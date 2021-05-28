(KMAland) -- Night four of the high school softball and baseball season was a thing last evening. Here’s a quick summary on what you need to know:
-Makayla Fichter went deep and Clarinda got some solid relief from Andi Woods in an 8-6 win over Shenandoah.
-Gracie Hagle went deep twice – one was a grand slam – and Creston rolled to a 12-0 win over Red Oak.
-Lainey Sheffield hit a walk-off home run for St. Albert in a 3-2 win over city rival Lewis Central.
-More Charlie Pryor. The Woodbine 8th grader threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 17 against Sidney in a 2-0 win. She’s got 35 strikeouts in two games.
-Speaking of 8th graders, Sadie Cox hit her first of what will be many home runs to lead Lenox to a nice 4-1 win over Nodaway Valley. TJ Stoaks put down 15 batters on strikes.
-Another 8th grader – Evy Marlin – went deep for Southwest Valley in their 7-4 win over Bedford.
-Sterling Berndt had 20(!) strikeouts for Wayne, which scored seven runs off Kylee Rochkold in a 7-3 win over Central Decatur.
-Alivia Ruble had a big night in the circle for Southeast Warren with 12 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in five innings for the Warhawks in an 11-0 win over East Union.
-West Harrison lost 8-4 to River Valley, but Lanie Gustafson bopped a pair of home runs and drove in all four of the Hawkeyes runs.
-Big win for Melcher-Dallas over Twin Cedars. Kynser Reed had two hits and drove in two for the Saints in a very important Bluegrass victory.
-On the baseball side, Wyatt Schmitt did his thing with nine strikeouts for Clarinda in a 9-2 win over Shenandoah. The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0.
-Another impressive win for Lewis Central, which got a home run from Casey Clair and a sterling outing from Aron Harrington (6 IP, 9 K) in a 6-1 win over St. Albert.
-CAM’s Joe Kauffman struck out 13 and had two hits and three runs scored for the Cougars in a 10-0 win over East Mills.
-Nick Denning starred for AHSTW in a tight win over Riverside, doubling twice and driving in two while also accounting for 4 1/3 innings on the bump.
-Tri-Center had FOUR different players hit home runs in a 22-0 rout of IKM-Manning.
-Terrific stuff from Nodaway Valley’s DeVault brothers in a 5-1 win over Lenox. Caelan threw six and struck out 14 while Boston had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.
-Caleb Pearson posted four hits and drove in seven for Southwest Valley in a high-scoring win over Bedford.
-Central Decatur edged past Wayne thanks to 3 2/3 innings of no-hit relief from Devin Adams, who picked up the win.
-Ankeny Christian won another low-scoring Bluegrass showdown, edging Mormon Trail by a 2-0 final. Keenan Jacobs struck out seven and allowed one hit in six innings before Malachi Johnson slammed the door and nabbed the save.
Now, it’s on to another preview…
2021 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PREVIEW
WIC softball has been getting the shaft. I started randomly choosing conferences with a number generator the day that would have been designated for the WIC if I had just gone in order. But…I changed it up, and then the number generator just kept picking other leagues. Anyway…
Riverside went undefeated to win the conference a year ago, but it was Underwood that went deeper in the postseason than anyone else. The Eagles went all the way to the state tournament to set up what they hope is another deep run in 2021. Here’s how the standings looked, per Varsity Bound:
Riverside 7-0
Underwood 6-2
Logan-Magnolia 4-2
AHSTW, Audubon & Treynor 4-4
IKM-Manning 2-5
Missouri Valley 2-6
Tri-Center 1-7
There were an incredible six teams with positive run differentials last year. It was a deep league, and someone was going to go make a run. It turned out to be Underwood, which posted the highest average run differential (+3.7) in overall games. Logan-Magnolia and Treynor were at +3.4, Riverside had a +2.0, AHSTW a +1.6 and Audubon a +0.4. Even Missouri Valley – with a 4-13 record – was competitive in finishing the season with a -2.7.
WHAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR
Since we are four nights into this thing, it’s worth adding another section. In the first four nights, Underwood has gone 3-0 with an average positive run differential of 6.3. AHSTW (2-2), Logan-Magnolia (2-0), Audubon (1-0) and Riverside (1-1) are also on the positive side. Treynor (0-1) has played just one game and is a -2 at the moment.
Tri-Center (-7.3), IKM-Manning (-9.5) and Missouri Valley (-7.0) are a combined 1-9.
OFFENSE
Here are the top 20 returning players in the league, sorted by batting average and coupled with their on-base percentage and slugging percentage. It goes BA/OBP/SLP.
1. Kenna Ford, Senior, Riverside: .511/.531/.933
2. Katie Messerschmidt, Senior, Riverside: .483/.589/.690
3. Hailey Chisholm, Junior, Tri-Center: .449/.471/.612
4. Keelea Navara, Junior, Treynor: .413/.449/.413
5. Natalie Hagadon, Junior, AHSTW: .408/.463/.490
6. Grace Porter, Sophomore, AHSTW: .407/.448/.407
7. Ella Pierce, Senior, Underwood: .400/.444/.489
8. Samantha Yoder, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: .395/.465/.500
9. Grace Pierce, Sophomore, Underwood: .383/.463/.447
10. Amelia Evans, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: .362/.412/.362
11. Katelyn Nielsen, Senior, Audubon: .357/.384/.529
12. Stella Umphreys, Senior, Treynor: .353/.500/.618
13. Macanna Guritz, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: .349/.440/.535
14. Ari McGlade, Senior, Riverside: .348/.483/.391
15. Bianca Cadwell, Junior, IKM-Manning: .342/.444/.368
16. Ally Meyers, Junior, AHSTW: .339/.431/.387
17. Maddie Pierce, Senior, Underwood: .333/.397/.632
18. Izzy Bluml, Junior, Riverside: .328/.420/.379
19. Erikah Rife, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: .327/.365/.367
20. Mollie Nelson, Senior, Tri-Center: .326/.356/.419
Riverside and Logan-Magnolia bring back four each while AHSTW and Underwood have three apiece in this particular top 20. Tri-Center and Treynor also have two each, and Audubon and IKM-Manning tout one apiece.
Other offensive notes:
-Ford’s .531 on-base percentage is the top-returning number in the league, but Umphreys is not too far behind at .500. McGLade (.483), Chisholm (.471), Hagadon (.463) and Pierce (.463) are also among the top five in returning OBP.
-Ford had an insane and league-leading .933 slugging percentage, bashing six doubles, three home runs and two triples. The next-highest returning number is from Maddie Pierce at .632 (thanks to five bombs) while Umphreys was at .618. Chisholm is the only other returnee above .600 (.612), but Guritz (.535), Nielsen (.529), Yoder (.500) and Messerschmidt (.500) are all at .500 or above.
-Audubon freshman Jordan Porsch scored 21 runs and that’s the highest returning number in the conference. Meyers (20) is the only other player with at least 20 returning runs scored, and Bluml (17), Treynor’s Rachel Kinsella, Evans (16), Rife (16) and McGlade (16) also scored 16 times or more. Former AHSTW and current Riverside junior Morgan Heiny, Treynor freshman Maili McKern and Underwood senior Peyton Cook scored 15 times apiece.
-Here’s your #WhoHomered list:
Maddie Pierce, Underwood (5)
Kenna Ford, Riverside (3)
Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW; Jordan Porsch, Audubon; Zoey Melton, IKM-Manning; Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia; Stella Umphreys, Treynor; Jadyn Huisman, Treynor and Preslie Arbaugh, Tri-Center (1)
-The top-returning run producer – Katelyn Nielsen – also led the league in RBI last summer. She had 20 while Umphreys drove in 19 and Ford and Huisman had 18 RBI each. Maddie Pierce, Hagadon and Porsch all drove in 15.
-Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen is the top-returning eye in the conference. She walked 14 times last year. Taylor Nelson of Underwood had 11 walks, and Riverside’s Bluml walked 10 times. Those are the only three returning players with double digit walks.
BASERUNNING
The top 10 returning base stealers in the conference are as follows…
1. Ally Meyers, AHSTW: 21/22
2. Izzy Bluml, Riverside: 14/15
3. Ari McGlade, Riverside: 13/14
4. Jade Daughenbaugh, Tri-Center: 10/10
4. Taylor Nelson, Underwood: 10/10
6. Natalie Hagadon, AHSTW: 8/8
7. Kodie Sporrer, Audubon: 7/7
7. Amelia Evans, Logan-Magnolia: 7/7
7. Lili McCready, Riverside: 7/10
10. Morgan Heiny, Riverside: 6/6
10. Ella Langer, AHSTW: 6/6
10. Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia: 6/6
10. Samantha Yoder, Logan-Magnolia: 6/6
10. Keelea Navara, Treynor: 6/6
10. Hailey Chisholm, Tri-Center: 6/6
PITCHING
Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of the returning pitching for each team in the conference. The first number in parentheses is the returning total while the second number is the total innings pitched last year.
AHSTW (54/108): Senior Kailey Jones threw 54 innings last season, pitching to a 4.67 ERA and a .226 batting average. She struck out 45 and walked just five. They’re also using an 8th grader – Sienna Christian – and junior Ally Meyers so far this year.
Audubon (127.1/127.1): They’re back this year and next year and the next year, too. Sophomore Kali Irlmeier went 98.1 innings and had a 4.13 ERA with 63 strikeouts last summer. Plus, freshman Alexis Obermeier was very good with a 1.45 ERA and a .184 batting average against over 29 innings.
IKM-Manning (79.1/79.1): The Wolves used five different pitchers last season, and they’re all returning. The main pitcher was junior Bianca Cadwell, who went 58 innings, struck out 23 and had a 3.98 ERA. Freshman Ella Richards put in 12 innings, sophomore Amber Halbur went five and senior Zoey Melton tossed four. Freshman Brooke Booth also got one out last year. It looks like Richards is getting the brunt of the innings to this point in 2021.
Logan-Magnolia: (66/89.2): They lose 23.2 innings from Reanna Rife, but freshman Abby Hiatt got a great start with 49.1 innings of experience last year. She was pretty good, too, with 36 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA. Amelia Evans also tossed 16.2 innings and had a 3.36 ERA.
Missouri Valley (3.0/101.1): Yeah, that’s a lot of pitching that has graduated. Junior Olivia Haynes threw those three returning innings, and she is joined by 8th grader Audrie Kohl in splitting this year’s innings.
Riverside (118.2/122.1): The most important part here is that Kenna Ford and her 93 innings are back. She struck out 83, walked just 10 and pitched to a 1.51 ERA. They also have freshman Elyssa Amdor, who tossed 23.1 innings last summer. Madi Baldwin and Lili McCready also threw a tiny bit.
Treynor (88/88): Freshman Jadyn Huisman stepped right in as an 8th grader and handled business last summer. She threw 85.2 innings, struck out 93 and had a 2.29 ERA. Her 66 walks are sure to come down as she gains more and more experience. Junior Keelea Navara also threw 2.1 innings last year.
Tri-Center (83.1/83.1): Tri-Center’s duo of senior Faith McPhillips and junior Alexis Powell combined for all of those innings last year. McPhillips was the most often-used, as she went 66 innings and struck out 40. Powell tossed the other 17 1/3 innings and had 13 strikeouts.
Underwood (120/120): Oh, a state qualifier returns all their pitching? How nice! Ella Pierce is one of the best pitchers in the area, and she showed it all season with 73 strikeouts, 1.52 ERA and a .199 batting average against in 92 innings as a junior. Sierra Fox also had a solid year with 28 innings, a 2.00 ERA and a .162 BAA.
ONE FINAL TAKE ON EACH TEAM
AHSTW: Four of their top five hitters are back, and that should bode well for their offense. They do have to replace a few other regulars, but the Lady Vikes are off to a fine start. A win over Riverside last night definitely raised some eyebrows, and I was also impressed with a 2-0 loss to Harlan. This is definitely a team to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
Audubon: A program on the rise? I think so. Their pitchers are both young and very good, and they have a lineup that returns six of the top seven and eight of their nine regulars. The Wheelers have played just one game (a win), but I would definitely include them in any top five. And maybe even higher.
IKM-Manning: Three of the top four hitters in last year’s lineup that produced a .383 on-base percentage have graduated. They do have four of their regulars back, though, and that should help. Their pitching is a year more experienced than last year, although the sledding may be difficult to navigate with all the experience that comes back elsewhere.
Logan-Magnolia: The tests came early for this team. They beat Treynor and lost to Underwood in two of their first games out, and I would call a 1-1 split pretty solid. Their pitching is in really good shape for years to come while four of their top five hitters return to the fold. And they’ve all got at least two more years of eligibility (counting this year). The future is very, very bright, but so is the present.
Missouri Valley: Just like their pitching, the Lady Reds offense was mostly led by seniors. They had their top four and five of their top six hitters graduate. That leaves a lot of opportunities for some new faces. This is a team that will be much better in June and July than they are early on, as they try to gain as much experience as they can.
Riverside: Their top two and four of their top five hitters are gone and graduated. The lone exception, of course, is Ford, who bashed the ball all over the field. Izzy Bluml was also a terrific piece atop the lineup, and Ari McGlade, Katie Messerschmidt and Chiara Rains can also bash. That’s a lot of experience, and despite a tough loss last night, they should still be considered among the top teams in the league.
Treynor: Three of their top four hitters have advanced on, but they do bring back six of their nine regulars. They’ve still got speed, and they’ve still got the power bat in the middle of the lineup with Umphreys. They’ve also got Huisman on the mound, and you figure she’s even better than she was last year. There’s a loss on the record already, but they’ll have their chances to get it back in what figures to be a league with a really strong core four or five at the top.
Tri-Center: Hailey Chisholm’s breakout summer has continued right on into 2021, and she is one of eight returning regulars. Actually, they have all but 52 at bats back on the team. It looks like that experience is paying off early on, and we could see the Trojans as one of the most improved teams in the conference and area.
Underwood: The moment their run at state came to an end last year, Underwood started thinking about another state trip. They bring back their terrific pitching duo and their top five hitters. There’s also plenty of experience deep in that lineup, and that means the Eagles should be a favorite to win the league and advance to Fort Dodge (again).
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.