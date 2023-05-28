(KMAland) -- Being a multi- and dual-sport athlete isn’t easy. At some point, there always seems to be some overlap. If you’re good enough, one season can even overlap into the next.
Take Kali Irlmeier of Audubon for instance. The future Buena Vista athlete just had a week for the ages, participating in the Class 1A girls state golf tournament, competing for her Wheelers softball team and taking part in the conference trap shooting meet. And she did it all in a three-day span.
“I’m really proud I got to experience and also compete in all three of the sports (last week),” Irlmeier told KMA Sports.
It was a three-day experience that Irlmeier likely wouldn’t even have dreamt about just three short years ago, as she didn’t start golfing until her sophomore year.
“I know the love of trap shooting and softball have always been present, but I had not thought about going out for golf until my sophomore year,” she said. “I barely missed state (last year), and Coach (Drew) Christensen helped in various ways throughout the season, making sure it was a laid back and fun experience while also getting in a lot of technical work.”
All of that work paid off once Irlmeier qualified for her first state golf tournament. At the same time, she knew it was going to make for a busy week with being one of the softball team’s top players and the conference trap shooting meet looming. Lucky for Irlmeier, she saw plenty of crossover that helped her become the better overall athlete.
“Every sport is different in a way, which has helped me grow in ways I hadn’t thought of until I participated in them,” she said. “Being active helps me stay balanced and organized. There’s times where it may seem overwhelming, but looking at the entirety of my schedule and the successful outcome it has brought, it makes it worth it.”
Irlmeier’s week was plenty hectic, as she left Wednesday night for Boone to get a practice round in. The tournament was contested over two days — Thursday and Friday. She shot a 99 on Thursday before a 106 on Friday gave her a two-day total of 205 and placed her in 41st. There was no time to reflect on the golf season, though, as she was immediately on her way to softball, where she helped the Wheelers to a thrilling win over Treynor.
“I’m happy I got to participate in both that day,” Irlmeier said. “It was a great experience at state golf and an awesome team win for Audubon softball. It was a really lengthy course, so walking the course twice in two days took a bit of a toll on my energy. By the time I got to softball, I had regained some of the energy, but I was pretty tired by the end of it.”
Irlmeier’s whirlwind was hardly finished, though, as she prepared for her conference meet in trapshooting the following morning at AVAD Hunt Club near Dedham.
“I hadn’t been able to practice much in the past couple of weeks due to the other two sports,” Irlmeier said. “I didn’t quite shoot the number I was going for, but I’m still fairly happy with it seeing how crazy my schedule was leading up to it.”
Once Irlmeier got a chance to rest, relax and reflect on her wild three-day stretch, she went back to that sense of accomplishment.
“There was definitely some bumps in the road, including having to take some months off to have my labrum repaired in my shoulder,” Irlmeier said. “However, being in these sports gave me a goal to strive for in order to return in my last year.”
Irlmeier, who will play softball and trap shoot at Buena Vista, was also involved in volleyball and dance team, served as an FFA officer for two years, was on the National Honor Society and Student Senate and is Audubon’s Student Body Vice President. And she’s not done! Irlmeier has Co-Ed State Golf with Edward Miller this week, the continuation of her softball season and the state trap shooting meet in June.
So, that’s another Sunday Salute to one of the great multi- and dual-sport athletes in KMAland that continues to make it all work and -- most importantly -- all work together.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.