances on the mound, striking out 13, while Merritt had 4 1/3 innings and seven punch outs. Gabriel Combs also appeared in one game (and started it) last year.
OTHER JUNIORS: Outfielder DJ McDonald also made nine starts and appeared in 13 games for the Warriors last season.
FROSH: There weren’t any freshmen on the roster last season, but there definitely will be this season. They used 8th graders quite a bit with Brody Tuttle leading the way. He had a .330/.402/.415 batting line with a team-high eight doubles among 31 hits, drove in 10 runs and scored 15 times. Tuttle also threw 31 innings, struck out 38 and had a miniscule 0.90 ERA.
Zane Hackathorn had 18 starts and 24 game appearances, Cason Spurgeon added 17 and 21 of his own and Carter Houser started eight and played in 12 total. Peyton Christine was active in two games, and Dakota DeVore made two starts while playing in eight total. Hackathorn (3 1/3), Spurgeon (2 2/3) and DeVore (2) spent some time on the mound, too.
FINAL WORD: Three seniors are gone, including two that received All-Bluegrass love, and that’s going to hurt. That said, they have a pretty solid 1-2 punch on the mound in Enright and Tuttle, and those two guys figure to lead Seymour this year and next.
Twin Cedars Sabers – Last Year: 14-13 overall, 10-8 conference
Coach: Mark Schroeder
ALL-BLUEGRASS RETURNEES: Two of their four all-conference players are back, including second team infield choice and junior Kade Dunkin. Dunkin smashed to the tune of .370/.549/.479 with six doubles and a triple among 27 hits, drove in 21 runs and scored a team-best 29 times. Dunkin also walked 18 times and went 36 for 38 in stolen base tries. He was also among the team leaders in innings pitched with 38 2/3 innings, a 2.17 ERA, 33 strikeouts and just 13 walks.
Senior honorable mention Zach Peterson threw 34 innings of his own, posting a 3.91 ERA with 22 strikeouts. He had plenty of success offensively, too, with a .293/.408/.305 batting line, including 23 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.
OTHER SENIORS: Hunter McCombs started 23 games a year ago, driving in 14 runs, stealing 11 bags and posting a .324 OBP. Austin Test started 16 times and appeared in 27 varsity games, finishing with a really good .323/.477/.338 triple-slash. Trenton Reed played in seven games and got six at bats and Seth Hare also showed in one.
OTHER JUNIORS: Dunkin is joined by a big junior class of contributors. Nathan Smith and Jace Nichols were pretty much every day regular starters as sophomores. Smith hit .329/.372/.438 with six doubles and 13 RBI, and Nichols had a .324 OBP. Smith threw 8 2/3 innings and struck out nine.
Mason Sanders had 11 starts and a .387 OBP, Brett Sedlock started 10 games of his own and Levi Messamaker had five starts and 18 total game appearances with a .346 OBP. Brayden DenBurger is another that played quite a bit, showing in 18 games and starting 12. He pitched 15 2/3 innings, struck out 12 and finished with a 2.23 ERA.
SOPHOMORES: Dallas Clark had a really nice freshman campaign, posting a .293/.379/.362 batting line in 21 starts. He had four doubles among 17 total hits and scored 11 runs. Clark also threw 14 2/3 innings with 13 Ks and a 4.77 ERA.
FROSH: Kasey Clark had two appearances in varsity games during his 8th grade season and could see plenty more time this summer.
FINAL WORD: There’s a bunch returning for this year’s Sabers, which could make a climb up the Bluegrass standings this year because of it. They have a really good 1-2 punch on the mound and plenty of bats with experience and success in the lineup. I’ve got Twin Cedars on the way up.
CONCLUSION: There’s no doubt Lamoni is the heavy favorite in this year’s league. That’s no disrespect to the rest of the conference, but the Demons won the conference last year and return pretty much everything. I also like what Murray and Twin Cedars return to the field, and they could make for a solid top three.
Look for Ankeny Christian, Moravia and Mormon Trail to have their usual say, too, but that initial trio is what I’m rolling with right now.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.