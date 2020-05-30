(KMAland) -- Day 75 of blogging with no sports. This is the 69th consecutive blog and the 73rd during this period.
There’s something pretty fun and exciting and even romantic about a hit streak in baseball. You all know about Joe DiMaggio’s ridiculous 56-game hit streak in 1941, and you also know that is a record that will never be broken. It just won’t.
That’s especially true in these days when getting a hit is harder than it has ever been. Heck, I get pretty excited for a 20-game hit streak. And that’s where I’m rolling today. I’m looking at every single MLB franchise and finding their most recent 20-game hit streak. For some, you have to go back a few years. For others, not so much. And for another, it never happened.
Come along. Let’s take a look at the most recent 20-game hit streak for each MLB franchise, going from most recent to least.
RAYS: Never to Never (Never)
Yep, I regret to inform you that the Rays have never had a 20-game hit streak. Jason Bartlett came close in 2009 when he had a 19-game hit streak, and Wilson Ramos and Quinton McCracken both had 18-gamers 20 years apart (in 2018 and 1998, respectively). But there has never been a 20-game hit streak in Rays history. Let’s get on that, guys.
METS: Wilson Ramos — August 3rd-September 3rd, 2019 (26 games)
This one happened this past season, and I don’t remember it one bit. Ramos was on one during this stretch in hitting seven doubles and three home runs among 43 hits in these 26 games. The hitting line is marvelous: .430/.452/.590. He drove in 18 runs and just kept swinging, only walking three times during the stretch.
The streak actually coincided with a strong streak of wins for the Mets, as they won all six of his first games with a hit. Then they lost four of five, and then they won the next five. While Ramos’ streak continued, the Mets lost the next six of his streak. I find it interesting to see how teams do during an individual’s hit streak, and there’s probably very little correlation between the two.
Anyway, the streak came to a finish in a Mets win over future world champion Washington. The Mets scored eight runs, but Ramos could not find a hit off of Anibal Sanchez, Hunter Strickland, Wander Suero, Fernando Rodney or Sean Doolittle. Not that he faced all of them, but those are the Nationals pitchers that threw.
ROYALS: Whit Merrifield — September 10th, 2018-April 10th, 2019 (31 games)
The longest hit streak in franchise history. Whit can really, really hit. He did it in 31 straight between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, putting together a .326/.379/.500 triple-slash during the run. Of his 43 hits, he had nine doubles, four triples and two home runs, scored 28 runs and even had 18 steals on 22 attempts.
There were 10 games during the streak in which he had multiple hits, and it came to an unceremonious end when he got six chances against the Mariners in a 10-inning loss on April 11th of last year. Since Whit’s streak was between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, it also gives me a chance to tell you that he led the AL in hits in both seasons and stolen bases in 2018 (as well as 2017). Who could have predicted this kind of run for this kid? Stud.
I also want to take time to note there has been only one other 30-game hit streak in franchise history, and it was by the great and the wonderful George Brett. Good company to be in.
TWINS: Brian Dozier — September 22nd, 2017-April 23rd, 2018 (24 games)
Brian Dozier was a hit streaking king. He also had a 24-game hit streak and a 16-game hit streak in 2016. That’s actually all, but those two and the one in bold are the three longest hit streaks for the club since 2013.
In the one that went from September 2017 to April 2018, Dozier was smacking the ball all over the yard. He had a .373/.443/.657 line with eight doubles and seven home runs while driving in 18 and scoring 27 times. Dozier received down-ballot MVP votes in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and the Twins never traded him. There were plenty of rumors, but it never happened during his peak. And then he stunk, relatively speaking, in 2018, and they finally traded him. They never did get the true value out of him on the trade market, but they seem to be doing OK now without that.
This streak finished on April 24th in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees. Dozier went 0 for 4 with three groundouts and a fly out.
PHILLIES: Odubel Herrera — July 28th-September 8th, 2017 (21 games)
This is the rare hit streak that covered three different months. The end of July, all of August and into September. Herrera does not seem to be a great human, given his issues with domestic violence, so I’m not going to spin a yarn on him.
He hit .380/.437/.608 during this particular stretch, smashing five doubles, three homers and two triples. It ended on September 9th against Washington when he went 0/4 with two strikeouts. The Phillies franchise record for a hit streak? That was Jimmy Rollins’ 38-gamer in 2005. I wish we could have written more about that one.
ROCKIES: Carlos Gonzalez — September 23rd, 2015-April 16th, 2016 (21 games)
There are some sweet swingers on this list, and CarGo is one of those. His 21-game hit streak kind of mirrored the one that is about to follow. However, this was about the end of his run of being awesome for the Rockies. It was a good run from 2009 through the end of 2016. I bet Rockies fans miss that guy. It happens. People get old.
Now, this streak, which ranks fifth in franchise history behind some runs by Nolan Arenado, Michael Cuddyer, Dante Bichette and Vinny Castilla, saw him hit .405/.438/.750. He had seven bombs, four doubles and two triples among 34 hits during the stretch. It finished against Jon Lester and the Cubs on April 17th. Tough matchup for any lefty.
By the way, Todd Helton’s career high for a hit streak? It was only 17! Surprising.
MARINERS: Robinson Cano — September 16th, 2015-April 9th, 2016 (21 games)
I really enjoy watching Robinson Cano hit. He is so measured and calculated with his approach. He usually spits on the junk and tries to find one in his zone early in the count. If it’s not there, he will wait it out. A lot of people think he’s lazy or slogging around, but he’s just so dang smooth. It’s not laziness, it’s smoothness. Some of you lazy people can try to use that line, and see if it works.
Anyway, the end of 2015 was a solid one for Cano, who continued his hit streak into the 2016 season and pushed it up to 21 games. The strong finish to 2015 ended one of his worst (but still pretty good) seasons of hitting in his career. The strong start to 2016 led to a nice a bounce back, earning him a trip to the ASG and an 8th-place finish in the MVP vote.
During his streak, Cano hit .337/.356/.663 with nine home runs and a double, and he drove in 21 runs and scored 13 times. The end came in game six of the 2016 season when he went 0/4 with a walk and two strikeouts in a 10-inning loss to the Athletics, who started Chris Bassitt that day.
BRAVES: Freddie Freeman — August 24th-September 28th, 2016 (30 games)
I remember a time when I would have taken Jason Heyward’s future over Freddie Freeman’s. Freddie sure has made me look like a fool. He continues to hit and hit and hit, except for in last year’s playoffs when his dang wrist was broken.
In 2016, Freddie had arguably his best offensive season with a .302/.400/.569 line that included 43 doubles, 34 homers and 91 RBI. A lot of his success came during this 30-game streak when he hit .384/.485/.670 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 27 RBI. Noteworthy: He also took 22 walks during the streak.
The Braves, which won just 68 games that season, went 19-11 during his his streak, and then they won again on September 29th, but he didn’t get a hit in a 5-2 triumph over the Phillies.
RED SOX: Xander Bogaerts — May 6th-June 2nd, 2016 (26 games)
This is pretty cool. The all-time hit streak record is Joe DiMaggio, who did that with the Yankees. The all-time hit streak record for the Red Sox? That’s his brother Dom DiMaggio, who had a 34-game streak in 1949.
That’s neither here nor there, though, as Bogaerts had a really nice streak during the 2016 season, hitting .385/.419/.581 with eight doubles and five home runs while driving in 20 runs and scoring 23 times.
There’s been a couple different Bogaerts that we’ve seen at the MLB level. The 2016 one was pretty good, but it was just the beginning for what he’s turned into the last couple years. I sure would like to see him play again in 2020. Can you do something good, owners?
Anyway, this hit streak finished at home against Toronto when he went 0/3 with two walks, two strikeouts and a run scored.
BLUE JAYS: Edwin Encarnacion — July 26th-August 31st, 2015 (26 games)
Edwin Encarnacion is not a Hall of Famer. I think we can all agree on that, but I have something to tell you. Harold Baines is in the Hall of Fame, and EE is every bit the player and is a better hitter than Baines ever was.
It didn’t look like that would be the case as he was making error after error at third base while merely hitting OK right around the beginning of the 2010s. Then, he really took off with huge years in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He’s still hitting the crap out of the ball to this day. Well, not to this day since the owners are money hungry pukes.
Anyway, Edwin was on one here in 2015 at the height of his powers. He had 12 doubles and 11 home runs during this 26-game streak, hitting .412/.474/.876 and driving in 35 runs. A marvelous streak for a team that would eventually meet their maker (the Royals) in the ALCS. The streak ended on September 1st in a 5-3 win over Cleveland. However, Edwin made his mark, walking once and driving in a run on a sac fly.
INDIANS: Jason Kipnis — June 3rd-June 26th, 2015 (20 games)
I’m not sure we’re going to find a 20-game hit streak that did so little damage from a run-producing perspective. During the 20 games, Kipnis had 30 hits, including eight doubles and 22 singles, but he only drove in six runs and scored 11.
Of course, that’s not Kipnis’ fault. I’m not going to call this a crummy 20-game hit streak. There’s no such thing. RBI and runs scored are largely team-based statistics. You can’t drive in a run if nobody is on base, and you can’t score a run if nobody drives you in. Regardless, Kipnis did hit .400/.489/.507 for a 20-game stretch in 2015 — a year in which he appeared in the ASG for the final time.
The streak came to an end in the opening game of a doubleheader at Baltimore. The Indians lost 4-0 to Ubaldo Jimenez, who threw eight shutout innings, and Kipnis was 0/4. They also lost the second half of the doubleheader by an 8-0 count. Chris Tillman went seven scoreless, and Kipnis was an 0-fer in that game, too. Tough day.
WHITE SOX: Jose Abreu — July 6th-August 1st, 2014 (21 games)
The White Sox have a long history, but they only have managed 19 20-game hit streaks. That’s a statistical oddity for a club that has had a lot of good hitters in it. The Big Hurt? He had one 21-gamer. Eddie Collins? He had a 22-game and a 21-game streak. Shoeless Joe? Only a 19-game streak. Paul Konerko? Just 18 one time.
Jose Abreu has had a 21-game hit streak in his career, and it’s the most recent 20-gamer from his rookie season. He hit .429/.490/.702 during the streak with 11 doubles and four home runs among 36 hits. Somehow he only drove in 15 runs during that mad stretch, which should tell you about the White Sox team as a whole. They stunk. They’ve stunk a lot in their history, too.
It finished on August 2nd against Minnesota in an 8-6 loss. Abreu walked THREE times, but he had three other chances in an 0-for-3 performance.
DIAMONDBACKS: Paul Goldschmidt — September 10th, 2013-April 4th, 2014 (26 games)
One of those hit streaks that went from one season to the next, Goldschmidt was on fire during this stretch. His .394/.439/.692 line was buoyed by 11 doubles, six home runs and three triples among 41 hits.
The 2013 season finished strongly, and he ended up with a runner-up in the MVP vote. He led the NL in home runs (36), RBI (125), slugging percentage (.551) and OPS (.952). The next year, he only played in 109 games but was still really, really good from a rate stats perspective.
The streak finished in their eighth game of the 2014 season when he was a mere 0/2 with two walks. The guy was hitting so well that nobody wanted to pitch to him. Phooey. He did get a hit in 16 of the next 18 games, though.
NATIONALS: Denard Span — August 17th-September 18th, 2013 (29 games)
Man, time really flies. I was thinking Denard Span was a member of the Washington Nationals pretty recently. Turns out it was a whole five years ago when he last played a game for them. Seven years ago, though, he posted the franchise’s third-longest hit streak (behind Vladimir Guerrero and Ryan Zimmerman, who had a 31 and 30-game streak).
The Span-wagon’s streak was largely about the singles. He had five doubles, two triples and two home runs. That means 37 of his hits were singles, and if you look at his .898 OPS, it’s probably one of the lowest you’re going to find in this blog. In all, though, he had a .371/.406/.492 line, and that will work all the time for a guy that usually hit near the top of the order.
Span went 0/4 against the Marlins on September 19th. Henderson Alvarez started the game for the Fish. He gave up seven hits. None of them were to Denard Span.
CARDINALS: David Freese — May 17th-June 11th, 2013 (20 games)
As I was scanning the Cardinals’ history of 20-game hit streaks, I came upon Ryan Theriot’s 20-gamer in 2011, and I truly hoped and prayed this one would hold up. It did not, however, as the World Series hero went and ruined everyone’s fun again.
Freese had 21 singles among his 29 hits during the 20-game hit streak that also saw him drive in 16 runs and hit .382/.447/.556. Among those eight extra-base hits were five doubles and three home runs.
He ended up going 0/4 with two strikeouts against Dillon Gee and the Mets on June 12th to bring the streak to a close. The Cardinals would turn out all right that season, though. Just not as good as the Red Sox.
GIANTS: Marco Scutaro — September 10th-October 3rd, 2012 (20 games)
The Giants had three 20-game hit streaks in 2012. From April 6th through the 27th, Pablo Sandoval hit in 20 straight. From April 14th through May 6th, Angel Pagan hit in 20 straight. And then later in the year, Marco Scutaro did the thing.
Scutaro hit .436/.458/.538 during this hot stretch and 28 of the 34 hits were just singles. He also had five doubles and a home run while driving in 17 runs. As you may or may not remember, Scutaro ended up parlaying this hot streak into the postseason where he won the NLCS MVP award.
Scutaro’s streak actually ran right up to the end of the season, so he carried it into the next year. Unfortunately for him, he went 0/4 with a strikeout in their opening game loss against the Dodgers. I’ll give you two guesses on who the starter for the Dodgers was, and the first one does not count. Pssst…it was Kershaw.
MARLINS: Jose Reyes — July 13th-August 8th, 2012 (26 games)
Remember when the Marlins got all wild and crazy and tried to buy a championship as they did in 1996? Jose Reyes was one of the big signings prior to that 2012 season. It didn’t work out. They won 69 games and shipped Reyes off to Toronto the next offseason.
Reyes, who didn’t have a great year, did have a flash of brilliance in the middle of the summer. He hit .365/.405/.625 with eight doubles, five home runs and two triples. Hitting atop the lineup, he drove in just nine runs, but he did score 21 times.
Reyes’ streak came to an end on August 9th in a 6-1 loss to the Mets. Reyes went 0/4 against R.A. Dickey, who struck out 10 in a complete game win.
YANKEES: Robinson Cano — June 24th-July 20th, 2012 (23 games)
The only player to show up on this list twice. Robbie Cano could flat out hit, my friends, and he did it during a hot stretch in 2012. He was at .400/.438/.711 with seven doubles and seven home runs among his 36 total hits.
From a historical perspective, it is the 10th longest hit streak in Yankees history, tied with A-Rod in 2006 and Joltin’ Joe in 1940. Joe’s 56-gamer, Hal Chase, Joe Gordon, Earle Combs, Roger Peckinpaugh, Babe Ruth, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly and yet another DiMaggio streak are the only others to rank ahead of Cano’s 23-game streak in 2012.
Cano’s streak ended on July 21st in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. He was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Jarrod Parker started that day for the A’s. Man, whatever happened to Jarrod Parker?
ORIOLES: Adam Jones — May 10th-May 29th, 2012 (20 games)
George Sisler once had a 41-game hit streak in 1922. He also had a 35-game hit streak in 1924. Those are still the best two hit streaks in Orioles history. Two others — George McQuinn and Eric Davis — have had a streak of 30 or more.
However, today we are talking about this 20-game streak from Adam Jones. I really like Adam Jones. Good guy with a thoughtful attitude and always seemed to play hard. And from 2011 through 2015, he was one of the top eight outfielders in baseball per FanGraphs WAR. Trout, McCutchen, Bautista, Gordon, Zobrist, Stanton and Heyward. Those are the only seven better.
Anyway, Jones hit .358/.398/.716 during this 20-game hit streak, and it included eight home runs, three doubles and a triple. He did strikeout 20 times against just six walks, but a strikeout is another out. Would you feel better if I told you he grounded out 20 times? I don’t know, maybe you would. The streak ended on May 30th when he was 0/2 with a walk and a HBP against Toronto and Brandon Morrow.
BREWERS: Ryan Braun — June 8th-July 14th, 2011 (23 games)
There have only been six 20-game hit streaks in Brewers franchise history. Paul Molitor has the record with a 39-gamer in 1987, but the most recent 20-game streak was Braun’s run during his MVP season. Many Matt Kemp fans will contend that should be his trophy, but this isn’t about Matt Kemp.
To be frank, I’m a little disappointed with this streak. You all saw what Edwin Encarnacion did during his run. Braun’s? All he gave us was nine doubles and three homers among his 32 hits. That’s just a little meh for me when you consider what we know of Braun’s ability to hit gaps and hit bombs. In all, he hit .372/.421/.581 during the stretch.
That streak came to a finish on July 15th in a 4-0 loss to Colorado. He went 0/3 with a strikeout against Ubaldo Jimenez on this day.
ASTROS: Hunter Pence — May 19th-June 13th, 2011 (23 games)
Hunter Pence can get really hot, and he was as hot as he has ever been during this stretch in 2011 with an Astros team that would win 56 total games and trade him to the Phillies at the trade deadline.
Before that, though, Pence was busy building up that trade value with a 23-game hit streak early in the season. During the streak, he hit .406/.436/.625 with seven doubles, four bombs, a triple and 19 RBI. Pence also struck out 18 times and walked just five times during this streak.
The streak came to a finish on June 14th in a 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh when he went 0/4.
DODGERS: Andre Ethier — April 2nd-May 6th, 2011 (30 games)
People always talk about the sweet swing of Ken Griffey Jr., and I agree that it is truly the sweetest swing in MLB history. I’m also a big fan of David Justice’s swing. One guy that was pretty good and also had one of the forgotten sweet swings is Andre Ethier. Such a smooth delivery with the one hand finish.
That thing was working something fierce in the early part of 2011 as he garnered a 30-game hit streak while hitting .397/.462/.560 with 10 doubles and three home runs among his 46 total hits. He was always a patient hitter, too, and took 14 walks.
The streak finished on May 7th in a loss to the Mets, which started Dillon Gee. Yes, Gee ended this streak, too. Ethier ended up getting hits in his next five games and rode it all the way to his second All-Star Game selection.
TIGERS: Miguel Cabrera — June 19th-July 16th, 2010 (20 games)
As each of these searches loads up, I place a bet in my head on who will have the most recent 20-game hit streak for each franchise. I’m proud to say I nailed this one. We all nailed this one.
First, though, the Tigers have to be one of the ML leaders in 20-game hit streaks. They’ve had a long history and a lot of good hitters, and there were 40 hit streaks of 20 or more. And then another 15 with 19. Ty Cobb, of course, is first and second with a 40 and a 35-gamer.
You might have thought Cabrera’s 2012 triple crown season had a hit streak of 20, but it did not. This 2010 season was also pretty good for him, as he finished second in the MVP vote to the guy that is coming up next. Anyway, Cabrera hit .397/.465/.658 during this particular streak, smashing eight doubles, three bombs and even a triple. He drove in 19, scored 16 and walked 11 times. Miggy even tried to steal a base. He was out.
The streak finished on July 17th when he went 0/3 with a walk and a run scored in the opening game of a doubleheader with Cleveland.
RANGERS: Josh Hamilton — June 4th-June 30th, 2010 (23 games)
Here’s some trivia to impress your friends: Gabe Kapler has the Rangers franchise record for longest hit streak with 28. Hamilton, though, had the most recent 20-game streak, and it was a full 10 years ago.
This was in the heart of his MVP season when he crushed the ball over the field with a .359/.411/.633 line that included 40 doubles and 32 home runs. And he did all that in just 133 games. This particular streak, he hit .457/.490/.862, which makes for the highest OPS that I’ve seen so far (1.352). He had nine doubles, nine homers, a triple, 29 RBI and 20 runs scored. Beast.
Hamilton went 0/3 with two walks and two Ks on July 1st, though, to see the streak come to a finish. However, he hit safely in 22 of the 25 games he played in that month.
CUBS: Derrek Lee — May 30th-June 24th, 2009 (21 games)
The Cubs have had 17 different players and 24 streaks of 20 games with a hit in their history. Hack Wilson has a lot of them. Nobody — not even from their glorious 2015-2017 stretch — has done it since 2009.
This was a great renaissance season for Derrek Lee, who had his OPS+ fall from 174 to 112 to 130 to 109 from 2005 through 2008. Then in 2010, he showed the world he was not quite done with a 146 OPS+. During this particular stretch, Lee had six homers and five RBI while driving in 18 runs, scoring 15 times and taking 14 walks against just 15 strikeouts. That’s a .373/.469/.651 batting line if you were wondering.
Lee, though, could not get a hit in a 6-5 loss to Detroit on June 25th, finishing 0/4 in a game that was started by Armando Galarraga.
ANGELS: Garret Anderson — July 23rd-August 20th, 2008 (23 games)
There are some players you remember forever, some players you forget and some players that you should never remember and never forget. Just a little soliloquy for you on this Saturday. Anderson is one of those players you probably forgot about, but you should maybe remember. He had a nice career, compiling over 2,500 hits and nearly 300 home runs. He was barely over a league-average hitter (102 OPS+) for his career, but he really had a nice run from 1999 to 2004.
Anderson actually holds the franchise record for a hit streak with 28 (in 1998). His most recent 20-game streak, though, came in 2008. Anderson was slightly below league average that season, posting a .293/.325/.433 line (98 OPS+), but the 36-year-old put together a 23-gamer from late July to late August.
During the streak, Anderson had 35 total hits, including seven doubles and four home runs and hit .365/.390/.563. Anderson was never much of a walker, so it makes sense that he can put streaks like this together. When he got hot, he was hacking and generally coming through with hits. The streak ended on August 21st in a 2-1, 12-inning loss to Minnesota. He went 0/5 with 3 Ks.
PIRATES: Nate McLouth — September 30th, 2007-April 21st, 2008 (20 games)
The most recent 20-game hit streak comes from the great Nate McLouth. Frankly, I didn’t forget about Nate McLouth, but I hadn’t thought about him in a long while. He was a nice player that put together a strong few seasons with the Pirates before they sent him to Atlanta.
You know those times when someone hits a home run or does something sweet, and the entire team just ignores the guy? It’s one of those pranks in Major League Baseball to keep things light during a loooong season. Well, one time when McLouth was with the Braves, he hit a walk-off home run. Usually, the entire dugout comes out to the plate, and they douse the guy with all kinds of water, dirt and what-have-you. This time, though, McLouth’s teammates ran into the clubhouse, and when he got to the plate nobody was there. When he got to the dugout, nobody was there. It was funny.
Anyway, McLouth’s hit streak began in his final game of the 2007 season and continued into late April of next year. That final game of the season, he actually entered as a pinch hitter, got a hit to drive in a run and then left the game. He opened the next season with three hits, and then had at least one hit in the next 18. In all, he hit .383/.451/.642 with 10 doubles, three homers and a triple during the streak. It came to an end against the Marlins on April 22nd when he went 0/2 with two walks.
REDS: Brandon Phillips — April 26th-May 20th, 2007 (22 games)
Dat Dude. Not too many people can create a brand out of a fun nickname anymore. The one thing I always think about when it comes to Phillips, and it’s probably unfair, is that he had one of the worst 100-RBI seasons ever. Frankly, it is my go-to when trying to explain why RBI are not a good evaluative statistic for an individual player.
Look, if you hit in the middle of a lineup with Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Votto ahead of you, you are going to get so many chances to drive in runs. In 2013, Phillips drove in 103 runs and was not even a league average hitter. He hit .261/.310/.396 with a 94 OPS+ (six percent worse than league average). It’s amazing how the RBI stat can lie sometimes.
Six years before that, though, Dat Dude was a better than league average hitter, and he displayed that during a 22-game streak between April and May. He hit .351/.366/.588 with seven doubles, four home runs and two triples, driving in 15 runs. It ended on May 21st against Washington with an 0/4.
ATHLETICS: Eric Byrnes — May 8th-June 1st, 2003 (22 games)
The king of hustle or some might say fake hustle, although I would never suggest such a thing. The Crash Test Dummy or Pigpen or TAB (Tired A## Byrnes) was always flying around and leaving his body out there to be broken. More times than not, it got broken.
This was still fairly early in his career, and it was one of his better hitting seasons. During this stretch from early May to early June, he hit .376/.433/.706 with 10 doubles, four homers and three triples. That’s 17 extra-base hits out of his 32 total. Pretty solid little run.
The red-hot streak came to a finish on June 3rd when Oakland lost 13-2 to Florida. He was 0/4 with a strikeout. He followed with a hit in 23 of his next 25 games. I like Eric Byrnes.
PADRES: Tony Gwynn — May 20th-June 10th, 1997 (20 games)
Yep, the Padres’ most recent 20-game hit streak came when I didn’t even have a driver’s permit. The record in franchise history, by the way, is 34 by Benito Santiago in 1987. Gwynn isn’t even second, either. That’s John Flaherty’s 27-game streak in 1996. Wild.
Gwynn is third, though. He’s also eighth and 10th and 12th and 12th again. This one ranks tied for eighth in franchise history, and it came during a stretch where he had 39 hits in 79 at bats. In all, he hit .494/.534/.696 with 10 doubles and two home runs with 17 RBI and 20 runs scored. That’s a pretty sick stretch for a 37-year-old.
The streak finished on June 11th against St. Louis in an 8-3 loss. The Cardinals started Alan Benes and followed with Mark Petkovsek. Gwynn, who was hitting behind leadoff man Rickey Henderson that day, went 0/4 with a strikeout.
THE END: I don’t know what that all accomplished, but it was fun. Have a good one.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.