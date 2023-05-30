(KMAland) -- At long last, I present the annual State Track By The Numbers blog from the 2023 Iowa State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines.
There were 167 medals this year, bettering last year’s 134 total. It’s also the most medals for KMAland conference schools since 2019 and the second-most dating back to 2016.
The medal totals since I started counting in 2016:
2023: 167
2022: 134
2021: 158
2019: 179
2018: 166
2017: 131
2016: 104
The boys led the count this year, earning 31 more than they did last year. The girls also had more than last year, but it was just two more.
Girls Total Medals: 74
Boys Total Medals: 93
Meanwhile, Class 1A was the leader when you break it down into classes…
Class 1A: 68 (64 last year)
Class 2A: 40 (30 last year)
Class 3A: 39 (24 last year)
Class 4A: 12 (16 last year)
Wheelchair: 8 (0 last year)
Breaking it down among classes and gender:
Class 1A Girls: 38 (34 last year)
Class 1A Boys: 30 (30 last year)
Class 2A Girls: 15 (16 last year)
Class 2A Boys: 25 (14 last year)
Class 3A Girls: 15 (12 last year)
Class 3A Boys: 24 (12 last year)
Class 4A Girls: 6 (10 last year)
Class 4A Boys: 6 (6 last year)
Wheelchair: 8 (0 last year)
By conference:
Hawkeye Ten: 72 (28 last year) 6-6-12-12-14-5-8-9
Western Iowa: 25 (39 last year) 4-1-3-5-2-3-5-2
Pride of Iowa: 24 (27 last year) 5-8-1-3-2-4-1
Missouri River: 18 (26 last year) 3-2-2-2-1-2-2-4
Rolling Valley 17 (9 last year) 1-2-1-2-3-5-2-1
Corner: 8 (5 last year) 2-0-1-1-1-1-2
Bluegrass: 3 (0 last year) 1-1-0-0-0-0-1-0
By school:
Shenandoah: 11
Atlantic, Clarinda, St. Albert: 10
Harlan, Lewis Central: 9
Underwood: 8
Fremont-Mills, Bedford: 5
Treynor, Mount Ayr, Sioux City East: 6
Lenox, CAM, Woodbine: 5
Glenwood, Red Oak, Riverside, Nodaway Valley, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North: 4
Kuemper Catholic: 3
East Mills, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Central Decatur, Coon Rapids-Bayard, LeMars, Murray: 2
Denison-Schleswig, Sidney, Stanton, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison, Abraham Lincoln, Diagonal: 1
Note: Seven schools that did not have a medal last year picked up at least one this year (Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, Glidden-Ralston, Murray and Diagonal).
By place:
1st: 22 (12 last year)
2nd: 20 (15 last year)
3rd: 20 (17 last year)
4th: 24 (10 last year)
5th: 23 (20 last year)
6th: 20 (26 last year)
7th: 20 (16 last year)
8th: 18 (18 last year)
22 state championships
There were 22 state championships from this year’s state track & field event. The 22 is third-most since 2009, behind only 2019 (32) and 2018 (23).
There were 15 individual championships with Wil Neuharth (100 & 200), Clara Teigland (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Eli Johnson (800 wheelchair, shot put wheelchair) and Ryce Reynolds (400, 400 hurdles) all claiming two each. Alex Razee (400), Emily Williams (100 hurdles), Landon Bendgen (1600), Sione Fifita (high jump), Elliana Harris (200), Gabe Nash (800) and Leksi Gannon (200) all won one apiece.
The relay titles were from Harlan (4x100, 4x200), Shenandoah (SMR), Stanton (SHR), Riverside (4x400, 4x200) and Mount Ayr (DMR).
Here is the state championship total since 2009:
2022: 12
2021: 20
2019: 32
2018: 23
2017: 12
2016: 11
2015: 5
2014: 16
2013: 7
2012: 14
2011: 17
2010: 14
2009: 11
The four-timers
There were 14 KMAland athletes that won the maximum four state medals this year. Six of them are girls while eight of them are boys:
GIRLS
Lili Denton, FR, St. Albert: 3rd 1600, 4th 800, 5th DMR, 3rd 4x8
Elliana Harris, JR, Sioux City East: 6th 4x1, 1st 200, 2nd 100, 3rd 4x2
Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda: 5th 1500, 3rd 800, 8th DMR, 3rd 3000
Emma Lundy, JR, Nodaway Valley: 2nd 4x1, 4th 200, 4th SMR, 2nd 4x2
Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic: 7th 4x4, 8th 800, 6th DMR, 5th 4x8
Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic: 7th 4x4, 2nd 800, 5th 400, 5th 4x8
BOYS
Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine: 1st 1600, 5th 800, 5th DMR, 2nd 3200
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central: 3rd 1600, 5th 800, 4th DMR, 3rd 3200
Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford: 2nd 400 WC, 2nd 200 WC, 1st 800 WC, 1st shot put WC
Wil Neuharth, SR, Harlan: 1st 4x1, 1st 200, 1st 100, 1st 4x2
Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah: 6th 4x1, 1st SMR, 4th 4x2, 1st 400
Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr: 2nd SMR, 1st 400h, 1st DMR, 1st 400
Cade Sears, JR, Harlan: 1st 4x1, 5th 200, 4th 100, 1st 4x2
Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah: 5th 400 WC, 5th 200 WC, 4th 100 WC, 3rd shot put WC
In addition, there were 21 athletes that earned three medals each:
GIRLS
Lana Alley, FR, Fremont-Mills: 3rd SHR, 2nd SMR, 7th DMR
Veronica Andrusyshyn, SR, Riverside: 3rd 4x1, 5th 100, 1st 4x200
Abby Engles, SR, Nodaway Valley: 2nd 4x1, 4th SMR, 2nd 4x2
Lydia Erickson, JR, Riverside: 1st 4x4, 3rd 4x1, 1st 4x2;
Teagan Ewalt, SR, Fremont-Mills: 2nd SMR, 5th DMR, 6th 400
Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside: 1st 4x4, 3rd 4x1, 1st 4x2
Chloe Mullenix, SR, Atlantic: 7th 4x4, 7th SHR, 6th DMR
Jordyn Reimer, SR, Underwood: 7th 4x1, 6th 4x2, 7th LJ
Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor: 1st 100h, 4th SHR, 1st 400h
Maddie Weston, SO, Nodaway Valley: 1st 4x1, 4th SMR, 2nd 4x2
BOYS
Brody Cullin, JR, Shenandoah: 6th 4x1, 1st SMR, 4th 4x2
Hunter Dukes, JR, Shenandoah: 6th 4x1, 1st SMR, 4th 4x2
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor: 4th 4x1, 7th 400h, 6th 4x2
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM: 6th 110h, 4th SHR, 6th 400h
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM: 3rd 110h, 4th SHR, 8th SMR
Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox: 2nd 110h, 5th SHR, 3rd 400h
Cole Graham, FR, Shenandoah: 6th 4x1, 1st SMR, 4th 4x2
Jack Kling, SR, Red Oak: 3rd 4x1, 2nd SMR, 4th 400
Jaydon Knight, SR, Mount Ayr: 6th 4x4, 2nd SMR, 1st DMR
Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert: 8th 1600, 2nd 4x8, 3rd 3200
Braydon Pierson, SR, Mount Ayr: 6th 4x4, 2nd SMR, 1st DMR
And finally, there were 45 that won two medals each:
GIRLS
Carlie Chambers, SO, Fremont-Mills: 2nd SMR, 7th DMR
Alyssa Erick, SR, Sioux City East: 6th 4x1, 3rd 4x2
Grace Erick, SO, Sioux City East: 6th 4x1, 3rd 4x2
Madeline Fidone, JR, Lewis Central: 8th 4x4, 6th 400
Leksi Gannon, JR, Murray: 1st 200, 2nd 100
Bella Gordon, SR, Sioux City East: 6th 4x1, 3rd 4x200
Bella Gute, SO, Fremont-Mills: 3rd SHR, 2nd SMR
Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside: 1st 4x4, 1st 4x2
Mariah Huffman, SO, Atlantic: 7th 4x4, 5th 4x8
Tieler Hull, SO, Underwood: 7th 4x1, 6th 4x2
Aliyah Humphrey, SR, Underwood: 7th 4x1, 6th 4x2
Hailey Martin, SR, Underwood: 7th 4x1, 4th 100h
Carly McKeever, SR, St. Albert: 5th DMR, 3rd 4x8
Annika Nelson, JR, Nodaway Valley: 2nd 4x1, 2nd 4x2
Jayci Reed, FR, Atlantic: 8th 100h, 7th SHR
Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan: 7th 1500, 7th 3000
Madison Steckler, SR, Audubon: 2nd 100h, 3rd 200
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills: 1st 100h, 8th 400h
Hannah Wilson, SO, Fremont-Mills: 5th 400h, 7th DMR
BOYS
Samson Adams, SR, Lenox: 5th SHR, 6th HJ
Jacob Birch, SR, Harlan: 1st 4x1, 1st 4x2
Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood: 7th SHR, 8th 400h
Collin Bower, FR, CAM: 4th SHR, 8th SMR
Landon Couse, SR, Red Oak: 3rd 4x1, 2nd SMR
Kayden Dirks, SR, Treynor: 4th 4x1, 6th 4x2
Brehden Eggerss, JR, Harlan: 1st 4x1, 3rd LJ
Preston Fleharty, JR, Mount Ayr: 2nd SMR, 1st DMR
Riley Fouts, SR, Red Oak: 3rd 4x1, 2nd SMR
Blake Hogancamp, SR, Sioux City East: 8th discus, 8th shot
Jonathan Humpal, SR, Lewis Central: 5th 4x2, 4th DMR
Braylon Kammrad, SR, Lewis Central: 5th 4x2, 4th DMR
Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood: 4th 1600, 4th 3200
Tyler Laughlin, SR, Shenandoah: 3rd discus, 6th shot
Cale Maas, SR, CAM: 4th SHR, 8th SMR
Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central: 5th shot, 7th discus
Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North: 7th 1600, 1st 800
Noah Nelson, SR, Treynor: 4th 4x1, 6th 4x2
Quinn Olson, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 5th SMR, 8th 400h
Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda: 4th 1600, 2nd 3200
Sean Schaefer, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: 5th SMR, 2nd LJ
Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor: 4th 4x1, 6th 4x2
Brayden Sifford, SO, Red Oak: 3rd 4x1, 2nd SMR
Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda: 5th 1600, 4th 3200
Owen Wise, JR, St. Albert: 2nd 4x8, 8th 3200
Curtis Witte, JR, Lewis Central: 5th 4x2, 4th DMR
Freshman Count
Last year, there were 19 different girls from the freshman class that earned at least one medal. That was the most we had seen from the freshman class since we started counting. This year, there were 12:
Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills - 2023: 3rd SHR, 2nd SMR, 7th DMR (3)
Lili Denton, St. Albert - 2023: 3rd 1600, 4th 800, 5th DMR, 3rd 4x8 (4)
Nora Konz, Treynor - 2023: 4th SHR (1)
Kylie Meier, Clarinda - 2023: 8th DMR (1)
Sara Mun, Denison-Schleswig - 2023: 7th HJ (1)
Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak - 2023: 4th LJ (1)
Jayci Reed, Atlantic - 2023: 8th 100h, 7th SHR (2)
Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr - 2023: 2nd HJ (1)
Claire Susemihl, LeMars - 2023: 6th SHR (1)
Avah Underwood, St. Albert - 2023: 5th HJ (1)
Molly Wise, St. Albert - 2023: 3rd 4x8 (1)
Zoey Zadalis, Treynor - 2023: 4th SHR (1)
Previous girls freshman totals:
2022: 19
2021: 11
2019: 11
2018: 8
2017: 14
2016: 15
On the boy’s side, eight different boys claimed medals. That’s up from just two last year, and it’s the most since 2016.
Collin Bower, CAM - 2023: 4th SHR, 8th SMR (2)
Cole Graham, Shenandoah - 2023: 6th 4x1, 1st SMR, 4th 4x2 (3)
Eli Johnson, Bedford - 2023: 2nd 400 WC, 2nd 200 WC, 1st 800 WC, 1st shot put WC (4)
Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine - 2023: 5th DMR (1)
Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning - 2023: 4th 4x8 (1)
Dillon Reed, Woodbine - 2023: 5th DMR (1)
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr - 2023: 3rd 4x4 (1)
Titus Steng, Shenandoah - 2023: 5th 400 WC, 5th 200 WC, 4th 100 WC, 3rd shot put WC (4)
2022: 2
2021: 4
2019: 3
2018: 6
2017: 7
2016: 2
Looking at the rest of the classes
Here’s a look at the rest of the classes. This is not a total medal count. It is a count of athletes that earned at least one medal.
Senior Girls: 34
Senior Boys: 42
Junior Girls: 23
Junior Boys: 31
Sophomore Girls: 26
Sophomore Boys: 8
Sending them out in style
Here are the Top 10 graduating seniors in career medals. Reminder: This is the senior class that did not have a freshman year.
GIRLS
1. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (10)
2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda & Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (8)
4. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood; Madison Steckler, Audubon; Clara Teigland, Treynor (7)
7. Abby Engles, Nodaway Valley (6)
8. Ava Rush, Atlantic (5)
9. Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley & Chloe Mullenix, Atlantic (4)
BOYS
1. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert & Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (7)
3. Colin Lillie, St. Albert & Wil Neuharth, Harlan (6)
5. Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (5)
6. Sam Foreman, CAM; Aidan Hall, Harlan; Jack Kling, Red Oak; Ryan Sadoski, LeMars (4)
10. Kayden Dirks, Treynor; Sione Fifita, LeMars; Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central; Isaac Jones, Clarinda; Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central; Caden Keller, IKM-Manning; Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah; Cale Maas, CAM; Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr; Alex Ravlin, Underwood; Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (3)
Returning leaders
Here is the top 10 in returning medals…
GIRLS
1. Lydia Erickson, JR, Riverside (10)
2. Emma Lundy, JR, Nodaway Valley & Elly Henderson, SO, Riverside (7)
4. Mattie Nielsen, JR, Audubon & Tieler Hull, SO, Underwood (6)
6. Annika Nelson, JR, Nodaway Valley (5)
7. Emma Gordon, JR, Riverside; Elliana Harris, JR, Sioux City East; Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside; Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic; Maddie Weston, SO, Nodaway Valley; Lili Denton, FR, ST. Albert (4)
BOYS
1. Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr (11)
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central & Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (5)
3. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine; Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor; Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah; Sean Schaefer, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Cade Sears, JR, Harlan; Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox; Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford; Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah (4)
COMPLETE LIST OF MEDALS
FIRST PLACE
Wil Neuharth, SR, Harlan (3A Boys 200 meter dash)
Wil Neuharth, SR, Harlan (3A Boys 100 meter dash)
Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah (2A Boys 400 meter dash)
Harlan — Jacob Birch, Cade Sears, Brehden Eggerss, Wil Neuharth (3A Boys 4x100 meter relay)
Harlan — Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall, Cade Sears, Wil Neuharth (3A Boys 4x200 meter relay)
Shenandoah — Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee (2A Boys sprint medley relay)
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills (1A Girls 100 meter hurdles)
Stanton — Addison Olson, Lauren Johnson, Elly McDonald, Hannah Olson (1A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (2A Girls 100 meter hurdles)
Clara Teigland, SR, Treynor (2A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Riverside — Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Carly Henderson (1A Girls 4x400 meter relay)
Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson (1A Girls 4x200 meter relay)
Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford (Boys 800 wheelchair)
Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford (Boys shot put wheelchair)
Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr (1A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
Ryce Reynolds, JR, Mount Ayr (1A Boys 400 meter dash)
Mount Ayr — Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson, Ryce Reynolds (1A Boys distance medley relay)
Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine (1A Boys 1600 meter run)
Sione Fifita, SR, LeMars (3A Boys high jump)
Elliana Harris, JR, Sioux City East (4A Girls 200 meter dash)
Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North (4A Boys 800 meter run)
Leksi Gannon, JR, Murray (1A Girls 200 meter dash)
SECOND PLACE
Isaac Jones, SR, Clarinda (2A Boys long jump)
Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic (3A Girls 800 meter run)
Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda (2A Boys 3200 meter run)
Red Oak — Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Brayden Sifford, Jack Kling (2A Boys sprint medley relay)
St. Albert — Luke Wettengel, Colin Lillie, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp (1A Boys 4x800 meter relay)
Fremont-Mills — Bella Gute, Carlie Chambers, Lana Alley, Teagan Ewalt (1A Girls sprint medley relay)
Madison Steckler, SR, Audubon (1A Girls 100 meter hurdles)
Emily Baker, SR, Bedford (1A Girls shot put)
Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox (1A Boys 110 meter hurdles)
Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford (Boys 400 wheelchair)
Eli Johnson, FR, Bedford (Boys 200 wheelchair)
Aubree Shields, FR, Mount Ayr (1A Girls high jump)
Mount Ayr — Preston Fleharty, Jaydon Knight, Braydon Pierson, Ryce Reynolds (1A Boys sprint medley relay)
Nodaway Valley — Maddie Weston, Abby Engles, Emma Lundy, Annika Nelson (1A Girls 4x100 meter relay)
Nodaway Valley — Abby Engles, Maddie Weston, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy (1A Girls 4x200 meter relay)
Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine (1A Boys 3200 meter run)
Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison (1A Boys discus throw)
Elliana Harris, JR, Sioux City East (4A Girls 100 meter dash)
Sean Schaefer, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A Boys long jump)
Leksi Gannon, JR, Murray (1A Girls 100 meter dash)
THIRD PLACE
Lili Denton, FR, St. Albert (1A Girls 1500 meter run)
Brehden Eggerss, JR, Harlan (3A Boys long jump)
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central (3A Boys 1600 meter run)
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central (3A Boys 3200 meter run)
Benjamin Gerken, JR, Kuemper Catholic (2A boys high jump)
Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda (2A Girls 800 meter run)
Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda (2A Girls 3000 meter run)
Tyler Laughlin, SR, Shenandoah (2A Boys discus throw)
Collin Lillie, SR, St. Albert (1A Boys 3200 meter run)
Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah (Boys shot put wheelchair)
Red Oak — Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Brayden Sifford, Jack Kling (2A Boys 4x100 meter relay)
St. Albert — Reese Duncan, Molly Wise, Carly McKeever, Lili Denton (1A Girls 4x800 meter relay)
Fremont-Mills — Izzy Weldon, Lana Alley, Bella Gute, Emily Madison (1A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
Emile Sorenson, SR, Tri-Center (1A Girls long jump)
Madison Steckler, SR, Audubon (1A Girls 200 meter dash)
Riverside — Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn (1A Girls 4x100 meter relay)
Gabe Funk, SO, Lenox (1A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
Sam Foreman, SR, CAM (1A Boys 110 meter hurdles)
Jaron Bleeker, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A Boys high jump)
Sioux City East — Bella Gordon, Elliana Harris, Alyssa Erick, Grace Erick (4A Girls 4x200 meter relay)
FOURTH PLACE
Lili Denton, FR, St. Albert (1A Girls 800 meter run)
Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood (3A Boys 1600 meter run)
Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood (3A Boys 3200 meter run)
Jack Kling, SR, Red Oak (2A Boys 400 meter dash)
Jocelyn O'Neal, FR, Red Oak (2A Girls long jump)
Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda (2A Boys 1600 meter run)
Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (3A Boys 100 meter dash)
Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah (Boys 100 wheelchair)
Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda (2A Boys 3200 meter run)
Glenwood — Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Petersen, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold (3A Girls 4x400 meter relay)
Lewis Central — Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Ethan Eichhorn (3A Boys distance medley relay)
Shenandoah — Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin (2A Boys 4x200 meter relay)
Thomas Huneke, SR, Underwood (2A Boys shot put)
Hailey Martin, SR, Underwood (2A Girls 100 meter hurdles)
IKM-Manning — Reed Hinners, Hunter Smith, Ben Ramsey, Caden Keller (1A Boys 4x800 meter relay)
Treynor — Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher (2A Boys 4x100 meter relay)
Treynor — Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland (2A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
Brynnly German, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Emma Lundy, JR, Nodaway Valley (1A Girls 200 meter dash)
Nodaway Valley — Grace Britten, Maddie Weston, Emma Lundy, Abby Engles (1A Girls sprint medley relay)
Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley (1A Boys 3200 meter run)
CAM — Jack Follmann, Cale Maas, Collin Bower, Sam Foreman (1A boys shuttle hurdle relay)
Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North (4A Boys 1600 meter run)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Gannon Aymar, Scott Kroll, Easton Wheeler, Evan Janzen (3A Boys 4x400 meter relay)
FIFTH PLACE
Evan Adams, JR, Kuemper Catholic (2A Boys discus throw)
Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central (3A Boys 800 meter run)
Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda (2A Girls 1500 meter run)
Jerzee Knight, SO, Clarinda (2A Girls 100 meter dash)
Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central (3A Boys shot put)
Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic (3A Girls 400 meter dash)
Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (3A Boys 200 meter dash)
Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah (Boys 200 wheelchair)
Titus Steng, FR, Shenandoah (Boys 400 wheelchair)
Avah Underwood, FR, St. Albert (1A Girls high jump)
Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda (2A Boys 1600 meter run)
Atlantic — Ava Rush, Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman, Claire Pellett (3A Girls 4x800 meter relay)
Lewis Central — Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Brody Patlan (3A Boys 4x200 meter relay)
St. Albert — Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever, Lili Denton (1A Girls distance medley relay)
Hannah Wilson, SO, Fremont-Mills (1A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (1A Girls 100 meter dash)
Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1A Girls 3000 meter run)
Sadie Cox, SO, Lenox (1A Girls 400 meter dash)
Lenox — Gabe Funk, Jordan Martin-England, Isaac Grudman, Samson Adams (1A Boys shuttle hurdle relay)
Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine (1A Boys 800 meter run)
Cash Emgarten, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1A Boys 200 meter dash)
Woodbine — Colton Walsh, Dillon Reed, Brodyn Pryor, Landon Bendgen (1A Boys distance medley relay)
Bishop Heelan Catholic — Ricky Feauto, Drew Uhl, Sean Schaefer, Quinn Olson (3A Boys sprint medley relay)
SIXTH PLACE
Chloe Denton, SO, Shenandoah (2A Girls 110 meter hurdles)
Madeline Fidone, JR, Lewis Central (3A Girls 400 meter dash)
Tyler Laughlin, SR, Shenandoah (2A Boys shot put)
Atlantic — Hailey Huffman, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix, Claire Pellett (3A Girls distance medley relay)
Shenandoah — Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin (2A Boys 4x100 meter relay)
Teagan Ewalt, SR, Fremont-Mills (1A Girls 400 meter dash)
Maya Zappia, JR, Missouri Valley (2A Girls discus throw)
Treynor — Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher (2A Boys 4x200 meter relay)
Underwood — Jordyn Reimer, Tieler Hull, Hailey Stangl, Aliyah Humphrey (2A Girls 4x200 meter relay)
Samson Adams, SR, Lenox (1A Boys high jump)
Cortney Knutson, JR, Wayne (1A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Jack Scrivner, SR, Central Decatur (2A Boys 110 meter hurdles)
Mount Ayr — Jaydon Knight, Drew Ehlen, Jackson Ruggles, Braydon Pierson (1A Boys 4x400 meter relay)
Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A Boys discus throw)
Kolby Culbertson, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A Boys high jump)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (1A Boys 110 meter hurdles)
Jack Follmann, JR, CAM (1A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
Ar-We-Va — Elizabeth Brunner, Amber Ragaller, Jamie Hausman, Maggie Ragaller (1A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
LeMars — Savannah Manley, Aubree Leusink, Liberty Larson, Claire Susemihl (3A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
Sioux City East — Alyssa Erick, Elliana Harris, Bella Gordon, Grace Erick (4A Girls 4x100 meter relay)
SEVENTH PLACE
Parker Matiyow, SR, Lewis Central (3A Boys discus throw)
Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert (1A Boys 200 meter dash)
Sara Mun, FR, Denison-Schleswig (3A Girls high jump)
Jayden Proehl, SR, Atlantic (3A Boys high jump)
Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan (3A Girls 1500 meter run)
Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan (3A Girls 3000 meter run)
Atlantic — Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix, Adler Bruce, Jayci Reed (3A Girls shuttle hurdle relay)
Atlantic — Ava Rush, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Claire Pellett (3A Girls 4x400 meter relay)
Fremont-Mills — Lana Alley, Carlie Chambers, Teagan Ewalt, Hannah Wilson (1A Girls distance medley relay)
Grant Brix, JR, Logan-Magnolia (1A Boys shot put)
Karson Elwood, JR, Treynor (2A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
Jordyn Reimer, SR, Underwood (2A Girls long jump)
Underwood — Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer (2A Girls 4x100 meter relay)
Underwood — Mason Boothby, Wyatt Baker, Sam Hulsing, Jack Vanfossan (2A Boys shuttle hurdle relay)
Riley Norman, SR, Central Decatur (2A Boys 110 meter hurdles)
Vanessa Koehler, SR, Glidden-Ralston (1A Girls high jump)
Nicole Sherer, SR, Woodbine (1A Girls 800 meter run)
Ariana Klein, JR, Sioux City North (4A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North (4A Boys 1600 meter run)
Taylor Lumbard, SR, Diagonal (1A Girls shot put)
EIGHTH PLACE
Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert (1A Boys 1600 meter run)
Claire Pellett, JR, Atlantic (3A Girls 800 meter run)
Colton Rasmussen, JR, Atlantic (3A Boys high jump)
Jayci Reed, FR, Atlantic (3A Girls 100 meter hurdles)
Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood (3A Boys 800 meter run)
DJ Vonnahme, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2A Boys 100 meter dash)
Owen Wise, JR, St. Albert (1A Boys 3200 meter run)
Clarinda — Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Kylie Meier, Mayson Hartley (2A Girls distance medley relay)
Lewis Central — Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Madeline Fidone (3A Girls 4x400 meter relay)
Lilly Peters, JR, Sidney (1A Girls discus throw)
Emily Williams, SR, East Mills (1A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Mason Boothby, JR, Underwood (2A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
Isah VanArsdol, SO, Tri-Center (1A Girls 800 meter run)
CAM — Kegan Croghan, Sam Foreman, Collin Bower, Cale Maas (1A Boys sprint medley relay)
Blake Hogancamp, SR, Sioux City East (4A Boys shot put)
Blake Hogancamp, SR, Sioux City East (4A Boys discus throw)
Abby LaSale, SR, Abraham Lincoln (4A Girls 400 meter hurdles)
Quinn Olson, JR, Bishop Heelan (4A Boys 400 meter hurdles)
